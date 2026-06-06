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As social media becomes increasingly omnipresent in people’s lives, cringe content has also grown in popularity. There appears to be a liking for photos, videos, and memes that induce secondhand embarrassment and awkward feelings.

It’s also likely why Instagram accounts like this one are getting traction. While the page isn’t mostly about cringe posts, many of its memes carry that central theme. We’ve even compiled enough to create this lengthy list.

If you’re into this type of content, here’s your free entertainment for today.