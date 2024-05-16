Teen Asks Parents For More Independence, Yet Freaks Out After Being Left Alone On Bus For 4 Mins

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever found yourself in a situation where you’re torn between giving your kid freedom and making sure they’re safe? Welcome to the circus arena of parenting. It’s a juggling act that makes crossing a tightrope seem like a walk in the park. But what happens when that balancing act goes wrong, leaving you questioning if you’ve accidentally become the villain in your own child’s story?

This is what was on a 41-year-old mom’s mind when a regular bus trip with her 15-year-old daughter, Beth, turned into a storm of controversy.

On a regular Saturday, our mom and her rebellious daughter were riding the bus. Just like on every bus ride with her parents, Beth always sat way behind her mom, lost in her own world, blasting her headphones and completely oblivious to her surroundings.

Beth’s parents had tried many times to explain to their daughter the importance of staying alert in the jungle of public transportation but, as teens do, Beth also ignored her parents’ warnings. “We’ve had talks with her about how dangerous it is to be completely unaware of your surroundings, especially on a public bus, but she refuses to pay attention,” says the frustrated mom.

Every time they rode the bus together, she preferred to sit by herself in the back while her mom and dad sat in front. “I have to squeeze through the packed bus and get her attention, so she gets off the bus with us,” the mom relates.

Mom tries to teach teen daughter a lesson by leaving her alone on a public bus, planning to meet her a few minutes later at the bus stop

Later, the freaked-out daughter complains to her grandparents that she was ditched by her mom, leaving her scared and alone

Saturday comes along – another day, another bus ride and another chance to teach the teen a vital lesson. As Beth had been requesting more freedom from her parents, the mom decided to give her just what she asked for. This is where our story takes an exciting turn, exploring a bold move made by our brave mom. In a split-second decision, Beth’s mom hops off the bus, leaving Beth solo for 1 bus stop, while planning to meet her at the terminal a few minutes later.

Beth, understandably caught off guard by her sudden solo adventure, unleashes a storm of fear and frustration upon reuniting with her mom. From her perspective, it wasn’t a lesson learned – it felt more like being ditched. But was it really abandonment, or a daring parenting move fueled by concern?

According to Dr. Shefali Tsabary, a clinical psychologist and author of The Conscious Parent, “The only things we really ‘learn’ are the things we learn for ourselves. It’s when we learn something for ourselves that it becomes intrinsic to us. We just naturally do what it is we’ve learned, without having to be urged to do it or disciplined into doing it.”

The teen’s family calls mom cruel and irresponsible for punishing her daughter in such a way

Our mom’s family sides with the young daughter, accusing the mom of being cruel and irresponsible to punish the teen by ditching her on the bus. “Anything could have happened in the 4 minutes she was alone, and it was completely irresponsible to leave her,” the mom recalls. Her family also said that she should have found a different method for teaching this lesson, or at least inform the girl that she was going to be alone for 4 whole minutes.

“When our children engage in less-than-desirable behavior, how are they to learn? If they are to learn for themselves, it can’t be because we impose the lesson on them. Imposing a ‘lesson’ on children is the opposite of them learning for themselves. Like ourselves as adults, our children learn best from consequences. What they don’t learn from is punishment,” Dr. Tsabary states. This raises the justified question that has us all scratching our heads: were our mom’s actions a teachable lesson or a form of punishment?

According to experts, if you want to teach your kids independence, consider allowing them to make their own mistakes and offer them choices and freedom , but within limits. Children thrive when they encounter challenges that foster essential skills like resilience, determination, and self-sufficiency, preparing them for future independence. “Offering reasonable levels of freedom and allowing children to make choices is a great way to empower them, build confidence in their decision-making skills, and help build a sense of responsibility.” So, in a way, the mom’s test was a pretty good way to gauge whether her daughter is ready to be granted more independence in a (relatively) safe environment.

This concerned mom took to the internet asking if she was wrong to leave her 15-year-old daughter alone on the bus, trying to teach her a lesson. And, the court of public opinion has voted–this mom is not a jerk for leaving her teen daughter on the bus to teach her a lesson. People in the comments side with the mom on this one, saying that “a 15-year-old is certainly old enough to be on the bus by herself for one stop.”

So, where’s the truth in this parenting pickle? Did mom go too far by leaving her daughter on the bus? What would you have done in her situation? Share your nuggets of wisdom in the comment section.

People in the comments side with the mom on this one, saying that a 15-Y.O. is old enough to be on the bus by herself for 4 minutes