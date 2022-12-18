This Online Group Is Shaming People For Failing At The One Job They Had To Do, And Here Are 48 Of The Funniest Examples
(I'll commit the sin of paraphrasing this community's title, but trust me, it's just a minor change and doesn't detract anything from it.)
The subreddit is called '[Dumb] People At Work.' Even though it's smaller than its aforementioned cousins and has just over 9K members, the content is just as good. Or bad. Depends on how you look at it.
Tying up dirt and rocks with straps, building questionable towers from nearby material instead of getting a ladder... It's all there!
Good Thing They Tied It, Would Be Bad If It Dropped
Trainee: What's That Red Ligth On The Grounding Box Engineer: Red Light ??? Send A Photo
So This Package Arrived At My Work Today. All I Can Imagine Is Someone Taking Half An Hour To Staple This Package Shut
Hey Boss... Where Should I Put This Plunger ?
Let’s hope whatever’s in the toilet isn’t a “mcflurry” 😅
Who Needs A Ladder
Customer States; "Vibration At Highway Speeds"
Interesting Way Of Starting Up His Chainsaw
Mechanic Of The Year
What’s Wrong With This Photo?
He appears to be wearing a safety rope...I guess in case he falls up
Dumbass Welding A Fence
Lost A Huge Part Of His Cargo On The Highway,caused An Accident And Ran Away
Actually A Superhero
I Got This Email Back After Applying To A Job. I Don’t Think I’ll Be Working There
Company I Work For Sends Us Packages Like This All The Time. 1 Of 5,000+ Stores In USA
Thats just a major waste. I wish companies would stop doing stuff like this.
Maybe Maybe
I Can’t Deal With People
Not Sure If This Belongs Here But My Colleague Sent Me This Picture Of This Lady At Our Work Site. She Moved Some Of The Scaffolding To Have A Nap On The Grass. I Don't Think It Crossed Her Mind That Workers Would Be Working Above Her And The Risk Of Things Falling On Her. What A Complete Dumbass
That is really scary. They should have asked if she was feeling okay.
"All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"
Given Her Statements , I Think This Qualifies As A Dumbass At Work
Surprise, Don’t Listen To Your Boss? You Get Fired. Not Exactly A New Concept
If I was responsible for cleaning bathrooms, I think I'd be wearing a mask no matter what the policy was...weird hill to choose to die on, but aright
One Of The Most Interesting Resumes I Have Seen Thus Far. Anyone Need A Recommendation For A Nip And Tuck? 😳
Plugged The Christmas Trees In, Boss
This Dumbass With His Unstable Loads
Rudy Gobert Infecting People With Corona
Driving Your House Through The Bridge
Local Grocery Store. Top It Off With Masks Being Mandatory
One Of My Dad’s Customers
Insert Picture Of The Qc Person Checking The Welds On My 2019 Jeep
I Wonder When They Will Realize Where They Parked There Car…
Safety First.. That Is What I Always Say!
Wait can we just talk about the awesome hot pink lifty thingy
A Gold Mine
Sometimes You Have To Be A Risk Taker When You're Late For Work....and Sometimes You're Just A Dumbass
I’m Just Trying To Organize A Meeting. Will You Be There Or Not?
Rebel \m/
Lol Wut?
This Crane On A Construction Site. (Pics Are Also Allowed Here)
Got Stuck. Clearly Wasn't Watching
This happens a lot close to where i live. There's a restaurant across from the trucking outfit and so a lot of trucks pull in and on the way trying to get out of the restaurants parking lot they get stuck because of the parking lot being lower than the road by just enough to get it caught.
So Apparently This Needed To Be Spoken At My Work At Some Point
Trash Guy Dropped The Dumpster Into His Truck
Every time I see the garbage truck I always worry this might happen
Jeeps Are Applying To Jobs Now... Watch Out Humans, They're Out To Take Your Jobs
One Of My Employees Isn't The Brightest Bulb In The Box. He's Been Trying To Install This Lock For An Hour Using The Wrong Setting On The Bolt Wondering Why He Was Struggling
Red Wine Tragedy
More Like Employee Of The Century!
I Changed The Sign Boss
This is an actual restaurant hiring webpage. I just tried.
Thirth
Someone Left Their Keys On The Wrong Shelf
On The Right Rand Paul The Senator Of Kentucky Trying To Argue To Anthony Fauci Who Serves As The Director Of The U.S. National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases And The Chief Medical Advisor To The President That Mask Aren't Required With A Vaccine
As much as it pains me to admit, Rand Paul actually has an medical doctorate. Apparently he was a practicing ophthalmologist prior to his election, that makes his ignorance all the more alarming.
3,000th comment, love you pandas :D
