If you liked our publications on the subreddit 'OSHA' or the Facebook group 'Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok,' you should enjoy this one as well.

(I'll commit the sin of paraphrasing this community's title, but trust me, it's just a minor change and doesn't detract anything from it.)

The subreddit is called '[Dumb] People At Work.' Even though it's smaller than its aforementioned cousins and has just over 9K members, the content is just as good. Or bad. Depends on how you look at it.

Tying up dirt and rocks with straps, building questionable towers from nearby material instead of getting a ladder... It's all there!

#1

Good Thing They Tied It, Would Be Bad If It Dropped

Good Thing They Tied It, Would Be Bad If It Dropped

#2

Trainee: What's That Red Ligth On The Grounding Box Engineer: Red Light ??? Send A Photo

Trainee: What's That Red Ligth On The Grounding Box Engineer: Red Light ??? Send A Photo

#3

So This Package Arrived At My Work Today. All I Can Imagine Is Someone Taking Half An Hour To Staple This Package Shut

So This Package Arrived At My Work Today. All I Can Imagine Is Someone Taking Half An Hour To Staple This Package Shut

Bob La Capra
Bob La Capra
Must have bought it at Staples

Must have bought it at Staples

2points
#4

Hey Boss... Where Should I Put This Plunger ?

Hey Boss... Where Should I Put This Plunger ?

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Let's hope whatever's in the toilet isn't a "mcflurry" 😅

Let’s hope whatever’s in the toilet isn’t a “mcflurry” 😅

#5

Who Needs A Ladder

Who Needs A Ladder

#6

Customer States; "Vibration At Highway Speeds"

Customer States; "Vibration At Highway Speeds"

#7

Interesting Way Of Starting Up His Chainsaw

Interesting Way Of Starting Up His Chainsaw

#8

Mechanic Of The Year

Mechanic Of The Year

#9

What’s Wrong With This Photo?

What's Wrong With This Photo?

Bob La Capra
Bob La Capra
He appears to be wearing a safety rope...I guess in case he falls up

He appears to be wearing a safety rope...I guess in case he falls up

#10

Dumbass Welding A Fence

Dumbass Welding A Fence

NotMe
NotMe
Is he stuck?

Is he stuck?

#11

Lost A Huge Part Of His Cargo On The Highway,caused An Accident And Ran Away

Lost A Huge Part Of His Cargo On The Highway,caused An Accident And Ran Away

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Words cannot describe how s****y that is.

Words cannot describe how s****y that is.

#12

Actually A Superhero

Actually A Superhero

🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
I'm sorry but the third frame is so funny 😆

I’m sorry but the third frame is so funny 😆

#13

I Got This Email Back After Applying To A Job. I Don’t Think I’ll Be Working There

I Got This Email Back After Applying To A Job. I Don't Think I'll Be Working There

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
He is obviously available all the time 🤣

He is obviously available all the time 🤣

#14

Company I Work For Sends Us Packages Like This All The Time. 1 Of 5,000+ Stores In USA

Company I Work For Sends Us Packages Like This All The Time. 1 Of 5,000+ Stores In USA

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Thats just a major waste. I wish companies would stop doing stuff like this.

Thats just a major waste. I wish companies would stop doing stuff like this.

#15

Maybe Maybe

Maybe Maybe

Odin Schmidt
Odin Schmidt
Why is there a light bulb in his mouth?

Why is there a light bulb in his mouth?

#16

I Can’t Deal With People

I Can't Deal With People

Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
Maybe she thought 'Otter Box,' was 'Other Box?'

Maybe she thought ‘Otter Box,’ was ‘Other Box?’

#17

Not Sure If This Belongs Here But My Colleague Sent Me This Picture Of This Lady At Our Work Site. She Moved Some Of The Scaffolding To Have A Nap On The Grass. I Don't Think It Crossed Her Mind That Workers Would Be Working Above Her And The Risk Of Things Falling On Her. What A Complete Dumbass

Not Sure If This Belongs Here But My Colleague Sent Me This Picture Of This Lady At Our Work Site. She Moved Some Of The Scaffolding To Have A Nap On The Grass. I Don't Think It Crossed Her Mind That Workers Would Be Working Above Her And The Risk Of Things Falling On Her. What A Complete Dumbass

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
That is really scary. They should have asked if she was feeling okay.

That is really scary. They should have asked if she was feeling okay.

#18

"All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"

"All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"

#19

Given Her Statements , I Think This Qualifies As A Dumbass At Work

Given Her Statements , I Think This Qualifies As A Dumbass At Work

#20

Surprise, Don’t Listen To Your Boss? You Get Fired. Not Exactly A New Concept

Surprise, Don't Listen To Your Boss? You Get Fired. Not Exactly A New Concept

David Martin
David Martin
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was responsible for cleaning bathrooms, I think I'd be wearing a mask no matter what the policy was...weird hill to choose to die on, but aright

#21

One Of The Most Interesting Resumes I Have Seen Thus Far. Anyone Need A Recommendation For A Nip And Tuck? 😳

One Of The Most Interesting Resumes I Have Seen Thus Far. Anyone Need A Recommendation For A Nip And Tuck? 😳

#22

Plugged The Christmas Trees In, Boss

Plugged The Christmas Trees In, Boss

#23

This Dumbass With His Unstable Loads

This Dumbass With His Unstable Loads

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Oh BP getting risky with the post titles I see 😉

Oh BP getting risky with the post titles I see 😉

#24

Rudy Gobert Infecting People With Corona

Rudy Gobert Infecting People With Corona

#25

Driving Your House Through The Bridge

Driving Your House Through The Bridge

Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
We thought we'd trade in for something more compact?

We thought we’d trade in for something more compact?

#26

Local Grocery Store. Top It Off With Masks Being Mandatory

Local Grocery Store. Top It Off With Masks Being Mandatory

CJ Bovee
CJ Bovee
Hey dip sh$t. That mask may save your life. Gtfoh.

Hey dip sh$t. That mask may save your life. Gtfoh.

#27

One Of My Dad’s Customers

One Of My Dad's Customers

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
My first thought is that the brown bag is a body bag 😟

My first thought is that the brown bag is a body bag 😟

#28

Insert Picture Of The Qc Person Checking The Welds On My 2019 Jeep

Insert Picture Of The Qc Person Checking The Welds On My 2019 Jeep

#29

I Wonder When They Will Realize Where They Parked There Car…

I Wonder When They Will Realize Where They Parked There Car…

Macy Kay
Macy Kay
I'm so sorry. Their*

I’m so sorry. Their*

#30

Safety First.. That Is What I Always Say!

Safety First.. That Is What I Always Say!

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Wait can we just talk about the awesome hot pink lifty thingy

Wait can we just talk about the awesome hot pink lifty thingy

#31

A Gold Mine

A Gold Mine

RedRose
RedRose
Was that someone falling out of the shitter being hauled/crashed on the back???

Was that someone falling out of the shitter being hauled/crashed on the back???

#32

Sometimes You Have To Be A Risk Taker When You're Late For Work....and Sometimes You're Just A Dumbass

Sometimes You Have To Be A Risk Taker When You're Late For Work....and Sometimes You're Just A Dumbass

Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
"Also, please call your insurance person"

"Also, please call your insurance person"

#33

I’m Just Trying To Organize A Meeting. Will You Be There Or Not?

I'm Just Trying To Organize A Meeting. Will You Be There Or Not?

#34

Rebel \m/

Rebel \m/

#35

Lol Wut?

Lol Wut?

#36

This Crane On A Construction Site. (Pics Are Also Allowed Here)

This Crane On A Construction Site. (Pics Are Also Allowed Here)

#37

Got Stuck. Clearly Wasn't Watching

Got Stuck. Clearly Wasn't Watching

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens a lot close to where i live. There's a restaurant across from the trucking outfit and so a lot of trucks pull in and on the way trying to get out of the restaurants parking lot they get stuck because of the parking lot being lower than the road by just enough to get it caught.

#38

So Apparently This Needed To Be Spoken At My Work At Some Point

So Apparently This Needed To Be Spoken At My Work At Some Point

RedRose
RedRose
The closing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The closing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#39

#dumbasspeopleatwork

#dumbasspeopleatwork

#40

Trash Guy Dropped The Dumpster Into His Truck

Trash Guy Dropped The Dumpster Into His Truck

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Every time I see the garbage truck I always worry this might happen

Every time I see the garbage truck I always worry this might happen

#41

Jeeps Are Applying To Jobs Now... Watch Out Humans, They're Out To Take Your Jobs

Jeeps Are Applying To Jobs Now... Watch Out Humans, They're Out To Take Your Jobs

#42

One Of My Employees Isn't The Brightest Bulb In The Box. He's Been Trying To Install This Lock For An Hour Using The Wrong Setting On The Bolt Wondering Why He Was Struggling

One Of My Employees Isn't The Brightest Bulb

#43

Red Wine Tragedy

Red Wine Tragedy

#44

More Like Employee Of The Century!

More Like Employee Of The Century!

#45

I Changed The Sign Boss

I Changed The Sign Boss

John Powers
John Powers
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an actual restaurant hiring webpage. I just tried.

#46

Thirth

Thirth

RedRose
RedRose
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were preparing for the 4th to be with them

#47

Someone Left Their Keys On The Wrong Shelf

Someone Left Their Keys On The Wrong Shelf

#48

On The Right Rand Paul The Senator Of Kentucky Trying To Argue To Anthony Fauci Who Serves As The Director Of The U.S. National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases And The Chief Medical Advisor To The President That Mask Aren't Required With A Vaccine

On The Right Rand Paul The Senator Of Kentucky Trying To Argue To Anthony Fauci Who Serves As The Director Of The U.S. National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases And The Chief Medical Advisor To The President That Mask Aren't Required With A Vaccine

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as it pains me to admit, Rand Paul actually has an medical doctorate. Apparently he was a practicing ophthalmologist prior to his election, that makes his ignorance all the more alarming.

