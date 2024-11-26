ADVERTISEMENT

Fake it till you make it! Whether you’re terrified to ask out your crush or you’re worried about finally taking the practical exam to get your driver’s license, you’ll feel much better once you finally have the courage to go through with it. Pretending to exude confidence might also be the perfect way to land your dream job or trick yourself into riding a rollercoaster. But there’s a time and place for being extremely sure of yourself, and the internet will not be very forgiving if you’re overly confident and incorrect…

Below, you’ll find some of the best posts of all time from the Confidently Incorrect subreddit. This community, which has 1.1 million members, is dedicated to calling out people who should really check their facts before posting online. So enjoy scrolling through these screenshots, and keep reading to find a conversation with communication expert Dr. Michael Gerharz!