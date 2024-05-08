“How Inspiring”: Teen Spends €10k Annually To Live On Trains, Works And Travels 24/7

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen nomad Lasse Stolley has gone viral for spending €10,000 annually to live as a 24/7 train passenger, embracing the freedom and flexibility of his unique lifestyle, dubbed a “trainsquatter” across Germany.

17-year-old Lasse Stolley has traveled to countless cities in his home country of Germany in the span of a year, using an annual season ticket worth €10,000 to hop from one service to another.

The trainsquatter has been commuting hundreds of miles a day since 2022 throughout the central European country aboard Deutsche Bahn (DB) trains using the Bahncard 100 — an unlimited rail pass that even allows him to ride first-class.

“I swapped my permanent residence for a BahnCard 100 1st class, and an abundance of possessions turned into minimalism,” Lasse wrote on his official website.

Image credits: lassestolley

The adventurous teen has been sleeping on overnight ICE trains, eating breakfast in DB lounges, and showering in public swimming pools and leisure centers, the Daily Mail reported on May 5.

Lasse reportedly decided to leave his hometown in Fockbek, Schleswig-Holstein, when he was just 16 years old to embark on the unusual adventure.

“In order to be able to finance this life sustainably, I am a so-called digital nomad,” the audacious youngster explained.

Image credits: lassestolley

He continued: “I work as a software developer for an IT startup in app development.

“A job that I can do from anywhere and at any time using just my laptop.”

In a previous interview, Lasse admitted that it had taken a lot of convincing before getting his parents’ approval, who eventually helped their son clear out his childhood room.

In an interview published on Wednesday (May 8) on the German version of Business Insider (BI), Lasse said: “I have a lot of freedom and can decide every day where I want to go, whether it’s to the Alps, to a big city or the sea. I’m completely flexible.”

The 17-year-old embraced the freedom of his minimalist lifestyle, carrying all his belongings in a 36-liter backpack

Image credits: lassestolley

However, in embracing his nomadic lifestyle, the ambitious traveler has had to embrace minimalism, carrying all his belongings in a 36-liter backpack and washing his clothes in the sinks of DB lounges.

Lasse makes the most out of this limited space, packing four T-shirts, two pairs of pants, a neck pillow, and a travel blanket, the Daily Mail reported. But the most important items, he reportedly said, are his laptop and noise-canceling headphones.

The spirited adolescent reportedly plans his journey through an app to make sure he can track his overnight train and have somewhere to sleep for the night.

Image credits: lassestolley

Hoping to one day land a job as a result of his unique lifestyle, Lasse told BI: “My wish would be to give feedback to the transport companies, for example, Deutsche Bahn or the train manufacturers, and get paid for it.”

In September 2023, Lasse graduated from the DB school of life to the more international Interrail, enabling him to travel across various countries in Europe.

Lasse has been using the Global Pass, granting him unlimited access to trains across 33 European countries for durations ranging from four days to three months.

“Similar to my previous train life, I want to make spontaneous decisions about the location, my whereabouts, and the train,” the trainsquatter explained on his website.

He travels on Deutsche Bahn trains with a Bahncard 100, granting him unlimited first-class rides

Image credits: lassestolley

He added: “I love the freedom of not having to stick to a strict plan.

“However, there are certain regions that I would particularly like to focus on.

“Eastern and Northern Europe are on my list.

“This choice also has practical reasons, such as the low cost of living in Eastern Europe.”

As per his latest Instagram stories, Lasse was back in Germany as late as April, traveling between Münich, Hamburg, and a handful of other German cities.

