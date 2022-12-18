If you liked our publications on the subreddit 'OSHA' or the Facebook group 'Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok,' you should enjoy this one as well.

(I'll commit the sin of paraphrasing this community's title, but trust me, it's just a minor change and doesn't detract anything from it.)

The subreddit is called '[Dumb] People At Work.' Even though it's smaller than its aforementioned cousins and has just over 9K members, the content is just as good. Or bad. Depends on how you look at it.

Tying up dirt and rocks with straps, building questionable towers from nearby material instead of getting a ladder... It's all there!