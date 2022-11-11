This Facebook Group Is Sharing Examples That Look Like OSHA Violations And Other Maybe-Not-The-Best-Idea Situations
If you’re not new to Bored Panda, you probably know what big fans we all are here of OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration)-related content.
Numerous times we've covered the legendary subreddit OSHA which has set out on a mission to educate people about staying safe at work by showing what incidents lurk around the corner. Check it out here, here and here!
Now, this entertaining Facebook group titled “Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok” is a great addition to the educational efforts to remind people that staying safe at work should be the utmost priority!
Home to 492.1K members, the group describes itself as “a place to share images and stories of the most egregious OSHA violations, and other maybe-not-the-best-idea situations.” Scroll down through the batch of examples below!
They are being dehydrated at an astonishing rate, and the longer they stay the worse it will be.
Concrete slab on water well washed off! Car was parked on the slab
Just...Just..idek. rip to whoever has to deal with this though!
Slav OSHA violation
OSHA violations Vacation in Greece edition
Make sure to take your OSHA approved 30 minute naps to stay rested and alert
Electrical… Approved!
That is definitely the most inventive way I’ve ever seen a nail clippers used
Boiler in a building
USS Macon construction in 1906
This is why OSHA was started. Right after this picture was taken.
When you have an ample supply of ratchet straps but don’t have an extra $250 for the bigger truck.
Breakaway glass replaced with masking tape
I mean duck tape would have been a better choice but ya gotta do what ya gotta do..
So my dad it’s cutting some exhaust pipe.
Just another day at the shop
I love welding
This is perfectly safe
Why is the van even being incorporated in this project? The ladder is clearly long enough to get to the roof.🤦
Temporary wiring of new office lights, and this was done by a person who just renewed his electrical license.
Renewed it on his own laptop perhaps, rather than with an official organisation???
Car jenga with blue tooth straps!!!
Should be ok
Emergency fix after a storm or something knocked it halfway loose?
that is a pair of air damaged ***** and a broken truck waiting to happen.
Found in someone’s house
This hammer i found at work