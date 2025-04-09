Some of these fails are merely annoying—like power outlets installed in the middle of the floor or faucets too short for the sink they serve. This collection showcases 61 moments when designers apparently forgot that actual humans would need to use their creations. Next time you find yourself puzzling over an incomprehensible gadget or nonsensical public space, take comfort in knowing you're not alone—the world is full of design choices that make absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Remember when things made sense? Ye, neither can we. Luckily, this constant exposure to the absurd has given us a keen eye for finding humor in the worst of it. From bathroom doors that offer zero privacy to staircases leading directly into walls, these head-scratching design disasters make you wonder if anyone bothered to test them before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.

#1 A Graphic Design Fail? This Bus

#2 The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves

#3 This Deeply Satisfied My Inner 13-Year-Old Not Gonna Lie

#4 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled
Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.

#5 Love Handles

#6 This Amazing Pregnancy Test

#7 Garfield

#8 My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. Basically The Toe Subber 5000

#9 The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

#10 LOL

#12 Attention

#13 Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!

#14 To Be In The Christmas Spirit

#15 Nightmare Fuel

#16 You Don't Matter Give Up

#17 My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands

#18 Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke

#19 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

#20 Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water

#21 A Pop Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

#22 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

#23 How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

#24 There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby

#25 Callme Kelvins

#26 Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium

#27 Nice Everyday Motivation

#28 I Still Read It That Way

#29 This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

#30 That Metal Gate Is Foolproof, No Fools Can Get Through Or Around It

#31 I Didn't Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting "No"

#32 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

#33 The Not So Fantastic Four

#34 Don't 'Follow Someone Home'

#35 What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??

#36 A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

#37 We Cut Kids

#38 Why Would You Do This?

#39 This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains

#40 Our Values

#41 So Close

#42 Psst

#43 Never Get High On Your Own Supply

#44 Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired

#45 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass

#46 If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea!

#47 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

#48 New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

#49 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi's Jeans

#51 Off Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

#52 Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Coitus"

#53 Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch

#54 ...and I Suddenly Felt Like A King

#55 Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

#56 The Fact That This Was Approved...

#57 A Scene From An Indian TV Show

#58 This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears And Medal Of Courage

#59 Erm, Yeah. Nope

#60 Pretty Sure He's Using It Wrong

#61 Couldn't Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!