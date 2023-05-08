With summer coming up, travel agencies and tour operators must be buzzing with requests from globetrotters. However, before deciding which country to cross off our travel bucket list next, several factors must be considered, such as the flights, budget, the weather, local events, and tourist attractions. Yet, the most important one is travel safety within your country of choice.

Just recently, the primary safety concern was the pandemic and the number of active cases. Although it's no longer the pivotal factor, there are many other aspects that help us decide which are the safest places to travel. The safety index is often a good indicator for determining the safest places to travel. Generally, the safest places to visit have a high safety index or, in the U.S., are listed under Level 1 travel advisory, which suggests exercising standard safety precautions. The determining factors that rule out the safest countries to travel in are often associated with risks, such as risks for pickpocketing, natural disasters, mugging, terrorism, and scams. The country's crime rate should also be considered. Generally, the safest travel destinations have low risks regarding all aspects. Thankfully, you often don't have to do individual research on all countries of interest to determine whether they are safe to travel to. Up-to-date information is usually already gathered by responsible government institutions. In the U.S., this is done by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA). And although CA's travel advisory is oriented toward U.S. citizens, the data can also be used as a guide for non-U.S. citizens, too.

Based on the data from CA's travel advisory and other trusted sources online, we've compiled a list of the safest places to travel right now. Whether you are looking for the safest places to travel alone or as a woman, the list below should prove you of great help. However, low risk doesn't mean there are none. And although the countries below are listed as safe travel destinations, one should always exercise necessary safety precautions and stay vigilant. Have you ever been to any of these countries? If so, share your experiences in the comments. Your opinion can greatly benefit someone debating whether to go there!