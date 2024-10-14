ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on what your job is, workplace safety can range from getting a stiff wrist to all sorts of daily life and death situations. Fortunately, at least if you are in the US, there is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to make sure your employer does their utmost to prevent any injury. However, just because there is a rule doesn’t mean all employers actually follow it.

The “r/OSHA” online is dedicated to documenting the most atrocious, random and grimly hilarious workplace safety violations. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

Is This Structurally Sound?

Is This Structurally Sound?

Parlax76 Report

Safety Standards In 1960

Safety Standards In 1960

WildAnimus Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you ask some of us older folks we'll tell you many a tale of the "old days" when this sort of thing was the norm.

This Is How My Great Grandpa Stored His Dynamite, Passed Away, And Left Me To Deal With It Christmas Eve

This Is How My Great Grandpa Stored His Dynamite, Passed Away, And Left Me To Deal With It Christmas Eve

StarSlayerX Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
The More You Look The Worse It Gets

The More You Look The Worse It Gets

AidanGee Report

Saw This Outside My Office Today, What A Lovely Place To Relax Before Starting The Job

Saw This Outside My Office Today, What A Lovely Place To Relax Before Starting The Job

rymannoodle Report

We All Like A Little Bit Of Shade Right?

We All Like A Little Bit Of Shade Right?

Tuaterstar Report

I Mean If The Grabber Is Closed Before Getting In I Don't See The Harm

I Mean If The Grabber Is Closed Before Getting In I Don't See The Harm

Rough_Community_1439 Report

Hired A Company To Remove A Tree. Came Home To This:

Hired A Company To Remove A Tree. Came Home To This:

CapitanWaffles Report

Grandpa's Asbestos Tin

Grandpa’s Asbestos Tin

He uses it to anneal metal.

pernaso77 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is what happens if you leave those cookies in the tin too long.

The Lock Is To Prevent The Fire Escaping

The Lock Is To Prevent The Fire Escaping

AidanGee Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Needs to be reported to the local fire department.

From A Power Washer Advertisement: Look How Easy It Cuts Through Soft Material!

From A Power Washer Advertisement: Look How Easy It Cuts Through Soft Material!

Buetti Report

Construction Workers At Epcot, Disneyworld, Early 1980s

Construction Workers At Epcot, Disneyworld, Early 1980s

Nicker Report

Totally Safe, It's A Load-Bearing Dumpster

Totally Safe, It's A Load-Bearing Dumpster

Mikey77777 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

On some of these I would like to see the scene being set. Just how DO they get this in place?

Shockingly Dumb Placement

Shockingly Dumb Placement

Tlotpwist Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Weird but it's just a breaker switch box. Looks like the same one I have in my hallway.

Chained And Locked Fire Exit

Chained And Locked Fire Exit

too_late_to_abort Report

Suggested Friend. This Is His Facebook Picture

Suggested Friend. This Is His Facebook Picture

2XGSWsurvivor Report

At Least He Let His Wife Drive

At Least He Let His Wife Drive

Shiftclick46 Report

There Is An Osha Violation, And Than There Is Pure Madness

There Is An Osha Violation, And Than There Is Pure Madness

hopopo Report

#19

Only A Matter Of Time Until Maximizing Profits. Bankrupts The Whole Company

Only A Matter Of Time Until Maximizing Profits. Bankrupts The Whole Company

100s of racks damaged way beyond being safe. It's a game of Jenga stacking 1000s of pounds up in overstock. Just a matter of time until something horrible happens.

allfire4207 Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Don't stack anything on it. Leave it all in the yard, take everything down. Let the upper mgmt and CEO deal with it. It's not worth the risk.

What My Grandpa Was Using To Change Photos Above The Stairs

What My Grandpa Was Using To Change Photos Above The Stairs

Desperate_Growth4922 Report

Fuel Spill Clean-Up

Fuel Spill Clean-Up

JoeKleine Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
42 minutes ago

It's her having a lit cigarette while working near spilt gasoline that's the problem.

Covered In Stainless Steel Dust With No Face Masks Or Respirators

Covered In Stainless Steel Dust With No Face Masks Or Respirators

Like polishing a cybertruck wasn't already dumb enough…

ZombiesInSpace Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Like owning a cybertruck in the first place wasn't even dumber.

What's The Fastest Way To Get Workers On A Roof?

What's The Fastest Way To Get Workers On A Roof?

FightingBruin Report

I Found An Electrician Wearing This

I Found An Electrician Wearing This

RandomCreeper3 Report

Got Canned Yesterday For Pointing Out This Massive Violation

Got Canned Yesterday For Pointing Out This Massive Violation

ILIKESPAGHETTIYAY Report

ppjm256ch4 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Got fired? Id sue the fk out of them for retaliation

It's A Fun Day When Nothing Is Locked Out!

It’s A Fun Day When Nothing Is Locked Out!

slundered Report

jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
29 minutes ago

My. God. Working at a safety company now and this is literally my nightmare. That there are people out there working like this. And I don't necessarily blame the workers. I'm sure it's more about pressure from the management

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Saw This At A Bar I Deliver To

Saw This At A Bar I Deliver To

Noversi Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
54 minutes ago

If there were only a way you could fix this . . . . . 🧐

That Should Do It

That Should Do It

TemporaryAccount-tem Report

jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Wow...it's not like lock out/tag out supplies are expensive

Road Out Front My Parents' Place In Rural West Getting Re-Paved

Road Out Front My Parents’ Place In Rural West Getting Re-Paved

scootty83 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
17 minutes ago

People b***h about OSHA and other regulating agencies, but they forget that there was a reason these agencies came into being.

Pure Waste

Pure Waste

gvsteve Report

Huh, So That Is Why They Told Me To X-Ray The Ground First

Huh, So That Is Why They Told Me To X-Ray The Ground First

the-doctor-is-real Report

My Guys' Sense Of Humor When I Point Out Three Uncovered Hole Hazards On A Job Site

My Guys' Sense Of Humor When I Point Out Three Uncovered Hole Hazards On A Job Site

RiffRaff028 Report

Saw On My Facebook.. Dude Grinding Right Into The Produce

Saw On My Facebook.. Dude Grinding Right Into The Produce

pablomcdubbin Report

Drinking Coffee While Working With Isotopes At Lab

Drinking Coffee While Working With Isotopes At Lab

Keegipeeter Report

There's A Lot To Unpack Here Past The Cellphone

There’s A Lot To Unpack Here Past The Cellphone

Well this is the factory tonight. Dumb award goes to this stupid bastard for being on his phone when the press was running. It's 9:30. And they will be here till tomorrow. If you are wondering that is high temp gasket sealer. Not gonna be easy.

KP230 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The number one violation here is for the fellow on the left's fashion sense when it comes to his choice of under pantaloons.

Since The Top Post Right Now Is Worried About Adam's Lathe Practices, Please Allow Me To Introduce "Ididathing". And Yes, It's On

Since The Top Post Right Now Is Worried About Adam's Lathe Practices, Please Allow Me To Introduce "Ididathing". And Yes, It's On

Embershardx Report

Removing Lead Paint With A Blowtorch Without A Mask

Removing Lead Paint With A Blowtorch Without A Mask

RobertWrag Report

Invisible Forklift

Invisible Forklift

Ill_Independent3989 Report

Is This Safe? They Tell Me 'It's Fine'. Been This Way For Years

Is This Safe? They Tell Me 'It's Fine'. Been This Way For Years

crasagam Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because, you know, what's the worst that could happen? 🤔

Local Utility Company Posted This On Social Media

Local Utility Company Posted This On Social Media

Appropriate_Shake265 Report

ppjm256ch4 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a CLASSIC violation OSHA talks about. No trench box!

New Ceiling Lights In My Workplace Are Powered By Putting 220v Mains Voltage Into Metal Railing With Scissor Clips. The Ceilings Are Low Enough That I Could Touch The Railings If I Stretch Enough. They Were Done This Way For "Aesthetics"

New Ceiling Lights In My Workplace Are Powered By Putting 220v Mains Voltage Into Metal Railing With Scissor Clips. The Ceilings Are Low Enough That I Could Touch The Railings If I Stretch Enough. They Were Done This Way For "Aesthetics"

savawell Report

Great Grandpa Electrical Work In The 60s

Great Grandpa Electrical Work In The 60s

StarSlayerX Report

jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandpa did stuff like this in his workshop. It was horrifying to discover how bad it was after they moved out. Were so lucky the whole place didn't burn down.

We're Expecting Some Cold Weather And The Building I Work In Put A Faucet Cover Over The Sprinkler By The Door

We're Expecting Some Cold Weather And The Building I Work In Put A Faucet Cover Over The Sprinkler By The Door

NotCollin__ Report

I’m Hoping The Oil From The Fryer Is At Least Cold When They Try This…

I’m Hoping The Oil From The Fryer Is At Least Cold When They Try This…

[deleted] Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope the employees walk out when they see this. But I also wonder what else is "improvised".

Got Those Cables In, Boss, Hell Of A Job

Got Those Cables In, Boss, Hell Of A Job

Myrtha_Thistlethorne Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Electricians will cut into absolutely anything if it's in their way.

This Company Does This On A Daily. They Have Shoring Equipment But It’s Not Convenient

This Company Does This On A Daily. They Have Shoring Equipment But It’s Not Convenient

Oneshot1187 Report

I Get Really Nervous When Adam Savage Wears His Watch (And Ring) While Machining. Shouldn't He Consider Removing These Items Before Machining?

I Get Really Nervous When Adam Savage Wears His Watch (And Ring) While Machining. Shouldn't He Consider Removing These Items Before Machining?

TheWaveCarver Report

Big Debate About New Pallet Slide At Work

Big Debate About New Pallet Slide At Work

Somebody fell down the stairs while removing a pallet from the platform so they decided to install a slide..

Free-Pension-1145 Report

Bro Forgot To Use The Volt Cutters

Bro Forgot To Use The Volt Cutters

CardboardCutoutFieri Report

Found A Stocker At Work Using This Broken Steak Knife To Cut Open Boxes

Found A Stocker At Work Using This Broken Steak Knife To Cut Open Boxes

proteccthebees Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father does this kind of ‘repurposing’!

Uhh…

Uhh…

Paarthurnax420 Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knew some folks who built a new house in North Dakota, had pipes buried 8 feet below ground. First winter, pipes froze (yes, it gets that cold in North Dakota). Next summer, pipes were reburied 12 feet below ground.

Look, I Don’t Wanna Be “That Guy”or Nothin, But This Feels A Tad Dangerous

Look, I Don’t Wanna Be “That Guy”or Nothin, But This Feels A Tad Dangerous

NoBdy_WzarD Report

We Carried 50 Beds, 50 Cupboards, 50 Sideboards And 50 Wall Cabinets Over That Pitfall

We Carried 50 Beds, 50 Cupboards, 50 Sideboards And 50 Wall Cabinets Over That Pitfall

Agasthenes Report

Staples (Hazlet Nj) Blocked Fire Exit And No Restrooms

Staples (Hazlet Nj) Blocked Fire Exit And No Restrooms

ybnrml86 Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope someone reported them to the local fire department.

Is This Bad

Is This Bad

Bendoverbich1 Report

Got It👍

Got It👍

bigmike0004 Report

The "Stairs" Im Expected To Climb Daily

The "Stairs" Im Expected To Climb Daily

afartispoopcrying Report

Post-It: The Traditional Way To Mitigate Workplace Danger

Post-It: The Traditional Way To Mitigate Workplace Danger

SinstarMutation Report

In Spain, We Attach The Fire Extinguisher To The Flammable Items, Like Gas Cylinders

In Spain, We Attach The Fire Extinguisher To The Flammable Items, Like Gas Cylinders

TweakUnwanted Report

jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the hope that the fire extinguisher exploding also will put out the fire?!

Youtuber Testing A Unsecured Ceiling Fan With Sharpened Blades While Standing Underneath It And Using His Hands

Youtuber Testing A Unsecured Ceiling Fan With Sharpened Blades While Standing Underneath It And Using His Hands

tcdirks1 Report

I Wish This Was Fake, Saw This At A Guy's House While Doing A Marketplace Deal

I Wish This Was Fake, Saw This At A Guy's House While Doing A Marketplace Deal

rasputinrasputin Report

ppjm256ch4 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember having this conversation with a former coworker: Me - "Hey, are you going to wear a face shield, to cut that metal plate? Because, these cutting wheels tend to break sometimes." Him - Looking at me, debating, but hesitantly wearing the face shield. 30 seconds into him cutting the plate... OH SHT... are you ok? Ohh wow, that shield saved your face!!! Basically, cutting wheel broke, a piece flew off, and broke a hole right through the shield. Luckily, it stopped it enough, that he was just nicked, and his face wasn't obliterated! Lesson - YOUR BRAIN, IS YOUR BEST PPE... Use it wisely!!

I've Been In Construction 13 Years And I've Never Seen This. Anybody Have An Explanation...?

I've Been In Construction 13 Years And I've Never Seen This. Anybody Have An Explanation...?

mrparoxysms Report

1" Polyethylene Pipe Used For Handrail

1" Polyethylene Pipe Used For Handrail

rasta4eye Report

