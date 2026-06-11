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"NO SAFETY SMOKING FIRST." If you immediately understood what that meant, congratulations! You just may be suitably skilled to pivot into a career of absurd sign design.

Signs should make life easier for us. Their main purpose is to communicate information to us. But all too often, signs have just one job and they fail dismally, leaving us confused and sometimes, even amused. Whether it's a case of getting lost in translation, unfortunate spacing, or awful design, some signs raise more questions than answers. They're so bad that they're hilariously good, prompting people to snap a pic for all the world to see.

If you're in the mood for some mixed signals, keep scrolling... Bored Panda has put together a bizarre list of funny fails spotted on the NoSafetySmokingFirst page. It's a chaotic corner of the internet that sees almost 2,000 weekly visitors popping in for a mood booster. The community shares strange, ridiculous, questionable and funny signs spotted in the wild.