If you want to feel a bit better about your biggest teenage faux pas, r/blunderyears might just be the perfect place for you. With 1 million members, sharing their "dusty treasures", you'll soon realize you don't have to carry your shame alone. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites, for you to have a good (maybe even relatable) laugh at. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better about your own younger regrets.

Once upon a time, we were younger. And boy, did some of us think we were rad, groovy, phat, fly. Maybe even lit. We might have thought we were cooler than ice cold. Frostier than Vanilla Ice. Doper than Snoop Doggy Dogg. Only to get a much-needed reality check, when looking back on our teenage photos many years later. Sock-stuffed bras, third grade early midlife crisis, that hairstyle , those leg warmers, this make-up . Cringe. And cringe again.

#1 By The Third Grade I Was Dressed For My Midlife Crisis Share icon

#2 Looking Back At This Mother Daughter Photo Shoot At Disney, I Can See My Mom Was Trying So Hard To Bond With Me… Her Angsty, Awkward 13yo Daughter Share icon

#3 Grandma Took Me To Get Glamour Shots At The Mall- Mom Said She Almost Had A Heart Attack First Time She Saw The Photos Share icon

#4 I Didn't Even Play Guitar Share icon

#5 The Chill That Crawled Up My Spine When This Came Up On My Timeline Share icon

#6 When I Was 13 My Mom And I Had Some Fun After My Deadbeat Dad "Gifted" Me A Trash Bag Of His Girlfriend's Clothes, Left On Our Front Porch Share icon

The need to be cool and popular is also a cry for attention. Insecure teenagers might seek validation to feel better about themselves. The same can be said for insecure adults. It’s about ego… The academy teaches parents that the ego is formed during the teenage years. “The ego loves to be cool because it will feel more powerful,” reads the site. “Its sense of self worth is being established and it gains a hold on your teenager, at least until they can learn to strike a balance between their true self and ego self.”

#7 I Think This Hairstyle Was A Thing? Share icon

#8 Homecoming, Senior Year 2003. Attending The Old Football Dance To Complain About The Music And Sulk About Share icon

#9 The Fear Is Real. Age 15, Caught Dancing By Myself In My Room Share icon

What’s considered cool to one clique, might not be cool to another. For some, rebelling is the ultimate act of coolness. “Many teenagers feel that by associating themselves with particular music, clothes, and culture, they’re rebelling and this makes them cool,” notes the Parenting Teenagers Academy site.

#10 8th Grade, Dared To Wear Thongs And Sock Stuffed Bras To School. We Did Share icon

#11 Old Lady In The 80’s Share icon

#12 That Time I Wanted To Be A Denim Druid Share icon

#13 Circa 2004. Yes, I Dressed Like This All The Time, And Yes, That Is A Changing Table In A Mall Bathroom Share icon

#14 How I Went To Senior Prom In 2000 Share icon

#15 My Freshman Yearbook Photo (2014) Share icon

In 2022, The New York Times asked 18 teenagers what they loved most about being their age. Not too surprisingly, fun, freedom, possibility and independence were among the top coolest things about being a teenager. “I am a 16-year-old teenage girl. I have slumber parties with my friends where we eat snacks and talk about boys and post embarrassing photos,” wrote one respondent, who might already be planning her future “Blunder Years” posts.

#16 Me - 5 Years Old, Around 1991/92 Share icon

#17 I Hear This Is The Sub For Those Who Have Studied The Blade Share icon

#18 I Can Guarantee Protection Share icon

“I go to bed late and wake up tired on Monday mornings. I wear small clothing — I wear obscenely oversized clothes. I put glitter on my face and shout cheers with kids I barely know at sports games and pep rallies,” continued the teen. Another respondent said they think "the best thing about being my age is knowing you can make mistakes." We'll cheers to that. As might anyone else who has a hidden stash of dusty blunder pics, and a head full of regret.

#19 My 8th Birthday. I Was The Only Kid That Knew How To Party Share icon

#20 Me, Circa ‘05, 6 Years Before Bob’s Burgers Came Out Share icon

#21 My Friends & I Rocking Our Zoot Suits During The Swing Craze In The 90s Share icon

#22 9 Year Old Cousin: Stepped Out Of Vogue. 8 Year Old Me: Stepped Out Of An Episode Of South Park Share icon

#23 I Was Trying To Smile Like A Ninja Turtle. Doesn't Translate Well When Actual Humans Attempt It Share icon

#24 My Wife Framed This Atrocity. 7yrs Old In 1987 Share icon

#25 Yes, I Really Wore This To School… Share icon

#26 1987 - The Time I Decided To Cast My Entire Head While Alone In The House Share icon

#27 Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me Share icon

#28 I Used To Think It Was Funny To Edit People Phones Into Clif Bars In Their Mirror Selfies (~2012) Share icon

#29 Me As A Kid. When Someone Was Asking Me Who Do I Want To Become In Future, I Was Proudly Answering I’ll Be A Goth Share icon

#30 I Was Emo But My Dad Didn’t Let Me Dye My Hair Black For A While Share icon

#31 My Mom Was Serious About Picture Day Share icon

#32 The Coolest Kid In The World In 1979 Was My Cousin. He's The One On The Right. I'm The One In Brown Share icon

#33 4th Grade 1991, Laser Background, Big Wire Frame Glasses And Ministry Shirt. Doesn't Get Much More Early 90s Than This Share icon

#34 My Mom Is Coming Out Of Her Bridesmaid's Dress, My Dad's Eyes Are Closed, My Brother Has His Finger Up His Nose, My Sister Has A Hand In Her Mouth, And I Am Over Being A Flower Girl Share icon

#35 Bring A Prop For School Pictures. Most Kids Brought Sports Equipment Or An Instrument. I Brought...my Ventriloquist Dummy Share icon

#36 My Fiancé Saw This Picture My Parents Took Of Me On A Cruise Ship And Laughed Until She Cried Share icon

#37 Was Feeling Myself After Finding A Loose Tassel From My Friends Couch Pillows Share icon

#38 Thought I Was Cool With My "Spike Hair" No Wonder People Used To Say It Looked Like A Tsunami Share icon

#39 Senior Portraits Part 2: Electric Boogaloo Share icon

#40 Studying The Blade Runs Deep In My Blood Share icon

#41 Dear Diary, Mood: Apathetic Share icon

#42 15 Years Ago Share icon (If you care about the integrity of hair you don’t want to know how I achieved the tie dye looking bangs, and no…. My eyebrows never grew back 3x thicker than before shaving them despite my wishes.)



#43 Used To Wear This Bunny Suit Long After It Was Age Appropriate And Theme Appropriate... In This Photo It Wasn't Even Easter, It Was Someone's Birthday Share icon

#44 Mil Killing It With Another Share: Husband Age 14 Share icon

#45 My First Ever School Picture. I'm Told It Made My Mother Cry Share icon

#46 I (Female) Insisted On Dressing Up As Steve Wozniak For 'Historical Figures' Day In Elementary School Share icon

#47 It Was So Scratchy Share icon

#48 High School Senior Photo 2007 Share icon

#49 My Childhood Best Friend Was Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls From Halloween In 2000 And I’m Dying At This Photo I Just Found Of Us Share icon

#50 1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed These To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony Share icon

#51 My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas Share icon

#52 You Guys Liked My Last Blunder, So Here I Am Looking Like Justina Beiber Share icon

#53 My Friends And Family Let Me Leave The House Like This. It Was 1984, And I'm 15 Share icon

#54 Me Rockin' TF Out Of A Mullet And Living My Best Life In Hawaii 1994 Share icon

#55 I Was The Only One At Glamour Shots Who Studied The Blade. Senior Photos 2003 Share icon

#56 I Was The "Bug Kid" (2011-2015) Share icon

#57 I Looked Ready To Join The Golden Girls By The Time I Was 7 In 2004. Can You Tell I Wasn’t Pleased? Share icon

#58 At 15 We Ran A Lesser Known But Well Respected Offshoot Of The Crips In Berkshire, England Share icon

#59 Almost 25 Years Ago... I Used To Wrap My Hair Up With Things. This Is My Last Year Of High School Year Book Photo. 17 Years Old. Phone Cord Head Band. So Stylish! What's A Phone Cord?! Share icon

#60 My Husband, Circa 1987 Share icon

#61 I Wore This Vest And Fedora Combo Everyday On That Trip. The Concierge At Our Disney Resort Said “I Dont Trust This Guy” About Me And My Fedora Share icon

#62 I Got The Jacket From The Lost And Found Box And Spray Painted My Shoes Gold In Welding Class, Myspace Delivered Too Hard Circa 2007 Share icon

#63 Went To School As A Girl For Halloween, Circa 2007 Share icon

#64 The Queen Has Arrived… 1987 Share icon

#65 Oh My God Share icon

#66 My Facebook Profile Picture In 2012 Share icon

#67 When I Was 17 And Got My First Car, My Dad Made Me Take A Pic With The Salesman Share icon

#68 My Dad Used To Do Some Photoshopping Back Then Share icon

#69 My College Rebel Phase Was To Be The Opposite Of My Hippy Dippy Parents Share icon

#70 Me & My Sisters Back In The Early 2000s When We Thought We Were Gonna Be On Disney Channel Share icon

#71 It Was 2009 & I Was Deep Into My “Rawr Xd” Phase Share icon

#72 Me At 15... I Don't Have One Photo From That Year Without My Tongue Out Share icon

#73 My Wife's Favorite Picture Of Me Share icon

#74 I Made The Jersey Shore Look Like Proper Dandy’s. (Douche Cringe) 20+ Years Ago Share icon

#75 Band Promo 2010 , Can You Guess What We Sounded Like… ? Share icon

#76 2003 I Thought I Was Breakdancing At A 6th Grade Dance Share icon

#77 My 1994 High School Senior Yearbook Picture Share icon

#78 As A Kid I Used To Love Going To Goodwill To Buy Old Bridesmaid Dresses, Which My Mom Let Me Wear For Picture Day (Why???) Share icon