Many of us try on many identities as we grow up. There are many phases one can have: a Tamagotchi phase, an emo/scene phase, a fedora phase – you name it. Some people even go through their looking-like-a-mob-boss phase.

Whatever it is, it often makes folks cringe and want to hide the evidence of that time in the deepest of voids. However, some people are brave enough to share their embarrassing moments with the rest of the world. The subreddit Blunder Years is the perfect place for that, as it has over a million netizens sharing the pics from their childhood and teen years where they thought they looked their very coolest, yet actually were anything but.

Bored Panda reached out to social science researcher Karla McLaren, M.Ed. She's an author and an emotions and empathy expert, who believes that even negative emotions like shame and embarrassment can help guide us into self-awareness.

McLaren told us more about how sharing cringe-worthy memories can help us overcome insecurities and shared the pitfalls of revisiting embarrassing blunders of the past. Read her expert insights below:

#1

What 12-Year-Old Me Considered Peak Fashion

Young person in a patterned shirt and fedora making a peace sign in a restaurant setting, showcasing blunder years.

DoubleOrangutans Report

    #2

    Showed Up To Homeschool Group In A Homemade Narwhal Costume

    Person wrapped in duct tape outdoors, a humorous moment from their blunder years.

    Mys-Fit Report

    #3

    Twenty Years Ago I Was In A Screamo Band. Now, I’m 40

    Teen in emo outfit posing with friends in garage, capturing an embarrassing blunder years moment.

    ChelsieGrinn Report

    The resurgence of nostalgia doesn't seem to be going away soon. We love to remember our favorite movies, TV shows, characters, and toys, but nostalgia is often only about the good things. We tend not to want to remember things that confused us, brought us pain, or made us feel embarrassed.

    Yet we're okay with some embarrassment. The Blunder Years subreddit walks the fine line between hurtful embarrassing memories and relatable embarrassment perfectly. Folks share photos from their past to, as the subreddit's bio puts it, "laugh and regret together."
    #4

    2012 - 10/11 Year Old Me With Jeffree Star In Toronto 😭😭😭

    Young boy smiling with a person in colorful hair and pink jacket during blunder years.

    Exact_Prize_8275 Report

    #5

    When I Was Nine, I Insisted On Being A Homeless Enron Employee For Halloween. The Stubble Is Mascara

    A young person in a suit and hat, smiling awkwardly, embodying blunder years nostalgia.

    ratadat Report

    #6

    Mistaken For A Substitute Teacher At Least Once In Junior High

    Vintage photo of a person in a red suit from their blunder years, standing indoors near a basket.

    Is_For_Lovers Report

    We spoke with emotions and empathy expert Karla McLaren about how the impact of sharing embarrassing moments from our childhood and teen years with others impacts our mental health. "Memory is a strange thing," she says. "It's not an accurate record of the past, and each time we replay a memory, we change it."

    However, McLaren claims that there are both positives and negatives in remembering our cringey memories. "Sharing past experiences can be very healthy if you're looking to find the humor or the growth you've experienced since then. But if you're revisiting it and increasing your sense of dread or pain, it can be counterproductive."
    #7

    This Was A Photoshoot I Did In 2010

    Teen in costume poses with a sword in a forest, capturing a blunder years moment.

    Ketsukoni Report

    #8

    Yall Have Blunders, But Do You Have Anime Convention Going J-Fashion Loving Weeb Blunders?

    Person in purple outfit and wig posing playfully, representing blunder years.

    vigalovescomics Report

    #9

    2011 Homecoming

    Two young women at a dance, wearing patterned dresses and heels, capturing a blunder years moment.

    flynnliv Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Why did so many people of that era have that same black/pink/zebra dress

    That's why McLaren warns people to be careful when reminiscing about their regrettable past. "Focusing on what you learned and how you've overcome difficult things can be very healing, but you do have to take care!" Remember: as long as you're revisiting things that only make you laugh or cringe with humor, it's all good.
    #10

    I Still Have To Hear My Dad Trash My Mom For Letting Me Choose These Rainbow Glasses...but I Loved Them

    Child in glasses and a balloon shirt during their blunder years, smiling against a blue background.

    RavenQueen33 Report

    #11

    On My Way To See The Jonas Brothers

    Child posing in a pink top and capri jeans during their blunder years, standing confidently with hand on hip.

    nahdyeah Report

    #12

    Dressing Like This To Play The Sims 2 By Myself

    Young woman during her blunder years, with heavy eye makeup and a red bow in her dark hair.

    moepoofles Report

    As teens and pre-teens, we have lots of insecurities: we think our noses are crooked, our hair is the wrong color, or our feet to big. Looking back at ourselves during that formative time might help us overcome some of them. "Sharing your clumsy, silly, or shame-inducing blunders has a kind of daylighting effect," McLaren notes. 
    #13

    The Photo That Haunted Me For Decades

    Child in mummy costume being helped by an older man, capturing a humorous blunder moment at home.

    thirstygregory Report

    #14

    My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992

    Woman and child in matching blue outfits, posing for a retro studio portrait.

    Commercial_Fig_6366 Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    That face says none of my friends have posed like this. Why are we doing it this way?

    #15

    My Father Left Behind A Legacy Of Cool And I Am Letting Him Down

    Young kid in sunglasses and a sleeveless top posing, reflecting on blunder years.

    luluprevails Report

    According to McLaren, one of the best ways to deal with shame is to be open about it. "This helps you because you're not keeping secrets from yourself," she explains. "But it also helps others to see you do it, so that maybe they can bring some light and fresh air to their own very human blunders. It can also help you and everyone else laugh, lighten up, and create closer bonds," the emotions and empathy expert says.
    #16

    2008/2024…i Put Holes In My Ears For The “Scene”

    Teen with gauged ears and a headband during blunder years, wearing a white shirt, sitting outdoors.

    Melodic_Push_644 Report

    #17

    There’s No Need For How Much I Spent On Skinny Jeans And White Studded Belts Between 2009 And 2012

    Young person taking a mirror selfie in a plaid shirt and sunglasses during their blunder years.

    didyouseeben Report

    #18

    17 Year Old Me Thought Getting My Hands And Knuckles Tattooed Was Peek Coolness

    Person with short hair sitting at a table, with a photo collage on the red wall behind them, reflecting "blunder years."

    InA7xWeTrust Report

    When embarrassing moments like the ones in this list are put on the Internet for everyone to see, it's important how we frame that embarrassment. "If people are humorous and lighthearted (and not treating the embarrassed person as a target), it can lighten up the whole experience for everyone," McLaren says.

    "But if the embarrassment is being used to mock, shame, or bring another person low, then it's just exposing, unkind, and often abusive. It really depends on the context and the intention."
    #19

    Me And My Best Friend When We Were 17. I Had The Fattest Crush On Her For Years And Only Eventually Ended Up Dating Her For A Week

    Two people posing playfully in winter attire, embodying blunder years fashion, with colorful background and snow underfoot.

    Zephyrus_Phaedra Report

    #20

    A Home Perm. I Had Several. This Was One Of Them

    Child with voluminous, curly hair in a red shirt with a number design, reflecting blunder years fashion.

    Illustrious-Ad-641 Report

    #21

    I Went To School Like This Everyday For Months. I Had Zero Friends

    Young person in costume with a checkered hat and makeup poses near wooden stairs, showcasing blunder years style.

    witcharithmetic Report

    This generation, it seems, is doing just fine with embarrassment and shame. The recent "Rejection therapy" trend is all about people going out of their comfort zone and getting used to their anxieties around it. People are going around and asking to speak into a plane's intercom or to take a nap at the mattress store and thus become insensitive to the word "No."

    #22

    Guess Which One I Am LOL, 18 Year Old Me

    Three young people posing in a humorous, awkward outdoor photo; a moment from their blunder years.

    slavictoast1330 Report

    #23

    14yo Me In 2004... Thats What I Wore While Tearing Down The Old Trailer.... New Trailer In The Back

    Teen with spiked hair in plaid shirt and red pants stands among debris, capturing a blunder years moment.

    jzemeocala Report

    #24

    Got My Hair & Makeup Done At Libby Lu At The Mall For My Birthday. I Thought I Was So Cool

    Child in striped shirt smiling in a mall, nostalgic blunder years moment.

    fuckicanonlyhave20ch Report

    Mental health experts say that it's similar to exposure therapy. You go into a controlled environment and face your fears head-on. Psychotherapist Rachel Goldberg told Bustle that it "[reduces] the intensity of the fear response and [promotes] confidence." Who knows, maybe sharing that embarrassing childhood pic may help you overcome an insecurity too?
    #25

    Halloween 1997, I Insisted On Going As A Generic Can Of Whipped Cream And Mom Delivered:

    Child in a whipped cream costume, embodying a nostalgic blunder from their younger years.

    Throwaway_carrier Report

    #26

    10 Year Old Me In My Hannah Montana Wig 😭

    Child in glasses and braces, wearing a blonde wig, smiling joyfully in a casual setting, embodying blunder years.

    presumptious-gurll Report

    #27

    I Am Not Scene Do Not Ever Call Me That

    Young person with dark emo hairstyle, creative makeup, and facial piercings, showcasing a unique style during their blunder years.

    Fruityfairy Report

    Shannimal
Community Member
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I'm so glad I "missed" this whole emo thing. This was just after I graduated HS.

    In the end, everybody gets embarrassed about something. According to Kristin Neff, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Educational Psychology, when we're self-aware and don't take our embarrassing moments so seriously, we start to understand that everybody fails at some point. "Everyone struggles. This is what it means to be human," she said.
    #28

    Mullet, Skinny Leather Tie, Grade 9 Me Was A Vision. Of Something

    Teen in a school photo wearing a blue shirt and tie, capturing a moment from their blunder years.

    Illustrious-Ad-641 Report

    #29

    1991, Off To My High School Graduation Ceremony

    Man in an oversized suit with a high hairstyle, embodying blunder years fashion in a vintage living room setting.

    LumenYeah Report

    #30

    The First Photo Is When We Were All Around 13 Years Old. Last Is At My Friend's Wedding Last Year

    Group of four friends posing together in 2011, 2019, and 2023, showing changes over the years, highlighting blunder years.

    Bacon_Brown97 Report

    What about you, Pandas? What kind of blunders do you think you could bring to the table? We've covered the Blunder Years subreddit many times in the past, but it seems like there can never be enough awkward stories, huh? So, if you want to see more embarrassing pics from people's childhoods, head over herehere, and here for more!

    #31

    2008 I Was Sooo Proud Of My Hair 😹

    Person in a mirror selfie with an edgy hairstyle, reflecting a fashion choice from their blunder years.

    cruelladeville707 Report

    #32

    2005/6. Believed I Was Part Of Kings Of Leon And Cut My Own Fringe With A Stanley Knife. Wow

    Person in vintage plaid jacket with long hair smiling awkwardly, representing a blunder year style moment.

    Young_Mod3rn Report

    #33

    It's 2005. Guess How Many Viruses I Could Fit On This Bad Boy?

    Teen laughing while stacking Dell boxes, with a smiling child nearby, depicting an awkward childhood moment.

    VegetableHour6712 Report

    #34

    Feeding The Tamagotchis While Playing Habbo Hotel

    Girl with headset and virtual pet gadget at a computer, representing a blunder year moment.

    fondoozzle Report

    #35

    I Was 14, The Rapper 50 Cent Was My Idol, My Mom Took The Picture

    Young man in "blunder years" posing shirtless indoors, wearing a durag and jeans.

    jvstdai Report

    #36

    My Friend Made This For Me When I Was In High School At Some Point. I Truly Thought It Was The Most Xd Wrar Thing Of All Time. Also Why Did I Dress Like That

    Young person in casual outfit, posing awkwardly in three photos with captions, represents "blunder years" moments.

    Zephyrus_Phaedra Report

    #37

    1989 I Was So Excited For The New Recycling Program To Start That I Wanted To Be Recycling For Halloween

    Child in blue face paint and costume with "We Recycle" sign, embodying retro blunder years fashion.

    Dulcinea80 Report

    #38

    Thankfully I Grew Into My Fave

    Framed baby photo labeled "Early Days," capturing a classic blunder years moment.

    cosmic_bb_v Report

    #39

    2008, This Was My Everyday Winter Coat & Casual Hair

    Person in vintage attire sitting on a street chair, embodying blunder years style with a fur coat and glasses.

    J_E_L_L_O_O Report

    #40

    My Future Mother-In-Law Made 11 Year Old Me Pose With Some Zucchini She Grew Because She Was Proud Of It (1997). The “Zucchini Photo” Is Now Infamous In Our House

    Young person in a striped tank top holds a large zucchini, capturing a blunder years moment outdoors.

    Professional-Chair42 Report

    #41

    All Dressed Up For The School Dance…

    Group of young people in creative outfits during their blunder years at a party.

    Lemoncrepecake Report

    #42

    Convinced I Was Cool And Gangster

    Young boy wearing reflective sunglasses indoors, embodying an awkward 'blunder years' moment.

    apuc Report

    #43

    When I Was 30 I Had A Pontiac Fiero Kit Car That I Used To Tell People Was A Real 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach. I Also Used To Pose For Photoshoots With It

    Person posing with a vintage white car, wearing sunglasses and a shiny outfit, embodying the essence of "blunder years."

    wannabemulder Report

    #44

    'Glamour Photos' From 2003 (I Was 13)

    Person posing in leopard print jacket, capturing a nostalgic blunder years moment.

    ZedD3add Report

    #45

    The Year Was 2011. This Kid Taught Me What Heartbreak Was. LOL

    Teen in alternative style outfit with a scarf and mesh sleeves, holding a drink, embodying blunder years fashion.

    lifeisabietzsche Report

    #46

    Taping My Friend To The Wall And Seeing How Many Of Us We Can Fit In Conjoining Doors Of Hotel Room

    Group of people humorously crammed in a doorway, showcasing a blunder years moment.

    Dvvstihn Report

    #47

    Me And My Sister Around 2007. She Was The Scene Queen Of Myspace And I Just Wanted To Be Included In My Big Sisters Pictures

    Two people with emo hairstyles and hand gestures pose in front of a mirror during their blunder years.

    smallcilantro Report

    #48

    I Went Like This To School At 15yo, And Genuinely Didn't Understand Why I Was Bullied

    Person in mismatched outfit, including a pink checkered hoodie and colorful socks, depicting a "blunder years" fashion choice.

    Uncosample Report

    #49

    My Wife Kickin' It With Her Dad In The Early 90s

    Two people in martial arts poses wearing white uniforms, kicking high during their blunder years in a studio setting.

    esotetris Report

    #50

    8th Grade Graduation, 2 Months After A Teacher Tried To Get Me Expelled For Having Blue Hair

    Young person with spiky hair, wearing a white shirt and patterned tie, representing a blunder years moment.

    TheCruelHand Report

    #51

    2008 Wasn’t Real

    Two people in gothic attire creating a heart shape with their hands, embodying youthful fashion blunder years.

    k1ttt3h Report

    #52

    From 15-19 I Didn’t Leave The House Without A Guitar, Yes, I Was That Guy At A Party. (Photo From 2010)

    A young person with a harmonica and guitar during an outdoor gathering, showcasing their blunder years.

    moonsofmist Report

    #53

    I Was A Scene Girl And I'm Not Ashamed

    Young person with an emo hairstyle and colorful face paint, sitting in a diner, embodying blunder years fashion.

    Katthenotdog Report

    #54

    I Really Thought I Was A Myspace Queen

    Young people with unique hairstyles and bold fashion choices from their blunder years.

    BaphometBee Report

    #55

    In 1996, I Was 12 And Got To Have Glamour Shots Done. 💁🏼‍♀️

    Person in glamorous attire from their blunder years, with curly hair and statement earrings.

    Classic-School3562 Report

    #56

    This Is How I Dressed Every Day Of Middle School And Some Of High School, Because I Loved Mob Movies And Frasier. I Am Loath To Use This Sub, Because I Still Think I Ate. 🤣

    Young man in a suit with slicked-back hair, representing blunder years with a classic awkward school photo.

    CameronTheCinephile Report

    #57

    When Clinton Was Impeached, My Dad Made 4-Year-Old Me Pose With The Newspaper

    Child holding a newspaper with "Impeached" headline, symbolizing a blunder years memory.

    Acceptable_Rule_7590 Report

    #58

    I Thought I Was Peak Cool At This Moment In 2006

    Person in black outfit and spiky hair sitting on steps, reflecting on their "blunder years."

    orphan_blud Report

    #59

    Prom 2012. Yes, I Like Sum 41

    Teen with spiked hair and a tuxedo, representing embarrassing blunder years, standing outdoors with greenery background.

    Mcbotbyl Report

    #60

    Seventh Grade - I Cut My Own Hair And Borrowed Dad’s Cow Tie

    Young person's school photo with retro haircut, wearing a white shirt and patterned tie, showcasing a "blunder years" style.

    TX_Farmer Report

    #61

    Kept Reposting This On My Story When I Was 14 Thinking It Was The Key To Comedy

    Young person in a bathroom wearing glasses and a blue shirt, with text overlay: "Feet pics?". Blunder years photo.

    CommonBoat1893 Report

    #62

    Took Me A Year To Grow A Full Jewfro In The 6th Grade...in 2006

    Young person with a large curly hairstyle, wearing a striped sports jersey, posing outdoors. Embarrassing blunder years moment.

    supercubbiefan Report

    #63

    We Liked Twilight Before It Was Cool 🧛‍♂️

    Teen in vampire costume acting dramatically, embodying a blunder years phase.

    RedCaio Report

    #64

    16, In A Bar, Sitting On Top Of It... With A Cigarette. Terrible LOL 🫣

    Person striking a playful pose in plaid shirt with tattoos, embodying the essence of "Blunder Years."

    MonicaWalk Report

    #65

    My Mom Convinced Me To Dye My Hair Blonde And Take A Picture With My Teacher In High School 2007

    A young boy with blonde hair stands next to a woman in a suit, both smiling, capturing a "blunder years" moment.

    RichardNyxn Report

    #66

    You're Welcome

    Youthful person making funny face, showcasing an awkward blunder year moment.

    scarfscarf913 Report

    #67

    I Had This Awful "Beard Without A Mustache" Look For Years Longer Than I Should've (Which Is Zero)

    Young person in glasses and a fox shirt, making a peace sign, capturing a playful moment during their blunder years.

    firestarterkanti Report

    #68

    Circa 2001. I Thought I Was Too Cool For Family Photos

    A family poses in a humorous falling illusion, capturing awkward blunder years nostalgia with wide smiles and playful gestures.

    Gorillasdontshave Report

    #69

    19-Year-Old Driver's License Picture Went Hard

    Driver's license photo with spiked hair, capturing an embarrassing blunder from past years.

    Sloberstinky Report

    #70

    Young Me Going To My First Concert And Wanting To Be The Ultimate Alt Girlie

    Girl in childhood photo wearing a plaid skirt and black shirt, embodying blunder years fashion.

    bodysjennifer Report

    #71

    I Was 17 And Completely Convinced That I Was The Panic Pixie Dream Girl

    Woman taking a selfie during her "blunder years," wearing a yellow shirt and posing in a bedroom.

    Nolaisarling Report

    #72

    2012, Aged 16 And Thought We Were The Most Indiest Of Girls With College’s Borrowed Fisheye Lens

    Fisheye lens photo capturing a woman's quirky pose in a retro room, epitomizing "Blunder Years."

    emilyjade94 Report

    #73

    In Everything But Physical Form, I Was A Wolf. Arf!

    Young girl in a kitchen wearing a homemade animal costume during her blunder years.

    P-xelated Report

    #74

    Midwest Emo Had A Hold On Me

    Person taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom with green hair and black outfit, fitting the theme of blunder years photos.

    realiceandglaciers Report

    #75

    2016 - Obsessed With Submarines And Not Very Well Liked At School

    A young person wearing sunglasses and a graphic tee sits in a car, embodying a "blunder years" moment.

    ilikemetal69 Report

    #76

    These Photos Still Haunt Me

    Person in a blue dragon robe, hands together, smiling during their blunder years.

    FlowersForFaye24 Report

    #77

    My Mom Sent Me These Photos From My Elementary School 50’s Dance/Event. I Knew I Looked Fly, But Not This Fly. Circa ~2005

    Child in sunglasses and leather jacket raises arms triumphantly, surrounded by kids, during a lively gathering, embodying blunder years.

    igotdiedbyrunover Report

