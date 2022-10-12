136 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed Online (New Pics)
There's nothing wrong with trusting yourself. On the contrary, self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life. It provides greater motivation and more resilience, improves relationships, and strengthens your sense of authenticity.
But take it too far and you become impossible to put up with, behaving as if you are more important than other people — arrogant — and might even end up featured on the subreddit 'Confidently Incorrect.'
As we've already shown you in our previous publications here, here, and here, this online community is dedicated to taking down people who proudly make false statements. It's the ultimate online purgatory for liars. Continue scrolling to check out its latest "visitors."
“You Should Speak English”
My God
Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones
and building a palace for the representative of atheism and fighting wars with the atheists greatest enemy, slightly different atheists. good old atheism
But We've Been To The Moon
Still My Most Favorite One Yet
When Americans Think English Is The Only Language :
So Explain These 10 Billionaires
This is why I hate that so many people call Native Americans Indian. It's not the right label and it can cause stupid things like this to happen.
Oh, Lavern
"And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end." Revelations 1:8
This Online Review And 3 People That Saw It As Helpful
Uh, No
Wireless PC's Don't Exist
You want to lug that big tower around and a seperate monitor?
Healthcare = Gun
Milk
Sometimes, I Wish Democrats Were As Cool As Republicans Think They Are
First Boycotts, Now Socialism: Hercules Needs To Get A Dictionary
socialism /ˈsəʊʃəlɪz(ə)m/ Learn to pronounce noun a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. Yes, people still get paid
Man Thinks Australians Were Oppressed During The Pandemic To Justify The 2nd Amendment
Deleted Within Minutes
Full-Throated Incorrectness About Us Knife Crime vs. UK Knife Crime
I Saw This On Facebook And Instantly Thought Of This Sub
Obama's Birth Place
Dumba*s
…
I identify as a leggy bronzed model with a six pack. I'm not one, but it's about attitude, if you know what I mean.
The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top
We don't you look dumb, you do it well enough on your own
The Golden Rule: Never Disagree With The Grammar Bot
How Stupid Can You Be?
Idiot
No One Can Be Spanish ! Spanish Is Only A Lenguage
I’m Not A Physicist, But I’m Sure This Is Wrong
They Thought It Was A Transphobic Comment When It Actually Was Affirming
To be fair, the sentence itself is ambiguous. It could be understood as rejection, as in the son is no longer accepted as a part of his family, or as an acceptance, as in the son is now his daughter but still his family nevertheless. I don't fault people for thinking it is a rejection. It can be read as one. I suspect this might be a dad jok gone wrong, to be honest.
I Got Nothin'
When You Don't Know How Bullets Or Sound Works
Oh, you need to show us that yourself to prove your point.
"New York Has The Best Pizza In The World"
The best pizza in the world is the one you like best. My wife and I cannot agree on pizza. I like soft thick and cheezy not Detroit but not new york, particularly fond of sour dough at the moment. She likes thin and crispy and topped no more than an Italian pizza. You know who is right? No one because food preference doesn't work that way.
Prnouns Are Hard
21st Century Math
Wait, Why Didn't I Think Of This?!
Well, they use the energy to move you from point A to point B. Using the energy for recharging the batteries would make no sense. And, then, there is friction... but at this point friction should be a hyper-advanced physics concept for someone like you, dear Watson.
The scariest part of all of these is not that the folks writing them are confident or wrong. The scariest part is they are actively trying to seize power in the US and push this stupidity on everyone. They want to teach others that their fools view of the world is correct.
This post makes me angry! I cannot believe the amount of stupidity here! Read a book people! Unbelievable! “Social media”… the ruler of the universe…and stupidity! Get a life people!
Upside of this post: I now feel like a complete f*****g genius!! So many people in the world are so much dumber than me I must be pretty smart, right? Downside: No, humanity is just f****d
