May they serve as an inspiration for self-discovery and acceptance.

We at Bored Panda agree that finding humor in our idiosyncrasies is a refreshing and liberating approach, so we put together a collection of the most popular recent posts from this wholesome online community.

But instead of burying them in the past, the subreddit ' Blunder Years ' invites people to embrace all the regrettable fashion choices, cringe-inducing hairstyles, and just their "personal brand" in general.

In search of our identity, we sometimes make decisions that later in life we aren't particularly proud of.

#5 I Was 14 And Thought I Looked Like Ke$ha. To This Day, My Friend Still Has This Posted In One Of Her Facebook Albums Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 16 Year Old Me Really Thought I Could Be The Next Numa Numa Guy/Star Wars Kid. This Was In My Myspace Bio [2005] Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#18 I Posted This On Facebook When I Was 14 With The Caption “Don't Look Where You Fall, But Where You Slipped” 💀🤦🏻‍♀️ Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My Wife Gave Me Permission To Share This Picture Of Her From The Early 90s. She's The One On The Left Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#25 Are We Doing Goth Prom Photos? Here's Me In 2007. I Made The Dress Myself, As The Cheap Shiny Satin Does Suggest Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#28 Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This: “I Cried The Entire Way To The Picture Place Bc I Didn’t Want To Wear The Blazer . Mom Made Me Anyway” Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 2004 In 6th Grade. My Best Friend Wanted A Pic Of Her Crush, So We Devised A Plan For Her To Pretend To Take One Of Me As He Walked Past. It Was A Success! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#33 Showed This Old Picture Of Myself To My Fiancé, & She Said, “Edward Stopping The Truck From Hitting Bella In Twilight” Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#39 Me In 2012 Filming A Horror Movie That Was Filmed In A Backyard With A Camcorder And I Got Payed With Potato Salad Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Had To Wear This Bad Boi Throughout Grade Five. I Had To Develop A Personality Fast Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#42 In Celebration Of Star Wars Day, A Picture Of Me Dressing Up As A Jedi For No Apparent Reason. 2002. Not Halloween. Not For A Showing Of Aotc, Just Wearing It To School Because I Thought It Was Cool Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#43 Apparently My High School Blunder Photo I Posted A Year Ago Was Good Enough That A Bot Re-Posted It So Here's Another Photo From High School. Yes I Wore This Jacket To School, And I'm Pretty Sure I Was On A List With The School Administration For How I Dressed Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#44 Freshly Home From My First Anime Convention, Where I Did Not Shower The Entire Weekend And Spent Every Dollar I Had On That Hat And The Dvds> I Wore That Cheap Hat Til It Basically Melted Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#46 I Thought I Was Hardcore. I Thought I Was A Member Of The Band. Couldn’t Even Play An Instrument Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#49 10 Year Old Me Was Way Too Excited To Get A Gophone As My First Phone Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 You Will Never Be As Cool As I Thought I Was. (And The Name Of Our Band Was "Menstrual Cycle") Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#54 I Used To Be Convinced That Marilyn Manson Was My Soulmate. Anyone Else Remember Those Sticky Club Floors And Smoking Indoors? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share