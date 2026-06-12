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A portrait can tell a story without saying a single word.

While a photograph may capture what someone looks like, a powerful portrait reveals something deeper—personality, vulnerability, resilience, joy, or even mystery. As legendary photographer Paul Caponigro once said, "It's one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like, it's another thing to make a portrait of who they are."

For nearly two centuries, photographers have been fascinated by the human face. Yet portrait photography has evolved far beyond simply documenting appearances. Today, it serves as a powerful form of storytelling, allowing artists to explore identity, culture, relationships, and the many emotions that connect us all. The best portraits invite viewers into a fleeting moment of honesty, creating an intimate connection between subject, photographer, and audience.

The latest edition of AAP Magazine celebrates this remarkable genre through 25 outstanding photographers whose work pushes portraiture in exciting and unexpected directions. From carefully crafted studio images to candid documentary encounters, these photographs demonstrate how diverse and expressive portrait photography can be.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

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#1

The Winner Is Kevin Smith (United States) With The Series 'Characters, New York'

Elderly woman portrait exemplifying raw beauty of the human spirit

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The winners of AAP Magazine #57: Portraits come from 12 countries across four continents, bringing together a rich variety of perspectives, experiences, and artistic approaches. Some images are quiet and contemplative, others bold and confrontational. Some celebrate individuality, while others explore universal human experiences. Together, they remind us that every face carries a story worth telling.

Scroll down to discover these remarkable portraits and the talented photographers behind them. Their images offer a fascinating glimpse into lives, emotions, and identities from around the world—and prove that portrait photography remains one of the most compelling forms of visual storytelling today.
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    #2

    The Third Place Winner Is Emily Neville Fisher (United States) With The Series 'Natural Tendencies'

    Young girl holding a goose in a portrait of human spirit beauty

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    7points
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    #3

    Color Photography: A Chronicle Of Reality By Manuel Besse

    Portrait of a man with colorful hair showcasing raw beauty of the human spirit

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    7points
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    #4

    Catrin From The Series 'The Outside Of The Inside' By Martina Holmberg

    Burn survivor woman with scars seated, showing raw beauty of human spirit

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    6points
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    Sarah Bailey
    Sarah Bailey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How incredibly brave, and beautiful......

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    #5

    Grandma By Chris Panas

    Portrait of elderly woman showing raw beauty of human spirit with glasses and floral dress

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    #6

    Mirror Silence From The Series 'Reflections Of Self' By Beidi Tu

    Black and white portrait of woman reflecting raw beauty of human spirit in mirror

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    5points
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    #7

    Caro Boy From The Series 'Second Ethiopian Tribes Expedition' By Svetlin Yosifov

    Black and white portrait of child with face paint representing raw beauty of human spirit

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    5points
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    #8

    Pokot Man From The Series 'Roaming Around East Africa' By Kristyn Taylor

    Shirtless man with a hat in nature, embodying strength and raw beauty of the human spirit

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    #9

    Young Nomad W/ Lamb, Tibet, 2010 By Larry K. Sinder

    Portrait of a young girl holding a lamb capturing raw beauty of the human spirit

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    #10

    The Second Place Winner Is Ian Mcfarlane (United States) With The Series 'Of The South'

    Black and white group portrait capturing raw beauty of the human spirit

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    4points
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    #11

    Us Here From The Series 'Old Land, New Souls. New Land, Old Soil' By Andi Xie

    Group portrait with a woman wearing an eye patch, reflecting resilience and human spirit

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    4points
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    #12

    Tommy Boy, From Ode To Enchantment By Anne Berry

    Child holding pet rat close in black and white portrait showing raw beauty of spirit

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    4points
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    #13

    100 Years Of History By Roberta Vagliani

    Black and white portrait of elderly man in beret showing raw beauty of human spirit

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    4points
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    #14

    Brechje By Susanne Middelberg

    Portrait of a woman in fur coat illustrating raw beauty of the human spirit

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    4points
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    #15

    The Narikuravar People Of Tamil Nadu By Steff Gruber

    Family portrait standing in front of home exemplifying raw beauty of human spirit

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    4points
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    #16

    Ascetic By Somdutt Prasad

    Black and white portrait of an elderly man with dreadlocks showing raw human spirit

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    4points
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    #17

    Holding On To Each Other By Abdelrahman Alkahlout

    Two children with dirt-smudged faces embodying raw beauty of human spirit

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    3points
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    Sarah Bailey
    Sarah Bailey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look hauntingly traumatized, poor souls....

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    #18

    Chinese Architect From The Series 'Central China' By Stephen Wallace

    Dramatic black and white portrait of elderly man seated in dark room capturing raw human spirit

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    3points
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    #19

    Fishery Warden Of Tama River From The Series 'Living By The River' By Ying Yin

    Portrait of an elderly man fishing by the river, exemplifying the human spirit

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    3points
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    #20

    Entre Peau Et Masque By Marc Gaillot

    Black and white portrait capturing the raw beauty of the human spirit in a woman's eyes

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    3points
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    #21

    The Vesper Of Kesari Singh By Sankar Sridhar

    Portrait of elderly man with beard beside smoky fire depicting raw beauty of spirit

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    3points
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    #22

    Boule From The Series 'The Inner Green Belt' By Markus Kirchhofer

    Elderly man playing boules in the park showing the raw beauty of the human spirit

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    2points
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    #23

    The Eternal Return By Oleg Buyanov

    Artistic portrait of shirtless man with torn painting face symbolizing raw human spirit

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    2points
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    #24

    Decision From The Series 'In Relation' By Lennard Grohn

    Black and white portrait of a woman holding braided hair symbolizing raw human spirit

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    1point
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