Fake it till you make it! Whether you’re terrified to ask out your crush or you’re worried about finally taking the practical exam to get your driver’s license, you’ll feel much better once you finally have the courage to go through with it. Pretending to exude confidence might also be the perfect way to land your dream job or trick yourself into riding a rollercoaster. But there’s a time and place for being extremely sure of yourself, and the internet will not be very forgiving if you’re overly confident and incorrect…

Below, you’ll find some of the best posts of all time from the Confidently Incorrect subreddit. This community, which has 1.1 million members, is dedicated to calling out people who should really check their facts before posting online. So enjoy scrolling through these screenshots, and keep reading to find a conversation with communication expert Dr. Michael Gerharz!

#1

There's No "I" In Happiness

There's No "I" In Happiness

TheRandomAwesomeGuy Report

#2

Let’s See Those Snarky Atheists Answer That

Let's See Those Snarky Atheists Answer That

reddit.com Report

#3

Yea, No They Haven’t

Yea, No They Haven't

_Zach_F_ Report

familiedito64
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Countries with decent sex education (and, measuredly, from an early age) have the lowest teen pregnancy numbers.

We’ve all been there. You swear that one actor is in that film- no, you’re not mixing them up with someone else! Or you know for a fact that this song came out in 1997, not a year earlier or later. But sometimes, we’re just wrong! Everybody makes mistakes, and as embarrassing as it may be to have to own up to them, it’s even worse to dig your heels in and get called out online.

That’s where the Confidently Incorrect subreddit comes in. If you respectfully try to correct someone, and you’re actually right, you don’t need to worry about ending up here. But if you’re incredibly smug and simultaneously wrong, well, you might end up learning the hard way that you should be careful what you post online. 

#4

How Dumb Can You Get

How Dumb Can You Get

gillug Report

#5

Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt

Well Maybe That's Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt

reddit.com Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited)

Yoghurt from bull's milk is more expensive, is richer, creamier and more salty.

#6

Mistakes Were Made

Mistakes Were Made

BUTTHOLE-MAGIC Report

To find out why people are so inclined to believe that they’re correct, even when they’re not, we reached out to communication expert and author Dr. Michael Gerharz. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and break down why confidence is so important.

“Confidence is the duct tape of communication — it can patch over a lot of holes, at least temporarily,” Dr. Gerharz shared. “Speak boldly enough, and people might just overlook the fact that you’ve built your house on sand.”
#7

Økay

Økay

snackerjacker Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Is Pepys’s one of the people who gets offended by the thumbs up emoji and correct punctuation?

#8

Happy 8 Month Old Birthday!

Happy 8 Month Old Birthday!

These_Pressure1327 Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Did ivanka seriously post this? Has she inherited her father's intelligence?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

I-

I-

DoctorRog Report

So why do we become overconfident even when we’re wrong? “Because it works – at least in the short term,” the communication expert says. “Confidently stated nonsense can sound convincing, and it often leaves others too uncertain to challenge it.”

“Plus, when we project certainty, it’s easier to convince ourselves that we’re right, even when we’re not,” Dr. Gerharz explained. “You could call it a psychological safety blanket: ‘If I sound confident, no one will notice I might be wrong—even me.’"

"As the saying goes: ‘A bold assertion beats weak evidence.’ It’s a quick fix for uncertainty that creates the illusion of truth,” he added.
#10

Just Wow

Just Wow

hawa11styl3 Report

#11

Flag Code? In My America?!

Flag Code? In My America?!

reddit.com Report

#12

On How To Be Cool, And Not A Fool

On How To Be Cool, And Not A Fool

Intensly_Human Report

Clearly, the people featured on this list didn’t do a great job of correcting others. But is there a polite and respectful way to do so?

“Correcting someone is a delicate art, like defusing a bomb,” Dr. Gerharz says. “If you’re too blunt, it blows up; too cautious, and it still blows up. The trick is to snip the ego wire first. Keep the conversation focused on the idea, not the person. For example, saying ‘That’s wrong’ can feel like a personal attack.”
#13

Imagine Assuming People Erase Their Own Culture By Themselves

Imagine Assuming People Erase Their Own Culture By Themselves

diego_le_blanco Report

#14

My God

My God

KayJayAllDay Report

#15

Basic Math

Basic Math

incurvatewop Report

Instead of immediately telling someone they’re wrong, Dr. Gerharz recommends instead trying, “That’s interesting—I’ve always heard it differently. What do you think about this perspective?” 

“Questions like these gently nudge toward the truth. They invite a conversation instead of launching a debate,” he explained. “Also, remember: nobody likes a know-it-all, especially one who doesn’t. If you’re swooping in to correct someone, make sure you’ve done your homework. Otherwise, you might end up as the next feature on the subreddit.”
#16

Explain This

Explain This

JohnGoesWild Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

Even if it was the correct "indians" how does the existence of rich people disprove poverty?

#17

To Argue The Point

To Argue The Point

k3464n Report

#18

Hercules Doesn't Know What The Word Boycott Means

Hercules Doesn't Know What The Word Boycott Means

Dark-All-Day Report

And if you realize that you’re made a mistake, Dr. Gerharz suggests simply taking accountability. “We’ve all been there: halfway through a passionate argument, only to realize we’ve been confidently—and gloriously—wrong. The best approach? Own it. Fast,” he told Bored Panda.

“Something like: ‘Wow, I totally goofed there. Let me set the record straight.’ This not only clears the air but shows you value getting it right over saving face,” the expert explained. “Bonus: it also makes you more relatable. People trust those who admit their flaws more than those who act flawless.”

#19

Someone Doesn’t Understand How The Food Supply Chain Works... Or Agriculture, For That Matter

Someone Doesn't Understand How The Food Supply Chain Works... Or Agriculture, For That Matter

reddit.com Report

#20

Brb, Going To Dye My Hair Rainbow Colors So People Like This Will Be Repelled

Brb, Going To Dye My Hair Rainbow Colors So People Like This Will Be Repelled

almostinfinity Report

#21

Hunting Vegies

Hunting Vegies

samrphgue Report

“Think of it this way: correcting yourself is like rebooting your reputation. It might be a little awkward in the moment, but it keeps the whole system running smoothly in the long term,” Dr. Gerharz added. “Mistakes are inevitable, but doubling down on them? That’s optional.”
#22

And He Mixed Up Black Bear vs. Brown Bear Behavior

And He Mixed Up Black Bear vs. Brown Bear Behavior

geedunkgeek Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
38 minutes ago

For the BP women, explaining is defined as the explanation of something by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising.

#23

Who’s Gonna Tell Her?

Who's Gonna Tell Her?

RoubenTV Report

#24

Princes vs. Princess. Plurals Are Difficult For Some

Princes vs. Princess. Plurals Are Difficult For Some

reddit.com Report

“The next time you’re tempted to speak confidently without really knowing, ask yourself: ‘Am I trying to be right, or am I focused on getting it right?’ One feeds the ego; the other feeds the truth,” Dr. Gerharz noted. “And only one of those is going to keep you out of the Confidently Incorrect subreddit.”
#25

''for The Last Time'', He Proclaimed

''for The Last Time'', He Proclaimed

reddit.com Report

#26

Hmm... Yes. That Sounds Right. Zeus, Mr Horny Year Round, Has Only One Son

Hmm... Yes. That Sounds Right. Zeus, Mr Horny Year Round, Has Only One Son

reddit.com Report

andrea-rusmane
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Dionysus, Ares, Apollo, Hermes, in some versions Hephaestus, Heracles, Pollux and Castor, Perseus, Minos, Tantalus… and that’s only about 1/5th or 1/10th of Zeus known offspring, I believe.

#27

America Didn’t Import Slaves

America Didn't Import Slaves

reddit.com Report

We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these facepalm-worthy pics, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below what the most ridiculous “confidently incorrect” thing you’ve ever heard someone say was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more screenshots like this, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this group right here

#28

What’s The Welsh Word For ‘Overconfident’?

What's The Welsh Word For 'Overconfident'?

ctsmithers Report

#29

“You Should Speak English”

"You Should Speak English"

eicaker Report

#30

But We've Been To The Moon

But We've Been To The Moon

resonanttop Report

philjones2
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Also saying that the UK uses the metric system is an oversimplification. We do use it mostly, but then we travel miles to avoid it sometimes.

#31

Correcting An "Author"

Correcting An "Author"

Pocketful_of_hops Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I have to admit, I read the reply in that intentionally wrong, try for laughs, tone

#32

Who Controls The Control Group?

Who Controls The Control Group?

Fireprooffeet Report

#33

Incorrect On Multiple Levels

Incorrect On Multiple Levels

hungry4nuns Report

#34

Confidently Corrected An Author

Confidently Corrected An Author

StephenKing Report

#35

Glenn Beck Is Bad At History

Glenn Beck Is Bad At History

Boel_Jarkley Report

#36

When Americans Think English Is The Only Language

When Americans Think English Is The Only Language

Practical_Shock6362 Report

ragnhild
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited)

According to BP there are entire countries that are offensive: N***r and Nigeria - N I G E R and N I G E R I A, two of the biggest in Africa (they seem to have changed their policies regarding Nigeria...)

#37

Yeah, Who Is This Stephen King Guy Anyway?

Yeah, Who Is This Stephen King Guy Anyway?

Kstrong777 Report

#38

What Kind Of A Monster Writes Their Memoir In The First Person?

What Kind Of A Monster Writes Their Memoir In The First Person?

Obliterature Report

#39

*your

*your

reddit.com Report

#40

Smart Enough To Lead... Smart Enough To Breed?!?!

Smart Enough To Lead... Smart Enough To Breed?!?!

reddit.com Report

black-adder
Miki
Miki
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited)

Uhhh. Pedophile :/. BTW. If we can say something about Greta for 100%, is that she is not smart.

#41

Third Hole?! Surely You Jest!

Third Hole?! Surely You Jest!

reddit.com Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 minute ago

They would deny that even if it hits them in their face? 😏 but I guess there is nothing to worry about, that their face and a vulva beeing at the that close together.. 🙊

#42

Do The Basic Math, People!

Do The Basic Math, People!

11 months ago

#43

Covid Has Brought Out The Best In Everyone!

Covid Has Brought Out The Best In Everyone!

reddit.com Report

#44

Hiv And Covid Are The Same...right ?

Hiv And Covid Are The Same...right ?

Formal_Expert335 Report

#45

When You Can't Tell Antennas And Solar Panels Apart

When You Can't Tell Antennas And Solar Panels Apart

beerbellybegone Report

#46

I'm Counting Three Things Wrong With This

I'm Counting Three Things Wrong With This

DeathRaeGun Report

#47

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

fnnkybutt Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I made soup de jour yesterday, if I warm up the leftovers for lunch today what soup will it be?

#48

"I'm Not Sure If I Agree But Ok"

"I'm Not Sure If I Agree But Ok"

reddit.com Report

#49

Oscar The Grouch

Oscar The Grouch

reddit.com Report

#50

1) Star Is A Shape And 2) Oranges And Blackberries

1) Star Is A Shape And 2) Oranges And Blackberries

reddit.com Report

#51

Communism Is When You Are Only Allowed To Buy One Share Of A Stock

Communism Is When You Are Only Allowed To Buy One Share Of A Stock

reddit.com Report

#52

If It's Not White, It's Uncivilized

If It's Not White, It's Uncivilized

alexaclova Report

#53

They're So Close To Getting It

They're So Close To Getting It

Tara_is_a_Potato Report

#54

2020 + 80

2020 + 80

springheeledjack69 Report

#55

Almost Like They Was Wrong

Almost Like They Was Wrong

Remarkable-World3430 Report

#56

Still My Most Favorite One Yet

Still My Most Favorite One Yet

lilbrojoey Report

rachaelmccann
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That is scientific proof, but they will still deny it and tell you that God created the Earth as "mature" and "fully-formed," just as Adam was created as a full-grown adult from dust. Trust me, there's no actual, real proof you can give these people that they won't have some answer for.

#57

Wireless PC's Don't Exist

Wireless PC's Don't Exist

the123king-reddit Report

#58

Uh, No

Uh, No

brutalproduct Report

#59

From This Example I'd Say: Hard No To Homeschool, Lady

From This Example I'd Say: Hard No To Homeschool, Lady

cimocw Report

#60

Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones

Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones

imll99 Report

