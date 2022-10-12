There's nothing wrong with trusting yourself. On the contrary, self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life. It provides greater motivation and more resilience, improves relationships, and strengthens your sense of authenticity.

But take it too far and you become impossible to put up with, behaving as if you are more important than other people — arrogant — and might even end up featured on the subreddit 'Confidently Incorrect.'

As we've already shown you in our previous publications here, here, and here, this online community is dedicated to taking down people who proudly make false statements. It's the ultimate online purgatory for liars. Continue scrolling to check out its latest "visitors."

#1

“You Should Speak English”

Droid Mania
22 hours ago

Ha!😁

#2

My God

AsexualShrimp
21 hours ago

DAMNNN

#3

Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones

ll think of a username soon
22 hours ago (edited)

and building a palace for the representative of atheism and fighting wars with the atheists greatest enemy, slightly different atheists. good old atheism

#4

But We've Been To The Moon

Speedgoat
22 hours ago

I'm sorry, I don't see the "solid point".

#5

Still My Most Favorite One Yet

ll think of a username soon
22 hours ago

what mind?

#6

When Americans Think English Is The Only Language :

Nathaniel
22 hours ago

I wonder what I can be offended by today? I know lets look for some names that look a BIT like an offensive word.

#7

So Explain These 10 Billionaires

Black Pearl
21 hours ago

This is why I hate that so many people call Native Americans Indian. It's not the right label and it can cause stupid things like this to happen.

#8

Oh, Lavern

Izzy Curer
22 hours ago (edited)

"And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end." Revelations 1:8

#9

This Online Review And 3 People That Saw It As Helpful

wifeofweasley
22 hours ago

sometimes stupidity hurts

#10

Uh, No

Full of Giggles
22 hours ago

Wrong, but clever.

#11

Wireless PC's Don't Exist

Scout Finch
21 hours ago

You want to lug that big tower around and a seperate monitor?

#12

Healthcare = Gun

CalicoKitty
21 hours ago

You can't be sick if you're dead, I guess...

#13

Milk

Ivo H
22 hours ago

Idiots everywhere indeed.

#14

Sometimes, I Wish Democrats Were As Cool As Republicans Think They Are

Nathaniel
21 hours ago

Tomi Lahren must work very hard to be this level of stupid.

#15

First Boycotts, Now Socialism: Hercules Needs To Get A Dictionary

ll think of a username soon
22 hours ago

socialism /ˈsəʊʃəlɪz(ə)m/ Learn to pronounce noun a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. Yes, people still get paid

#16

Man Thinks Australians Were Oppressed During The Pandemic To Justify The 2nd Amendment

Bella10
22 hours ago

15000 deaths from Covid vs 1.03 million. Even adjusting for population, I’d say we were treated pretty well, and like our lives actually mattered 🤷🏻‍♀️

#17

Deleted Within Minutes

Passerby
22 hours ago

Just wait until he learn about raisins.

#18

Full-Throated Incorrectness About Us Knife Crime vs. UK Knife Crime

Buren
21 hours ago

Did he confuse this with metric too?

#19

I Saw This On Facebook And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

Buren
20 hours ago

I don't even know where to start

#20

Obama's Birth Place

Eva Kašu
22 hours ago

Elsavador :D:D:D

#21

Dumba*s

Salam Payne
22 hours ago

Butt cheek .. French for f**k off !

#22

…

Izzy Curer
22 hours ago (edited)

I identify as a leggy bronzed model with a six pack. I'm not one, but it's about attitude, if you know what I mean.

#23

The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top

ll think of a username soon
22 hours ago

We don't you look dumb, you do it well enough on your own

#24

The Golden Rule: Never Disagree With The Grammar Bot

Connie Martin
20 hours ago

"Should of" makes me crazy

#25

How Stupid Can You Be?

Anonymous
22 hours ago

Did you just try to justify slavery? You Vitamin D deficient circus clown.

#26

Idiot

Caro Caro
22 hours ago

Indeed. I will not spend time with you, you nitwit !

#27

No One Can Be Spanish ! Spanish Is Only A Lenguage

Nathaniel
22 hours ago

So what is your nationality then if you are from the nation of SPAIN?

#28

I’m Not A Physicist, But I’m Sure This Is Wrong

Ivo H
21 hours ago

The original “fun fact” is also wrong btw.

#29

They Thought It Was A Transphobic Comment When It Actually Was Affirming

Passerby
22 hours ago

To be fair, the sentence itself is ambiguous. It could be understood as rejection, as in the son is no longer accepted as a part of his family, or as an acceptance, as in the son is now his daughter but still his family nevertheless. I don't fault people for thinking it is a rejection. It can be read as one. I suspect this might be a dad jok gone wrong, to be honest.

#30

I Got Nothin'

Anonymous
22 hours ago

Calling this person an idiot would be an insult to all the stupid people of the world.

#31

When You Don't Know How Bullets Or Sound Works

François Carré
22 hours ago

Oh, you need to show us that yourself to prove your point.

#32

"New York Has The Best Pizza In The World"

Wood Carver
18 hours ago

The best pizza in the world is the one you like best. My wife and I cannot agree on pizza. I like soft thick and cheezy not Detroit but not new york, particularly fond of sour dough at the moment. She likes thin and crispy and topped no more than an Italian pizza. You know who is right? No one because food preference doesn't work that way.

#33

Prnouns Are Hard

Salam Payne
22 hours ago

Are people this stupid ?

#34

21st Century Math

Sanchi
21 hours ago

This might have just been the guy misreading the text. I also misread it

#35

Wait, Why Didn't I Think Of This?!

Marcos Valencia
46 minutes ago

Well, they use the energy to move you from point A to point B. Using the energy for recharging the batteries would make no sense. And, then, there is friction... but at this point friction should be a hyper-advanced physics concept for someone like you, dear Watson.

