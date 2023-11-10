ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways one can avoid bad luck. You should always knock on wood, if you spill salt, throw it over your shoulder, and avoid ladders and black cats at all costs. You are also better off staying at home on Friday the 13th and while you’re there, do not open an umbrella, put shoes on a table, or go near to any mirrors in the house. According to lore, that, plus a lucky penny and an evil eye amulet, should save you from any misfortune.

Unfortunately, the people on this list must have done all of those on the same day as they could not avoid their unlucky fate. Luckily for us, someone captured their calamities and shared them on “Images that are unfortunate events” Facebook group so we can all have a good chuckle. And, also, feel better about our days. After all, life seems pretty good when you look at these images, right?



