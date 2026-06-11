“No Safety Smoking First”: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild
"NO SAFETY SMOKING FIRST." If you immediately understood what that meant, congratulations! You just may be suitably skilled to pivot into a career of absurd sign design.
Signs should make life easier for us. Their main purpose is to communicate information to us. But all too often, signs have just one job and they fail dismally, leaving us confused and sometimes, even amused. Whether it's a case of getting lost in translation, unfortunate spacing, or awful design, some signs raise more questions than answers. They're so bad that they're hilariously good, prompting people to snap a pic for all the world to see.
If you're in the mood for some mixed signals, keep scrolling... Bored Panda has put together a bizarre list of funny fails spotted on the NoSafetySmokingFirst page. It's a chaotic corner of the internet that sees almost 2,000 weekly visitors popping in for a mood booster. The community shares strange, ridiculous, questionable and funny signs spotted in the wild.
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Sorry For The New Concept!
Why do they read this like that? When there are obvious that one sentence is on the left side ,and one in the right side,they read like this:《Sorry for the inconvenience. New concept camping soon.》Sorry For The New Concept》 How is that posdible? Her they pretend that it is 《
Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books
The text on the book spines is arranged to make a joke when read from left to right, a style known as r/dontdeadopeninside. Which I think is funny 😀
Ask About Mud Me My Flaps
Put the signs cøoser together first.Then I'll ask you about your mudflaps 😁 Otherwise,I'll ask about mud.
What’s A Man Woman Rat Human?
Same here. Chaotic design, but the words are correctly placed in the sentences. Read from left to right, then there is nothing to misunderstand.
Fresh Frozen Since Never
Please Don't Drive, Block The Way
This one is actually funny, because it's clearly two separate posters. I may seem grumpy in my comments here, but I just get so annoyed when something that's correct is portrayed as wrong. Actual typos are really funny.
Where Are Fries & Shakes. You Going? Are Right Here
Sometimes they read from left to right, while other times they read the words on a page at a time. Why?
Failed Successfully
How The Hell Do You Open This Door?
This is too stupid! Read one page at the time! They read 《Sorry For The New Concept》like this one,and read this one 《Don't pull》 Why??
Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa
Just Do Nothing! It Is Impossible
The Dontdeadopeninside People Told Me To Put This Here
I Love This Meme
They Know All NASA Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots
I Was Told To Post In Here
Chaotic design, but the words are correctly placed in the sentences. Read from left to right, then there is nothing to misunderstand.
Mother Had Illegal Earth No Children
Due To Garden Closed Changes Center Until …
Read from left to right,and there is nothing wrong with this either. Should they have pasted a whole poster over the window bars instead?
Hvad Alena Pp Tiny Yes
Combat Here
Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win
Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea
Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?
Cheating Garage All Must Go!
Chinese Now
Seen At My Local Gym
Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus
It's Ok Not To Be Ok
If You Can’t Stand Feel Free To Stand Behind Our Troops In Front Of My Ram
You Must This Tall Be At Least To Say No!
Adult Life Located
Set Goals, And Don't You Reach
You Accept Must The Frog
When You Get Really Hungry
Rub Rub
You Just By A Driving Passed Soldier A Hemi
When Life Mountains Your Boots…
Snek
I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go
Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up
Why Get An Would Evil You Tattoo
Moon Fake Landing Real
Where Men Manly Manly Do Things
Being A Well-Critical Thinker
Jesus Is Christ Lord
Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad
My I Roma Chemcal Nce
Yeah, There's Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard
Is These Were We Flai Plen?
Yes,this is were we flai plen.We flai you're plen.Beacause it is Intarnatoial.