If you’re not new to Bored Panda, you probably know what big fans we all are here of OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration)-related content.

Numerous times we've covered the legendary subreddit OSHA which has set out on a mission to educate people about staying safe at work by showing what incidents lurk around the corner. Check it out here, here and here!

Now, this entertaining Facebook group titled “Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok” is a great addition to the educational efforts to remind people that staying safe at work should be the utmost priority!

Home to 492.1K members, the group describes itself as “a place to share images and stories of the most egregious OSHA violations, and other maybe-not-the-best-idea situations.” Scroll down through the batch of examples below!

#1

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

They are being dehydrated at an astonishing rate, and the longer they stay the worse it will be.

#2

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#3

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Concrete slab on water well washed off! Car was parked on the slab

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I can't see you, you can't see me.

#4

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just...Just..idek. rip to whoever has to deal with this though!

#5

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#6

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Slav OSHA violation

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

Recycling branches?

#7

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

OSHA violations Vacation in Greece edition

Filippos Perelas Report

Maisha Mir
Maisha Mir
Community Member
1 hour ago

definitely a super atomic wedgie 🤣

#8

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

I'm A Black Cat
I’m A Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Spectators have left their chairs to get popcorn

#9

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

okay ... now tickle him.

#10

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Make sure to take your OSHA approved 30 minute naps to stay rested and alert

RJ Moore Report

#11

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay fella's...How many of you would stand at the bottom trying to arc your stream up in the air?? LOL!!!

#12

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Do you think that when these men got into construction they ever thought one would be up the other man's a$$??

#13

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well at least the car will be their as a cushion..

#14

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks fiberglass, so maybe not too heavy...maybe?

#15

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Karri Berkowitz
Karri Berkowitz
Community Member
1 hour ago

No incidents to report, look everything is still in here

#16

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#17

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Hey new guy, we have a job for you, pfft! of course it's safe!

#18

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

Big Balls!! Just big Balls!!

#19

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Electrical… Approved!

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That is definitely the most inventive way I've ever seen a nail clippers used

#20

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Boiler in a building

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#21

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like the emergency stop k**b had an emergency

#22

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

USS Macon construction in 1906

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Karri Berkowitz
Karri Berkowitz
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why OSHA was started. Right after this picture was taken.

#23

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 minute ago

The guy on the roof looks so done with this s**t

#24

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's "speed tape" and perfectly normal: https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/2022/10/05/plane-duct-tape-speed-tape/

#25

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but I had to laugh at that. 😂

#26

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

When you have an ample supply of ratchet straps but don’t have an extra $250 for the bigger truck.

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone going to that extreme should have a grandmother perched on top, like in the Beverly Hillbillies.

#27

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Breakaway glass replaced with masking tape

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean duck tape would have been a better choice but ya gotta do what ya gotta do..

#28

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get the propane over here to hold the grill over the fire!! It will be safe!! No! No!

#29

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

So my dad it’s cutting some exhaust pipe.
Just another day at the shop

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is fine, he has his safety crocs on!

#30

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

I’m A Black Cat
I’m A Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real life Windows screensaver "pipes"

#31

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

I love welding

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Stormifyed
Stormifyed
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just sand it and no one will know

#32

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#33

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#34

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

manideep kotha
manideep kotha
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how they got it there

#35

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The two inch screws show hold up the just fine.

#36

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a second I thought those were socks!

#37

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

This is perfectly safe

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#38

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Joshua Moore
Joshua Moore
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is the van even being incorporated in this project? The ladder is clearly long enough to get to the roof.🤦

#39

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I wonder how theyre gonna move it .....

#40

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Temporary wiring of new office lights, and this was done by a person who just renewed his electrical license.

James Mckinney Report

Ren Karlej
Ren Karlej
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Renewed it on his own laptop perhaps, rather than with an official organisation???

#41

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#42

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Car jenga with blue tooth straps!!!

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#43

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Should be ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#44

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to see them try to tow something.

#45

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Max Robitzsch
Max Robitzsch
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Emergency fix after a storm or something knocked it halfway loose?

#46

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is a pair of air damaged ***** and a broken truck waiting to happen.

#47

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New winter garden roof needed in 3...2...1

#48

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#49

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#50

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Found in someone’s house

Jake Greencorn Report

Stormifyed
Stormifyed
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They where *clears throat* Cutting corners

#51

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#52

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#53

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#54

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

This hammer i found at work

Jasper Owens Report

#55

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well this is some dumb s**t!

#56

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put the camera down and pull the guy out!

#57

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok