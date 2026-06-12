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Anxiety is something most people recognize, even if it looks different from one person to another. Sometimes it shows up before an important conversation, while waiting for news, after receiving a vague message, or in the middle of the night when the brain suddenly decides to review every possible thing that could go wrong. In small doses, anxiety can be a normal response to uncertainty or potential danger. But when fear and worry become intense, hard to control, and disruptive, they can start interfering with daily life.

To better understand some of the most common patterns that fuel anxiety, Bored Panda reached out to Francesca Tighinean. Francesca holds a BSc in Psychology from City, University of London, and as a psychology educator has built a following of over 3 million people across various online platforms. She hosts The Francesca Psychology Podcast and is an upcoming Hay House author. She is also the former Head of Growth at Yoxly, where she helped grow the brand to over 1.5 million followers.

Below, Francesca breaks down 15 common thought patterns that can make anxiety worse, and shares practical ways to challenge them. As always, this kind of advice is meant to be educational and is not a replacement for professional mental health support, especially if anxiety is affecting your daily life.

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