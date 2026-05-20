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There's embarrassment, and then there's second-hand embarrassment. You know the kind. Someone else does something so cringe that you want to hide in a hole on their behalf. Meanwhile, they're confidently plodding along without a care.

Back in the day, our faux pas could be kept semi-private but thanks to the internet, it takes just a few moments a stranger to go viral in the most awkward and painful way possible. Social media is packed with people trying too hard to be funny, rich, romantic, inspirational or deep, and instead, ending up being the laughing stock of the streets.

There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing cringeworthy posts. And you'd better hope that you never get shamed on the IG page because it has no less than 1.5 million followers. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the funniest posts from the Qringey account for you to scroll through when you need to feel better about your own mortifying moments. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh.

This post may include affiliate links.

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LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
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Premium 1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have that app. I've played it. It's hilarious and not meant to be serious at all. It's a joke-play on the otome "female protagonist meets prince/handsome man" games that are popular in Japan. You don't actually "date" or marry the horse-prince-thing XD

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's possible that he lost a child at some point and the doll is a representation/stand-in for her as a coping mechanism for him. Maybe :x

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    DarcyRose
    DarcyRose
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And thank goodness im not

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a gamer leave them alone

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