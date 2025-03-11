ADVERTISEMENT

Finding your place in today's economy is a bit like assembling a LEGO set without the instructions — even if you're trying your best, the future result isn't entirely clear. Will it be a Fenix, rising from the ashes? Or a spatula for flipping burgers? Only time can tell.

To help office workers get used to this uncertainty, the Instagram account 'White Collar Humor' is sharing funny and relatable memes about the ways it manifests. Whether it's the requirement list for an entry-level job or complicated corporate slang, there can be plenty!

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoon of a man bending over, humorously illustrating the use of work-related jargon during calls.

whitecollarhumor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
    #2

    Manager shaking hands with employee, a humorous meme about work-related tasks and saying no.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Work-related humor meme with text about translating informal phrases to professional settings.

    whitecollarhumor , s_evangelina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man in office attire humorously comparing LinkedIn to a reversed Tinder on a whiteboard, showcasing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Unemployment application humor with occupation listed as burglar and reason as "everyone is home."

    adamgreattweet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Work-related humor meme questioning the impact of Excel on mental health.

    EmployeeTears Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man running from bear labeled "work task" in a funny meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Work-related humor meme with a supportive cheetah and cub, expressing gratitude and loyalty.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Man proposing on beach with a humorous LinkedIn post overlay, showcasing work-related humor.

    avighnash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Humor about a managing director's reaction to a studio apartment on a Zoom call, with a surprised expression.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man delivers resume disguised as a box of donuts; work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Work-related humor meme showing internships leading to a fry cook job, highlighting job offer expectations.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Woman expressing work-related humor, saying the only reason for being at work is for the money, highlighting funny meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A humorous meme about faxing in modern times, featuring a businessman's amusing reply regarding living in 2021.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Big yellow bird on a horse-drawn cart with funny work-related humor text about managers.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have great colleagues and other seniors except my direct reporting manager. And she is this!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Tweet about work-related humor and exploitation, noting the irony of boasting 80-hour weeks as success.

    sleepisocialist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman with glasses in Zoom call meme, humor about work-related apartment reveals.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny work-related meme about splitting rent with a humorous reply highlighting affordability.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tweet about work-related humor comparing school and real-world expectations.

    morganhousel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in chair eating popcorn watches burning globe; work-related humor meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Government tax humor meme about figuring out taxes, highlighting the absurdity of guessing owed amounts under penalty.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Racecar on a track with blue "Zoom" banners; example of work-related humor meme.

    olafurw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Work-related humor meme showing a chaotic scene with company logos and a man focused on his phone.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny work-related meme featuring a character hiding under blankets with the text "How your email finds me."

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Elderly man smiling with coffee and laptop, illustrating work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Survey response with a funny reply about recommending Windows, highlighting work-related humor in a meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Work-related humor meme of a choice between staying for promotion or quitting for happiness.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Person in an office surrounded by chaos, reflecting work-related humor about career struggles amidst global crises.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny meme about work-related humor, featuring a witty take on writing cover letters.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Humorous job application letter referring to deceased manager, showcasing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Person at a table with a sign on work-related humor about entry-level job experience, in an outdoor setting.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A couple humorously discusses work-related habits in bed using PowerPoint jokes.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Cartoon character in an astronaut suit with a dollar sign, representing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Humorous meme of a person posing next to a Harvard Extension School sign, highlighting work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Work-related humor meme featuring a witty email signature about time management and the culture of immediacy.

    drCarterBawa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Three men in elegant 18th-century attire exuding confidence, symbolizing work-related humor about Excel users without a mouse.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Humorous meme showing a police officer chasing someone, with text about HR and team building events, capturing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text listing humorous types of beer moments, focusing on work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Email exchange showcasing work-related humor: employee requests username change due to an unfortunate autogenerated email.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Humorous meme about package tracking and ads, featuring UPS, FedEx, USPS, Amazon, and Facebook.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Elderly man reacts humorously to a raise in a meme about work-related humor and inflation.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Humorous meme about pasting with formatting in Microsoft Word for work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Man seated outdoors with a "Meyers-Briggs is just white collar astrology" sign, enjoying coffee, illustrating work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Tweet with work-related humor about choosing cheaper chicken over worrying about capital gains taxes.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two humorous social media posts about travel and sharing experiences online.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Anime characters discussing health in a humorous work-related meme about companies offering mental health webinars.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    A series of facial expressions depicting work-related humor as an office reopening announcement is made.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Work-related humor meme with a job application rejection message highlighting a candidate's witty response about salary.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Work-related humor meme comparing life goals at different ages, featuring an air fryer.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Man pointing a wand labeled "Expensive Petroleum," illustrating work-related humor with a magical twist.

    kev_away Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Work-related humor meme: "Told a joke so good at work I got to talk to HR," by Mike Wells on social media.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Work-related humor meme about Portugal banning after-work texts; woman on phone discusses boss's reaction.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Woman in bed on Monday, contemplating work-related humor, with text above about checking work emails.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Man on Zoom call with a dog sleeping on sofa, showcasing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny work-related meme on a whiteboard about distributing effort across the week, featuring a small character.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Elderly man smiling and giving thumbs up while working from home on a laptop. Work-related humor about long hours.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Two characters in a humorous meme about work-related stress, misinterpreting "reduce employee workloads" as "mental health webinar."

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The forced Mental Health seminars make my mental health worse...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Work-related humor meme showing a cartoon character flying through a window, contrasting onboarding expectations and reality.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man wearing a headset with crossed arms captioned with work-related humor: "*unmute* 'Nothing from my end, thanks!'"

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Work-related humor meme about mental health in the workplace with a conversation between companies and employees.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Tweet humorously depicting work-related frustration with Microsoft Word editing and layout issues.

    ColIegeStudent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Work-related humor meme showing a worried man in a meeting after a logo mistake is noticed, adding a comedic twist to office life.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Tweet on work-related humor suggests CEOs apply anonymously to their own company to experience maddening job processes.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Social media post humorfully recalling excitement over small first job paychecks, capturing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Crying child drawing with crayons, illustrating work-related humor in meme format.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny meme about career stages in work-related humor context.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Man sitting at outdoor table with food and drinks, embodying work-related humor with an ironic expression.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Humorous daily schedule showing work-related meeting prep and recovery.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Work-related humor meme about starting team meetings inclusively with a funny twist.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Character in armor pointing with a humorous caption about work-related grind and exploitation.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Two contrasting images depict work-related humor about career choices in a corporate world setting.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Collage depicting work-related humor with a man’s morning routine during COVID versus returning to the office.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Big Bird humorously sits among serious office workers at a meeting, exemplifying work-related humor through a funny meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Two-panel meme depicting work-related humor about working twice and earning three times compared to friends.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Two cartoon characters smiling, one thinking of pay structure, the other mentioning passion for work culture; work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Cat meme showcasing work-related humor; the cat is tucked in bed, appearing sleepy and disinterested during a meeting.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny meme about typical Las Vegas trip expectations, highlighting work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Marketing humor meme with text questioning the value of spending $100k on education for a $40k job.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Man wishing on a falling star for a high-salary role with work-life balance, featuring work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Person reacting dramatically to news about capital gains tax changes; work-related humor meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Man in a gray shirt setting Teams status as "deep work mode", with a humorous twist, suggesting a gym break midday.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Woman in a virtual interview wearing formal attire on top and casual pajama pants, showcasing work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Cartoon character captioned with work-related humor about consultants Googling solutions effectively.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Two students in uniforms; one speaking through a tuba labeled "People born into wealth" for work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Atlas holding the world labeled "The entire global financial system" with an Excel logo, illustrating work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Work-related humor meme showing people at a picnic drinking from large buckets labeled as cups, illustrating a funny firing story.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Man reacting to work humor about competitors poaching talent, with a surprised exclamation below.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Tweet exchange humorously about a new university proposal, showcasing work-related humor through funny memes.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Cartoon of divorce pulling a child between parents, with humor about KPMG in the context of work-related memes.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Funny work-related humor meme with a Costco Executive Member card.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Cartoon cat humorously shocked after accidentally opening Microsoft Edge, illustrating work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Older man humorously on phone representing work-related humor about unmuting on Teams.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Text conversation humorously discussing why Jeff Bezos could be like Santa, highlighting work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Tweet humorously comparing inflation and crypto losses, highlighting work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Work-related humor meme showing a surprised monkey reaction to multitasking while working from home.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Funny work meme showing a video call mistake during a meeting, with participants accidentally on video instead of mute.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Funny work-related meme of a cartoon cat with math formula, humorously addressing life questions.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Man in suit enthusiastically walking with backpack; humorous meme about 32-hour work week legislation in California.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Humorous meme about struggling with Microsoft Excel at work.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Work-related humor meme about job postings needing salary info to avoid wasting candidates' time.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Man taking a selfie in front of Crowdstrike sign, captioning meme about humorous work-related mishap.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Work-related humor showing a funny job description timeline about making slides fast at a company.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Man in a blue sweater holding a mug, captioned with work-related humor: "Ah, humor based on my pain. Ah, ha, ha."

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Humorous meme about work life, featuring a joke on using two monitors for multitasking.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Millennials vs Boomers meme highlighting work-related humor with PDF struggles.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Text meme humorously explaining "revenge bedtime procrastination," a work-related concept for regaining freedom at night.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Excel humor meme about stories feature, showing user icons and columns, highlighting work-related anxiety humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Bald eagle looking surprised, a humorous work-related meme about success against advice.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Tweet about NYC walking culture, humorously comparing it with other cities by @dasgupz. Work-related humor meme.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Funny meme about a girlfriend returning $100 after three years, with humorous comments discussing interest and loan.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Birds humor: Large bird labeled "branch manager" with small bird as "assistant" on a branch in the sky.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Young man in oversized suit depicts work-related humor meme about interns on their first day.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Work-related humor meme comparing outdoor adventure with office life and performance reviews.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Two people humorously performing a dance in a stable setting, embodying work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Airplane passengers standing to exit, with a funny tweet about work-related humor displayed above.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Funny meme of lined-up liquor bottles suggesting a low GPA related to sophomore year humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Man in suit on phone like a CEO, with text humorously calling GameStop a high-tech firm, creating work-related humor.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Man observing a shooting star, humorously wishing for better staffing.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    Person in a suit in a humorous work-related meme about job expectations and performance.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

