McLaren told us more about how sharing cringe-worthy memories can help us overcome insecurities and shared the pitfalls of revisiting embarrassing blunders of the past. Read her expert insights below:

Bored Panda reached out to social science researcher Karla McLaren, M.Ed. She's an author and an emotions and empathy expert, who believes that even negative emotions like shame and embarrassment can help guide us into self-awareness.

Whatever it is, it often makes folks cringe and want to hide the evidence of that time in the deepest of voids. However, some people are brave enough to share their embarrassing moments with the rest of the world. The subreddit Blunder Years is the perfect place for that, as it has over a million netizens sharing the pics from their childhood and teen years where they thought they looked their very coolest, yet actually were anything but.

Many of us try on many identities as we grow up. There are many phases one can have: a Tamagotchi phase, an emo/scene phase, a fedora phase – you name it. Some people even go through their looking-like-a-mob-boss phase.

#1 What 12-Year-Old Me Considered Peak Fashion Share icon

#2 Showed Up To Homeschool Group In A Homemade Narwhal Costume Share icon

#3 Twenty Years Ago I Was In A Screamo Band. Now, I’m 40 Share icon

The resurgence of nostalgia doesn't seem to be going away soon. We love to remember our favorite movies, TV shows, characters, and toys, but nostalgia is often only about the good things. We tend not to want to remember things that confused us, brought us pain, or made us feel embarrassed. Yet we're okay with some embarrassment. The Blunder Years subreddit walks the fine line between hurtful embarrassing memories and relatable embarrassment perfectly. Folks share photos from their past to, as the subreddit's bio puts it, "laugh and regret together."

#4 2012 - 10/11 Year Old Me With Jeffree Star In Toronto 😭😭😭 Share icon

#5 When I Was Nine, I Insisted On Being A Homeless Enron Employee For Halloween. The Stubble Is Mascara Share icon

#6 Mistaken For A Substitute Teacher At Least Once In Junior High Share icon

We spoke with emotions and empathy expert Karla McLaren about how the impact of sharing embarrassing moments from our childhood and teen years with others impacts our mental health. "Memory is a strange thing," she says. "It's not an accurate record of the past, and each time we replay a memory, we change it." However, McLaren claims that there are both positives and negatives in remembering our cringey memories. "Sharing past experiences can be very healthy if you're looking to find the humor or the growth you've experienced since then. But if you're revisiting it and increasing your sense of dread or pain, it can be counterproductive."

#7 This Was A Photoshoot I Did In 2010 Share icon

#8 Yall Have Blunders, But Do You Have Anime Convention Going J-Fashion Loving Weeb Blunders? Share icon

#9 2011 Homecoming Share icon

That's why McLaren warns people to be careful when reminiscing about their regrettable past. "Focusing on what you learned and how you've overcome difficult things can be very healing, but you do have to take care!" Remember: as long as you're revisiting things that only make you laugh or cringe with humor, it's all good.

#10 I Still Have To Hear My Dad Trash My Mom For Letting Me Choose These Rainbow Glasses...but I Loved Them Share icon

#11 On My Way To See The Jonas Brothers Share icon

#12 Dressing Like This To Play The Sims 2 By Myself Share icon

As teens and pre-teens, we have lots of insecurities: we think our noses are crooked, our hair is the wrong color, or our feet to big. Looking back at ourselves during that formative time might help us overcome some of them. "Sharing your clumsy, silly, or shame-inducing blunders has a kind of daylighting effect," McLaren notes.

#13 The Photo That Haunted Me For Decades Share icon

#14 My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992 Share icon

#15 My Father Left Behind A Legacy Of Cool And I Am Letting Him Down Share icon

According to McLaren, one of the best ways to deal with shame is to be open about it. "This helps you because you're not keeping secrets from yourself," she explains. "But it also helps others to see you do it, so that maybe they can bring some light and fresh air to their own very human blunders. It can also help you and everyone else laugh, lighten up, and create closer bonds," the emotions and empathy expert says.

#16 2008/2024…i Put Holes In My Ears For The “Scene” Share icon

#17 There’s No Need For How Much I Spent On Skinny Jeans And White Studded Belts Between 2009 And 2012 Share icon

#18 17 Year Old Me Thought Getting My Hands And Knuckles Tattooed Was Peek Coolness Share icon

When embarrassing moments like the ones in this list are put on the Internet for everyone to see, it's important how we frame that embarrassment. "If people are humorous and lighthearted (and not treating the embarrassed person as a target), it can lighten up the whole experience for everyone," McLaren says. "But if the embarrassment is being used to mock, shame, or bring another person low, then it's just exposing, unkind, and often abusive. It really depends on the context and the intention."

#19 Me And My Best Friend When We Were 17. I Had The Fattest Crush On Her For Years And Only Eventually Ended Up Dating Her For A Week Share icon

#20 A Home Perm. I Had Several. This Was One Of Them Share icon

#21 I Went To School Like This Everyday For Months. I Had Zero Friends Share icon

This generation, it seems, is doing just fine with embarrassment and shame. The recent "Rejection therapy" trend is all about people going out of their comfort zone and getting used to their anxieties around it. People are going around and asking to speak into a plane's intercom or to take a nap at the mattress store and thus become insensitive to the word "No." ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Guess Which One I Am LOL, 18 Year Old Me Share icon

#23 14yo Me In 2004... Thats What I Wore While Tearing Down The Old Trailer.... New Trailer In The Back Share icon

#24 Got My Hair & Makeup Done At Libby Lu At The Mall For My Birthday. I Thought I Was So Cool Share icon

Mental health experts say that it's similar to exposure therapy. You go into a controlled environment and face your fears head-on. Psychotherapist Rachel Goldberg told Bustle that it "[reduces] the intensity of the fear response and [promotes] confidence." Who knows, maybe sharing that embarrassing childhood pic may help you overcome an insecurity too?

#25 Halloween 1997, I Insisted On Going As A Generic Can Of Whipped Cream And Mom Delivered: Share icon

#26 10 Year Old Me In My Hannah Montana Wig 😭 Share icon

#27 I Am Not Scene Do Not Ever Call Me That Share icon

In the end, everybody gets embarrassed about something. According to Kristin Neff, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Educational Psychology, when we're self-aware and don't take our embarrassing moments so seriously, we start to understand that everybody fails at some point. "Everyone struggles. This is what it means to be human," she said.

#28 Mullet, Skinny Leather Tie, Grade 9 Me Was A Vision. Of Something Share icon

#29 1991, Off To My High School Graduation Ceremony Share icon

#30 The First Photo Is When We Were All Around 13 Years Old. Last Is At My Friend's Wedding Last Year Share icon

What about you, Pandas? What kind of blunders do you think you could bring to the table? We've covered the Blunder Years subreddit many times in the past, but it seems like there can never be enough awkward stories, huh? So, if you want to see more embarrassing pics from people's childhoods, head over here, here, and here for more! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 2008 I Was Sooo Proud Of My Hair 😹 Share icon

#32 2005/6. Believed I Was Part Of Kings Of Leon And Cut My Own Fringe With A Stanley Knife. Wow Share icon

#33 It's 2005. Guess How Many Viruses I Could Fit On This Bad Boy? Share icon

#34 Feeding The Tamagotchis While Playing Habbo Hotel Share icon

#35 I Was 14, The Rapper 50 Cent Was My Idol, My Mom Took The Picture Share icon

#36 My Friend Made This For Me When I Was In High School At Some Point. I Truly Thought It Was The Most Xd Wrar Thing Of All Time. Also Why Did I Dress Like That Share icon

#37 1989 I Was So Excited For The New Recycling Program To Start That I Wanted To Be Recycling For Halloween Share icon

#38 Thankfully I Grew Into My Fave Share icon

#39 2008, This Was My Everyday Winter Coat & Casual Hair Share icon

#40 My Future Mother-In-Law Made 11 Year Old Me Pose With Some Zucchini She Grew Because She Was Proud Of It (1997). The “Zucchini Photo” Is Now Infamous In Our House Share icon

#41 All Dressed Up For The School Dance… Share icon

#42 Convinced I Was Cool And Gangster Share icon

#43 When I Was 30 I Had A Pontiac Fiero Kit Car That I Used To Tell People Was A Real 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach. I Also Used To Pose For Photoshoots With It Share icon

#44 'Glamour Photos' From 2003 (I Was 13) Share icon

#45 The Year Was 2011. This Kid Taught Me What Heartbreak Was. LOL Share icon

#46 Taping My Friend To The Wall And Seeing How Many Of Us We Can Fit In Conjoining Doors Of Hotel Room Share icon

#47 Me And My Sister Around 2007. She Was The Scene Queen Of Myspace And I Just Wanted To Be Included In My Big Sisters Pictures Share icon

#48 I Went Like This To School At 15yo, And Genuinely Didn't Understand Why I Was Bullied Share icon

#49 My Wife Kickin' It With Her Dad In The Early 90s Share icon

#50 8th Grade Graduation, 2 Months After A Teacher Tried To Get Me Expelled For Having Blue Hair Share icon

#51 2008 Wasn’t Real Share icon

#52 From 15-19 I Didn’t Leave The House Without A Guitar, Yes, I Was That Guy At A Party. (Photo From 2010) Share icon

#53 I Was A Scene Girl And I'm Not Ashamed Share icon

#54 I Really Thought I Was A Myspace Queen Share icon

#55 In 1996, I Was 12 And Got To Have Glamour Shots Done. 💁🏼‍♀️ Share icon

#56 This Is How I Dressed Every Day Of Middle School And Some Of High School, Because I Loved Mob Movies And Frasier. I Am Loath To Use This Sub, Because I Still Think I Ate. 🤣 Share icon

#57 When Clinton Was Impeached, My Dad Made 4-Year-Old Me Pose With The Newspaper Share icon

#58 I Thought I Was Peak Cool At This Moment In 2006 Share icon

#59 Prom 2012. Yes, I Like Sum 41 Share icon

#60 Seventh Grade - I Cut My Own Hair And Borrowed Dad’s Cow Tie Share icon

#61 Kept Reposting This On My Story When I Was 14 Thinking It Was The Key To Comedy Share icon

#62 Took Me A Year To Grow A Full Jewfro In The 6th Grade...in 2006 Share icon

#63 We Liked Twilight Before It Was Cool 🧛‍♂️ Share icon

#64 16, In A Bar, Sitting On Top Of It... With A Cigarette. Terrible LOL 🫣 Share icon

#65 My Mom Convinced Me To Dye My Hair Blonde And Take A Picture With My Teacher In High School 2007 Share icon

#66 You're Welcome Share icon

#67 I Had This Awful "Beard Without A Mustache" Look For Years Longer Than I Should've (Which Is Zero) Share icon

#68 Circa 2001. I Thought I Was Too Cool For Family Photos Share icon

#69 19-Year-Old Driver's License Picture Went Hard Share icon

#70 Young Me Going To My First Concert And Wanting To Be The Ultimate Alt Girlie Share icon

#71 I Was 17 And Completely Convinced That I Was The Panic Pixie Dream Girl Share icon

#72 2012, Aged 16 And Thought We Were The Most Indiest Of Girls With College’s Borrowed Fisheye Lens Share icon

#73 In Everything But Physical Form, I Was A Wolf. Arf! Share icon

#74 Midwest Emo Had A Hold On Me Share icon

#75 2016 - Obsessed With Submarines And Not Very Well Liked At School Share icon

#76 These Photos Still Haunt Me Share icon