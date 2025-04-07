ADVERTISEMENT

We might like some good, entertaining cringe on the screen (just think of The Office, The Rehearsal, and Borat), but we don't really like experiencing it in real life. In fact, 50% of Americans say they don't like being present for awkward situations, and 15% say they outright hate it.

Second-hand embarrassment is much more tolerable when we're far away from the situation. That's why here we have a compilation of people doing embarrassing and cringeworthy things so that you can scroll without having to feel like a turtle who wants to retract back into its shell. Laugh, wince, and cringe at these people's antics and be glad you don't have to experience them IRL.

#1

Stop

Car with "Boy Mom Surrounded by Balls" decal, illustrating embarrassing behavior.

ElectronicDuck7532 Report

lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I threw up in my mouth a little bit. I've seen some of those "boy moms" on YouTube and it's disgusting.

    #2

    This Is What Nightmares Are Made Of

    Tweet about embarrassing behavior in a cafe while listening to music on an iPod.

    imgur.com Report

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This AGAIN. FFS first one and its a repeat posted 100s of times

    #3

    A Friend Lost Her Daughter Around Two Years Ago And She Shared An Image Of Her. This Guy Responded

    Comment screenshot showing embarrassing and cringe-worthy behavior on social media.

    kooriwi Report

    #4

    Guy On Facebook Photoshops 2 Girls He Likes Into His Birthday Photo. They Then Block Him

    Group photo with friends at a birthday breakfast, showcasing amusingly awkward yet endearing moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Posted A Photo Of Me And My Students On Facebook. "Old Friend" Texts Me After 2 Years To Ask About One Of Them

    Text message exchange showing embarrassing behavior and misunderstanding, leading to cringe.

    Katigo93 Report

    #6

    I'm I Related To My Ancestors

    Cringe-worthy social media exchange about being related to ancestors, with humorous reactions and likes displayed.

    big_boi_leticia Report

    #7

    The Cringe Is Strong

    Person wearing a blue hockey jersey with "AREYOU 18" on the back, displaying cringe-worthy behavior on the street.

    artvandal_a Report

    napples avatar
    Goony
    Goony
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the arm with "5" does not have the same words on the back

    #8

    That Time When The Cb Is The Seller

    Chat screenshot showing a person declining to sell a gaming laptop to a woman, citing cringe-worthy reasoning.

    ExitTheDonut Report

    #9

    This Pregnancy Announcement

    Two people wearing humorous custom shirts, with an infant onesie referencing dad's trucking, embodying cringe behavior.

    mustardsmoothie Report

    #10

    How To Spot A Narcissist

    Person in a yellow top at a coffee shop, with text overlay about their impressive achievements and daily routine.

    zlta Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you were doing that well financially, you would have "people" to get your coffee

    #11

    Sure "Feel" For It

    Text conversation illustrating cringe-worthy behavior involving a proposal and a defensive response.

    PM_ME_YOUR_LAWNCHAIR Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hear" me out, ya númbnüts. 🙄 (Edit: seriously BP - númbnūts? 🤬)

    #12

    Sick Show

    Text exchange showcasing embarrassing cringe behavior with a failed claim about playing at a nonexistent venue.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    Unhinged

    Person's cringe-inducing comment displayed on screen, highlighting embarrassing behavior online.

    VigilantProcessing Report

    #14

    I Love When People Flirt By Excessively Complimenting Themselves

    Text message claiming high IQ and uniqueness, evoking cringe.

    inknaut Report

    #15

    Making Dad's Funeral All About Your Degeneracy

    Two people in a selfie; one wears a unique mask. The scene captures embarrassing behavior moments.

    KamenAkuma Report

    #16

    As A Meat Eater, Am I The Only One Who Finds Anti-Vegetarian Humor Trite And Cringe Worthy?

    Man grilling burgers on a beach with a cringe-inducing quote about vegans overlayed.

    nomadictones Report

    #17

    She Did It Y’all

    A person embracing a tree in the forest, expressing remorse for humanity's impact on nature, capturing a moment of cringe.

    Hugging/sensually sniffing the tree while holding like a curtain or something saved the environment. Next time I make an apology I have my to do steps. Why not like.. idk, make a text post to remind people to be kind to earth. This. This is just cringe to me.

    AmandaKathleen Report

    #18

    "In This House, We Do Disney"

    Wall decal with Disney quotes in a hallway, showcasing playful and whimsical decor choices that might cringe some visitors.

    reddit.com Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I didn't know I could vomit glitter and rainbows - Disney really IS magical! 🤮

    #19

    Posts On Public Facebook From My Dad

    Two digital images of a person posing in different outfits for Valentine's and Halloween, showcasing cringe behavior.

    These are his adventures with his Replica girlfriend. I thought he was joking at first but I think he believes it's his real girlfriend.

    luvbugz1 Report

    napples avatar
    Goony
    Goony
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trust me that is as close to real flesh as he will ever get.

    #20

    “No Inheritance No Handouts”

    Social media exchange highlighting cringe behavior about inheritance and building from scratch.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Guilt Tripping Your 3 Yo Child Into Nursing Is Gross

    Text exchange about a 3-year-old's nursing behavior, highlighting emotional and physical challenges in parenting.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    I'm Glad I Grew Up. Read This From Fb Memories And Cringed Hard

    Text about contrasting desires for luxury and simplicity, featuring emotional and playful emojis, highlighting cringe behavior.

    tattynbatty Report

    #23

    No, I Think That's A One Man Boat

    Person showing off a watch at Applebee's, illustrating cringe-worthy behavior.

    Lord-Wombat Report

    #24

    I'm Embarrassed

    Cringe moment as stock photo used to explain flat tire in text conversation.

    fletche00 Report

    #25

    Cringe Officer

    A shy police officer awkwardly buttons their uniform, capturing a moment of cringe.

    EpicCadero Report

    #26

    Asked A Guy If He Wanted To Hangout

    Text conversation showcasing cringe-worthy behavior.

    awkward_middle_child Report

    #27

    Jesus Christ What The Hell

    Text exchange showing a cringe-worthy conversation with dramatic threats and reactions.

    GhastlyCain Report

    #28

    Football/Soccer Fan Account With 11k Followers Plans A Meet Up For His "Fans"

    Tweet detailing a cringe moment at a fan meet-up, where attendance was embarrassingly low.

    fap4jesus Report

    #29

    Let’s Name Our Baby After How We Met

    Pregnant woman discusses naming baby Tinderleigh; husband finds it cringe. Viewer refreshes comments, reacting with disbelief.

    tbd2233 Report

    #30

    This Made Me Cringe So Hard

    Car window decal with humorous text about mom life, referencing snacks and discipline.

    AmeliaJane920 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought those were butt cheeks at first, not sunglasses. :)

    #31

    Did Not And Still Do Not Know Why A Random Guy Sent Me This And Then Tried To Flex With What Looks Like A Very Awkward Prom Photo

    Couple awkwardly posing in formal attire with text messages expressing cringe-worthy behavior.

    BreezyBritt89 Report

    #32

    I Have No Words But Come Back Here Tomorrow Because We Have A Few Competitions This Week Leading Up To Colour Your Passion And Our Vouchers Will Buy The Whole Chicken And Salad A Whole Lettuce

    Two men smiling in a store holding lettuce, showcasing embarrassing behavior in a light-hearted promotion.

    Colored Girls Rock!!! Report

    #33

    A Man Looked At Her In The Gym

    Woman in gym drinking water, text overlay about minding her business, with men reacting, embodying cringe behavior.

    Silver_Weakness_8084 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe put your cameltoe away and people won't look at you strangely.

    #34

    Actual Post By A Congresswoman

    A Congress member posted a cringe-worthy meme with a fierce wolf and text about being mistaken for a sheep.

    AMinorPleb Report

    ericbrown_4 avatar
    Eric Brown
    Eric Brown
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who posts c**p like that is a Sheep in Wolves clothing.

    #35

    I Accidentally Texted My 14yo Step Son Instead Of My Wife

    Embarrassing text message exchange, showcasing a cringe-worthy mistake in conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Thought It Was A Joke Until I Saw The Picture

    Furry in costume standing beside a blue car, expressing pride in their community involvement amid cringe-worthy comments.

    EmperorUmi Report

    #37

    Thomas Sanders Writes Himself A Compliment On His Food Delivery Instructions

    Cringe moment: delivery instructions mistakenly include personal comments about a Vine personality.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    She Wants A Baby. He Doesn't. They Argue About It On Facebook

    Social media post with cringe-worthy comments about a personal matter.

    Laysyartist84 Report

    #39

    Don’t Let A Dead Parent Stop You From Trying Fire Pick-Up Lines

    Chat exchange shows embarrassing behavior with awkward astronaut pick-up line.

    sachiwtf Report

    #40

    When You Accidentally Make Two Big Announcements In One Photo

    Couple shares engagement on Facebook; comments reveal an overlooked pregnancy test, leading to an embarrassing cringe moment.

    whatev3691 Report

    #41

    My Coworker Texted Me

    Text messages reveal an awkward story about a dog left behind and an unexpected question, cringeworthy behavior highlighted.

    tscxcvi Report

    #42

    Girl At My School Can't Sing, Embarrassed Our School At Graduation, And Someone Decided To Try To Help Her Out

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy comment exchange about singing abilities on social media.

    Alikeseeker Report

    #43

    Intellectual Made Cringe By A Reference He Doesn't Get, But He "Probably Wouldn't Understand"

    Cringe-worthy comment thread about mathematical logic and dogs, highlighting embarrassing behavior.

    tadhgconn Report

    #44

    A Whole Chicken?

    Airport security finds a whole roasted chicken in a bag, causing public embarrassment and laughter.

    It's getting to where you can't even take a roast chicken on a long flight anymore.

    imgur.com Report

    #45

    Christ

    Text exchange showcasing moments of cringe and awkwardness.

    SoonerFan619 Report

    #46

    Oh No

    Individual in a mirror selfie wearing a hoodie with text overlay discussing relationships, showcasing cringe-worthy behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Dairy Queen Is Relatable

    Text message exchange about a new job, with excitement over referral bonuses, showing cringe-worthy enthusiasm.

    cd_unoxx Report

    My Ex's Mom: I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago. I Haven't Talked To Him Or Her Since

    Text exchange showing a cringe-worthy reaction to unfriending on social media.

    yebbaedmonds Report

    #49

    Some Pervert Left A Nice Big Tip

    Receipt showing a high tip and handwritten note, showcasing embarrassing behavior.

    JesusIsMySecondSon Report

    A Guy Flirts And Fights With My Auto-Reply

    Cringe message exchange with repetitive replies and escalating tone.

    My Facebook page has an auto reply on, but this guy is looking for…. Love? A fight? Not sure haha.

    reddit.com Report

    He Did This To Two Other Girls

    Social media cringe moment with awkward relationship status confusion and reactions.

    ElPizz Report

    #52

    Who Said Romance Is Dead?

    Black truck with a cringe bumper sticker about romance, parked in a lot.

    Dolamite09 Report

    #53

    Man Gets Married To His Inflatable Wolf, Has Even The Inflatable Furry Community Weirded Out

    A person with a cartoon face and an inflatable purple creature in an awkward ceremony setting.

    KabiKav Report

    #54

    What Is Better Than Pet Rock? Pet Leech!

    Person displays cringe-worthy behavior by attaching a leech with a pink ribbon to their arm.

    Meltoocomics Report

    #55

    Normal Guy Selfie

    Text conversation with humorous cringe moment involving a selfie search and awkward response.

    justoswizzy Report

    #56

    Why Do People At This Age Type Like That

    Text conversation showing embarrassing behavior; person nervously reveals age as 34.

    69for_president Report

    #57

    Went To A Spongebob Themed Rave, But It Turns Out I Was One Of The Only People That Was There

    Person in colorful shorts standing on a dimly lit stage with a large screen in the background, capturing a moment of cringe.

    gintherthegreat Report

    #58

    Dumb

    Sign displaying strict dating rules for a daughter, exemplifying ascent to cringe-worthy behavior.

    MichaelEMJAYARE Report

    #59

    Saying Something Like “Bloody Hell Or Hey Mate” It’s Simply Cringed And Forced

    Tweet exchange about British mannerisms accused of being cringe.

    miguelhempit Report

    #60

    After All That

    Tweet exchange showing an embarrassing interaction about a football game encounter.

    Xboxjuanlol Report

    #61

    Oh Yea This Happens To Me All The Time! So Embarrassing

    Text on a heart-patterned background about accidentally making six figures and home prices in Missouri, using emojis.

    sammybr00ke Report

    #62

    Totally True... I Was The Water

    Three men in a hot tub, captioned about "alpha males," showcasing cringe-worthy behavior.

    GothSpite Report

    #63

    So Cool

    Hand tattoo with a face design featured on a person's online dating profile, showcasing cringe behavior.

    youngthugfaceshotscompilation Report

    #64

    I Just Fumbled My Crush Trying To Make A Joke

    Text conversation showing an embarrassing cringe moment with a message saying, "I haven’t showered since 2023."

    CommercialLab6842 Report

    #65

    I'm Not A Normie, I Drink Whole Milk And I'm In A Constant State Of Improvement

    Glass of soda next to a carton of organic milk with text about choosing healthier options to avoid embarrassing behavior.

    Queasy_Rent1028 Report

    #66

    Speaks For Itself

    Text message on phone displaying embarrassing behavior.

    markgrayson69 Report

    #67

    This Is Not Satire

    Social media comments showcasing cringe-worthy geography misconceptions.

    Found on Instagram this morning, was watching a video from an American creator titled "European fashion trends" I just knew I would find this comment. This is not satire; looking at her following comments, she genuinely believes this.

    GlitteringLocality Report

    #68

    That Cold Foam Went Straight To Her Head

    Starbucks customer frustrated over thick cold foam on their coffee in a cupholder.

    Blue-Wolverine Report

    #69

    "I Am The Storm"

    Person in a store wearing a shirt with a dramatic quote, standing by shelves of snacks, embodying cringe behavior.

    angel_dusted Report

    #70

    Turkey Mediates Between Ukraine And Russia

    Text conversation showing embarrassing behavior about visiting Turkey, with political remarks and abrupt change.

    Punkmo16 Report

    #71

    Wow, The Only Gen Z Kid To Ever Listen To Pink Floyd

    Text post about feeling out of place in this generation, mentioning music preferences and high IQ.

    Smooth_Shirt_7381 Report

    #72

    Question Answered

    Social media exchange highlighting cringe-inducing behavior with embarrassing comments on race.

    Digita-Pntics Report

    #73

    Cringe

    Cringe-worthy minimalist crypto setup with a mat, rug, laptop, and keyboard in a sparse room.

    Tristan0x Report

    This Guy’s Response To Me Telling Him That I’ve Been Going Through A Difficult Time

    Text conversation displaying cringe-inducing behavior with explicit and embarrassing messages.

    Was going through old messages to clear up some space and came across this gem.

    livw17 Report

    #75

    I Guess He Wants Salt For Christmas

    Texts discussing a Secret Santa gift exchange and email confusion, highlighting cringe-worthy communication.

    mybadBIL Report

    Big Brick Store. I Felt It Was A Little Cringe

    Gray T-shirt with text about dad being a son's first hero and daughter's first love, displayed in a store.

    SilkyBush Report

    #77

    "Pries Open Your Casket"

    Cringe-inducing text conversation with awkward and embarrassing behavior.

    BasiliskMuffin Report

    #78

    Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Fb

    Messages showing embarrassing behavior with MLM pitch and a polite rejection.

    ejzimm Report

    She Sounds Nice

    Social media post venting about wedding RSVPs, showcasing cringe-worthy behavior.

    MrsKurtz Report

    #80

    It’s My Birthday Today And My Best Friend’s S**mbag Dad Messaged Me This

    Text message with embarrassing birthday wish showing cringe behavior.

    savinglatin Report

    #81

    How Do People Not Get Embarrassed Doing This?

    Cringe-worthy gym post about girls' perfumes on a carpeted floor with exercise equipment and sneakers visible.

    lavatostars Report

    Mom And Dad Are Cringe, But The Sibling One? Ew

    Matching family shirts with turkey-themed cringe-worthy phrases on a countertop.

    becktacular_b Report

    #83

    What Is Wrong With These People

    Woman proposing to man in scenic mountain setting with comments expressing embarrassment.

    darthvaders_nuts Report

    #84

    I Would Think It Was A High-End UNO Set As Well

    Person holding a box labeled "UNO" with a text exchange revealing an embarrassing mistake about a cremation urn.

    DionGR Report

    You Had Me At “An Awkward St***r That Doesn’t Know When To Shut Up”

    Awkward 20-year-old admits embarrassing behavior, seeks genuine connection and validation, embracing cringe moments.

    worrisomefox Report

    Seems Like A Cool Guy

    Red Dodge Challenger with "Not Yet Married" sticker and "COOL GUY" license plate, showcasing cringe behavior.

    shrekasguyfieri Report

    #87

    Oh My Cringe

    A mother shares a cringe-worthy moment about her daughter texting someone on Facebook.

    reddit.com Report

    A Friend Of Mine Posts Stuff Like This Regularly... It’s So Cringy

    Coffee on a table with a humorous text overlay about cringe-worthy behavior and grandiosity.

    Antifanna Report

    #89

    She Has Less Than 500 Followers

    Cringe-worthy moment as person recounts an embarrassing encounter on social media, involving a podcast and an ankle injury.

    Otherwise_Chemical85 Report

    Emotionally Intelligent Toddler

    Woman holding iced coffee, with text about managing an emotionally intelligent toddler; cringe moment captured on TikTok.

    funky-flowerz Report

    Unfortunate Background

    Poop emoji collage with text: "So sorry to hear about your grandma" conveying embarrassing behavior.

    Moosegang52 Report

    #92

    Awful Instagram Bio I Found

    Social media profile showcasing 174 followers and a dramatic bio reflecting cringe-worthy behavior and personal views.

    ThatGuyFromSancreTor Report

    #93

    I Really Wouldn't Want To Be That Guy

    Chat screenshot of cringe-worthy exchange with playful expressions and emojis.

    Mindnessss Report

    This Car

    Car with colorful, cringe-inducing Joker and Harley Quinn graphics in a parking lot.

    meowfttftt Report

    #95

    This Is Horrible

    A tweet showcasing embarrassing behavior in a grocery store exchange about children's future success.

    reddit.com Report

    #96

    My Coworker Gatekeeping A Date Shake. He Does This Like This All The Time

    Text exchange about a date shake, highlighting embarrassing behavior and miscommunication.

    FartSoup000 Report

    Kate Upton Set Up A $200,000 Gofundme For Her Friend's Lake House

    "Fundraiser post for reviving Piper Retreat Center in Pond Eddy."

    Justin Verlander (husband) is worth an estimated $150 million against Kate Upton's staggering $280 million.

    myalternateself0101 Report

    Cringe Novel

    Book titled "The Vampire with the Dragon Tattoo" by Kerrelyn Sparks, depicting a shirtless man with a dragon tattoo.

    krehkreh Report

    #99

    Cool

    Man wearing a mask creatively at AutoZone, showcasing embarrassing behavior.

    cjojojo Report

    Took A Travel Job That Paid For Lodging. This Is The Room They Gave Me

    Mural of a person holding cotton under text about summertime, sun above, over a bed with floral bedding. Cringe behavior art.

    Iamthewarthog Report

