While you’re at it, be sure to check out a conversation with an expert in positive psychology, Ruth Steggles , who kindly agreed to give us a few tips on how to turn a bad day around.

But it can always get worse , and people on this list are living proof of that. If you’re having a bad day yourself, scroll down to find comfort in knowing that others have it tougher than you, and don’t forget to share the most unfortunate things that turned your day upside down.

There are days when the air seems to have a whiff of positivity. You make the bus on time, breeze through the traffic, and excitedly skip to wherever you need to be. And then there are times when your alarm doesn’t go off for some reason, and you scramble to get ready just for a million things to go wrong. The sandwich you went to put in your mouth drops on the ground and the train you hoped to catch was so overcrowded all you could do was watch it take off into the distance.

#1 On My Way To Start College And My Car Caught Fire With Everything I Own Inside Of It Share icon No one was hurt in the slightest, and I was the only one in the vehicle when it caught fire. Thankfully, I could get everything out of the car before the fire got too bad and we had to back away. The fire department put it out very quickly, so no real damage was caused. Also, a little bit of context: my father was in his car, and I was between him and a truck. I sped up to try and pass the truck and try to close the distance between us. He was guiding me and had some of my things in his car. As I accelerated, I heard a pop, and my car began to slow down, and before I could react, it popped again and entirely died. I threw on my flashers pulled off to the side of the road and began trying to call my dad when the guy in the truck who was in front of me came up and started seeing if I needed help when we noticed the crackling of a fire under my hood. I popped the hood, and we saw the firewall was about to be fully engulfed by flames, so I called 911 while he began pulling all my things out.



#2 I Guess My Sunscreen Wasn't Water-Resistant Share icon

#3 Microwaved A Smucker’s Uncrustable (Premade Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich) For 15 Seconds And Got A 2nd Degree Burn. This Is About 5 Days After It Happened Share icon

The most up-to-date statistics show that on average, an American has 4 bad days a month. These add up to 48 days per year that are dedicated to bad moods and unfortunate events. However, this seems to be an improvement since 2018, when respondents reported having about 60 bad days a year. Interestingly, the 2024 Avocado Green Mattress and Talker Research survey has found that Americans can pinpoint the exact time when it’s going to be a tough day. At precisely 8:36 a.m., they can already tell that their day won’t go as planned.

#4 Not What I Expected On A CT Scan Following A Suspected Gallbladder Attack Share icon It's exactly what it looks like. I'm now terminal at 40 years old. Consider this a PSA: go to the damn doctor when you're in pain. You never know.



#5 Decided To Shave My Head To Give It A Fresh Start, Turns Out I Have A Bald Spot. I’m Female Share icon

#6 Just Got My PS5 Recently. Had To Evacuate My House A Few Days Ago Because Of A Tropical Typhoon. This Is What I Came Back After The Storm Has Settled Share icon

A quarter of the time, people feel like there’s no way to turn the downright smile upside down. 48% of respondents even admitted to canceling plans or calling out of work to go back to sleep after waking up and sensing a bad day. The most common causes of a tough day were getting up and feeling sick (35%), followed by poor sleep (31%), and waking up with a headache (29%). Misplacing the keys (26%) and leaving the phone at home (25%) were other top contenders. Additional reasons for things going south included running out of toilet paper, forgetting the wallet at home, sleeping through the alarm, and forgetting to charge the phone the night before.

#7 Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed Share icon

#8 I Slipped In The Shower And Went Face-First Into The Knobs. Now My Lips Look Like This Share icon

#9 What, No Tie-Down? This Happened Not Even 50 Yards Later Share icon

The survey further revealed that unfortunate events were most likely to strike at the start of the week. 60% of respondents said that Mondays had the highest chance of going into a downright spiral. Work schedules and the back-to-school season were some of the most common contributing factors. To prevent bad days from occurring, respondents try to find time for themselves each day to relax (41%), make time for things they enjoy (37%), and ensure they are well-rested (35%). In fact, 71% of respondents said that sleep can make or break their day, and having enough of it can help to deal with things that may go wrong during it.

#10 My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet Share icon

#11 Took Out My Earbuds And The Tip Said "No Thanks, I'm Good" Share icon

#12 Thought One Of The Bulbs Burned Out In The Backyard Share icon

But even if a bad day is unpreventable, there are ways to turn it around. Ruth Steggles, an expert in positive psychology, suggests stopping and noticing what’s going on around you. “Identifying what is actually upsetting you then allows you to address the root cause. If it is something you can't change, look for some small thing you can change.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City. She Was Making A Selfie And Lost Her Grip On Her Crutch. It’s Still There... Impossible To Retrieve Share icon

#14 Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash Share icon

#15 Guy Found A Novel Way To Break Into My Store Share icon

She recommends having a list of things that a person enjoys doing so they can go back to it when going through a rough patch. Like reading a book, taking a bath, dancing around in the kitchen, or going for a walk. “It is helpful to know your feel-good tool kit,” she says.

#16 Was So Looking Forward To Making A Pie Share icon

#17 Ex And I Broke Up And Both Moved Out. When I Came Back To Check If Her Stuff Was Out, I Found This. Now I'm Being Charged $3k In Damages Because Nobody Can Get Ahold Of Her Share icon

#18 My Fiancé And I Bought Our First Home A Month Ago. Not Living In The Place Yet, But Today We Found Our Front Window Shattered Share icon

Putting on some tunes may be the most simple remedy to a bad day. Listening to favorite songs can help a person to wind down and take their mind off of things for a while. “A music playlist that gradually moves from uncomfortable emotions to comfortable ones can be a healthy coping strategy and facilitate a positive mood change,” says board-certified music therapist Megan Hoffer.

#19 Came To My Car Window Smashed This Morning. I Don't Know Any Tomas And I'm Not In Debt To Anyone Share icon

#20 Someone Reversed Their Boat Trailer Into My Rental Share icon

#21 Rearranging Fridge, Watermelon Rolled Out. I Ignored Thinking I'd Grab It In A Second. It Continued To Roll Down The Nearby Staircase Share icon

When things go south, it might feel instinctive to get away from people. However, research suggests doing the opposite and reaching out to others, especially those who are happy and supportive of us. A friendly conversation, even a short one, can change our mood, lower blood pressure, and make us feel good.

#22 Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job Share icon

#23 A Sea Lion Took A Bite Out Of My Salmon While It Was Being Reeled In Share icon

#24 My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It Share icon

Those who want to help out someone whose day isn’t going as anticipated should acknowledge their feelings but avoid reinforcing them or leaving them be, says Steggles. Therefore, she suggests telling them, "I am sorry you are feeling that way. What will you do to cheer yourself up?" or “I am sorry you feel that way? Is there anything we can do together to help you feel differently?"

#25 Flashback To When My Dog Chewed A Hamster-Sized Hole In The Drywall. The Last Photo Is Him With The Drywall Dust On His Nose Caught Red-Handed Share icon

#26 Water In My Parents' Garage From Hurricane Helene. It's Going To Get Worse. Luckily, The Entire First Floor Of Their House Is A Garage. It Was About 10 Inches When This Was Taken Share icon

#27 The Store Manager Was Furious At Me (The Customer) Share icon

“I recommend that you say "you feel" because it isn't the day that is bad, but their perception of their experience makes it so. I also always try to empower the other person to be responsible for changing things. Taking over and doing things for them may diminish them and make them feel worse,” Steggles explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Microwave's Door Blew Up. House Was Built One Year Ago Share icon

#29 Got Rudely Awaken By The Sound Of Everything In My Kitchen Cupboards Crashing To The Floor Share icon

#30 Welp Share icon

Lastly, she concludes by saying, “Mindfulness is the key to not being dragged into the drama of a bad day. It involves identifying the problem, noticing how you feel, and then choosing what you want to do. If that is what you want, there is nothing wrong with having a bad day.”

#31 My Tooth Fell Out. It’s Been Loose For A While Share icon

#32 My Mom Left Her Car For 2 Months, Came Back To It Covered In Mold Share icon

#33 Saw This Work Of Art Parked Today, I Think The Cheater Was Found Share icon

#34 New House, New Stupid Expenses Share icon

#35 This Dental Estimate My Partner Received Was Just To Make Him Pain-Free. This Is After Insurance Too. The Dental Industry Is Absolutely Insane Share icon

#36 The Semi Truck Got Nailed By A Freight Train. My House Is On The Other Side Of Those Train Tracks Share icon

#37 Someone Threw A Brick Off An Overpass. I Was The Lucky Winner Share icon

#38 Glass Jar Split When Opening Sauce For The Wife Share icon

#39 I Didn’t Think The Suction Cups Were That Strong On My Forehead. I Have Work Today Share icon

#40 I Am 46. How Bad Must I Look To People? Share icon

#41 Let’s Get A Roomba They Said, You Will Have Less Cleaning They Said Share icon

#42 Fell Through The Ceiling Today. My Heel Did Make A Near-Perfect Circle On The Ground When I Landed On It, Though Share icon

#43 I Tried To Enter My Car, And This Happened Share icon

#44 2 Hours Into A 7-Hour Road Trip Share icon

#45 Well, I Managed To Go Four Years Without Getting COVID, And I Got It Right Before A Trip Share icon

#46 I Had This Car For 3 Months. Now I Have A Back Injury And No Car Share icon

#47 Was Using A Sieve For Wheat Flour To Make Chapati (Flat Bread) For Myself And Found Out It Was Full Of These Insects Share icon

#48 Saw This After Hearing The Loudest Scream Of My Life Share icon I was working and heard someone screaming at the top of his lungs. Went to the bathroom and saw this. The poor guy was taking a dump when this happened.



#49 Just Opened My AirPods Case To Realize They're Still In Italy Share icon

#50 The Whole Kitchen Sink Just Fell Out Of The Counter Share icon

#51 My Wisdom Toot. You’d Think It Would Be Wise Enough To Not Do This Type Of Stuff Share icon

#52 Apparently I’ve Been Breathing In Copious Amounts Of Black Mold Spores For The Past 6 Months Share icon

#53 Here’s The View From My Front Door, I Would Like To Note That It’s Not Even 4 PM And This Is How Dark It Is Because Of The Fires Nearby My Town Share icon

#54 Been Drinking From This Water Glass For A Few Days And Just Realized There’s Mold Growing In It Share icon Before everyone asks, I cleaned it a few days ago in the dishwasher. I’ll be handwashing it from now on.



#55 Toxic Ex Cut My Expensive Gaming Monitor Ports Share icon

#56 Unemployed And Doing Job Interviews. Thought I’d Wax My Eyebrows To Look Put-Together Share icon

#57 A Slight Misunderstanding At The Bakery Share icon

#58 Diaper Got Mixed With Laundry And Went Into Washing Machine. Everything Is Covered In Absorbent Hydro Gel Share icon

#59 My Mom Broke My Laptop Today, Doesn't Give A Damn Share icon

#60 Bought My First Car, Got Hit Within Less Than 12 Hours Share icon

#61 My Alarm Somehow Failed To Go Off And It Cost Me My Job Share icon

#62 Couldn’t Hit 88 Mph As The Storm Hit Share icon

#63 Found Out The Hard Way That Apparently I'm Very Allergic To Fire Ants Share icon Was getting the mail without shoes on, felt a sting, and immediately swatted it off. Fast forward 5 minutes later, and I'm completely naked in my house, scratching like I've never scratched before. Then I noticed my palms and fingertips were now blue, followed by hives from the top of my neck down to my toes.



#64 I Dropped My Spaghetti On My Bed Share icon

#65 Hung My Shirt Out To Dry, But The Wind Took It Share icon

#66 My Neighbors' Tree Fell Onto My 4-Month-Old 2024 Toyota And My House In A Storm This Weekend Share icon

#67 Let's Go On A Hike, They Said. It Will Be Fun, They Said Share icon

#68 A Severe Storm Ripped Through The Enchanted Fairy Festival In Central Pennsylvania, Destroying Vendor Tents And Causing Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Damage Share icon

#69 The Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly Share icon Bought a car one week ago. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom's house. A teenager working at a paint store didn't close the can properly. That's 1 gallon of slightly greenish-gray wall paint on the floor of my new car.



#70 Not exactly What I Meant When I Asked To Put A Trampoline Inside For Our Son Share icon Storm ripped the rope holding down my neighbor’s trampoline. The safety net pole went through our bedroom wall and into our TV.



#71 I Had One Sip. The Lid Wasn’t Screwed On Share icon

#72 Apparently The Onewheel Low Battery Alarm Should Be Taken Seriously Share icon

#73 My Car Randomly Caught Fire In The Coffee Shop's Parking Lot. It Is A 20-Year-Old Car, So She Had A Good Run, But She Was Working Fine Share icon

#74 I Came Back From Vacation, And Ants Built Their Colony In My Laptop. Those Crumbs Were All Eggs, And The Inside Of The Laptop Was Full Of Them. The Computer Wouldn’t Turn On Share icon

#75 You Gotta Be Kidding Me. Finally Caved And Paid For An Oil Change Because I Hurt My Back. Expected The Worst. Was Not Disappointed Share icon

#76 After Two Years Of Living In My House, I Came Home To Learn My Mantelpiece Was Just Glued On Share icon

#77 Please Don't Bury Your Pet In A Plastic Storage Bin. Someone (Me) Might Accidentally Dig It Up One Day Share icon

#78 Dropped Off My Car To Get My Brakes Changed. Got These Pictures Texted To Me Instead Share icon Apparently, the shop hand didn't know how an electronic e-brake works. Said he parked it in front of the shop, and when he came back out to pull it into the bay, he found it across the parking lot embedded into a wall.



#79 Well That's Unfortunate Share icon

#80 Bought A New Processor But It Looks Like The Amazon Employee Beat Me To It Share icon

#81 We Grew A Half Acre Of Carrots That All Turned Out Like This (15,000 Lbs) Share icon

#82 Got Woken Up, Naked In My Bed, By Four Police Officers Executing A Search Warrant For Someone Who Hasn’t Lived At My Address In Years Share icon

#83 Neighbors' Kids Broke Window In My Brand-New House Share icon

#84 Had A Visit From An Armed Response Unit This Afternoon Because I Went To The Shop With My Umbrella On My Back Share icon

#85 My Protein Shake Exploded. Over 300 Dollars Worth Of Stuff Was Destroyed Share icon

#86 Learned My 5-Year-Old Car Never Had Airbags Installed. Seatbelt Saved My Life In 60 Mph Sudden Hit Share icon

#87 Drunk Throws A Fit Over My Mother, IDing Him, And Comes Back With A Rock In Hand Share icon

#88 Can’t Get Back Inside Because She Threw A Hissy Fit And Opened The Stove Bottom Drawer, Which Is Keeping The Door From Opening Share icon

#89 Tire Blowout. I'm Still Not Entirely Sure How This Happened, But My Silencer Came Loose And Got Into My Right Rear Wheel Share icon

#90 Happy Friday, Everyone! This Is Exactly How I Wanted To Start My Weekend Share icon

#91 Reports That The Fridge Was Emptied Before Our 3-Month Trip Were Greatly Exaggerated Share icon

#92 Opened The Cabinet In Our Bathroom. The Nail Polish Bottle Decided To Ruin The Day Share icon

#93 My Mortgage Payment Went Up $731/Month Due To Property Tax And Insurance Increases. I Have Never Even Filed An Insurance Claim Share icon

#94 Neighbor's House Got Struck By Lightning Twice, Two Days After They Closed On It. They Had To Gut The Whole Top Floor Because Of Rain And Electrical Damage Share icon

#95 Went To A Wake For A Family Member Today. There Was Only One Other Person There Share icon He was a much loved member of the family but for a variety of reasons no one else attended. That includes his sister and brother and one of his two daughters who lives not far from the venue.



#96 My Brother Went Outside This Evening And Saw This. Yes, They’re Maggots Share icon

#97 This Was Not How I Expected To Spend My Wednesday Share icon

#98 My Stove/Oven Broke And The Display Doesn’t Even Say The Time Anymore Share icon

#99 Came Back From Walking My Dog To Find This Share icon

#100 Someone Parked Their Car In Front Of My Garage Share icon

#101 Oh Well, Just Five Dates. Still Hurts Share icon

#102 No, I'm Not Pregnant. Thinking It's Time I Schedule A Colonoscopy Or Something. If I Even So Much As Look At Gluten, This Happens Share icon

#103 Two Weeks! She Hasn't Bothered The Wax Warmer For Two Weeks Share icon

#104 Reminder To Always Clean The Filter Share icon

#105 What I Ordered vs. The Funeral Flowers That Were Delivered For My Mother-In-Law's Funeral Share icon

#106 Put My Laptop Back Together And Pushed Too Hard On The Screw From The Bottom Share icon

#107 I Fell This Morning Share icon I work as the emergency manager for a hospital in New Orleans, and we’re currently bracing for Hurricane Francine to touch down as a category 2. I had to report to the hospital early this morning when I fell down the stairs at my house.

The pain is radiating through my knee up to my groin. I was hopping around first and moved to crutches before the physician in the virtual visit told me he wanted me in a wheelchair until we could get X-rays. Thankfully, I just found out it’s only sprained, but they’re putting me in a boot, and I’ll be on crutches for the next couple of weeks before getting into physical therapy.



#108 This Stink Bug Is In Between The Glass Of The Microwave. Not On The Outside, Not On The Inside. In Between. No Clue What To Do Share icon

#109 I Feel Sorry For This Person Share icon

#110 The Watermelon I Spent All Spring/Summer Growing Share icon

#111 The Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants. Extra Protein, I Guess Share icon

#112 Someone Drilled Through My Gas Tank Share icon

#113 My Wife Bought A Dress For A Wedding Tomorrow, And Only Now Noticed The Cashier Did Not Remove The Security Tag Share icon

#114 Haven’t Had Oysters In Years. Finally Decided To Buy Some, And They’re All Spawning Oysters Share icon

#115 This Has Been My Bed For The Past Two Nights. My Kid Has Been In The Hospital For Three Days, And I've Been Sleeping On A Sheet On The Floor Of The Emergency Room Share icon

#116 I Fell Asleep After Being On Call At The Hospital And Crashed Into A Tree Near A Business. I Was Like 1/2 Mile Away From My Home Share icon

#117 I Thought My Friend Was Reaching Out Or Was Interested In Talking To Me Share icon