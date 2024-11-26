60 Of The Best Posts Of All Time From ‘Confidently Incorrect’Interview With Expert
Fake it till you make it! Whether you’re terrified to ask out your crush or you’re worried about finally taking the practical exam to get your driver’s license, you’ll feel much better once you finally have the courage to go through with it. Pretending to exude confidence might also be the perfect way to land your dream job or trick yourself into riding a rollercoaster. But there’s a time and place for being extremely sure of yourself, and the internet will not be very forgiving if you’re overly confident and incorrect…
Below, you’ll find some of the best posts of all time from the Confidently Incorrect subreddit. This community, which has 1.1 million members, is dedicated to calling out people who should really check their facts before posting online. So enjoy scrolling through these screenshots, and keep reading to find a conversation with communication expert Dr. Michael Gerharz!
This post may include affiliate links.
There's No "I" In Happiness
Let’s See Those Snarky Atheists Answer That
Yea, No They Haven’t
We’ve all been there. You swear that one actor is in that film- no, you’re not mixing them up with someone else! Or you know for a fact that this song came out in 1997, not a year earlier or later. But sometimes, we’re just wrong! Everybody makes mistakes, and as embarrassing as it may be to have to own up to them, it’s even worse to dig your heels in and get called out online.
That’s where the Confidently Incorrect subreddit comes in. If you respectfully try to correct someone, and you’re actually right, you don’t need to worry about ending up here. But if you’re incredibly smug and simultaneously wrong, well, you might end up learning the hard way that you should be careful what you post online.
How Dumb Can You Get
Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt
Yoghurt from bull's milk is more expensive, is richer, creamier and more salty.
Mistakes Were Made
The Church Of Satan, more moral than most churches.
To find out why people are so inclined to believe that they’re correct, even when they’re not, we reached out to communication expert and author Dr. Michael Gerharz. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and break down why confidence is so important.
“Confidence is the duct tape of communication — it can patch over a lot of holes, at least temporarily,” Dr. Gerharz shared. “Speak boldly enough, and people might just overlook the fact that you’ve built your house on sand.”
Økay
Happy 8 Month Old Birthday!
Did ivanka seriously post this? Has she inherited her father's intelligence?
I-
She is a woman, in congress.... What word should we use?
So why do we become overconfident even when we’re wrong? “Because it works – at least in the short term,” the communication expert says. “Confidently stated nonsense can sound convincing, and it often leaves others too uncertain to challenge it.”
“Plus, when we project certainty, it’s easier to convince ourselves that we’re right, even when we’re not,” Dr. Gerharz explained. “You could call it a psychological safety blanket: ‘If I sound confident, no one will notice I might be wrong—even me.’"
"As the saying goes: ‘A bold assertion beats weak evidence.’ It’s a quick fix for uncertainty that creates the illusion of truth,” he added.
Just Wow
Flag Code? In My America?!
On How To Be Cool, And Not A Fool
Clearly, the people featured on this list didn’t do a great job of correcting others. But is there a polite and respectful way to do so?
“Correcting someone is a delicate art, like defusing a bomb,” Dr. Gerharz says. “If you’re too blunt, it blows up; too cautious, and it still blows up. The trick is to snip the ego wire first. Keep the conversation focused on the idea, not the person. For example, saying ‘That’s wrong’ can feel like a personal attack.”
Imagine Assuming People Erase Their Own Culture By Themselves
My God
Basic Math
Instead of immediately telling someone they’re wrong, Dr. Gerharz recommends instead trying, “That’s interesting—I’ve always heard it differently. What do you think about this perspective?”
“Questions like these gently nudge toward the truth. They invite a conversation instead of launching a debate,” he explained. “Also, remember: nobody likes a know-it-all, especially one who doesn’t. If you’re swooping in to correct someone, make sure you’ve done your homework. Otherwise, you might end up as the next feature on the subreddit.”
Explain This
Even if it was the correct "indians" how does the existence of rich people disprove poverty?
To Argue The Point
Are you a snowflake if you understand the book?
Hercules Doesn't Know What The Word Boycott Means
And if you realize that you’re made a mistake, Dr. Gerharz suggests simply taking accountability. “We’ve all been there: halfway through a passionate argument, only to realize we’ve been confidently—and gloriously—wrong. The best approach? Own it. Fast,” he told Bored Panda.
“Something like: ‘Wow, I totally goofed there. Let me set the record straight.’ This not only clears the air but shows you value getting it right over saving face,” the expert explained. “Bonus: it also makes you more relatable. People trust those who admit their flaws more than those who act flawless.”
Someone Doesn’t Understand How The Food Supply Chain Works... Or Agriculture, For That Matter
I wonder where Krogers get there produce from?
Brb, Going To Dye My Hair Rainbow Colors So People Like This Will Be Repelled
Hunting Vegies
“Think of it this way: correcting yourself is like rebooting your reputation. It might be a little awkward in the moment, but it keeps the whole system running smoothly in the long term,” Dr. Gerharz added. “Mistakes are inevitable, but doubling down on them? That’s optional.”
And He Mixed Up Black Bear vs. Brown Bear Behavior
For the BP women, explaining is defined as the explanation of something by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising.
Who’s Gonna Tell Her?
Princes vs. Princess. Plurals Are Difficult For Some
“The next time you’re tempted to speak confidently without really knowing, ask yourself: ‘Am I trying to be right, or am I focused on getting it right?’ One feeds the ego; the other feeds the truth,” Dr. Gerharz noted. “And only one of those is going to keep you out of the Confidently Incorrect subreddit.”
''for The Last Time'', He Proclaimed
Hmm... Yes. That Sounds Right. Zeus, Mr Horny Year Round, Has Only One Son
Dionysus, Ares, Apollo, Hermes, in some versions Hephaestus, Heracles, Pollux and Castor, Perseus, Minos, Tantalus… and that’s only about 1/5th or 1/10th of Zeus known offspring, I believe.
America Didn’t Import Slaves
Americans did have, and still does have a third world slave-class.
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these facepalm-worthy pics, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below what the most ridiculous “confidently incorrect” thing you’ve ever heard someone say was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more screenshots like this, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this group right here!
What’s The Welsh Word For ‘Overconfident’?
“You Should Speak English”
But We've Been To The Moon
Also saying that the UK uses the metric system is an oversimplification. We do use it mostly, but then we travel miles to avoid it sometimes.
Correcting An "Author"
I have to admit, I read the reply in that intentionally wrong, try for laughs, tone
Who Controls The Control Group?
Incorrect On Multiple Levels
Confidently Corrected An Author
Glenn Beck Is Bad At History
Remind us Glenn Beck, what are those amendment thingies?
When Americans Think English Is The Only Language
Yeah, Who Is This Stephen King Guy Anyway?
What Kind Of A Monster Writes Their Memoir In The First Person?
*your
Smart Enough To Lead... Smart Enough To Breed?!?!
Third Hole?! Surely You Jest!
They would deny that even if it hits them in their face? 😏 but I guess there is nothing to worry about, that their face and a vulva beeing at the that close together.. 🙊
Do The Basic Math, People!
Covid Has Brought Out The Best In Everyone!
There's no flu jab? Shįt! The bästards finally tricked me into getting the 5G tracker injected.
Hiv And Covid Are The Same...right ?
When You Can't Tell Antennas And Solar Panels Apart
I'm Counting Three Things Wrong With This
Sadly, this will be the American education system under Trump.
Soup Of The Day
I made soup de jour yesterday, if I warm up the leftovers for lunch today what soup will it be?
"I'm Not Sure If I Agree But Ok"
26 hours? Pfft, I do 26 hours most mornings, never mind a day!
Oscar The Grouch
1) Star Is A Shape And 2) Oranges And Blackberries
Communism Is When You Are Only Allowed To Buy One Share Of A Stock
If It's Not White, It's Uncivilized
They're So Close To Getting It
Exhibit A as to why you and your husband are considered the least educated.
2020 + 80
Almost Like They Was Wrong
Still My Most Favorite One Yet
That is scientific proof, but they will still deny it and tell you that God created the Earth as "mature" and "fully-formed," just as Adam was created as a full-grown adult from dust. Trust me, there's no actual, real proof you can give these people that they won't have some answer for.