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Microscopy can reveal worlds that feel almost impossible to believe are real. The winners and honorable mentions of Evident Scientific’s 6th Annual Image of the Year Award show exactly that, turning life science images into scenes that look like glowing galaxies, alien landscapes, abstract paintings, and tiny creatures from another universe.

The competition celebrates both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy, encouraging people around the world to view scientific images in new ways. Evident, formerly the Scientific Solutions Division of Olympus, has spent more than a century developing optical and imaging technologies that help scientists, physicians, and engineers study what usually remains hidden from view. Through this award, those hidden details are brought into the spotlight, showing how much beauty can be found in the smallest structures of life.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention images from this year’s competition, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that amazed you the most.

More info: evidentscientific.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Mallow Pollen On Stigma” By Igor Siwanowicz

“Mallow Pollen On Stigma” By Igor Siwanowicz

Regional Award Winner Americas

Evident Scientific Report

9points
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    #2

    “Pollen Grains On A Jumping Spider” By Javier Rupérez

    “Pollen Grains On A Jumping Spider” By Javier Rupérez

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    “Crab Zoea” By Tong Zhang

    “Crab Zoea” By Tong Zhang

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    “Two Anterior Median Eyes Of A Jumping Spider” By Walter Ferrari

    “Two Anterior Median Eyes Of A Jumping Spider” By Walter Ferrari

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    9points
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    #5

    “Neuronal Cosmos” By Katie Holden

    “Neuronal Cosmos” By Katie Holden

    Global Winner

    Description: “The image showcases induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurospheres consisting of neuronal cells, which self-organize into structures resembling the layered architecture of the human brain. Neurospheres serve as an important platform for studying brain cells, allowing for research into the effects of environmental and genetic factors on neuronal development. Visually, the star-like pattern reflects intriguing parallels between astronomy and biology at hugely different scales.”

    Evident Scientific Report

    9points
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    #6

    “Stigma Of Chicory With Pollen Grains” By Gerd Günther

    “Stigma Of Chicory With Pollen Grains” By Gerd Günther

    Regional Award Winner EMEA

    Evident Scientific Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    “Mouse Embryonic Fibroblast” By Joe Mckellar

    “Mouse Embryonic Fibroblast” By Joe Mckellar

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    8points
    POST
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    #8

    “Bidens Pilosa Attached To A Pair Of Stockings” By Hange Du

    “Bidens Pilosa Attached To A Pair Of Stockings” By Hange Du

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wiki: "Its many common names include hitch hikers, black-jack, beggarticks, farmer's friends and Spanish needle, but most commonly referred to as cobblers pegs."

    0
    0points
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    #9

    “Fluorescent Immunostained Brain Tissue From An Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model” By Bettina Rákóczi

    “Fluorescent Immunostained Brain Tissue From An Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model” By Bettina Rákóczi

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    7points
    POST
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    #10

    “Diatom Arrangement” By Jan Rosenboom

    “Diatom Arrangement” By Jan Rosenboom

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did someone arrange these by hand and only got an honorable mention?

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    0points
    reply
    #11

    “Fairyfly” By Hanyang Xue

    “Fairyfly” By Hanyang Xue

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    7points
    POST
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    #12

    “Lignin Fiber” By Muhammad Tahir Khan

    “Lignin Fiber” By Muhammad Tahir Khan

    Materials Science Winner

    Evident Scientific Report

    7points
    POST
    #13

    “Adult Zebrafish Brain” By Hannah Somers

    “Adult Zebrafish Brain” By Hannah Somers

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    6points
    POST
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    #14

    “Gfp-Positive Thy1 Neuron In A Tissue-Cleared Mouse Brain” By Marko Pende

    “Gfp-Positive Thy1 Neuron In A Tissue-Cleared Mouse Brain” By Marko Pende

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    “Sarcomere Structures Within Cardiomyocytes In A Rat Heart” By Kentauro Mochizuki

    “Sarcomere Structures Within Cardiomyocytes In A Rat Heart” By Kentauro Mochizuki

    Regional Award Winner Asia-Pacific

    Evident Scientific Report

    5points
    POST
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    #16

    “Dying Superficial Epithelial Cells During Osmotic Stress” By Yue Rong Tan

    “Dying Superficial Epithelial Cells During Osmotic Stress” By Yue Rong Tan

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    “Commissural Axons Of A Developing Central Nervous System In A Chick Embryo” By Alexandre Dumoulin

    “Commissural Axons Of A Developing Central Nervous System In A Chick Embryo” By Alexandre Dumoulin

    Honorable Mention

    Evident Scientific Report

    4points
    POST
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