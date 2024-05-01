“And That’s With Flights”: Briton Discovers Life In The UK Costs More Than All-Inclusive Resort In Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Until 2020, the vast majority of humanity used to commute to work for centuries; COVID-19 massively introduced into people the very idea that working from home can be no less productive than attending the office. It’s time to get acquainted with work from holiday!

Yes, that’s right – when you work in the digital sphere, you make decent money, and at the same time, sporadically go to work in some paradise far from home. Where the sun always shines, where you can work right on the seashore, and where literally everything is several times cheaper than in your home country. And this viral TikTok video is just about that.

The author of the video is a Brit and he recently was scrolling through various accommodation options in Turkey

Image credits: joshkerr0

It turned out that a month in an all-inclusive 5-star hotel in Turkey costs even less than rent and bills in the UK

Image credits: joshkerr0

♬ original sound – Josh Kerr @joshkerr0 HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE!? Yet again I ask myself why am I still in England? Its literally cheaper to live in a 5 star resort than it is to live in Manchester… #fyp

The guy even questioned reasonably: “What are we doing in England?”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

So the author traveled to Turkey and had his month in a great resort 300 meters from the seashore

So now meet Josh Kerr, a UK-based designer who, one day, sitting at home in rainy Manchester, was scrolling through various tourist destinations, and suddenly realized that a month of living in an all-inclusive 5-star hotel near the sea in Turkey would cost him less than rent and bills in Britain.

Josh actually found that a 28-night stay in a Turkish hotel, including flights (20kg hold luggage included) and meals, would cost £937 ($1,170), while rent in Manchester and all bills would cost him around £950 ($1,186). “What am I doing in England anyway?” Mr. Kerr wondered, and paid for the trip immediately.

As a result, Josh went to Turkey, stayed at the Port River Hotel and Spa in Antalya, where he got an excellent room with food and drinks included, a couple hundred meters from the gentle, warm sea, and even the ruins of an ancient city nearby, where you can go on an excursion. Not a bad alternative to the British rains, is it?

Well, in fact, this story is far from new – after all, back in the 19th century, young Britons, after graduating from college, went on a trip around the world – or at least around Europe (well, those of them whose wallet actually allowed it). However, it’s not surprising that accommodation in Turkey is cheaper than in the UK.

According to Forbes, the mean average annual pre-tax salary in the UK is around £34,900 as of April 2024. At the same time, TBS News gives the number of approximately £28,400 after taxes. For Turkey, the after-tax number is £3,700 – that is, almost 7.5 times less. Therefore, the whole essence of the life hack found by Mr. Kerr lies in the formula “earn in the UK, spend in Turkey.”

Image credits: Thorsten technoman (not the actual photo)

This, by and large, is the phenomenon of the so-called digital nomads, who, having remote work, move for several months from the the USA, Canada, the UK or Western Europe to much cheaper and warmer countries like Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand or Indonesia, receiving a special digital nomad visa in these countries. Moreover, if you rent an apartment there, rather than choosing an all-inclusive resort, you can save even more.

However, commenters on the original video simply praised Josh for being smart and inventive. “Remote working looking even more attractive…” one of the people wrote in the comments. “I work online. I could totally do that,” another one added.

“So does WFH now mean ‘Work From Holiday?’” someone commented quite sarcastically. Yes, these are the realities of the world in which we live nowadays. In some ways beautiful, in some ways weird and crazy. And by the way, have you, our dear readers, ever had the opportunity to work from holiday? If yes, please share your experience in the comments below.

People in the comments praised the author for being smart and inventive – and were also being quite witty over what WFH means here

