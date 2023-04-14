Going through old pictures usually brings back all sorts of memories. That means both the beautiful times you feel sentimental about and the top-tier cringe-worthy moments. And even though the latter might make you want to disappear into thin air (or close the photo album, at least), looking back at your young self can often be very amusing as well.

Some of the finest examples that can make you laugh and cry simultaneously can be found on the ‘Blunder Years’ subreddit. Dedicated to, in their exact words, “pictures from a regrettable past”, it covers all sorts of disasters, from questionable hairstyle choices (let me remind you, a side fringe bang covering half of your face was a thing back in the day) to the epitomes of “cool” outfits. Today, we invite you to make yourself comfortable and embark on a journey through time, guided by the beautiful messes in these pictures.

#1

Somehow It Took Me Until My Thirties To Figure Out I’m A Dude Despite Going Through High School Looking Like This

Somehow It Took Me Until My Thirties To Figure Out I'm A Dude Despite Going Through High School Looking Like This

maybejolisa

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought this was Pete Wentz for a minute there.

#2

2009, Black Eye Liner & Lime Green Everything. 13 Years Old, Very Questionable Pose With Dads Webcam

2009, Black Eye Liner & Lime Green Everything. 13 Years Old, Very Questionable Pose With Dads Webcam

symbolicthoughts

#3

Thanks To My Sister, I Completely Embraced Goth Culture In 1998

Thanks To My Sister, I Completely Embraced Goth Culture In 1998

clumsychickadee__

#4

1999 Tony Hawk Phase (Yes, Those Are Shorts…)

1999 Tony Hawk Phase (Yes, Those Are Shorts…)

zephsoph

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I'm not a Tony Hawk fan, but did he wear his shorts like this?

#5

Oh College. I'll Never Be This Cool Again

Oh College. I'll Never Be This Cool Again

TrondroKely

#6

A Mustache Did Not Look Very Good On Me In Middle School

A Mustache Did Not Look Very Good On Me In Middle School

JJ2478

#7

In My Bedroom, 2006. My Sister Was The One Who Wrote ‘Butt’ All Over The Walls

In My Bedroom, 2006. My Sister Was The One Who Wrote 'Butt' All Over The Walls

alexanfaye

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
54 minutes ago

She could be a teen in any era. Just change the clothes and posters

#8

Family Photo. What A Mood

Family Photo. What A Mood

puffsaddy

#9

Did Anyone Else Have These Weird Hairy Tops? I Thought They Were The S**t

Did Anyone Else Have These Weird Hairy Tops? I Thought They Were The S**t

tootyfruitysummerluv

KDS
KDS
Community Member
30 minutes ago

That shirt looks like it would itch like crazy.

#10

It Was The 80s. I Have No Other Excuse

It Was The 80s. I Have No Other Excuse

owzleee

Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I know the feeling - and the amount of hairproducts... sorry ozon-layer... we didn't know better 🙈

#11

1991 Obsessed With Michael Jordan

1991 Obsessed With Michael Jordan

foshi22le

#12

1998. That Was A Knock-Off Fubu Shirt That I Bought From A Gas Station

1998. That Was A Knock-Off Fubu Shirt That I Bought From A Gas Station

roqthecasbah

#13

Senior Picture; Gamecube Not Pictured

Senior Picture; Gamecube Not Pictured

ryly_shane

#14

1999 - I Told Dad “I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, And Your Motorcycle”. Only Got The Clothes

1999 - I Told Dad "I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, And Your Motorcycle". Only Got The Clothes

TheZone92

#15

2003. I Smiled Like This In Every Picture Because I Thought It Looked "Natural." I Swere I've Never Harmed Any Animals

2003. I Smiled Like This In Every Picture Because I Thought It Looked "Natural." I Swere I've Never Harmed Any Animals

NSMetroid

#16

My Mom Wouldn’t Allow Me To Wear This 80s Era Spider-Man Undershirt For Picture Day, But I Snuck It Under My Clothes Anyway

My Mom Wouldn't Allow Me To Wear This 80s Era Spider-Man Undershirt For Picture Day, But I Snuck It Under My Clothes Anyway

Tack-One

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I'd be more worried about the hairstyle than the T-Shirt

#17

This Pic Won Me “Most Embarrassing” Genx Photo A Few Years Back. Christmas 1989

This Pic Won Me "Most Embarrassing" Genx Photo A Few Years Back. Christmas 1989

reddit.com

#18

My Mom Cut My Hair The Day Before Picture Day (Early 90s). For Picture Day We Curled My Very Short Hair Resulting In This Delightfully Puffy Abomination Where I Insisted On Wearing Earrings So “I Didn’t Look Like A Boy” . The Result Is This Delightful Xmas Ornament That I Get To Look At Every Year

My Mom Cut My Hair The Day Before Picture Day (Early 90s). For Picture Day We Curled My Very Short Hair Resulting In This Delightfully Puffy Abomination Where I Insisted On Wearing Earrings So "I Didn't Look Like A Boy" . The Result Is This Delightful Xmas Ornament That I Get To Look At Every Year

teebee431

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Ah the gift that keeps on giving!

#19

My Senior Yearbook Photo. I Thought That Quote Was So Funny

My Senior Yearbook Photo. I Thought That Quote Was So Funny

7fingersphil

#20

Leave Some Ladies For The Rest Of Us

Leave Some Ladies For The Rest Of Us

youruineverything

#21

Found These Pics After Losing My Mom In April. Today, I’m Ready To Share These With The World. I’m 44 Years Old Now, So Please Know That The 80’s Were Not A Forgiving Time

Found These Pics After Losing My Mom In April. Today, I'm Ready To Share These With The World. I'm 44 Years Old Now, So Please Know That The 80's Were Not A Forgiving Time

reddit.com

#22

It Was Not A Good Eyeliner Day, And I Was Trying To Make “Hippie Bands” My Thing. Rip To My Emo Era

It Was Not A Good Eyeliner Day, And I Was Trying To Make "Hippie Bands" My Thing. Rip To My Emo Era

Gothblessyou

#23

(Oc) I Was Not A Fan Of That Easter Bunny!

(Oc) I Was Not A Fan Of That Easter Bunny!

kennethdpedersen

Kai
Kai
Community Member
1 hour ago

My what big teeth you have Mr. Bunny

#24

Recovered This Gem From The "Autobiography" I Wrote When I Was 10

Recovered This Gem From The "Autobiography" I Wrote When I Was 10

Dirty-D

#25

I Guess Being Able To See Is Overrated

I Guess Being Able To See Is Overrated

EmpireEmpire

Zoey Rayne
Zoey Rayne
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Those silky locks look like they are from a L'Oreal commercial.

#26

This Is So Long Ago And Yes I Worked At Hot Topic

This Is So Long Ago And Yes I Worked At Hot Topic

dinosaurpixie

#27

My Nickname Was "Ronald" In School

My Nickname Was "Ronald" In School

DannyDublin1975

#28

1997 Hadn't Washed My Hair In 6 Months After Braiding It. Dread Wax Applied Every Day. I Thought That Was How You Started Dreadlocks

1997 Hadn't Washed My Hair In 6 Months After Braiding It. Dread Wax Applied Every Day. I Thought That Was How You Started Dreadlocks

TH3_G4DFLY

#29

My Brother And I, Late 90s

My Brother And I, Late 90s

KFCCrocs

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
31 minutes ago

My boyfriend in college had these type of jeans. Tripped and broke his toe

#30

The Year Is 2006. A Hs Teacher Tells Your Friend Group To Stop Standing Around His Classroom, So You Sit Instead. So Smart, So Edgy, So Cool

The Year Is 2006. A Hs Teacher Tells Your Friend Group To Stop Standing Around His Classroom, So You Sit Instead. So Smart, So Edgy, So Cool

lilahcook

#31

Mom, It’s Not A Phase

Mom, It's Not A Phase

inkmaster916

#32

Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With

Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With

shortlegs99

waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago

that… is so freaking cool

#33

Me Circa 2005 Thinking I Was The Absolutely Baddest Thing Around With My Men’s Camo Cargo Short And Corset Combo

Me Circa 2005 Thinking I Was The Absolutely Baddest Thing Around With My Men's Camo Cargo Short And Corset Combo

Kbeefydubbz

#34

The First Time I Put On My Band Uniform— 2011

The First Time I Put On My Band Uniform— 2011

slinque

#35

Me In 2007 -- Idk Why I Tried To Photoshop My Face Off, But My Hair Was Cool 😂

Me In 2007 -- Idk Why I Tried To Photoshop My Face Off, But My Hair Was Cool 😂

stoned_seahorse

#36

Friends Teased Me For This Fb Pfp, But I Knew I Was Iconic

Friends Teased Me For This Fb Pfp, But I Knew I Was Iconic

seqoyah

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I have no idea what that means, but this is super cute. If I was your mom, I'd keep this on the fridge well into your 50s.

#37

You May Not Like It, But This Is Peak 1998. Korn Poster And Shortys Shirt Says It All!

You May Not Like It, But This Is Peak 1998. Korn Poster And Shortys Shirt Says It All!

tshaff138

#38

That Weird Al Early 00s Look

That Weird Al Early 00s Look

timconnery

#39

In My Mind They Were The Real Deal. Check The Bowl Cut

In My Mind They Were The Real Deal. Check The Bowl Cut

Thricey

#40

Is This A Blunder Or Old School Cool? All I Know Is, I Was Kicking A*s And Taking No S**t

Is This A Blunder Or Old School Cool? All I Know Is, I Was Kicking A*s And Taking No S**t

maribrite83

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
47 minutes ago

If this is the 90s, she nailed Alicia Silverstone face

#41

Y’all I Thought I Was Cool Taking These Photos For A Anti Bullying Campaign 😂 I Did Get In A Magazine Thought (It Was A Contest To Submit Photos For Their Stop Think Feel Initiative)

Y'all I Thought I Was Cool Taking These Photos For A Anti Bullying Campaign 😂 I Did Get In A Magazine Thought (It Was A Contest To Submit Photos For Their Stop Think Feel Initiative)

Infinitestripes95

#42

Yeah, I Wasn't Proud Of Myself For This Phase Lol

Yeah, I Wasn't Proud Of Myself For This Phase Lol

CompetitiveAdvance92

#43

Mom Was Mad But Admittedly Almost Peed Herself Laughing At The Results

Mom Was Mad But Admittedly Almost Peed Herself Laughing At The Results

NavyNUCa

#44

The Classic ‘Hike Up Your Pants Above The Hemline Of Your Shirt To Look Half Naked’ Trick

The Classic 'Hike Up Your Pants Above The Hemline Of Your Shirt To Look Half Naked' Trick

SteezusMCMXCVI

#45

Circa 2006-2007. I Thought I Was The Coolest Guy Out There!

Circa 2006-2007. I Thought I Was The Coolest Guy Out There!

HappyYoshi2015

DubMaccaT
DubMaccaT
Community Member
15 minutes ago

You look like Joey Ramone so maybe you were.

#46

Frosted Tips, Resident Evil Toys, A Jenny Mccarthy Poster Aka Welcome To 1999

Frosted Tips, Resident Evil Toys, A Jenny Mccarthy Poster Aka Welcome To 1999

thomASSpynchon

#47

Me Circa 1995. I Think I Thought I Was Grunge Or Something

Me Circa 1995. I Think I Thought I Was Grunge Or Something

hoggytime613

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
50 minutes ago

😭😭😭 I miss the 90's

#48

1987, We Loved The Cure, 7seconds, The Decedents, The Smiths, Etc. We Taped 120 Minutes Off Mtv Every Sunday Night From Midnight - 2 Am. I'm On The Far Left. Can Believe We Weren't Blind In One Eye After All The Years With The Lopsided Haircuts

1987, We Loved The Cure, 7seconds, The Decedents, The Smiths, Etc. We Taped 120 Minutes Off Mtv Every Sunday Night From Midnight - 2 Am. I'm On The Far Left. Can Believe We Weren't Blind In One Eye After All The Years With The Lopsided Haircuts

Acctgrrl

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
35 minutes ago

The best bands, the best hair and army green. Perfect picture

#49

Me Not Happy At Having To Wear The Traditional Uniform On Ascension Day, A Rare English Tradition Where Everyone Goes Down To The Wells To Worship The Water…

Me Not Happy At Having To Wear The Traditional Uniform On Ascension Day, A Rare English Tradition Where Everyone Goes Down To The Wells To Worship The Water…

bertance

#50

Fake Mullet, Delia’s Shoulder Bag, Paramore Tee, Mountain Dew Can. This Was Peak 2007

Fake Mullet, Delia’s Shoulder Bag, Paramore Tee, Mountain Dew Can. This Was Peak 2007

Kdaniesmith Report

#51

Lion King Sisters 1994 I Was 8 Years Old And Lil Sis 4 . 1st Day School 3rd Grade And Kindergarten

Lion King Sisters 1994 I Was 8 Years Old And Lil Sis 4 . 1st Day School 3rd Grade And Kindergarten

Seaepona Report

Zoey Rayne
Zoey Rayne
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww! I went through a Lion King phase from ages 3 to 8. Loved it when my relatives gave me Simba and Nala gifts at Christmas.

#52

During My Late Teens, I Went Through A "Everything Beach-Y" Phase. My Dad Dug This Photo Up The Other Day And I Cringed

During My Late Teens, I Went Through A "Everything Beach-Y" Phase. My Dad Dug This Photo Up The Other Day And I Cringed

_otterinabox Report

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved you in Arrested Development.

#53

Me When I Was 12 Years Old Buying My First Cd’s

Me When I Was 12 Years Old Buying My First Cd’s

thetinycatt Report

#54

Who'd Take The Red Pill When You Look This Fly In The Matrix? (2000)

Who'd Take The Red Pill When You Look This Fly In The Matrix? (2000)

War_machine77 Report

#55

Junior Year Of Hs, Apparently I Thought Wearing A Suit Coat Holding A Plastic Sword Was Cool

Junior Year Of Hs, Apparently I Thought Wearing A Suit Coat Holding A Plastic Sword Was Cool

Axel_Rad Report

#56

1997 And My Little Tomboy Heart Hated Everything About This Glamour Shot Look

1997 And My Little Tomboy Heart Hated Everything About This Glamour Shot Look

luckymama1990 Report

#57

Just Found These Pictures Of Me At Age 14 In 2009. I Think This Calls For A Rawr Xd

Just Found These Pictures Of Me At Age 14 In 2009. I Think This Calls For A Rawr Xd

qtmae Report

#58

Me In 2006, Age 16/17.. Big Myspace Vibes

Me In 2006, Age 16/17.. Big Myspace Vibes

stoned_seahorse Report

#59

My “Date” To The Eighth Grade Dance

My “Date” To The Eighth Grade Dance

tamenesh Report

tummyde1
tummyde1
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he's photoshopped

#60

'98 Or '99, Around 16 Years Old. The Coppery Bleached Hair Was Not My Best Decision

'98 Or '99, Around 16 Years Old. The Coppery Bleached Hair Was Not My Best Decision

bailey_1138 Report

#61

My Friends And I, Circa 2007. I’m The Guy Throwing Gang Signs With His Green Soda

My Friends And I, Circa 2007. I’m The Guy Throwing Gang Signs With His Green Soda

SaltRevolutionary917 Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which gang, the 'Burb Boys? 🤣

#62

I Remember Being Obsessed With This Popcorn-Lime Green-Halter Top. Who Let Me Go Out Like This??

I Remember Being Obsessed With This Popcorn-Lime Green-Halter Top. Who Let Me Go Out Like This??

me_arielb Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Three kids? Your mom probably was happy if everyone was clothed and had their shoes on when it was time to leave!

#63

Pls Enjoy These Pics Of My Younger Self And The Obsession I Had W Michael Jackson Lmao

Pls Enjoy These Pics Of My Younger Self And The Obsession I Had W Michael Jackson Lmao

miryuh Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you are the one on the left or on the right?

#64

Thought I'd Share This Gem. 2002. I Was A Ddr Champ

Thought I'd Share This Gem. 2002. I Was A Ddr Champ

merrythoughts Report

#65

Told My Cousin About This Sub. He Sent Me This

Told My Cousin About This Sub. He Sent Me This

stadboer Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like you're about to grab your trumpet and meet up with your ska band to play a bar mitzvah. And I say that as someone who's been to waaay too many ska shows.

#66

My Bedroom 11 Years Ago When I Was 14, Be Careful You Don't Hurt Yourself On All The Edge

My Bedroom 11 Years Ago When I Was 14, Be Careful You Don't Hurt Yourself On All The Edge

XLNerd Report

RiotGirl
RiotGirl
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, my walls still look similar!

#67

My Dad In 1982. He Had A Lazy Eye As A Child So He Had To Wear These Huge Rimmed Glasses. I Can’t Explain The Haircut, Though

My Dad In 1982. He Had A Lazy Eye As A Child So He Had To Wear These Huge Rimmed Glasses. I Can’t Explain The Haircut, Though

thetownslore Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's okay, I think I had the same haircut in 1982. Of course, I was 2. And a girl. But that do was pretty much standard for everyone under 12 or so.

#68

This Was Before Big Headphones Became A Thing Again, Maybe 2005. I Wore Them As Earmuffs And Dragged The Cord Along With Me

This Was Before Big Headphones Became A Thing Again, Maybe 2005. I Wore Them As Earmuffs And Dragged The Cord Along With Me