80 Of The Funniest Pictures From People’s Regrettable Past (New Pics)
In search of our identity, we sometimes make decisions that later in life we aren't particularly proud of.
But instead of burying them in the past, the subreddit 'Blunder Years' invites people to embrace all the regrettable fashion choices, cringe-inducing hairstyles, and just their "personal brand" in general.
We at Bored Panda agree that finding humor in our idiosyncrasies is a refreshing and liberating approach, so we put together a collection of the most popular recent posts from this wholesome online community.
May they serve as an inspiration for self-discovery and acceptance.
Glamour Shots Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)
Never would have guessed she was only 8 years old! Before I read the heading I thought she might be in her teens, if that!
First Time Mom Let Me Dress Myself For Picture Day
Senior Year Photo (2010)
Who Wouldn’t Want Training Bras For Their Birthday?
I Was 14 And Thought I Looked Like Ke$ha. To This Day, My Friend Still Has This Posted In One Of Her Facebook Albums
This “Edgy” Photoshoot Was So Cool In My Head
It reminds me of a music video from a band name Ego Likeness. The song is called 16 Miles I think.
Found My Wife’s 1st Grade School Picture
She's so cute, but how did that poor child eat with no teeth? (I had to look for my own school pictures and found one where I looked very similar!)
17 Years Old In 2009. I Think I Looked Pretty Damn Good
Me In 2006ish. Friend From Highschool Sent Me This
2006? Anyone think he can name three Ramones songs?
Cleanest Bowl Cut I Ever Had
My Freshman Year Pic, 2013. Anyone Got A Pair Of Hedge Clippers?
I Was Cast As Rudolph When I Was In Ninth Grade! (2008)
16 Year Old Me Really Thought I Could Be The Next Numa Numa Guy/Star Wars Kid. This Was In My Myspace Bio [2005]
Circa 2004
Sophomore Prom Sporting My Hot Topic Best Waiting For My Boyfriend's Mom's Minivan
Thinking I Was The Coolest 12y/O Cuz I Could Play The Saxophone
I Sure Was An Angsty Little Firestarter
I Posted This On Facebook When I Was 14 With The Caption “Don't Look Where You Fall, But Where You Slipped” 💀🤦🏻♀️
In My Photoshop Era
1997-Ish
And then they went to Denny's to smoke cloves and drink coffee. Yeah I was one of those kids.
Grades 3, 6, And 9. Style Has Never Been A Strength Of Mine
My Valley Girl Mom Back In '80s
I Looked Like Tommy Boy As A Little Girl (1995)
My Wife Gave Me Permission To Share This Picture Of Her From The Early 90s. She's The One On The Left
Are We Doing Goth Prom Photos? Here's Me In 2007. I Made The Dress Myself, As The Cheap Shiny Satin Does Suggest
16, 25 And Now At 34. What A Evolution!
An Edgy "Photoshoot" In My Grandpa's Flower Garden
Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This: “I Cried The Entire Way To The Picture Place Bc I Didn’t Want To Wear The Blazer . Mom Made Me Anyway”
Looks like a little girl's head stuck on an adult woman's body.
Me In The 80s. Sadly, The Coolest I Ever Looked
It Was The Bicentennial And A “Special” Picture Day. Mom Made My Hair Extra Special Too
2004 In 6th Grade. My Best Friend Wanted A Pic Of Her Crush, So We Devised A Plan For Her To Pretend To Take One Of Me As He Walked Past. It Was A Success!
Circa 2014 - Watched Goodfellas Too Many Times, Dressed Like This Every Single Day
Showed This Old Picture Of Myself To My Fiancé, & She Said, “Edward Stopping The Truck From Hitting Bella In Twilight”
My First Day Of School, Circa 2009
Myspace Profile Pic, 2008. Can You Tell My Favorite Movie Was Amelie?
2008 Senior Photo In The Cemetery With My 1976 Cadillac
My Mom In 2003 vs. 2023 🖤
Back In 1983 When I Was Still A Stud Lady’s Man
Me In 2012 Filming A Horror Movie That Was Filmed In A Backyard With A Camcorder And I Got Payed With Potato Salad
When Someone Asks How Your Life Is Going…
I Had To Wear This Bad Boi Throughout Grade Five. I Had To Develop A Personality Fast
In Celebration Of Star Wars Day, A Picture Of Me Dressing Up As A Jedi For No Apparent Reason. 2002. Not Halloween. Not For A Showing Of Aotc, Just Wearing It To School Because I Thought It Was Cool
Apparently My High School Blunder Photo I Posted A Year Ago Was Good Enough That A Bot Re-Posted It So Here's Another Photo From High School. Yes I Wore This Jacket To School, And I'm Pretty Sure I Was On A List With The School Administration For How I Dressed
Freshly Home From My First Anime Convention, Where I Did Not Shower The Entire Weekend And Spent Every Dollar I Had On That Hat And The Dvds> I Wore That Cheap Hat Til It Basically Melted
It’s Been 14 Years Since I’ve Looked Like This, But It Feels Like Yesterday
I Thought I Was Hardcore. I Thought I Was A Member Of The Band. Couldn’t Even Play An Instrument
13 Yr Old Edge-Lord Me Pretending To Be Dead In A Tub??? 🤦♀️why?!
I Am Still Upset About This Haircut
10 Year Old Me Was Way Too Excited To Get A Gophone As My First Phone
My Mom Loved This Haircut
It's 1999, I'm 14 And Mom Let Me Decide My Own Haircut
You Will Never Be As Cool As I Thought I Was. (And The Name Of Our Band Was "Menstrual Cycle")
My Mom Never Displayed This School Photo
I Used To Be Convinced That Marilyn Manson Was My Soulmate. Anyone Else Remember Those Sticky Club Floors And Smoking Indoors?
One of my old GFs dated Manson briefly. She dodged a bullet there.