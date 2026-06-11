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"NO SAFETY SMOKING FIRST." If you immediately understood what that meant, congratulations! You just may be suitably skilled to pivot into a career of absurd sign design.

Signs should make life easier for us. Their main purpose is to communicate information to us. But all too often, signs have just one job and they fail dismally, leaving us confused and sometimes, even amused. Whether it's a case of getting lost in translation, unfortunate spacing, or awful design, some signs raise more questions than answers. They're so bad that they're hilariously good, prompting people to snap a pic for all the world to see.

If you're in the mood for some mixed signals, keep scrolling... Bored Panda has put together a bizarre list of funny fails spotted on the NoSafetySmokingFirst page. It's a chaotic corner of the internet that sees almost 2,000 weekly visitors popping in for a mood booster. The community shares strange, ridiculous, questionable and funny signs spotted in the wild.

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#1

Why

Restaurant sign instructing to order from menu, no TikTok trends allowed, funny no waffle sandwiches

reddit.com Report

10points
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    #2

    Sorry For The New Concept!

    Window sign apologizing for inconvenience, new concept coming soon displayed clearly

    DadbodCrusader Report

    7points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do they read this like that? When there are obvious that one sentence is on the left side ,and one in the right side,they read like this:《Sorry for the inconvenience. New concept camping soon.》Sorry For The New Concept》 How is that posdible? Her they pretend that it is 《

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    #3

    Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books

    Book spines with funny mom joke text

    Virtual_House_8888 Report

    6points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The text on the book spines is arranged to make a joke when read from left to right, a style known as r/dontdeadopeninside. Which I think is funny 😀

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    #4

    Ask About Mud Me My Flaps

    Truck with mud flaps that say ask about my mud flaps in bold

    Erduck96 Report

    6points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put the signs cøoser together first.Then I'll ask you about your mudflaps 😁 Otherwise,I'll ask about mud.

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    #5

    What’s A Man Woman Rat Human?

    Funny sign comparing women to small men not rodents with graphic figures and a rat illustration

    osirawl Report

    5points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. Chaotic design, but the words are correctly placed in the sentences. Read from left to right, then there is nothing to misunderstand.

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    #6

    Fresh Frozen Since Never

    Sign humorously reading fresh never frozen beef since 1969

    StarryLuminescence Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Please Don't Drive, Block The Way

    Confusing no blocking driveway signs with red car and greenery

    Jacobs20 Report

    5points
    POST
    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is actually funny, because it's clearly two separate posters. I may seem grumpy in my comments here, but I just get so annoyed when something that's correct is portrayed as wrong. Actual typos are really funny.

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    #8

    Where Are Fries & Shakes. You Going? Are Right Here

    Funny fries and shakes sign asking where you are going with farm background

    BobPlaysWithFire Report

    5points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes they read from left to right, while other times they read the words on a page at a time. Why?

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    #9

    Failed Successfully

    Damaged restaurant sign with missing letters at night

    sanguwan Report

    5points
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    #10

    How The Hell Do You Open This Door?

    Funny door sign confusing push and pull instructions

    Some--Idiot Report

    5points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is too stupid! Read one page at the time! They read 《Sorry For The New Concept》like this one,and read this one 《Don't pull》 Why??

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    #11

    Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa

    Funny Taco Bell sign inviting to try chalupa with funny wording

    nuyirnumi Report

    5points
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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm usually naked when I do.

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    #12

    Just Do Nothing! It Is Impossible

    Funny motivational sign with confusing message about nothing being impossible

    beccahas Report

    5points
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    #13

    The Dontdeadopeninside People Told Me To Put This Here

    Protest sign at Idaho capitol about women as property with crowd

    International-Care16 Report

    5points
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    #14

    I Love This Meme

    Collage of school photos with a humorous repetitive phrase

    fruitpool Report

    5points
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    #15

    They Know All NASA Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots

    Pickup truck with funny conspiracy theory about NASA and astronauts on the tailgate

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Was Told To Post In Here

    Graphic t-shirt with humorous text about graphic t-shirts made by people who don't know design

    pretentious-peach Report

    4points
    POST
    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chaotic design, but the words are correctly placed in the sentences. Read from left to right, then there is nothing to misunderstand.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    Mother Had Illegal Earth No Children

    Protest sign stating mother earth has no illegal children on truck

    alexosk8 Report

    4points
    POST
    x777r avatar
    Ray Carrillo
    Ray Carrillo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs more continuity and less space.

    0
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    #18

    Due To Garden Closed Changes Center Until …

    Confusing sign on garden center doors about spring season changes

    Yeebees Report

    4points
    POST
    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read from left to right,and there is nothing wrong with this either. Should they have pasted a whole poster over the window bars instead?

    0
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    #19

    Hvad Alena Pp Tiny Yes

    Funny Valentine's Day popsicles spelling Happy Valentines

    Duar1630 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Combat Here

    Handwritten sign about combat loneliness meetings at community center

    AnyEfficiency6230 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win

    Wall sign with motivational quote winners quitters never quit never win

    jfbchelsea Report

    4points
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    #22

    Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea

    Graffiti on bathroom mirrors referencing chamber of secrets

    kasicartoon Report

    4points
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    #23

    Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?

    Railroad graffiti proclaiming love and marriage proposal to Amber

    Nanniiiii Report

    4points
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    #24

    Cheating Garage All Must Go!

    Cheating wife garage sale sign with funny and ironic wording

    maxedgextreme Report

    4points
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    #25

    Chinese Now

    Chinese food now open sign on restaurant with missing letters

    iamMRawkward Report

    4points
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    #26

    Seen At My Local Gym

    Motivational sign saying pain is quitting, temporary is forever on a wall

    chi_squirrel Report

    3points
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    #27

    Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus

    School bulletin board says mental health is not hocus pocus

    mochalipgloss Report

    3points
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    #28

    It's Ok Not To Be Ok

    Cute dinosaur cartoon saying its not ok to be ok on pastel background

    brandix64bit Report

    3points
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    #29

    If You Can’t Stand Feel Free To Stand Behind Our Troops In Front Of My Ram

    Pickup truck with troops support bumper sticker

    PShimmy Report

    3points
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    x777r avatar
    Ray Carrillo
    Ray Carrillo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe stand in front of a laptop and spell check.

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    0points
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    #30

    You Must This Tall Be At Least To Say No!

    Prom height requirement sign with two teenagers

    TonightProof Report

    3points
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    #31

    Adult Life Located

    Adult life and preservers under seats sign on boat with water background

    cesscarstho Report

    3points
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    #32

    Set Goals, And Don't You Reach

    Motivational sign with set goals and your high stop until them messages

    howardkinsd Report

    3points
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    nfc7bph7ws avatar
    Iamthey
    Iamthey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re high! Stop and tell them.

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    0points
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    #33

    You Accept Must The Frog

    Cartoon frog held by hand with caption about accepting the frog

    IzLoaf Report

    3points
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    #34

    When You Get Really Hungry

    Ramen restaurant quote about happiness and hunger on wall

    nicol9 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Rub Rub

    Sign advertising back and foot rub services open seven days

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #36

    You Just By A Driving Passed Soldier A Hemi

    Red pickup truck with humorous sticker about passing a soldier driving a Hemi

    OrwellianWiress Report

    3points
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    #37

    When Life Mountains Your Boots…

    Inspirational wall quote about life mountains boots and hiking

    ChampagneRabbi Report

    3points
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    #38

    Snek

    Pickup truck with handmade warning sign saying no step on snake

    fortwangle Report

    3points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree.No step on snek 🤗

    0
    0points
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    #39

    I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go

    Funny school hallway poster referencing Shrek and All Star song

    meglovescorn Report

    3points
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    #40

    Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up

    Window sign advertising COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #41

    Why Get An Would Evil You Tattoo

    Tattoo of 666 made up of question marks and phrases about evil tattoo

    Greenman2486 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Moon Fake Landing Real

    Whiteboard tally comparing moon landing false versus real votes

    mog_knight Report

    3points
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    #43

    Where Men Manly Manly Do Things

    Man cave sign with bold text about manly men doing manly things

    nochancess Report

    3points
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    #44

    Being A Well-Critical Thinker

    Presentation slide showing critical thinker and self development chart

    akmartian Report

    3points
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    #45

    Jesus Is Christ Lord

    Back of a truck with Jesus Christ is Lord religious message

    01buickparkavenue Report

    3points
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    #46

    Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad

    White van with funny handwritten signs about freedom and fear on windows

    GroovinApple Report

    3points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Left to right.Left to right.etc 😁

    0
    0points
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    #47

    My I Roma Chemcal Nce

    My Chemical Romance button badge with red background and stylized text

    FluffyFanOfALot Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Yeah, There's Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard

    Handwritten cardboard sign warning not to discard or t*****e contents inside

    MantaTeam Report

    3points
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    #49

    Is These Were We Flai Plen?

    Incorrectly arranged letters on a sign for international airport terminal

    _el_profe Report

    3points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes,this is were we flai plen.We flai you're plen.Beacause it is Intarnatoial.

    0
    0points
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    #50

    Uh

    Humorous painting with a jumbled growth message and art supplies

    sk1b1d Report

    3points
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    #51

    They You What Will You

    Funny office wall signs with motivational text missing proper safety messaging

    pacemakersean Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    "Stop Refreshing!"

    McDonald's sign with incorrect message stop refreshing try a milkshake outside restaurant

    Astro2k Report

    3points
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    #53

    Please Entrance, Keep Clear!

    Faded stencil signage on green wooden fence reads please entrance keep clear

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #54

    Tiny And Hun, Very Gry

    Baby outfit with misspelled words tiny and hun very gry on striped fabric

    JDCalvert Report

    3points
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    #55

    Oven Good Baked Ness

    Domino's sign with funny split words oven good baked ness on store window

    Dyslxeian Report

    3points
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