Remember when things made sense? Ye, neither can we. Luckily, this constant exposure to the absurd has given us a keen eye for finding humor in the worst of it. From bathroom doors that offer zero privacy to staircases leading directly into walls, these head-scratching design disasters make you wonder if anyone bothered to test them before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.

Some of these fails are merely annoying—like power outlets installed in the middle of the floor or faucets too short for the sink they serve. This collection showcases 61 moments when designers apparently forgot that actual humans would need to use their creations. Next time you find yourself puzzling over an incomprehensible gadget or nonsensical public space, take comfort in knowing you're not alone—the world is full of design choices that make absolutely no sense whatsoever.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Graphic Design Fail? This Bus

Bus ad with a design fail showing a man's image with confusing "QUIT SCHOOL" message on the back.

reddit.com Report

    #2

    The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves

    Disastrous design of a pi chart, showing incorrect calculations and a spiral of digits.

    GHarold101 Report

    #3

    This Deeply Satisfied My Inner 13-Year-Old Not Gonna Lie

    Sign reads "F ART SPACE" in pink, showcasing a disastrous design on a gray wall next to a green door.

    GenericWhiteGuy0815 Report

    #4

    Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled

    A car parked on top of another in a garage, showcasing a disastrous design choice.

    Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.

    Aoibh120 Report

    #5

    Love Handles

    Design mishap with woman’s image split across van doors.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    This Amazing Pregnancy Test

    Pregnant woman and partner react with surprise to positive test in bizarre design.

    Explodinator580 Report

    #7

    Garfield

    Knitted vest with Garfield text and Angry Birds design, highlighting disastrous design.

    NoidAvoid123 Report

    #8

    My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. Basically The Toe Subber 5000

    Floor outlet box awkwardly placed in the middle of a room, showcasing a disastrous design.

    Dillon-Croco Report

    #9

    The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

    Frosted glass restroom stalls with peers visible, highlighting disastrous design.

    Ysisbr Report

    #10

    LOL

    Beach sign with poorly designed message "If you see someone drowning lol" against the ocean background.

    designfailures Report

    #11

    Spoiler!

    A historical painting with a blue circle highlighting a tiny detail, showcasing a disastrous design choice.

    cubesnack Report

    #12

    Attention

    Sign with disastrous design: "Toilet ONLY for DISABLED ELDERLY PREGNANT CHILDREN. THANK YOU for shopping with us!!!"

    boobooob Report

    #13

    Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!

    Man mopping water on a floating mat near a yacht; humorous design concept.

    Vincenzo77 Report

    #14

    To Be In The Christmas Spirit

    Disastrous design showing Santa dangling over a bridge with a "Jump for Joy" sign.

    AssadShal Report

    #15

    Nightmare Fuel

    Dog with human teeth on dental treat packaging. Disastrous design highlighting product misleading visuals.

    No-Bowler2894 Report

    #16

    You Don't Matter Give Up

    Disastrous design: Two papers read "You Matter" and "Don't Give up" but imply "You Don't Matter. Give up."

    imgur.com Report

    #17

    My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands

    "Dark watch face with glowing green hour markers, showcasing a design fail."

    Jimi-K-101 Report

    #18

    Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke

    Hand holding a jar with an improperly sealed lid, showcasing a disastrous design flaw.

    swankybird Report

    #19

    My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

    Bed with a broken frame in a room, showcasing a disastrous design flaw on wooden flooring.

    bobmarno Report

    #20

    Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water

    Yellow liquid in water jugs, a design mishap.

    jeejeehadhid Report

    #21

    A Pop Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

    Car dashboard warning about potential crash risk due to distraction, highlighting disastrous design issues.

    JakeTee Report

    #22

    Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

    Illustration of animals boarding an ark, with a focus on two lions, highlighting a disastrous design decision.

    TKZoroSantoryu Report

    #23

    How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

    Sign with text error: "Could Not Connect to Translator Service" above a business name and phone number. Disastrous design.

    badon_ Report

    #24

    There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby

    Empty indoor space with a polished stone floor, showcasing a disastrous design choice in a large building.

    HothHanSolo Report

    #25

    Callme Kelvins

    Underwear with "Callme Kelvin" branding, showcasing a design mistake.

    CobaltArachnid00 Report

    #26

    Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium

    Person awkwardly seated on badly aligned stadium chairs, showcasing a disastrous design.

    stuckintrraffic Report

    #27

    Nice Everyday Motivation

    Pencils with text becoming a disastrous design urging "to do drugs" as they're sharpened.

    designfailures Report

    #28

    I Still Read It That Way

    Car with “TUNASHAMED” decal in a parking lot, highlighting a humorous design mistake.

    designfailures Report

    #29

    This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

    Yellow submarine design with drawings of people inside and marine animals outside in a child's illustrated book.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    That Metal Gate Is Foolproof, No Fools Can Get Through Or Around It

    Man puzzled by small fence blocking the path, attempts to get through awkwardly, illustrating disastrous design choices.

    imgur.com Report

    #31

    I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”

    Survey with disastrous design, asking if you've had a fatal accident, with "Yes" and "No" options.

    bunnyxjam Report

    #32

    From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

    Bizarre design of a baby-shaped toy with numbered buttons on its back, showcasing disastrous design concepts.

    mausii Report

    #33

    The Not So Fantastic Four

    Four poorly designed superhero figurines with mismatched features and colors, highlighting disastrous designs.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    #34

    Don't 'Follow Someone Home'

    Traffic sign with mismatched letters highlighting design disaster.

    jonmpls Report

    #35

    What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??

    Balloon figure with exaggerated features, showcasing a comically disastrous design.

    JudeandFloyd20 Report

    #36

    A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

    Snow White on a children's apple packaging design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    We Cut Kids

    Hair salon sign with disastrous design featuring images of a woman, man, and crying child with captions: "we cut girls," "we cut men," "we cut kids."

    aTerrariaExpert Report

    #38

    Why Would You Do This?

    Four book spines with misaligned titles, illustrating disastrous design work.

    AlephMartian Report

    #39

    This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains

    Flooded playground design error with swings submerged, surrounded by caution tape and traffic cone.

    iitc25 Report

    #40

    Our Values

    Design fail showcasing overlapping circles with values at Thomson Reuters.

    Alan229 Report

    #41

    So Close

    Sign with American flag stating "Not Made in China," contradicting the "Made in China" label, illustrating disastrous designs.

    stereoscopic_ Report

    #42

    Psst

    Disastrous design with a stop sign partially hidden by a tall tree on a roadside.

    Kyno50 Report

    #43

    Never Get High On Your Own Supply

    Glass doors with handles, labeled "The Sliding Door Company," showcasing a disastrous design.

    imgur.com Report

    #44

    Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired

    Power strip covered by a bulky plug, exemplifying disastrous design choices.

    BumblebeeMkIV Report

    #45

    The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass

    Garden view with a lamppost casting a shadow across the grass, illustrating a disastrous design.

    ExtraGooseGrease Report

    #46

    If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea!

    Broken swings on a neglected playground, showcasing disastrous design with uneven pavers and overgrowth.

    etthat Report

    #47

    When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

    Metal gate design with open bars, positioned next to mailboxes, leading to a narrow alley; an example of disastrous designs.

    pcjcusaa1636 Report

    #48

    New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

    Blue sports bra with text labels, showcasing a design error.

    CitizenVixen Report

    #49

    The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

    Open jeans with an oversized label on the inside, showcasing disastrous design elements.

    Suspicious_Salad_864 Report

    #50

    Well...

    Brown van with humorous design mistake on the side in an urban setting.

    designfailures Report

    #51

    Off Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

    Toy packaging with mismatched design labeled "Concentration Camp" showcases disastrous design mistake.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”

    Mannequin in red lingerie with bold 40% discount sign, surrounded by white paper trees. Disastrous design display.

    byrdgod Report

    #53

    Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch

    Gas stove with misplaced oven knobs; disastrous design choice.

    Periphery755 Report

    #54

    ...and I Suddenly Felt Like A King

    Bathroom design with a toilet elevated on tiled steps, featuring a small sink and window.

    imgur.com Report

    #55

    Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

    Two mismatched foam bra cups, part of disastrous design mistakes.

    TenEyeSeeHoney Report

    #56

    The Fact That This Was Approved...

    Stack of books with the spine text revealing a disastrous design choice.

    designfailures Report

    #57

    A Scene From An Indian TV Show

    Hospital scene where a cleaning scrub is misused as a medical device, highlighting a disastrous design choice.

    TheTallLebowski Report

    #58

    This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears And Medal Of Courage

    Strange toy figure wearing a suit with a yellow badge, an example of disastrous design.

    Magicst3v3 Report

    #59

    Erm, Yeah. Nope

    Shirt design with buttons resembling eyes, showcasing a disastrous design concept with eye illustrations.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Pretty Sure He's Using It Wrong

    Camping mat design with person lounging on green mat, wearing jeans and plaid shirt, showcasing disastrous design ideas.

    AdamBarnhouse Report

    #61

    Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!

    Colorful tampon packs with confusing design patterns displayed on a tiled surface.

    facemymusic Report

