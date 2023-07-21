Some people are so wrong you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And unfortunately, they are often also the ones that proclaim their ‘truths’ the loudest. That’s why their incorrect statements have to be refuted loudly as well, and what better way to reach a vast audience than turning to the good old internet?

Refuting false information is exactly what the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit is for. To be more exact, it’s “for those times when people are way too smug about their wrong answer”, according to their own description. Even though the community was started just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already amassed nearly 990k members, eager to show just how wrong—yet confident—some people can be. We’ve gathered some pretty colorful examples of that, so scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.