Someone Got Paid Real Money To Create These 61 Utterly Disastrous Designs
Remember when things made sense? Ye, neither can we. Luckily, this constant exposure to the absurd has given us a keen eye for finding humor in the worst of it. From bathroom doors that offer zero privacy to staircases leading directly into walls, these head-scratching design disasters make you wonder if anyone bothered to test them before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.
Some of these fails are merely annoying—like power outlets installed in the middle of the floor or faucets too short for the sink they serve. This collection showcases 61 moments when designers apparently forgot that actual humans would need to use their creations. Next time you find yourself puzzling over an incomprehensible gadget or nonsensical public space, take comfort in knowing you're not alone—the world is full of design choices that make absolutely no sense whatsoever.
A Graphic Design Fail? This Bus
The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves
This Deeply Satisfied My Inner 13-Year-Old Not Gonna Lie
Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled
Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.