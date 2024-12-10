ADVERTISEMENT

I’m sure you’ve noticed that the German language is full of great words. It’s an elegant system that allows to convey even complex concepts in one word. Take schadenfreude, for example. This expression describes the pleasure or satisfaction when someone else goes through a failure, suffering, or humiliation. Such a spark of delight might appear when a rival doesn’t get the promotion they expected or while watching fail compilation videos. Feeling this way occasionally doesn’t make people bad. However, the everything in moderation rule applies here heavily. For your schadenfreude fix, we have a list full of hilarious fails and more, courtesy of the ‘Faillgram’ Instagram account. Scroll down for some harmless fun and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you feel bad for giggling.

#1

Police officer smiling next to a menacing-looking K9 dog, representing a worst funny fails moment.

faillgram Report

#2

Screenshot of a Twitter joke about older individuals and job skill mismatches, highlighting funny fails.

Jayysen_ Report

nilsskirnir avatar
Nils Skirnir
Nils Skirnir
Community Member
1 hour ago

The retirement age was pegged at 65 because of physical decline. Not mental. Folks older than that run things because people keep voting for them

#3

Funny fail showing person stuck on rocks during a mountain climb; humorously reviewing durable leggings.

faillgram Report

If you ever felt guilty about feeling satisfaction when someone else messed up, scientists say that you don’t have to beat yourself up too much about it. Schadenfreude is a process that became deeply ingrained in our brains due to millions of years of evolution. 

Humans are extremely social creatures that are very aware of other people, their relationships, and their place in the hierarchy of social status. Even subconsciously, we want to be respected and liked, which pushes us to find ways to improve our place in society. 
#4

Four women's shoes in a circle; one shoe is edited to look like a pirate, illustrating a funny fail.

faillgram Report

#5

Car flipped on its side at night with ironic "No Problem" sticker circled; funny fail captured on the roadside.

faillgram Report

#6

Homemade dog cake fail, top view shows professional version, bottom view shows messy DIY attempt.

faillgram Report

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

The professional one looks too good to eat. At least the amateur one you'll be putting it out of its misery

It can feel good to raise our social status, whereas having a low ranking in the hierarchy can feel stressful and even negatively affect a person's well-being.

Humans can improve their social standing in various ways, like being highly athletic, succeeding in their careers, having the latest technology, or buying the biggest house. 

Another way to rise in social ranking that is associated with the previously mentioned schadenfreude is to lower other people’s social status. That’s why when we see other people mess up, we can feel a spark of delight, which the German word is all about.

#7

Funny WhatsApp conversation mix-up with grocery list; a classic fail.

faillgram Report

#8

Doctor holding an unclear protest sign, part of a funny fail moment during a strike.

faillgram Report

#9

Man showing off a tattoo fail, intended as a tribute to his dad.

faillgram Report

“If you look at the very essence of human beings, as hunter-gatherers we determine our sense of place and sense of security in the world by comparing ourselves to other human beings,” further explains Paul Hokemeyer, PhD, psychotherapist and author of Fragile Power: Why Having Everything is Never Enough. “Having a competitive edge on other human beings is instinctual.”

#10

Police officer with funny haircut and a humorous caption about scanning bangs. Worst-Funny-Fails humor style.

faillgram Report

#11

Awkward haircut fail with funny reactions, showcasing a classic faillgram moment in humor.

faillgram Report

#12

Airbnb host sued by guest after sharing incriminating photos, highlighting worst funny fails situation.

DailyLoud Report

Some people may even use it as a coping mechanism, as it can provide control and dominance in troubling times.

Schadenfreude also activates the brain's reward centers, which means that when we see someone fail, we get a hit of dopamine that can keep us coming back for more. “When we get hooked into our limbic system, there is an addictive quality to it,” Hokemeyer says. “We become hyperactive, our prefrontal cortex shuts down, and we’re acting on our very primitive emotions.”
#13

Toddler hanging from car handle, creating a funny fail moment.

mami_manii Report

mariegraphique avatar
MEB
MEB
MEB
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Terrible 2 ain't no joke! My son is 6 and he's not out of it yet.

#14

Woman uses a pizza slice as a pillow on the street, capturing a funniest fail moment.

faillgram Report

#15

Funny fail with GPS app confusion showing a cluster of cars in traffic jam.

faillgram Report

When this happens, it can pose a threat to our mental health. Constantly getting a dopamine hit from other’s misfortune can hinder our ability to sympathize with others, which might cause harm to our emotional intelligence, healthy relationships, personal goals, and aspirations. It can make people feel less connected, which has a severe impact on their mental and physical health.

#16

Car crash into a fake painted tunnel on a bridge, showcasing worst funny fails from Faillgram.

faillgram Report

#17

Netflix error with inappropriate "Just for Kids" section featuring Sausage Party, showcasing Worst-Funny-Fails humor.

faillgram Report

#18

Medical test results paper with COVID-19 negative circled; funny fail with humorous caption overlay.

faillgram Report

Social media is linked to a higher use of this coping strategy. The “one-upping” that is constantly going on on social media platforms is making individuals more reliant on the feeling of schadenfreude to boost their confidence and self-worth.

#19

Child's funny drawing of mom's hobby labeled "My Mom likes drinking" with a sketch of a woman and a wine glass.

faillgram Report

#20

Funny fail showing costly two-day shipping vs. free standard shipping delivery options.

faillgram Report

#21

Two people posing humorously with a fake news headline, exemplifying worst funny fails.

faillgram Report

Occasionally partaking in schadenfreude doesn’t make a person bad but there are healthier ways to cope that result in more sustainable and long-lasting benefits. Neuropsychologist Judy Ho, PhD, suggests sharing such feelings with a trustworthy person. "There's a self-fulfilling prophecy here where you think you're the only person who does this and start to feel ashamed, so you isolate and do more of it," Ho says. "Open up the conversation. This is a universal thing."
#22

Man with quills stuck in his face after a funny fail involving a tree.

faillgram Report

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
11 minutes ago

That's why I quit playing Bobbing for Porcupines. The iodine costs were eating up the profits.

#23

Car with a funny bumper sticker reading "My driving scares me too," highlighting a humorous fail.

faillgram Report

#24

Couple posing in front of a painted landscape backdrop; a humorous result typical of worst funny fails.

faillgram Report

Additionally, Ho advises taking social media breaks and practicing gratitude and mindfulness. Deriving joy in healthier ways can be as simple as noting what you’re grateful for or making a list of things you enjoy. When schadenfreude tries to come out, pull out a compilation of activities that spark joy to counteract it.

#25

Tattoo of a manual gearbox diagram on a wrist, captioned with funny fail text.

faillgram Report

#26

Elderly man sitting at a desk with a smiley face drawing, embodying comical fail moments.

faillgram Report

#27

Man arrested for bank robbery fail after paying a wizard for invisibility, showcasing a worst funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#28

A woman sits on a stool, creating an optical illusion resembling pirate legs. Worst-Funny-Fails moment at a bar.

faillgram Report

#29

Text conversation showing a spelling fail with a funny response, reflecting worst and funny fails.

faillgram Report

#30

Couple's funny fail on TikTok; woman pregnant and seeking father via an ultrasound post.

faillgram Report

#31

Close-up of a hand with chipped pink nails and a large engagement ring, exemplifying a funny fail.

faillgram Report

georgeduncan avatar
George D
George D
George D
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Her wolverine fingernails don't full retract anymore. Also, if painted orange I swear her fingers would look like carrots just dug out of the ground.

#32

Election results show funny fails with low percentages for candidates in a humorous context.

faillgram Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
55 minutes ago

That was before Kanye and Neo-Nazi Nick "Your body my choice" Fuentes had dinner with Donald Trump. Birds of a feather.

#33

Front porch with a large pair of underwear hanging, creating a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#34

Stairs leading into a bathtub in a teal-tiled bathroom, showcasing a funny home design fail.

faillgram Report

#35

Screenshot of a funny fail from a social media post about a girlfriend returning a borrowed $100 after 3 years.

faillgram Report

#36

Man asleep with phone on his face, video call image, showcasing a humorous fail.

faillgram Report

#37

Funny online exchange highlighting a sarcastic response to adult accomplishments, fitting the worst-funny-fails theme.

faillgram Report

#38

Tire pressure fail with one tire at 102 PSI, showing a distorted and damaged tire.

faillgram Report

#39

People holding signs that read "YOU MARRY WILL ME" on a beach, showcasing a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#40

Pliers used as steering wheel substitute in car, humorous fail scenario.

memerats Report

#41

Funny fail meme showing a humorous comparison between 'girlfriend' and 'wife' with a misspelled comment exchange below.

faillgram Report

#42

Red high heels and legs posed, with funny reflection in mirror; classic fail.

faillgram Report

#43

Close-up of a man's neck with wrinkles and a silver chain, caption humorously highlights irony, showcasing a funny fail.

faillgram Report

barbaraburns_1 avatar
Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited)

Wtf? Is that dirt? Crust? Dirty ol' scar from when that chick tried to choke him out with piano wire? A great wall of skintags? My eyes!

#44

Woman in a park with a dog, vintage car in background, humorous text overlay. Worst Funny Fails featured image.

faillgram Report

#45

"Vintage chairlift ride above city, showcasing worst funny fail from the 80s."

faillgram Report

#46

Funny fail with a woman's photo and text humorously suggesting a name misunderstanding.

faillgram Report

#47

Tree growing sideways against a white wall, creating an optical illusion in a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#48

Family posing on a street during a parade, highlighting a worst-funny-fail moment with a humorous tweet overlay.

faillgram Report

#49

Couple's funny fail montage with yacht and helicopter, heads missing.

faillgram Report

#50

Funny text exchange fail showing a humorous response to sharp cartoon teeth image.

faillgram Report

#51

Two people hiding under a bed, capturing a worst funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#52

Funny text exchange: girlfriend laments boyfriend's family disapproval, reply reveals it's because of "his wife and kids." Worst-Funny-Fails.

faillgram Report

#53

Child jumping on bunk bed at night in a funny fail image.

faillgram Report

#54

Barefoot driver using both feet on pedals, humorous fail image.

faillgram Report

jongilbertson_1 avatar
jon gilbertson
jon gilbertson
Community Member
29 minutes ago

If you only use 1 foot, I'd like to see you drive a standard transmission.

#55

Woman in water looking surprised as a large fish appears over her shoulder, showcasing a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

raven_sheridan14 avatar
Pandora
Pandora
Pandora
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Anybody who's been to one of Diddy's parties, can identify with this photo.

#56

Couple wearing mismatched "His Queen" and "Her King" shirts, circled in red; a worst funny fail moment captured.

faillgram Report

#57

Uber Eats bag awkwardly positioned in restroom, representing worst funny fails.

faillgram Report

#58

Chair base mistaken for a drone in a humorous fail, showcasing Worst-Funny-Fails-Faillgram humor.

faillgram Report

#59

Neighbor's hilarious fail, grilling burgers in the wrong yard at 2 am.

memerzify Report

#60

Two images: woman with new Kia K5; same car flipped upside down, illustrating a humorous fail.

faillgram Report

#61

Older man humorously taking a selfie at a stadium, capturing a funny moment in a crowd; worst fails captured on camera.

faillgram Report

#62

Construction worker lying on lumber pile, texting on phone, exemplifying worst funny fails in a job setting.

faillgram Report

#63

Funny card with cash and scribbled message, highlighting a humorous fail.

faillgram Report

#64

Towing truck with a flat tire ironically carrying a red car in a funny fail scenario at night.

faillgram Report

#65

Sunburn pattern on legs in shorts, creating a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#66

Man in bed next to a phone calculator showing 630, highlighting a funny fail.

faillgram Report

#67

"Funny transformation of a man from casual to police uniform, capturing a humorous fail moment."

faillgram Report

#68

Man floating in water resembling a donut, illustrating a funny fail.

faillgram Report

#69

Airport display showing a "Mystery Flight" causing laughter, a funny fail moment.

faillgram Report

#70

Father and son on a rollercoaster ride, displaying funny facial expressions in a classic fail moment.

faillgram Report

#71

A couple posing with humorous text overlay, part of a funny fail collection.

faillgram Report

#72

Aerial view of a highway fail with a confusing loop, highlighting worst funny fails.

faillgram Report

hooten-beth avatar
Beth H
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
Premium 9 minutes ago

Probably controls the speed and flow of traffic better.

#73

Woman in a blue bikini with funny fail prank on TikTok, part of a viral worst fails collection.

faillgram Report

#74

Man smiling while holding a newborn baby, with humorous tweet text overlay, representing a worst-funny-fail moment.

faillgram Report

