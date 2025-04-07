Second-hand embarrassment is much more tolerable when we're far away from the situation. That's why here we have a compilation of people doing embarrassing and cringeworthy things so that you can scroll without having to feel like a turtle who wants to retract back into its shell. Laugh, wince, and cringe at these people's antics and be glad you don't have to experience them IRL.

We might like some good, entertaining cringe on the screen (just think of The Office, The Rehearsal, and Borat), but we don't really like experiencing it in real life. In fact, 50% of Americans say they don't like being present for awkward situations, and 15% say they outright hate it.

#1 Stop Share icon

#2 This Is What Nightmares Are Made Of Share icon

#3 A Friend Lost Her Daughter Around Two Years Ago And She Shared An Image Of Her. This Guy Responded Share icon

#4 Guy On Facebook Photoshops 2 Girls He Likes Into His Birthday Photo. They Then Block Him Share icon

#5 Posted A Photo Of Me And My Students On Facebook. "Old Friend" Texts Me After 2 Years To Ask About One Of Them Share icon

#6 I'm I Related To My Ancestors Share icon

#7 The Cringe Is Strong Share icon

#8 That Time When The Cb Is The Seller Share icon

#9 This Pregnancy Announcement Share icon

#10 How To Spot A Narcissist Share icon

#11 Sure "Feel" For It Share icon

#12 Sick Show Share icon

#13 Unhinged Share icon

#14 I Love When People Flirt By Excessively Complimenting Themselves Share icon

#15 Making Dad's Funeral All About Your Degeneracy Share icon

#16 As A Meat Eater, Am I The Only One Who Finds Anti-Vegetarian Humor Trite And Cringe Worthy? Share icon

#17 She Did It Y’all Share icon Hugging/sensually sniffing the tree while holding like a curtain or something saved the environment. Next time I make an apology I have my to do steps. Why not like.. idk, make a text post to remind people to be kind to earth. This. This is just cringe to me.



#18 "In This House, We Do Disney" Share icon

#19 Posts On Public Facebook From My Dad Share icon These are his adventures with his Replica girlfriend. I thought he was joking at first but I think he believes it's his real girlfriend.

#20 “No Inheritance No Handouts” Share icon

#21 Guilt Tripping Your 3 Yo Child Into Nursing Is Gross Share icon

#22 I'm Glad I Grew Up. Read This From Fb Memories And Cringed Hard Share icon

#23 No, I Think That's A One Man Boat Share icon

#24 I'm Embarrassed Share icon

#25 Cringe Officer Share icon

#26 Asked A Guy If He Wanted To Hangout Share icon

#27 Jesus Christ What The Hell Share icon

#28 Football/Soccer Fan Account With 11k Followers Plans A Meet Up For His "Fans" Share icon

#29 Let’s Name Our Baby After How We Met Share icon

#30 This Made Me Cringe So Hard Share icon

#31 Did Not And Still Do Not Know Why A Random Guy Sent Me This And Then Tried To Flex With What Looks Like A Very Awkward Prom Photo Share icon

#32 I Have No Words But Come Back Here Tomorrow Because We Have A Few Competitions This Week Leading Up To Colour Your Passion And Our Vouchers Will Buy The Whole Chicken And Salad A Whole Lettuce Share icon

#33 A Man Looked At Her In The Gym Share icon

#34 Actual Post By A Congresswoman Share icon

#35 I Accidentally Texted My 14yo Step Son Instead Of My Wife Share icon

#36 Thought It Was A Joke Until I Saw The Picture Share icon

#37 Thomas Sanders Writes Himself A Compliment On His Food Delivery Instructions Share icon

#38 She Wants A Baby. He Doesn't. They Argue About It On Facebook Share icon

#39 Don’t Let A Dead Parent Stop You From Trying Fire Pick-Up Lines Share icon

#40 When You Accidentally Make Two Big Announcements In One Photo Share icon

#41 My Coworker Texted Me Share icon

#42 Girl At My School Can't Sing, Embarrassed Our School At Graduation, And Someone Decided To Try To Help Her Out Share icon

#43 Intellectual Made Cringe By A Reference He Doesn't Get, But He "Probably Wouldn't Understand" Share icon

#44 A Whole Chicken? Share icon It's getting to where you can't even take a roast chicken on a long flight anymore.



#45 Christ Share icon

#46 Oh No Share icon

#47 Dairy Queen Is Relatable Share icon

#48 My Ex's Mom: I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago. I Haven't Talked To Him Or Her Since Share icon

#49 Some Pervert Left A Nice Big Tip Share icon

#50 A Guy Flirts And Fights With My Auto-Reply Share icon My Facebook page has an auto reply on, but this guy is looking for…. Love? A fight? Not sure haha.

#51 He Did This To Two Other Girls Share icon

#52 Who Said Romance Is Dead? Share icon

#53 Man Gets Married To His Inflatable Wolf, Has Even The Inflatable Furry Community Weirded Out Share icon

#54 What Is Better Than Pet Rock? Pet Leech! Share icon

#55 Normal Guy Selfie Share icon

#56 Why Do People At This Age Type Like That Share icon

#57 Went To A Spongebob Themed Rave, But It Turns Out I Was One Of The Only People That Was There Share icon

#58 Dumb Share icon

#59 Saying Something Like “Bloody Hell Or Hey Mate” It’s Simply Cringed And Forced Share icon

#60 After All That Share icon

#61 Oh Yea This Happens To Me All The Time! So Embarrassing Share icon

#62 Totally True... I Was The Water Share icon

#63 So Cool Share icon

#64 I Just Fumbled My Crush Trying To Make A Joke Share icon

#65 I'm Not A Normie, I Drink Whole Milk And I'm In A Constant State Of Improvement Share icon

#66 Speaks For Itself Share icon

#67 This Is Not Satire Share icon Found on Instagram this morning, was watching a video from an American creator titled "European fashion trends" I just knew I would find this comment. This is not satire; looking at her following comments, she genuinely believes this.



#68 That Cold Foam Went Straight To Her Head Share icon

#69 "I Am The Storm" Share icon

#70 Turkey Mediates Between Ukraine And Russia Share icon

#71 Wow, The Only Gen Z Kid To Ever Listen To Pink Floyd Share icon

#72 Question Answered Share icon

#73 Cringe Share icon

#74 This Guy’s Response To Me Telling Him That I’ve Been Going Through A Difficult Time Share icon Was going through old messages to clear up some space and came across this gem.

#75 I Guess He Wants Salt For Christmas Share icon

#76 Big Brick Store. I Felt It Was A Little Cringe Share icon

#77 "Pries Open Your Casket" Share icon

#78 Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Fb Share icon

#79 She Sounds Nice Share icon

#80 It’s My Birthday Today And My Best Friend’s S**mbag Dad Messaged Me This Share icon

#81 How Do People Not Get Embarrassed Doing This? Share icon

#82 Mom And Dad Are Cringe, But The Sibling One? Ew Share icon

#83 What Is Wrong With These People Share icon

#84 I Would Think It Was A High-End UNO Set As Well Share icon

#85 You Had Me At “An Awkward St***r That Doesn’t Know When To Shut Up” Share icon

#86 Seems Like A Cool Guy Share icon

#87 Oh My Cringe Share icon

#88 A Friend Of Mine Posts Stuff Like This Regularly... It’s So Cringy Share icon

#89 She Has Less Than 500 Followers Share icon

#90 Emotionally Intelligent Toddler Share icon

#91 Unfortunate Background Share icon

#92 Awful Instagram Bio I Found Share icon

#93 I Really Wouldn't Want To Be That Guy Share icon

#94 This Car Share icon

#95 This Is Horrible Share icon

#96 My Coworker Gatekeeping A Date Shake. He Does This Like This All The Time Share icon

#97 Kate Upton Set Up A $200,000 Gofundme For Her Friend's Lake House Share icon Justin Verlander (husband) is worth an estimated $150 million against Kate Upton's staggering $280 million.

#98 Cringe Novel Share icon

#99 Cool Share icon

