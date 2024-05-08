Parents Steal $3000 From Teen’s Hard-Earned Savings And Use The Money On A Lavish Parisian Vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if your parents stole your hard-earned money to pay for their expensive vacation? Just imagine being 17 and working all summer to save up for your future, only to have your parents steal $3000 from your savings. This is what our OP (original poster), an ambitious young man named Sam (not his real name, but let’s roll with it), had to go through. Let’s delve into his story.

Sam wasn’t your average teen – he wasn’t spending his weekends watching Netflix or scrolling through TikTok. No sir! Sam was a hard-working young man with a mission: to save up for college and fund his own future.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: David Kouakou (not the actual photo)

Image credits: graham wizardo (not the actual photo)

As he reached the young age of legal working, Sam put on his lifeguard hat during summers and slipped into his server apron for the rest of the year. He was determined to finance his university education himself, but also save up for future adventures. But here’s where the story takes a twist worthy of a Hollywood drama series. One day, while searching for funds to splurge on a pair of sleek headphones, Sam discovered something shocking. A big chunk of his hard-earned savings was missing, or more accurately, it flew to the romantic city of Paris.

Sam immediately knew who to run to for answers: his father and stepmom, a couple with a serious case of wanderlust. After years of drooling over YouTube travel vlogs, they finally took the opportunity to splurge on that much-desired vacation to the City of Love. Business class flights, luxurious hotel stays, and gourmet dining experiences, everything they had ever dreamed of. But at what cost, you may ask? Oh, just a measly $3000 from Sam’s university fund–which he saved for himself.

Now, what should a responsible, hardworking teen do in such a situation? Well, you can bet Sam didn’t take it lying down! With justified frustration and just the right amount of teenage rebellion, he confronted his dear old dad, demanding answers faster than you can say ‘croissant.’ And what did dear old dad have to say for himself? Well, according to Papa Bear, Sam’s savings were fair game, as long as he lived in their house and didn’t pay any rent. A very shocked Sam recalls: “At night they came to me and offered to return me the money provided I pay for rent and food from then on. They claim that since I wanted to be independent, this has to be in every aspect.” Talk about adding insult to injury. After all, who needs independence when you have loving, caring parents ready to manage your finances for you? If you are rolling your eyes right now, you’re not the only one.

Image credits: Elina Sazonova (not the actual photo)

Frustrated, Sam packed a bag and moved in with his girlfriend, leaving behind his shocked parents and a bunch of disapproving texts. Our teen then turned to the internet to ask for some advice, thinking that maybe he was wrong for lashing out at his dad and stepmom for taking money out of his savings. People who commented on this post, however, were quick to reply, with justified frustration, that Sam was not in the wrong in this situation. As some would comment, a child is not an ‘investment’ and, while still a minor, the parents are legally required to provide for the child, without asking him to pay rent or expenses for the home.

While paying rent can teach a child financial responsibility, dipping into their savings without consent is not the way to do it. Keep in mind that Sam was only 17 years old, legally still in his parents’ care. Besides, Sam had already taught himself financial responsibility by working from a very young age, so he could pay for his own education and fund his future. If that doesn’t scream responsibility, I don’t know what does.

Our story, however, is not just about money – it is about the breach of parent-child trust, the disregard for Sam’s hard work and ambitions. It is as if his dreams are being used to finance someone else’s fantasy. However, Sam’s parents are not the only ones doing this. According to an article from Time magazine, “Nearly one in three parents admit to ‘borrowing’ from their kids’ piggy bank”. However, “The big issue is that often the money is taken on the sly, […] Yet an explanation of whether or when you will replace the money goes a long way. Simply confiscating your child’s funds sends the message that it’s okay to take whatever you need.”

While it’s not unusual for families to chat about who pays for what, Sam’s dad and stepmom took a rather unconventional route to parenting by dipping into Sam’s savings like it was their personal piggy bank. They didn’t use that money for an emergency or something that was necessary for the house. Instead, they used their son’s hard-earned savings to pay for unnecessary luxuries. This adds a whole new level to this story that has the internet all riled up.

While it is never okay to take money without asking – I think that might be called ‘theft’ – in some situations, parents may be faced with unexpected expenses which may require them to ask family members (including kids) for a loan. However, a luxurious vacation can hardly be called an ‘unexpected expense’. It seems like Sam’s journey to independence might have just taken an unexpected detour through Paris.

What do you think of this wild ride? Do you believe the parents were entitled to Sam’s money? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

