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Microscopy can reveal worlds that feel almost impossible to believe are real. The winners and honorable mentions of Evident Scientific’s 6th Annual Image of the Year Award show exactly that, turning life science images into scenes that look like glowing galaxies, alien landscapes, abstract paintings, and tiny creatures from another universe.

The competition celebrates both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy, encouraging people around the world to view scientific images in new ways. Evident, formerly the Scientific Solutions Division of Olympus, has spent more than a century developing optical and imaging technologies that help scientists, physicians, and engineers study what usually remains hidden from view. Through this award, those hidden details are brought into the spotlight, showing how much beauty can be found in the smallest structures of life.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention images from this year’s competition, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that amazed you the most.

More info: evidentscientific.com | Instagram