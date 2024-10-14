The “r/OSHA” online is dedicated to documenting the most atrocious, random and grimly hilarious workplace safety violations. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

Depending on what your job is, workplace safety can range from getting a stiff wrist to all sorts of daily life and death situations. Fortunately, at least if you are in the US, there is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ( OSHA ) to make sure your employer does their utmost to prevent any injury. However, just because there is a rule doesn’t mean all employers actually follow it.

#1 Is This Structurally Sound? Share icon

#2 Safety Standards In 1960 Share icon

#3 This Is How My Great Grandpa Stored His Dynamite, Passed Away, And Left Me To Deal With It Christmas Eve Share icon

#4 The More You Look The Worse It Gets Share icon

#5 Saw This Outside My Office Today, What A Lovely Place To Relax Before Starting The Job Share icon

#6 We All Like A Little Bit Of Shade Right? Share icon

#7 I Mean If The Grabber Is Closed Before Getting In I Don't See The Harm Share icon

#8 Hired A Company To Remove A Tree. Came Home To This: Share icon

#9 Grandpa’s Asbestos Tin Share icon He uses it to anneal metal.



#10 The Lock Is To Prevent The Fire Escaping Share icon

#11 From A Power Washer Advertisement: Look How Easy It Cuts Through Soft Material! Share icon

#12 Construction Workers At Epcot, Disneyworld, Early 1980s Share icon

#13 Totally Safe, It's A Load-Bearing Dumpster Share icon

#14 Shockingly Dumb Placement Share icon

#15 Chained And Locked Fire Exit Share icon

#16 Suggested Friend. This Is His Facebook Picture Share icon

#17 At Least He Let His Wife Drive Share icon

#18 There Is An Osha Violation, And Than There Is Pure Madness Share icon

#19 Only A Matter Of Time Until Maximizing Profits. Bankrupts The Whole Company Share icon 100s of racks damaged way beyond being safe. It’s a game of Jenga stacking 1000s of pounds up in overstock. Just a matter of time until something horrible happens.



#20 What My Grandpa Was Using To Change Photos Above The Stairs Share icon

#21 Fuel Spill Clean-Up Share icon

#22 Covered In Stainless Steel Dust With No Face Masks Or Respirators Share icon Like polishing a cybertruck wasn’t already dumb enough…



#23 What's The Fastest Way To Get Workers On A Roof? Share icon

#24 I Found An Electrician Wearing This Share icon

#25 Got Canned Yesterday For Pointing Out This Massive Violation Share icon

#26 It’s A Fun Day When Nothing Is Locked Out! Share icon

#27 Saw This At A Bar I Deliver To Share icon

#28 That Should Do It Share icon

#29 Road Out Front My Parents’ Place In Rural West Getting Re-Paved Share icon

#30 Pure Waste Share icon

#31 Huh, So That Is Why They Told Me To X-Ray The Ground First Share icon

#32 My Guys' Sense Of Humor When I Point Out Three Uncovered Hole Hazards On A Job Site Share icon

#33 Saw On My Facebook.. Dude Grinding Right Into The Produce Share icon

#34 Drinking Coffee While Working With Isotopes At Lab Share icon

#35 There’s A Lot To Unpack Here Past The Cellphone Share icon Well this is the factory tonight. Dumb award goes to this stupid bastard for being on his phone when the press was running. It's 9:30. And they will be here till tomorrow. If you are wondering that is high temp gasket sealer. Not gonna be easy.



#36 Since The Top Post Right Now Is Worried About Adam's Lathe Practices, Please Allow Me To Introduce "Ididathing". And Yes, It's On Share icon

#37 Removing Lead Paint With A Blowtorch Without A Mask Share icon

#38 Invisible Forklift Share icon

#39 Is This Safe? They Tell Me 'It's Fine'. Been This Way For Years Share icon

#40 Local Utility Company Posted This On Social Media Share icon

#41 New Ceiling Lights In My Workplace Are Powered By Putting 220v Mains Voltage Into Metal Railing With Scissor Clips. The Ceilings Are Low Enough That I Could Touch The Railings If I Stretch Enough. They Were Done This Way For "Aesthetics" Share icon

#42 Great Grandpa Electrical Work In The 60s Share icon

#43 We're Expecting Some Cold Weather And The Building I Work In Put A Faucet Cover Over The Sprinkler By The Door Share icon

#44 I’m Hoping The Oil From The Fryer Is At Least Cold When They Try This… Share icon

#45 Got Those Cables In, Boss, Hell Of A Job Share icon

#46 This Company Does This On A Daily. They Have Shoring Equipment But It’s Not Convenient Share icon

#47 I Get Really Nervous When Adam Savage Wears His Watch (And Ring) While Machining. Shouldn't He Consider Removing These Items Before Machining? Share icon

#48 Big Debate About New Pallet Slide At Work Share icon Somebody fell down the stairs while removing a pallet from the platform so they decided to install a slide..



#49 Bro Forgot To Use The Volt Cutters Share icon

#50 Found A Stocker At Work Using This Broken Steak Knife To Cut Open Boxes Share icon

#52 Look, I Don’t Wanna Be “That Guy”or Nothin, But This Feels A Tad Dangerous Share icon

#53 We Carried 50 Beds, 50 Cupboards, 50 Sideboards And 50 Wall Cabinets Over That Pitfall Share icon

#54 Staples (Hazlet Nj) Blocked Fire Exit And No Restrooms Share icon

#55 Is This Bad Share icon

#56 Got It👍 Share icon

#57 The "Stairs" Im Expected To Climb Daily Share icon

#58 Post-It: The Traditional Way To Mitigate Workplace Danger Share icon

#59 In Spain, We Attach The Fire Extinguisher To The Flammable Items, Like Gas Cylinders Share icon

#60 Youtuber Testing A Unsecured Ceiling Fan With Sharpened Blades While Standing Underneath It And Using His Hands Share icon

#61 I Wish This Was Fake, Saw This At A Guy's House While Doing A Marketplace Deal Share icon

#62 I've Been In Construction 13 Years And I've Never Seen This. Anybody Have An Explanation...? Share icon