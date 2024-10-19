ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, we were younger. And boy, did some of us think we were rad, groovy, phat, fly. Maybe even lit. We might have thought we were cooler than ice cold. Frostier than Vanilla Ice. Doper than Snoop Doggy Dogg. Only to get a much-needed reality check, when looking back on our teenage photos many years later. Sock-stuffed bras, third grade early midlife crisis, that hairstyle, those leg warmers, this make-up. Cringe. And cringe again.

If you want to feel a bit better about your biggest teenage faux pas, r/blunderyears might just be the perfect place for you. With 1 million members, sharing their "dusty treasures", you'll soon realize you don't have to carry your shame alone. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites, for you to have a good (maybe even relatable) laugh at. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better about your own younger regrets.

#1

By The Third Grade I Was Dressed For My Midlife Crisis

By The Third Grade I Was Dressed For My Midlife Crisis

ArmadilloNo2399 Report

#2

Looking Back At This Mother Daughter Photo Shoot At Disney, I Can See My Mom Was Trying So Hard To Bond With Me… Her Angsty, Awkward 13yo Daughter

Looking Back At This Mother Daughter Photo Shoot At Disney, I Can See My Mom Was Trying So Hard To Bond With Me… Her Angsty, Awkward 13yo Daughter

Kfrow Report

#3

Grandma Took Me To Get Glamour Shots At The Mall- Mom Said She Almost Had A Heart Attack First Time She Saw The Photos

Grandma Took Me To Get Glamour Shots At The Mall- Mom Said She Almost Had A Heart Attack First Time She Saw The Photos

laurelfrac Report

If you were obsessed with being “cool” as a teenager, you’re not alone. And if you now realize you weren’t as cool as you thought you were, you also aren’t alone. As these “Blunder Years” pictures thankfully prove. The teenage need to be cool is actually quite normal. And that’s because of a few factors.

You might remember your teen years as a time you were exploring your identity. According to the Parenting Teenagers Academy, because many teens are unsure of themselves, they tend to feel insecure. One of the safest ways for them to feel accepted is to get into the “in crowd”. “Being socially accepted is something that most humans (regardless of age) strive for,” reads the site. “And by being cool this is the quickest way to get there.”

#4

I Didn't Even Play Guitar

I Didn't Even Play Guitar

elephantsgraveyard Report

#5

The Chill That Crawled Up My Spine When This Came Up On My Timeline

The Chill That Crawled Up My Spine When This Came Up On My Timeline

allgoodthings96 Report

#6

When I Was 13 My Mom And I Had Some Fun After My Deadbeat Dad "Gifted" Me A Trash Bag Of His Girlfriend's Clothes, Left On Our Front Porch

When I Was 13 My Mom And I Had Some Fun After My Deadbeat Dad "Gifted" Me A Trash Bag Of His Girlfriend's Clothes, Left On Our Front Porch

tiny__e Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Doesn't count as awkward or regrettable. Just cheering up mom by wearing trashy clothes that belonged to a s****y sperm donor's equally trashy girlfriend.

The need to be cool and popular is also a cry for attention. Insecure teenagers might seek validation to feel better about themselves. The same can be said for insecure adults. It’s about ego… The academy teaches parents that the ego is formed during the teenage years.

“The ego loves to be cool because it will feel more powerful,” reads the site. “Its sense of self worth is being established and it gains a hold on your teenager, at least until they can learn to strike a balance between their true self and ego self.”
#7

I Think This Hairstyle Was A Thing?

I Think This Hairstyle Was A Thing?

muffinlady90 Report

#8

Homecoming, Senior Year 2003. Attending The Old Football Dance To Complain About The Music And Sulk About

Homecoming, Senior Year 2003. Attending The Old Football Dance To Complain About The Music And Sulk About

vinsclortho Report

#9

The Fear Is Real. Age 15, Caught Dancing By Myself In My Room

The Fear Is Real. Age 15, Caught Dancing By Myself In My Room

88kitkat808 Report

What’s considered cool to one clique, might not be cool to another. For some, rebelling is the ultimate act of coolness. “Many teenagers feel that by associating themselves with particular music, clothes, and culture, they’re rebelling and this makes them cool,” notes the Parenting Teenagers Academy site.
#10

8th Grade, Dared To Wear Thongs And Sock Stuffed Bras To School. We Did

8th Grade, Dared To Wear Thongs And Sock Stuffed Bras To School. We Did

ggskater Report

#11

Old Lady In The 80's

Old Lady In The 80’s

Ok_Explanation5348 Report

#12

That Time I Wanted To Be A Denim Druid

That Time I Wanted To Be A Denim Druid

spacetrainz Report

According to NPO Child Focus, teenagers rebel for various reasons. They could be searching for their identity, asserting their independence and autonomy, or they could give in to peer pressure. Adolescence is a time of self-discovery. And teens might be questioning “values, beliefs, and authority figures to form their own sense of self,” suggests Child Focus. “This can lead to rebellious behavior as they try to establish their own identities separate from their parents or guardians.”

#13

Circa 2004. Yes, I Dressed Like This All The Time, And Yes, That Is A Changing Table In A Mall Bathroom

Circa 2004. Yes, I Dressed Like This All The Time, And Yes, That Is A Changing Table In A Mall Bathroom

gorthead Report

#14

How I Went To Senior Prom In 2000

How I Went To Senior Prom In 2000

Rob_hocker Report

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This looks like it belongs on the 'how my family knew I was gay' subreddit.

#15

My Freshman Yearbook Photo (2014)

My Freshman Yearbook Photo (2014)

thatpilatesprincess Report

In 2022, The New York Times asked 18 teenagers what they loved most about being their age. Not too surprisingly, fun, freedom, possibility and independence were among the top coolest things about being a teenager. “I am a 16-year-old teenage girl. I have slumber parties with my friends where we eat snacks and talk about boys and post embarrassing photos,” wrote one respondent, who might already be planning her future “Blunder Years” posts.
#16

Me - 5 Years Old, Around 1991/92

Me - 5 Years Old, Around 1991/92

[deleted] Report

#17

I Hear This Is The Sub For Those Who Have Studied The Blade

I Hear This Is The Sub For Those Who Have Studied The Blade

TheRedditAppisTrash Report

#18

I Can Guarantee Protection

I Can Guarantee Protection

butchqueentype Report

“I go to bed late and wake up tired on Monday mornings. I wear small clothing — I wear obscenely oversized clothes. I put glitter on my face and shout cheers with kids I barely know at sports games and pep rallies,” continued the teen.

Another respondent said they think "the best thing about being my age is knowing you can make mistakes." We'll cheers to that. As might anyone else who has a hidden stash of dusty blunder pics, and a head full of regret.
#19

My 8th Birthday. I Was The Only Kid That Knew How To Party

My 8th Birthday. I Was The Only Kid That Knew How To Party

poundurbutthole Report

#20

Me, Circa '05, 6 Years Before Bob's Burgers Came Out

Me, Circa ‘05, 6 Years Before Bob’s Burgers Came Out

ehoff98 Report

#21

My Friends & I Rocking Our Zoot Suits During The Swing Craze In The 90s

My Friends & I Rocking Our Zoot Suits During The Swing Craze In The 90s

SomeShoeDog Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
19 minutes ago

1, 2, 3 45, everybody in the car so come on let’s ride 🎶

#22

9 Year Old Cousin: Stepped Out Of Vogue. 8 Year Old Me: Stepped Out Of An Episode Of South Park

9 Year Old Cousin: Stepped Out Of Vogue. 8 Year Old Me: Stepped Out Of An Episode Of South Park

Sincerely_Lee Report

#23

I Was Trying To Smile Like A Ninja Turtle. Doesn't Translate Well When Actual Humans Attempt It

I Was Trying To Smile Like A Ninja Turtle. Doesn't Translate Well When Actual Humans Attempt It

Aescleah9873 Report

#24

My Wife Framed This Atrocity. 7yrs Old In 1987

My Wife Framed This Atrocity. 7yrs Old In 1987

Pwnspoon Report

#25

Yes, I Really Wore This To School…

Yes, I Really Wore This To School…

CHEESERICESUPERSTAR Report

#26

1987 - The Time I Decided To Cast My Entire Head While Alone In The House

1987 - The Time I Decided To Cast My Entire Head While Alone In The House

smappyfunball Report

#27

Mom Asked Me To Model For A "Moody" Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me

Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me

omnipresent_cat Report

#28

I Used To Think It Was Funny To Edit People Phones Into Clif Bars In Their Mirror Selfies (~2012)

I Used To Think It Was Funny To Edit People Phones Into Clif Bars In Their Mirror Selfies (~2012)

Paul_Cinnabunyan Report

#29

Me As A Kid. When Someone Was Asking Me Who Do I Want To Become In Future, I Was Proudly Answering I'll Be A Goth

Me As A Kid. When Someone Was Asking Me Who Do I Want To Become In Future, I Was Proudly Answering I’ll Be A Goth

Important-Ad-2198 Report

#30

I Was Emo But My Dad Didn't Let Me Dye My Hair Black For A While

I Was Emo But My Dad Didn’t Let Me Dye My Hair Black For A While

Equivalent-Wait-2914 Report

#31

My Mom Was Serious About Picture Day

My Mom Was Serious About Picture Day

wondrousalice Report

#32

The Coolest Kid In The World In 1979 Was My Cousin. He's The One On The Right. I'm The One In Brown

The Coolest Kid In The World In 1979 Was My Cousin. He's The One On The Right. I'm The One In Brown

SebastianPhr Report

yvettesherman
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Honest question here: What is it with guys and that hairstyle? Specifically the guy in the brown. It looks like you are wearing two wigs on top of your hair.

#33

4th Grade 1991, Laser Background, Big Wire Frame Glasses And Ministry Shirt. Doesn't Get Much More Early 90s Than This

4th Grade 1991, Laser Background, Big Wire Frame Glasses And Ministry Shirt. Doesn't Get Much More Early 90s Than This

Gorkymalorki Report

#34

My Mom Is Coming Out Of Her Bridesmaid's Dress, My Dad's Eyes Are Closed, My Brother Has His Finger Up His Nose, My Sister Has A Hand In Her Mouth, And I Am Over Being A Flower Girl

My Mom Is Coming Out Of Her Bridesmaid's Dress, My Dad's Eyes Are Closed, My Brother Has His Finger Up His Nose, My Sister Has A Hand In Her Mouth, And I Am Over Being A Flower Girl

Auntie1926 Report

#35

Bring A Prop For School Pictures. Most Kids Brought Sports Equipment Or An Instrument. I Brought...my Ventriloquist Dummy

Bring A Prop For School Pictures. Most Kids Brought Sports Equipment Or An Instrument. I Brought...my Ventriloquist Dummy

slukbunwalla Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
13 minutes ago

One of my classmates brought a pie, and another brought one of those hot rotisserie chickens you can buy at grocery stores.

#36

My Fiancé Saw This Picture My Parents Took Of Me On A Cruise Ship And Laughed Until She Cried

My Fiancé Saw This Picture My Parents Took Of Me On A Cruise Ship And Laughed Until She Cried

SuperTurboMan Report

#37

Was Feeling Myself After Finding A Loose Tassel From My Friends Couch Pillows

Was Feeling Myself After Finding A Loose Tassel From My Friends Couch Pillows

GreenMim Report

#38

Thought I Was Cool With My "Spike Hair" No Wonder People Used To Say It Looked Like A Tsunami

Thought I Was Cool With My "Spike Hair" No Wonder People Used To Say It Looked Like A Tsunami

jc0010 Report

#39

Senior Portraits Part 2: Electric Boogaloo

Senior Portraits Part 2: Electric Boogaloo

SchmuffinTown Report

#40

Studying The Blade Runs Deep In My Blood

Studying The Blade Runs Deep In My Blood

BawdyBarbie Report

#41

Dear Diary, Mood: Apathetic

Dear Diary, Mood: Apathetic

NOMADofTIME Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I recently listened to the song the title is referencing for this first time in like 15 years and yikes, it did not age well lmao

#42

15 Years Ago

15 Years Ago

(If you care about the integrity of hair you don’t want to know how I achieved the tie dye looking bangs, and no…. My eyebrows never grew back 3x thicker than before shaving them despite my wishes.)

Ok-Artichoke-3397 Report

#43

Used To Wear This Bunny Suit Long After It Was Age Appropriate And Theme Appropriate... In This Photo It Wasn't Even Easter, It Was Someone's Birthday

Used To Wear This Bunny Suit Long After It Was Age Appropriate And Theme Appropriate... In This Photo It Wasn't Even Easter, It Was Someone's Birthday

bokin8 Report

#44

Mil Killing It With Another Share: Husband Age 14

Mil Killing It With Another Share: Husband Age 14

dead_thing13 Report

#45

My First Ever School Picture. I'm Told It Made My Mother Cry

My First Ever School Picture. I'm Told It Made My Mother Cry

thrash-unreal Report

#46

I (Female) Insisted On Dressing Up As Steve Wozniak For 'Historical Figures' Day In Elementary School

I (Female) Insisted On Dressing Up As Steve Wozniak For 'Historical Figures' Day In Elementary School

Bbect Report

#47

It Was So Scratchy

It Was So Scratchy

Jaggedlittlepil Report

#48

High School Senior Photo 2007

High School Senior Photo 2007

Walpizzle Report

#49

My Childhood Best Friend Was Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls From Halloween In 2000 And I'm Dying At This Photo I Just Found Of Us

My Childhood Best Friend Was Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls From Halloween In 2000 And I’m Dying At This Photo I Just Found Of Us

Complete_Mine5530 Report

#50

1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed These To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony

1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed These To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony

POLARBEARBRIDE Report

#51

My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas

My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas

LeaveItToPeever Report

chewbonkies
Rebekah Fuentes
Rebekah Fuentes
Rebekah Fuentes
Community Member
1 minute ago

Is this photo why you ended up there? I'm assuming your parents sent you.Truly curious, not accusing or blaming.

#52

You Guys Liked My Last Blunder, So Here I Am Looking Like Justina Beiber

You Guys Liked My Last Blunder, So Here I Am Looking Like Justina Beiber

harold_the_cat Report

#53

My Friends And Family Let Me Leave The House Like This. It Was 1984, And I'm 15

My Friends And Family Let Me Leave The House Like This. It Was 1984, And I'm 15

deathakissaway Report

#54

Me Rockin' TF Out Of A Mullet And Living My Best Life In Hawaii 1994

Me Rockin' TF Out Of A Mullet And Living My Best Life In Hawaii 1994

Zakkattack86 Report

#55

I Was The Only One At Glamour Shots Who Studied The Blade. Senior Photos 2003

I Was The Only One At Glamour Shots Who Studied The Blade. Senior Photos 2003

SchmuffinTown Report

#56

I Was The "Bug Kid" (2011-2015)

I Was The "Bug Kid" (2011-2015)

NonchalantBread Report

#57

I Looked Ready To Join The Golden Girls By The Time I Was 7 In 2004. Can You Tell I Wasn't Pleased?

I Looked Ready To Join The Golden Girls By The Time I Was 7 In 2004. Can You Tell I Wasn’t Pleased?

sarcastrofee Report

#58

At 15 We Ran A Lesser Known But Well Respected Offshoot Of The Crips In Berkshire, England

At 15 We Ran A Lesser Known But Well Respected Offshoot Of The Crips In Berkshire, England

PuzzleheadedCow9372 Report

#59

Almost 25 Years Ago... I Used To Wrap My Hair Up With Things. This Is My Last Year Of High School Year Book Photo. 17 Years Old. Phone Cord Head Band. So Stylish! What's A Phone Cord?!

Almost 25 Years Ago... I Used To Wrap My Hair Up With Things. This Is My Last Year Of High School Year Book Photo. 17 Years Old. Phone Cord Head Band. So Stylish! What's A Phone Cord?!

ClamToes Report

#60

My Husband, Circa 1987

My Husband, Circa 1987

Fitnessfan_86 Report

#61

I Wore This Vest And Fedora Combo Everyday On That Trip. The Concierge At Our Disney Resort Said "I Dont Trust This Guy" About Me And My Fedora

I Wore This Vest And Fedora Combo Everyday On That Trip. The Concierge At Our Disney Resort Said “I Dont Trust This Guy” About Me And My Fedora

yoyomaisapunk Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
15 minutes ago

We had a fedora kid when I was in high school. In 12th grade he switched it up and started dressing like a pirate, with a bandana and everything. Hope he’s doing well.

#62

I Got The Jacket From The Lost And Found Box And Spray Painted My Shoes Gold In Welding Class, Myspace Delivered Too Hard Circa 2007

I Got The Jacket From The Lost And Found Box And Spray Painted My Shoes Gold In Welding Class, Myspace Delivered Too Hard Circa 2007

Garretthairless Report

#63

Went To School As A Girl For Halloween, Circa 2007

Went To School As A Girl For Halloween, Circa 2007

Garretthairless Report

#64

The Queen Has Arrived… 1987

The Queen Has Arrived… 1987

ktdukes Report

#65

Oh My God

Oh My God

Bighawklittlehawk Report

#66

My Facebook Profile Picture In 2012

My Facebook Profile Picture In 2012

TRJ2241987 Report

#67

When I Was 17 And Got My First Car, My Dad Made Me Take A Pic With The Salesman

When I Was 17 And Got My First Car, My Dad Made Me Take A Pic With The Salesman

soggyscab Report

#68

My Dad Used To Do Some Photoshopping Back Then

My Dad Used To Do Some Photoshopping Back Then

ndaos Report

#69

My College Rebel Phase Was To Be The Opposite Of My Hippy Dippy Parents

My College Rebel Phase Was To Be The Opposite Of My Hippy Dippy Parents

Stormageadon Report

#70

Me & My Sisters Back In The Early 2000s When We Thought We Were Gonna Be On Disney Channel

Me & My Sisters Back In The Early 2000s When We Thought We Were Gonna Be On Disney Channel

Relevant_Menu3197 Report

#71

It Was 2009 & I Was Deep Into My "Rawr Xd" Phase

It Was 2009 & I Was Deep Into My “Rawr Xd” Phase

Displaced_Palmtree Report

#72

Me At 15... I Don't Have One Photo From That Year Without My Tongue Out

Me At 15... I Don't Have One Photo From That Year Without My Tongue Out

harold_the_cat Report

#73

My Wife's Favorite Picture Of Me

My Wife's Favorite Picture Of Me

Stutturbug Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Why does your head look so much bigger than it should be 😅

#74

I Made The Jersey Shore Look Like Proper Dandy's. (Douche Cringe) 20+ Years Ago

I Made The Jersey Shore Look Like Proper Dandy’s. (Douche Cringe) 20+ Years Ago

Mobile-Historian-33 Report

fenoto6808
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
10 minutes ago

The original jersey shore is the only reality show I’ve ever watched. I’m not into reality tv. But for some reason my boyfriend and I thought it was the most hilarious show at the time and we still quote it to each other to this day. “ROOOON STAAAAHPPP”

#75

Band Promo 2010 , Can You Guess What We Sounded Like… ?

Band Promo 2010 , Can You Guess What We Sounded Like… ?

yoyomaisapunk Report

#76

2003 I Thought I Was Breakdancing At A 6th Grade Dance

2003 I Thought I Was Breakdancing At A 6th Grade Dance

p1zzaforbreakfast Report

#77

My 1994 High School Senior Yearbook Picture

My 1994 High School Senior Yearbook Picture

starktargaryen75 Report

#78

As A Kid I Used To Love Going To Goodwill To Buy Old Bridesmaid Dresses, Which My Mom Let Me Wear For Picture Day (Why???)

As A Kid I Used To Love Going To Goodwill To Buy Old Bridesmaid Dresses, Which My Mom Let Me Wear For Picture Day (Why???)

uhhh206 Report

#79

Hiya Here's Me And My Partner When I Was 16 And He Was 14

Hiya Here’s Me And My Partner When I Was 16 And He Was 14

jetpackdog Report

