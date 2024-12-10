If you ever felt guilty about feeling satisfaction when someone else messed up, scientists say that you don’t have to beat yourself up too much about it. Schadenfreude is a process that became deeply ingrained in our brains due to millions of years of evolution.

Humans are extremely social creatures that are very aware of other people, their relationships, and their place in the hierarchy of social status. Even subconsciously, we want to be respected and liked, which pushes us to find ways to improve our place in society.