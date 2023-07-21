75 Times People Were So ‘Confidently Incorrect’, It Ought To Make You Cringe (New Pics)
Some people are so wrong you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And unfortunately, they are often also the ones that proclaim their ‘truths’ the loudest. That’s why their incorrect statements have to be refuted loudly as well, and what better way to reach a vast audience than turning to the good old internet?
Refuting false information is exactly what the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit is for. To be more exact, it’s “for those times when people are way too smug about their wrong answer”, according to their own description. Even though the community was started just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already amassed nearly 990k members, eager to show just how wrong—yet confident—some people can be. We’ve gathered some pretty colorful examples of that, so scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.
Metric System At It Again
The sciences like astronomy and medicine use the metric system as a standard regardless of what country you're in (yes that includes the US). The metric system is all based on tens and it's very easy to convert between units of measurement, which reduces errors. Check any medication label, it's going to be in mg or micrograms
American Math
Sex = Suicide
Just Had To Post This
Eggs Apparently Are A Dairy Product…
Synonyms…
Ancient Babylonian Pagan Cult
Mt Everest Ha Relocated To South Dakota
Did they import all the bodies of the fallen when they moved it?
"Those Countries Don't Have Blacks"
Tik Tok Commenters Never Fail To Baffle Me
Ma'am i'm going to have to ask you to move away from the camera
And He Was Correcting Somebody Else
Think Before You Comment
Vertical Distance And Horizontal Distance Are Hard Concepts
I want to see 5280 feet on one animal! Ok, not really, but a shoe-salesperson might.
Chow
Why Are Small Towns Breeding Grounds For People Like This?
Was it one of the commandments on the third tablet that Moses dropped?
This Person Was So Sure Of Themselves. Some Star Wars Fans May Actually Envy Them For Only Being Aware Of The Original Trilogy…
i've never seen star wars and i don't know who natalie portman is but i know she's in it
Trees Can't Smell! They Don't Have Noses
How To Maths Good
This person has an IQ of 0.99999999999999999.
Google Is Free
Comments On Video Of Woman Who Is Color Blind. Chick Here, Is Just Blind To The Truth
As an expert womanologist I can confirm that girls cannot be colour blind.
Common Cold Is Not A Health Problem. It's A Detox And You Want To Get A Cold!
Ahh, An Age Old Classic
80k People Choose To Belive This Without Any Kind Of Evidence And Then They'll Call Themselves Free Thinkers
“Google Is Your Friend”
I Think One Or Two Irish People May Disagree With You Mate
The Three Parts Of The U.S. Gov
Ducks Are Not Birds
Wait till they find out about mammals living in the ocean full time.
“Men Can’t Be Bisexual. As A Man, I Should Know”
A Story About Rhesus Negative, Apes And Covid Jabs
Oh yes I remember standing in that long line in 1960 to get my Monkey vaccine in a sugar cube. Started loving bananas that day.
The Amount Of Likes Is Concerning
Their Reply Wasn't Even Grammatically Correct
If You’re Gonna Be A Pedantic A*s, Be A Correct Pedantic A*s. Otherwise You’re Just An A*s
Two Separate Pipes, Fellas
Big Brain Moment /S
We are so far down the list that the logic stopped logicing
It’s Not Trespassing If It’s Public Land, Right???(/S)
“Bryan Cranston In Breaking Bad Should Have Won An Oscar”
I want to win an Oscar just for existing. Or a Nobel prize, I don't mind. I'm not fussy 😄
"No One Has To Choose Between Death Or Insurmountable Medical Debt In The Us!"
Commented On How Stars Move. This Is The Reaction I Got
Ha Ha, What's Next, Seamonkeys Aren't Monkeys?
This Guy Thinks He Knows More Than The Dubbing Actor Of Goku In Spanish
About A Survey That Finds Most People Don't Care About Beer Companies Associating With Trans Woman
Guy Has Never Heard Of Fire
Before electricity, you had to rub the tea leaves together really fast
According To This Person, Plants Don't Produce Oxygen
When did the plants go on strike? I missed that news flash.
A Little American-Style Socialism Math With Your Morning Coffee
White Christmas Women Always Come Up With The Wildest Conspiracy
It Was Proven… On My Edited Video On A Conspiracy Subreddit
That’s Where Dairy Comes From
Every time I try to milk a cow, I get muscle tissue just squirting out the teats.
Leave The Pajamas Out Of It!!
I was surprised to find out recently that the use of Xmas for Christmas dates back at least to 1935. It's not nearly as recent an invention as I thought.
“Gay People Have Always Been Accepted In America”
"Awfully Close"
9 Billion People On Earth. Huh
My Local News Station Published An Article Stating That 167 Swimming Pools Have The Same Amount Of Water As… The Atlantic Ocean. The Literal Ocean 🤦🏻♂️
I'm waiting to find out how much it costs to chlorinate the ocean,167 times
The Real Meaning Of The Word Sir !!
From A Post Mocking Someone For Calling A “Frog” An Animal With 3 Letters On Family Fued
The common house fly is actually a type of mushroom.