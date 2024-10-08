ADVERTISEMENT

There are days when the air seems to have a whiff of positivity. You make the bus on time, breeze through the traffic, and excitedly skip to wherever you need to be. And then there are times when your alarm doesn’t go off for some reason, and you scramble to get ready just for a million things to go wrong. The sandwich you went to put in your mouth drops on the ground and the train you hoped to catch was so overcrowded all you could do was watch it take off into the distance. 

But it can always get worse, and people on this list are living proof of that. If you’re having a bad day yourself, scroll down to find comfort in knowing that others have it tougher than you, and don’t forget to share the most unfortunate things that turned your day upside down. 

While you’re at it, be sure to check out a conversation with an expert in positive psychology, Ruth Steggles, who kindly agreed to give us a few tips on how to turn a bad day around.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

On My Way To Start College And My Car Caught Fire With Everything I Own Inside Of It

On My Way To Start College And My Car Caught Fire With Everything I Own Inside Of It

No one was hurt in the slightest, and I was the only one in the vehicle when it caught fire. Thankfully, I could get everything out of the car before the fire got too bad and we had to back away. The fire department put it out very quickly, so no real damage was caused. Also, a little bit of context: my father was in his car, and I was between him and a truck. I sped up to try and pass the truck and try to close the distance between us. He was guiding me and had some of my things in his car. As I accelerated, I heard a pop, and my car began to slow down, and before I could react, it popped again and entirely died. I threw on my flashers pulled off to the side of the road and began trying to call my dad when the guy in the truck who was in front of me came up and started seeing if I needed help when we noticed the crackling of a fire under my hood. I popped the hood, and we saw the firewall was about to be fully engulfed by flames, so I called 911 while he began pulling all my things out.

CarDoor_Curti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#2

I Guess My Sunscreen Wasn't Water-Resistant

I Guess My Sunscreen Wasn't Water-Resistant

Pale-Equal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Microwaved A Smucker’s Uncrustable (Premade Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich) For 15 Seconds And Got A 2nd Degree Burn. This Is About 5 Days After It Happened

Microwaved A Smucker’s Uncrustable (Premade Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich) For 15 Seconds And Got A 2nd Degree Burn. This Is About 5 Days After It Happened

Praxzey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

haah, that's like Harry potter's mark but on the lips chin 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The most up-to-date statistics show that on average, an American has 4 bad days a month. These add up to 48 days per year that are dedicated to bad moods and unfortunate events. 

However, this seems to be an improvement since 2018, when respondents reported having about 60 bad days a year.

Interestingly, the 2024 Avocado Green Mattress and Talker Research survey has found that Americans can pinpoint the exact time when it’s going to be a tough day. At precisely 8:36 a.m., they can already tell that their day won’t go as planned. 
#4

Not What I Expected On A CT Scan Following A Suspected Gallbladder Attack

Not What I Expected On A CT Scan Following A Suspected Gallbladder Attack

It's exactly what it looks like. I'm now terminal at 40 years old. Consider this a PSA: go to the damn doctor when you're in pain. You never know.

lickykicky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Decided To Shave My Head To Give It A Fresh Start, Turns Out I Have A Bald Spot. I’m Female

Decided To Shave My Head To Give It A Fresh Start, Turns Out I Have A Bald Spot. I’m Female

mookaroo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Just Got My PS5 Recently. Had To Evacuate My House A Few Days Ago Because Of A Tropical Typhoon. This Is What I Came Back After The Storm Has Settled

Just Got My PS5 Recently. Had To Evacuate My House A Few Days Ago Because Of A Tropical Typhoon. This Is What I Came Back After The Storm Has Settled

Affectionate_Big8864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

A quarter of the time, people feel like there’s no way to turn the downright smile upside down. 48% of respondents even admitted to canceling plans or calling out of work to go back to sleep after waking up and sensing a bad day.

The most common causes of a tough day were getting up and feeling sick (35%), followed by poor sleep (31%), and waking up with a headache (29%). Misplacing the keys (26%) and leaving the phone at home (25%) were other top contenders. 

Additional reasons for things going south included running out of toilet paper, forgetting the wallet at home, sleeping through the alarm, and forgetting to charge the phone the night before.
#7

Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed

Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed

kmcatie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Slipped In The Shower And Went Face-First Into The Knobs. Now My Lips Look Like This

I Slipped In The Shower And Went Face-First Into The Knobs. Now My Lips Look Like This

Hexiix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here is Kim Kardashian paying good money to look that ugly when all she had to do was slip in the shower for the exact same look.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

What, No Tie-Down? This Happened Not Even 50 Yards Later

What, No Tie-Down? This Happened Not Even 50 Yards Later

Key_Advantage4239 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The survey further revealed that unfortunate events were most likely to strike at the start of the week. 60% of respondents said that Mondays had the highest chance of going into a downright spiral. Work schedules and the back-to-school season were some of the most common contributing factors. 

To prevent bad days from occurring, respondents try to find time for themselves each day to relax (41%), make time for things they enjoy (37%), and ensure they are well-rested (35%). In fact, 71% of respondents said that sleep can make or break their day, and having enough of it can help to deal with things that may go wrong during it.
#10

My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet

My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet

Fickle-Supermarket16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Took Out My Earbuds And The Tip Said "No Thanks, I'm Good"

Took Out My Earbuds And The Tip Said "No Thanks, I'm Good"

taylorguitar13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Thought One Of The Bulbs Burned Out In The Backyard

Thought One Of The Bulbs Burned Out In The Backyard

XROOR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

But even if a bad day is unpreventable, there are ways to turn it around. Ruth Steggles, an expert in positive psychology, suggests stopping and noticing what’s going on around you. “Identifying what is actually upsetting you then allows you to address the root cause. If it is something you can't change, look for some small thing you can change.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City. She Was Making A Selfie And Lost Her Grip On Her Crutch. It’s Still There... Impossible To Retrieve

Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City. She Was Making A Selfie And Lost Her Grip On Her Crutch. It’s Still There... Impossible To Retrieve

goprinterm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah sorry for you and the wife, get well soon for her✌

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash

Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash

Modern-Day_Spartan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Guy Found A Novel Way To Break Into My Store

Guy Found A Novel Way To Break Into My Store

Cowboypunkstarcactus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

She recommends having a list of things that a person enjoys doing so they can go back to it when going through a rough patch. Like reading a book, taking a bath, dancing around in the kitchen, or going for a walk. “It is helpful to know your feel-good tool kit,” she says. 
#16

Was So Looking Forward To Making A Pie

Was So Looking Forward To Making A Pie

itisSUNNYinhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ex And I Broke Up And Both Moved Out. When I Came Back To Check If Her Stuff Was Out, I Found This. Now I'm Being Charged $3k In Damages Because Nobody Can Get Ahold Of Her

Ex And I Broke Up And Both Moved Out. When I Came Back To Check If Her Stuff Was Out, I Found This. Now I'm Being Charged $3k In Damages Because Nobody Can Get Ahold Of Her

fuzzygonemad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Fiancé And I Bought Our First Home A Month Ago. Not Living In The Place Yet, But Today We Found Our Front Window Shattered

My Fiancé And I Bought Our First Home A Month Ago. Not Living In The Place Yet, But Today We Found Our Front Window Shattered

Jay_PDT96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Putting on some tunes may be the most simple remedy to a bad day. Listening to favorite songs can help a person to wind down and take their mind off of things for a while. “A music playlist that gradually moves from uncomfortable emotions to comfortable ones can be a healthy coping strategy and facilitate a positive mood change,” says board-certified music therapist Megan Hoffer. 
#19

Came To My Car Window Smashed This Morning. I Don't Know Any Tomas And I'm Not In Debt To Anyone

Came To My Car Window Smashed This Morning. I Don't Know Any Tomas And I'm Not In Debt To Anyone

siggiarabi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Someone Reversed Their Boat Trailer Into My Rental

Someone Reversed Their Boat Trailer Into My Rental

vikingmushrooms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it's still there so you can get identifying info.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Rearranging Fridge, Watermelon Rolled Out. I Ignored Thinking I'd Grab It In A Second. It Continued To Roll Down The Nearby Staircase

Rearranging Fridge, Watermelon Rolled Out. I Ignored Thinking I'd Grab It In A Second. It Continued To Roll Down The Nearby Staircase

LazloDaLlama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

When things go south, it might feel instinctive to get away from people. However, research suggests doing the opposite and reaching out to others, especially those who are happy and supportive of us. A friendly conversation, even a short one, can change our mood, lower blood pressure, and make us feel good. 
#22

Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

RealTeslaFan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

A Sea Lion Took A Bite Out Of My Salmon While It Was Being Reeled In

A Sea Lion Took A Bite Out Of My Salmon While It Was Being Reeled In

SippinLimonadas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It

My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It

NoMoreScaryDreams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Those who want to help out someone whose day isn’t going as anticipated should acknowledge their feelings but avoid reinforcing them or leaving them be, says Steggles. Therefore, she suggests telling them, "I am sorry you are feeling that way. What will you do to cheer yourself up?" or “I am sorry you feel that way? Is there anything we can do together to help you feel differently?"
#25

Flashback To When My Dog Chewed A Hamster-Sized Hole In The Drywall. The Last Photo Is Him With The Drywall Dust On His Nose Caught Red-Handed

Flashback To When My Dog Chewed A Hamster-Sized Hole In The Drywall. The Last Photo Is Him With The Drywall Dust On His Nose Caught Red-Handed

LeviathanMozart180 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Water In My Parents' Garage From Hurricane Helene. It's Going To Get Worse. Luckily, The Entire First Floor Of Their House Is A Garage. It Was About 10 Inches When This Was Taken

Water In My Parents' Garage From Hurricane Helene. It's Going To Get Worse. Luckily, The Entire First Floor Of Their House Is A Garage. It Was About 10 Inches When This Was Taken

CowSeparate5803 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

The Store Manager Was Furious At Me (The Customer)

The Store Manager Was Furious At Me (The Customer)

Chrisp720 , Chrisp720 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

“I recommend that you say "you feel" because it isn't the day that is bad, but their perception of their experience makes it so. I also always try to empower the other person to be responsible for changing things. Taking over and doing things for them may diminish them and make them feel worse,” Steggles explains. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Microwave's Door Blew Up. House Was Built One Year Ago

Microwave's Door Blew Up. House Was Built One Year Ago

9inchsofty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Got Rudely Awaken By The Sound Of Everything In My Kitchen Cupboards Crashing To The Floor

Got Rudely Awaken By The Sound Of Everything In My Kitchen Cupboards Crashing To The Floor

thecookietrain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Welp

Welp

Allocerr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh dear! I was initially worried that someone blew up their toilet with an industrial grade toileting mishap, but it's scarier to see they could have been impaled sitting on the toilet!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Lastly, she concludes by saying, “Mindfulness is the key to not being dragged into the drama of a bad day. It involves identifying the problem, noticing how you feel, and then choosing what you want to do. If that is what you want, there is nothing wrong with having a bad day.”
#31

My Tooth Fell Out. It’s Been Loose For A While

My Tooth Fell Out. It’s Been Loose For A While

Mick0351 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Mom Left Her Car For 2 Months, Came Back To It Covered In Mold

My Mom Left Her Car For 2 Months, Came Back To It Covered In Mold

FeaRoFDerbi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Saw This Work Of Art Parked Today, I Think The Cheater Was Found

Saw This Work Of Art Parked Today, I Think The Cheater Was Found

Thomasthebrownbear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

New House, New Stupid Expenses

New House, New Stupid Expenses

warmseizuresalad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Dental Estimate My Partner Received Was Just To Make Him Pain-Free. This Is After Insurance Too. The Dental Industry Is Absolutely Insane

This Dental Estimate My Partner Received Was Just To Make Him Pain-Free. This Is After Insurance Too. The Dental Industry Is Absolutely Insane

chiiave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The Semi Truck Got Nailed By A Freight Train. My House Is On The Other Side Of Those Train Tracks

The Semi Truck Got Nailed By A Freight Train. My House Is On The Other Side Of Those Train Tracks

astakask Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Someone Threw A Brick Off An Overpass. I Was The Lucky Winner

Someone Threw A Brick Off An Overpass. I Was The Lucky Winner

InevitableFun3473 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am beginning to think that all overpasses need to start becoming equipped with nets - either to catch what is thrown off or to catch the morons who are doing it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Glass Jar Split When Opening Sauce For The Wife

Glass Jar Split When Opening Sauce For The Wife

Welshevens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Didn’t Think The Suction Cups Were That Strong On My Forehead. I Have Work Today

I Didn’t Think The Suction Cups Were That Strong On My Forehead. I Have Work Today

Able_Distribution209 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Am 46. How Bad Must I Look To People?

I Am 46. How Bad Must I Look To People?

DreamTalon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Let’s Get A Roomba They Said, You Will Have Less Cleaning They Said

Let’s Get A Roomba They Said, You Will Have Less Cleaning They Said

nocakes96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did your Roomba make an outline of a voluptuous woman? 😳

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#42

Fell Through The Ceiling Today. My Heel Did Make A Near-Perfect Circle On The Ground When I Landed On It, Though

Fell Through The Ceiling Today. My Heel Did Make A Near-Perfect Circle On The Ground When I Landed On It, Though

sadako233 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I Tried To Enter My Car, And This Happened

I Tried To Enter My Car, And This Happened

Br0nc0s4Lyf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

2 Hours Into A 7-Hour Road Trip

2 Hours Into A 7-Hour Road Trip

SpeedySpooley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Well, I Managed To Go Four Years Without Getting COVID, And I Got It Right Before A Trip

Well, I Managed To Go Four Years Without Getting COVID, And I Got It Right Before A Trip

the_orange_alligator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I Had This Car For 3 Months. Now I Have A Back Injury And No Car

I Had This Car For 3 Months. Now I Have A Back Injury And No Car

Striking_Intern_1135 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Was Using A Sieve For Wheat Flour To Make Chapati (Flat Bread) For Myself And Found Out It Was Full Of These Insects

Was Using A Sieve For Wheat Flour To Make Chapati (Flat Bread) For Myself And Found Out It Was Full Of These Insects

heretolearn20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be glad to catch this now rather than after I cooked it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Saw This After Hearing The Loudest Scream Of My Life

Saw This After Hearing The Loudest Scream Of My Life

I was working and heard someone screaming at the top of his lungs. Went to the bathroom and saw this. The poor guy was taking a dump when this happened.

Revolutionary_Town21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know this is a very bad thing and I am a very bad person, but I am laughing hysterically about this right now at 6:30 in the morning.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

Just Opened My AirPods Case To Realize They're Still In Italy

Just Opened My AirPods Case To Realize They're Still In Italy

william_pakesheares Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

The Whole Kitchen Sink Just Fell Out Of The Counter

The Whole Kitchen Sink Just Fell Out Of The Counter

ShivaLuna22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Wisdom Toot. You’d Think It Would Be Wise Enough To Not Do This Type Of Stuff

My Wisdom Toot. You’d Think It Would Be Wise Enough To Not Do This Type Of Stuff

mdaws7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Apparently I’ve Been Breathing In Copious Amounts Of Black Mold Spores For The Past 6 Months

Apparently I’ve Been Breathing In Copious Amounts Of Black Mold Spores For The Past 6 Months

Loki_Doodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Here’s The View From My Front Door, I Would Like To Note That It’s Not Even 4 PM And This Is How Dark It Is Because Of The Fires Nearby My Town

Here’s The View From My Front Door, I Would Like To Note That It’s Not Even 4 PM And This Is How Dark It Is Because Of The Fires Nearby My Town

Pezington12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Been Drinking From This Water Glass For A Few Days And Just Realized There’s Mold Growing In It

Been Drinking From This Water Glass For A Few Days And Just Realized There’s Mold Growing In It

Before everyone asks, I cleaned it a few days ago in the dishwasher. I’ll be handwashing it from now on.

welcome2blackparade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Garbage. It’s in that bamboo/wood nonsense living its best fungal life.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Toxic Ex Cut My Expensive Gaming Monitor Ports

Toxic Ex Cut My Expensive Gaming Monitor Ports

Lauterec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Unemployed And Doing Job Interviews. Thought I’d Wax My Eyebrows To Look Put-Together

Unemployed And Doing Job Interviews. Thought I’d Wax My Eyebrows To Look Put-Together

Karnakite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#57

A Slight Misunderstanding At The Bakery

A Slight Misunderstanding At The Bakery

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Diaper Got Mixed With Laundry And Went Into Washing Machine. Everything Is Covered In Absorbent Hydro Gel

Diaper Got Mixed With Laundry And Went Into Washing Machine. Everything Is Covered In Absorbent Hydro Gel

SpelunkPlunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
finch1973 avatar
Rebecca McNall
Rebecca McNall
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did this soooo many times when the kids were younger........... ugh!!!!!!!! I feel for you

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

My Mom Broke My Laptop Today, Doesn't Give A Damn

My Mom Broke My Laptop Today, Doesn't Give A Damn

flamingobsidian- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Bought My First Car, Got Hit Within Less Than 12 Hours

Bought My First Car, Got Hit Within Less Than 12 Hours

Kellybelly5200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Alarm Somehow Failed To Go Off And It Cost Me My Job

My Alarm Somehow Failed To Go Off And It Cost Me My Job

cheats47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Couldn’t Hit 88 Mph As The Storm Hit

Couldn’t Hit 88 Mph As The Storm Hit

MimirX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Found Out The Hard Way That Apparently I'm Very Allergic To Fire Ants

Found Out The Hard Way That Apparently I'm Very Allergic To Fire Ants

Was getting the mail without shoes on, felt a sting, and immediately swatted it off. Fast forward 5 minutes later, and I'm completely naked in my house, scratching like I've never scratched before. Then I noticed my palms and fingertips were now blue, followed by hives from the top of my neck down to my toes.

thatoneguyy22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

I Dropped My Spaghetti On My Bed

I Dropped My Spaghetti On My Bed

Mysterious_Cookie142 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Hung My Shirt Out To Dry, But The Wind Took It

Hung My Shirt Out To Dry, But The Wind Took It

Chispy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My Neighbors' Tree Fell Onto My 4-Month-Old 2024 Toyota And My House In A Storm This Weekend

My Neighbors' Tree Fell Onto My 4-Month-Old 2024 Toyota And My House In A Storm This Weekend

AdventurousTrash72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Let's Go On A Hike, They Said. It Will Be Fun, They Said

Let's Go On A Hike, They Said. It Will Be Fun, They Said

Ninjassassin911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Severe Storm Ripped Through The Enchanted Fairy Festival In Central Pennsylvania, Destroying Vendor Tents And Causing Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

A Severe Storm Ripped Through The Enchanted Fairy Festival In Central Pennsylvania, Destroying Vendor Tents And Causing Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

diatriose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

The Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly

The Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly

Bought a car one week ago. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom's house. A teenager working at a paint store didn't close the can properly. That's 1 gallon of slightly greenish-gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. 

zalik9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Not exactly What I Meant When I Asked To Put A Trampoline Inside For Our Son

Not exactly What I Meant When I Asked To Put A Trampoline Inside For Our Son

Storm ripped the rope holding down my neighbor’s trampoline. The safety net pole went through our bedroom wall and into our TV.

PeaceGirl321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

I Had One Sip. The Lid Wasn’t Screwed On

I Had One Sip. The Lid Wasn’t Screwed On

framedbyvise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Apparently The Onewheel Low Battery Alarm Should Be Taken Seriously

Apparently The Onewheel Low Battery Alarm Should Be Taken Seriously

freeupgoodtimes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Car Randomly Caught Fire In The Coffee Shop's Parking Lot. It Is A 20-Year-Old Car, So She Had A Good Run, But She Was Working Fine

My Car Randomly Caught Fire In The Coffee Shop's Parking Lot. It Is A 20-Year-Old Car, So She Had A Good Run, But She Was Working Fine

greygoose1111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Came Back From Vacation, And Ants Built Their Colony In My Laptop. Those Crumbs Were All Eggs, And The Inside Of The Laptop Was Full Of Them. The Computer Wouldn’t Turn On

I Came Back From Vacation, And Ants Built Their Colony In My Laptop. Those Crumbs Were All Eggs, And The Inside Of The Laptop Was Full Of Them. The Computer Wouldn’t Turn On

NevermindWait Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

You Gotta Be Kidding Me. Finally Caved And Paid For An Oil Change Because I Hurt My Back. Expected The Worst. Was Not Disappointed

You Gotta Be Kidding Me. Finally Caved And Paid For An Oil Change Because I Hurt My Back. Expected The Worst. Was Not Disappointed

surly_duff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

After Two Years Of Living In My House, I Came Home To Learn My Mantelpiece Was Just Glued On

After Two Years Of Living In My House, I Came Home To Learn My Mantelpiece Was Just Glued On

m_i_l_k_d_r_o_p Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Please Don't Bury Your Pet In A Plastic Storage Bin. Someone (Me) Might Accidentally Dig It Up One Day

Please Don't Bury Your Pet In A Plastic Storage Bin. Someone (Me) Might Accidentally Dig It Up One Day

jk600 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Dropped Off My Car To Get My Brakes Changed. Got These Pictures Texted To Me Instead

Dropped Off My Car To Get My Brakes Changed. Got These Pictures Texted To Me Instead

Apparently, the shop hand didn't know how an electronic e-brake works. Said he parked it in front of the shop, and when he came back out to pull it into the bay, he found it across the parking lot embedded into a wall.

Skytrip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Well That's Unfortunate

Well That's Unfortunate

bald_alpaca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Bought A New Processor But It Looks Like The Amazon Employee Beat Me To It

Bought A New Processor But It Looks Like The Amazon Employee Beat Me To It

eddurham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

We Grew A Half Acre Of Carrots That All Turned Out Like This (15,000 Lbs)

We Grew A Half Acre Of Carrots That All Turned Out Like This (15,000 Lbs)

Radi5h Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Got Woken Up, Naked In My Bed, By Four Police Officers Executing A Search Warrant For Someone Who Hasn’t Lived At My Address In Years

Got Woken Up, Naked In My Bed, By Four Police Officers Executing A Search Warrant For Someone Who Hasn’t Lived At My Address In Years

MrBeaverEnjoyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Neighbors' Kids Broke Window In My Brand-New House

Neighbors' Kids Broke Window In My Brand-New House

callmeskips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Had A Visit From An Armed Response Unit This Afternoon Because I Went To The Shop With My Umbrella On My Back

Had A Visit From An Armed Response Unit This Afternoon Because I Went To The Shop With My Umbrella On My Back

pwnd35tr0y3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Protein Shake Exploded. Over 300 Dollars Worth Of Stuff Was Destroyed

My Protein Shake Exploded. Over 300 Dollars Worth Of Stuff Was Destroyed

Only-Lie6098 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Learned My 5-Year-Old Car Never Had Airbags Installed. Seatbelt Saved My Life In 60 Mph Sudden Hit

Learned My 5-Year-Old Car Never Had Airbags Installed. Seatbelt Saved My Life In 60 Mph Sudden Hit

MielleThe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Drunk Throws A Fit Over My Mother, IDing Him, And Comes Back With A Rock In Hand

Drunk Throws A Fit Over My Mother, IDing Him, And Comes Back With A Rock In Hand

Skinfreaaaaaak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Can’t Get Back Inside Because She Threw A Hissy Fit And Opened The Stove Bottom Drawer, Which Is Keeping The Door From Opening

Can’t Get Back Inside Because She Threw A Hissy Fit And Opened The Stove Bottom Drawer, Which Is Keeping The Door From Opening

CSirizar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Tire Blowout. I'm Still Not Entirely Sure How This Happened, But My Silencer Came Loose And Got Into My Right Rear Wheel

Tire Blowout. I'm Still Not Entirely Sure How This Happened, But My Silencer Came Loose And Got Into My Right Rear Wheel

Admiral_Corginius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Happy Friday, Everyone! This Is Exactly How I Wanted To Start My Weekend

Happy Friday, Everyone! This Is Exactly How I Wanted To Start My Weekend

WhoDat2241 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Reports That The Fridge Was Emptied Before Our 3-Month Trip Were Greatly Exaggerated

Reports That The Fridge Was Emptied Before Our 3-Month Trip Were Greatly Exaggerated

Rekatan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Opened The Cabinet In Our Bathroom. The Nail Polish Bottle Decided To Ruin The Day

Opened The Cabinet In Our Bathroom. The Nail Polish Bottle Decided To Ruin The Day

freshdachs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Mortgage Payment Went Up $731/Month Due To Property Tax And Insurance Increases. I Have Never Even Filed An Insurance Claim

My Mortgage Payment Went Up $731/Month Due To Property Tax And Insurance Increases. I Have Never Even Filed An Insurance Claim

NugBlazer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Neighbor's House Got Struck By Lightning Twice, Two Days After They Closed On It. They Had To Gut The Whole Top Floor Because Of Rain And Electrical Damage

Neighbor's House Got Struck By Lightning Twice, Two Days After They Closed On It. They Had To Gut The Whole Top Floor Because Of Rain And Electrical Damage

livinginneverland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

Went To A Wake For A Family Member Today. There Was Only One Other Person There

Went To A Wake For A Family Member Today. There Was Only One Other Person There

He was a much loved member of the family but for a variety of reasons no one else attended. That includes his sister and brother and one of his two daughters who lives not far from the venue.

Carrmann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

My Brother Went Outside This Evening And Saw This. Yes, They’re Maggots

My Brother Went Outside This Evening And Saw This. Yes, They’re Maggots

koelan_vds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

This Was Not How I Expected To Spend My Wednesday

This Was Not How I Expected To Spend My Wednesday

sleeplessaddict Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

My Stove/Oven Broke And The Display Doesn’t Even Say The Time Anymore

My Stove/Oven Broke And The Display Doesn’t Even Say The Time Anymore

Strange-Movie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Came Back From Walking My Dog To Find This

Came Back From Walking My Dog To Find This

Raggenn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Someone Parked Their Car In Front Of My Garage

Someone Parked Their Car In Front Of My Garage

oddballfactory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Oh Well, Just Five Dates. Still Hurts

Oh Well, Just Five Dates. Still Hurts

fooob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

No, I'm Not Pregnant. Thinking It's Time I Schedule A Colonoscopy Or Something. If I Even So Much As Look At Gluten, This Happens

No, I'm Not Pregnant. Thinking It's Time I Schedule A Colonoscopy Or Something. If I Even So Much As Look At Gluten, This Happens

YukaHiKn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Two Weeks! She Hasn't Bothered The Wax Warmer For Two Weeks

Two Weeks! She Hasn't Bothered The Wax Warmer For Two Weeks

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Reminder To Always Clean The Filter

Reminder To Always Clean The Filter

ronnieatfortitude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

What I Ordered vs. The Funeral Flowers That Were Delivered For My Mother-In-Law's Funeral

What I Ordered vs. The Funeral Flowers That Were Delivered For My Mother-In-Law's Funeral

mgtimes23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Put My Laptop Back Together And Pushed Too Hard On The Screw From The Bottom

Put My Laptop Back Together And Pushed Too Hard On The Screw From The Bottom

rubbermonkey27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

I Fell This Morning

I Fell This Morning

I work as the emergency manager for a hospital in New Orleans, and we’re currently bracing for Hurricane Francine to touch down as a category 2. I had to report to the hospital early this morning when I fell down the stairs at my house.
The pain is radiating through my knee up to my groin. I was hopping around first and moved to crutches before the physician in the virtual visit told me he wanted me in a wheelchair until we could get X-rays. Thankfully, I just found out it’s only sprained, but they’re putting me in a boot, and I’ll be on crutches for the next couple of weeks before getting into physical therapy. 

ibelongto_thestars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

This Stink Bug Is In Between The Glass Of The Microwave. Not On The Outside, Not On The Inside. In Between. No Clue What To Do

This Stink Bug Is In Between The Glass Of The Microwave. Not On The Outside, Not On The Inside. In Between. No Clue What To Do

VeryPerry1120 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

I Feel Sorry For This Person

I Feel Sorry For This Person

Rashenghis_khan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

The Watermelon I Spent All Spring/Summer Growing

The Watermelon I Spent All Spring/Summer Growing

PresentationNew8080 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

The Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants. Extra Protein, I Guess

The Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants. Extra Protein, I Guess

TrashAtEvrything Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Someone Drilled Through My Gas Tank

Someone Drilled Through My Gas Tank

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

My Wife Bought A Dress For A Wedding Tomorrow, And Only Now Noticed The Cashier Did Not Remove The Security Tag

My Wife Bought A Dress For A Wedding Tomorrow, And Only Now Noticed The Cashier Did Not Remove The Security Tag

Moetacular Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Haven’t Had Oysters In Years. Finally Decided To Buy Some, And They’re All Spawning Oysters

Haven’t Had Oysters In Years. Finally Decided To Buy Some, And They’re All Spawning Oysters

marketmaker1234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

This Has Been My Bed For The Past Two Nights. My Kid Has Been In The Hospital For Three Days, And I've Been Sleeping On A Sheet On The Floor Of The Emergency Room

This Has Been My Bed For The Past Two Nights. My Kid Has Been In The Hospital For Three Days, And I've Been Sleeping On A Sheet On The Floor Of The Emergency Room

BMOforlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#116

I Fell Asleep After Being On Call At The Hospital And Crashed Into A Tree Near A Business. I Was Like 1/2 Mile Away From My Home

I Fell Asleep After Being On Call At The Hospital And Crashed Into A Tree Near A Business. I Was Like 1/2 Mile Away From My Home

FoxtrotEagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
eckistern avatar
IndoGrrlRN67
IndoGrrlRN67
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm an overnight nurse and the number of times I've caught myself drifting off to sleep on my drive home is terrifying. Fortunately, no accidents yet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#117

I Thought My Friend Was Reaching Out Or Was Interested In Talking To Me

I Thought My Friend Was Reaching Out Or Was Interested In Talking To Me

jarjarnotsithlord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

Felt Something Odd While Eating. Then This Fell Into My Food. This Is The Majority Of A Dental Implant That I Got About 8 Years Ago. Looks Like My Week Will Start With A Visit To The Dentist

Felt Something Odd While Eating. Then This Fell Into My Food. This Is The Majority Of A Dental Implant That I Got About 8 Years Ago. Looks Like My Week Will Start With A Visit To The Dentist

belshezzar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST