Some people are so wrong you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And unfortunately, they are often also the ones that proclaim their ‘truths’ the loudest. That’s why their incorrect statements have to be refuted loudly as well, and what better way to reach a vast audience than turning to the good old internet?

Refuting false information is exactly what the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit is for. To be more exact, it’s “for those times when people are way too smug about their wrong answer”, according to their own description. Even though the community was started just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already amassed nearly 990k members, eager to show just how wrong—yet confident—some people can be. We’ve gathered some pretty colorful examples of that, so scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.

#1

Metric System At It Again

Metric System At It Again

catfishman112 Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

The sciences like astronomy and medicine use the metric system as a standard regardless of what country you're in (yes that includes the US). The metric system is all based on tens and it's very easy to convert between units of measurement, which reduces errors. Check any medication label, it's going to be in mg or micrograms

#2

American Math

American Math

popThatBalloon Report

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago

she’s doing meth instead of math 💀

#3

Sex = Suicide

Sex = Suicide

No_Deer_5672 Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

Correlation does not equal causation!

#4

Just Had To Post This

Just Had To Post This

potetkull Report

#5

Eggs Apparently Are A Dairy Product…

Eggs Apparently Are A Dairy Product…

what-a-doric Report

Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess this is because eggs are always near dairy in stores?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Synonyms…

Synonyms…

BTBskesh Report

#7

Ancient Babylonian Pagan Cult

Ancient Babylonian Pagan Cult

tyedyehippy Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well if they're worshipping Lucifer they're obviously Christian...as far as I know that's the only religion that believes Lucifer is the king of hell or whatever.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Mt Everest Ha Relocated To South Dakota

Mt Everest Ha Relocated To South Dakota

KlassyKlutz Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did they import all the bodies of the fallen when they moved it?

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

"Those Countries Don't Have Blacks"

"Those Countries Don't Have Blacks"

DayOneDva Report

#10

Tik Tok Commenters Never Fail To Baffle Me

Tik Tok Commenters Never Fail To Baffle Me

romendy Report

Demonic child of hades
Demonic child of hades
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ma'am i'm going to have to ask you to move away from the camera

6
6points
reply
#11

And He Was Correcting Somebody Else

And He Was Correcting Somebody Else

Realistic_Dog_7359 Report

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Interesting co.parison for the post lol

#12

Think Before You Comment

Think Before You Comment

reddit.com Report

#13

Vertical Distance And Horizontal Distance Are Hard Concepts

Vertical Distance And Horizontal Distance Are Hard Concepts

Visual_Ruin_9592 Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to see 5280 feet on one animal! Ok, not really, but a shoe-salesperson might.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Chow

Chow

Sm7__ Report

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think he means “ciao” which is an Italian word used as an informal greeting or parting. Also, you say that America is a safe country yet there are people like you shooting guns while smoking joints, seems bout right.

3
3points
reply
#15

Why Are Small Towns Breeding Grounds For People Like This?

Why Are Small Towns Breeding Grounds For People Like This?

c-honda Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Was it one of the commandments on the third tablet that Moses dropped?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

This Person Was So Sure Of Themselves. Some Star Wars Fans May Actually Envy Them For Only Being Aware Of The Original Trilogy…

This Person Was So Sure Of Themselves. Some Star Wars Fans May Actually Envy Them For Only Being Aware Of The Original Trilogy…

Ebasch Report

Demonic child of hades
Demonic child of hades
Community Member
1 hour ago

i've never seen star wars and i don't know who natalie portman is but i know she's in it

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Trees Can't Smell! They Don't Have Noses

Trees Can't Smell! They Don't Have Noses

hoguemr Report

#18

How To Maths Good

How To Maths Good

Yunners Report

#19

Google Is Free

Google Is Free

therattywoman Report

Alice_J
Alice_J
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just wait until they find out about whales...

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Comments On Video Of Woman Who Is Color Blind. Chick Here, Is Just Blind To The Truth

Comments On Video Of Woman Who Is Color Blind. Chick Here, Is Just Blind To The Truth

Curious_Bar348 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

As an expert womanologist I can confirm that girls cannot be colour blind.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Common Cold Is Not A Health Problem. It's A Detox And You Want To Get A Cold!

Common Cold Is Not A Health Problem. It's A Detox And You Want To Get A Cold!

SadButSexy Report

Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
1 hour ago

You’re wrong, well actually you’re right, but you’re still wrong because of this unrelated thing you never even argued.

6
6points
reply
#22

Ahh, An Age Old Classic

Ahh, An Age Old Classic

sanchipinchii Report

#23

80k People Choose To Belive This Without Any Kind Of Evidence And Then They'll Call Themselves Free Thinkers

80k People Choose To Belive This Without Any Kind Of Evidence And Then They'll Call Themselves Free Thinkers

X_741 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guys! John Wayne Gacy has killed way more people than I have in my entire lifetime, so we should just forget about that murder I did.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

“Google Is Your Friend”

"Google Is Your Friend"

Rocco_al_Dente Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mom says it's my turn to be friends with Google.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

I Think One Or Two Irish People May Disagree With You Mate

I Think One Or Two Irish People May Disagree With You Mate

scubasteve254 Report

les
les
Community Member
1 hour ago

did this person just give Ireland a gender?

2
2points
reply
#26

The Three Parts Of The U.S. Gov

The Three Parts Of The U.S. Gov

Jeremiah_Longnuts Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago

I aspire to have this much self convidence

2
2points
reply
#27

Ducks Are Not Birds

Ducks Are Not Birds

Organic_Valuable_610 Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait till they find out about mammals living in the ocean full time.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

“Men Can’t Be Bisexual. As A Man, I Should Know”

"Men Can't Be Bisexual. As A Man, I Should Know"

funk-engine-3000 Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Again, I don't think that word means what you think it means. Step up your wiki game.

1
1point
reply
#29

A Story About Rhesus Negative, Apes And Covid Jabs

A Story About Rhesus Negative, Apes And Covid Jabs

junkholiday Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh yes I remember standing in that long line in 1960 to get my Monkey vaccine in a sugar cube. Started loving bananas that day.

3
3points
reply
#30

The Amount Of Likes Is Concerning

The Amount Of Likes Is Concerning

Which_Yesterday Report

#31

Their Reply Wasn't Even Grammatically Correct

Their Reply Wasn't Even Grammatically Correct

coldfries_ Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Logic and simple comprehension is past you, I guess 😅

1
1point
reply
#32

If You’re Gonna Be A Pedantic A*s, Be A Correct Pedantic A*s. Otherwise You’re Just An A*s

If You're Gonna Be A Pedantic A*s, Be A Correct Pedantic A*s. Otherwise You're Just An A*s

notquitetoplan Report

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Bush had a few decent songs, ngl.

1
1point
reply
#33

Two Separate Pipes, Fellas

Two Separate Pipes, Fellas

laruefrinsky Report

#34

Big Brain Moment /S

Big Brain Moment /S

DangDimwitty Report

Demonic child of hades
Demonic child of hades
Community Member
1 hour ago

We are so far down the list that the logic stopped logicing

3
3points
reply
#35

It’s Not Trespassing If It’s Public Land, Right???(/S)

It's Not Trespassing If It's Public Land, Right???(/S)

Swirlyflurry Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just ask the 1/6 Capitol "tourists"...

1
1point
reply
#36

“Bryan Cranston In Breaking Bad Should Have Won An Oscar”

"Bryan Cranston In Breaking Bad Should Have Won An Oscar"

iSm1ley Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I want to win an Oscar just for existing. Or a Nobel prize, I don't mind. I'm not fussy 😄

#37

"No One Has To Choose Between Death Or Insurmountable Medical Debt In The Us!"

"No One Has To Choose Between Death Or Insurmountable Medical Debt In The Us!"

Leimon-Sherk Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder why someone would rather risk death than spend the next 45 years of their life working to pay off a medical bill. Such a mystery. We will never know.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Commented On How Stars Move. This Is The Reaction I Got

Commented On How Stars Move. This Is The Reaction I Got

Reasonable-Horror75 Report

Brightly
Brightly
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Please reason up 😂😂😭

#39

Ha Ha, What's Next, Seamonkeys Aren't Monkeys?

Ha Ha, What's Next, Seamonkeys Aren't Monkeys?

romeovf Report

#40

This Guy Thinks He Knows More Than The Dubbing Actor Of Goku In Spanish

This Guy Thinks He Knows More Than The Dubbing Actor Of Goku In Spanish

hentaikirachan Report

#41

About A Survey That Finds Most People Don't Care About Beer Companies Associating With Trans Woman

About A Survey That Finds Most People Don't Care About Beer Companies Associating With Trans Woman

Laydownthelaw Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dude, 4k+ participants in a study is freaking amazing! I wish I had those numbers

3
3points
reply
#42

Guy Has Never Heard Of Fire

Guy Has Never Heard Of Fire

MamaLuvDuv Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Before electricity, you had to rub the tea leaves together really fast

1
1point
reply
#43

According To This Person, Plants Don't Produce Oxygen

According To This Person, Plants Don't Produce Oxygen

_Ravenpaw_ Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago

When did the plants go on strike? I missed that news flash.

2
2points
reply
#44

A Little American-Style Socialism Math With Your Morning Coffee

A Little American-Style Socialism Math With Your Morning Coffee

MomofDoom Report

Yo-kai Pro
Yo-kai Pro
Community Member
59 minutes ago

50%?!? The hell kinda country you thinking of?

1
1point
reply
#45

White Christmas Women Always Come Up With The Wildest Conspiracy

White Christmas Women Always Come Up With The Wildest Conspiracy

SkyGuy1515 Report

Brightly
Brightly
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Oh, good. Crazy had kids. Hope Santa brings therapy for Christmas 😫😭

0
0points
reply
#46

It Was Proven… On My Edited Video On A Conspiracy Subreddit

It Was Proven… On My Edited Video On A Conspiracy Subreddit

Maxy2388 Report

#47

That’s Where Dairy Comes From

That’s Where Dairy Comes From

herebuddybuddycat Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time I try to milk a cow, I get muscle tissue just squirting out the teats.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Leave The Pajamas Out Of It!!

Leave The Pajamas Out Of It!!

Wishyouamerry Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was surprised to find out recently that the use of Xmas for Christmas dates back at least to 1935. It's not nearly as recent an invention as I thought.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

“Gay People Have Always Been Accepted In America”

“Gay People Have Always Been Accepted In America”

Forkcake Report

#50

"Awfully Close"

"Awfully Close"

ThisIsMyPassword100 Report

#51

9 Billion People On Earth. Huh

9 Billion People On Earth. Huh

GoldenSausage111 Report

#52

My Local News Station Published An Article Stating That 167 Swimming Pools Have The Same Amount Of Water As… The Atlantic Ocean. The Literal Ocean 🤦🏻‍♂️

My Local News Station Published An Article Stating That 167 Swimming Pools Have The Same Amount Of Water As… The Atlantic Ocean. The Literal Ocean 🤦🏻‍♂️

SmashDreadnot Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm waiting to find out how much it costs to chlorinate the ocean,167 times

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

The Real Meaning Of The Word Sir !!

The Real Meaning Of The Word Sir !!

warpriest-of-sykiost Report

#54

From A Post Mocking Someone For Calling A “Frog” An Animal With 3 Letters On Family Fued

From A Post Mocking Someone For Calling A “Frog” An Animal With 3 Letters On Family Fued

JH-DM Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The common house fly is actually a type of mushroom.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11am To 12pm

The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11am To 12pm

Evil_Chaos_DX Report

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean I actually mixed this up till I was 12 so I feel that this is really just an honest mistake. No need to argue over this

1
1point
reply
#56

Casinos Hate This One Weird Trick!

Casinos Hate This One Weird Trick!

direct07 Report

Brian Hawley
Brian Hawley
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In fairness to the moron, it is a bit counterintuitive.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Pregnancy Cures Autism, As Explained By This Intellectual

Pregnancy Cures Autism, As Explained By This Intellectual

Sun_and_Shadow_