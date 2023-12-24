ADVERTISEMENT

In search of our identity, we sometimes make decisions that later in life we aren't particularly proud of.

But instead of burying them in the past, the subreddit 'Blunder Years' invites people to embrace all the regrettable fashion choices, cringe-inducing hairstyles, and just their "personal brand" in general.

We at Bored Panda agree that finding humor in our idiosyncrasies is a refreshing and liberating approach, so we put together a collection of the most popular recent posts from this wholesome online community.

May they serve as an inspiration for self-discovery and acceptance.

#1

Glamour Shots Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)

mascoot_scootma Report

Never would have guessed she was only 8 years old! Before I read the heading I thought she might be in her teens, if that!

#2

First Time Mom Let Me Dress Myself For Picture Day

ghostbaozi Report

#3

Senior Year Photo (2010)

SnizzySnazzBulletz Report

#4

Who Wouldn’t Want Training Bras For Their Birthday?

miserystate Report

#5

I Was 14 And Thought I Looked Like Ke$ha. To This Day, My Friend Still Has This Posted In One Of Her Facebook Albums

worstgurl Report

#6

This “Edgy” Photoshoot Was So Cool In My Head

thatcheekychick Report

It reminds me of a music video from a band name Ego Likeness. The song is called 16 Miles I think.

#7

Found My Wife’s 1st Grade School Picture

thelongarm91 Report

She's so cute, but how did that poor child eat with no teeth? (I had to look for my own school pictures and found one where I looked very similar!)

#8

17 Years Old In 2009. I Think I Looked Pretty Damn Good

6-foot-3 Report

#9

Me In 2006ish. Friend From Highschool Sent Me This

eighty9digits Report

#10

Cleanest Bowl Cut I Ever Had

shoddydig Report

#11

My Freshman Year Pic, 2013. Anyone Got A Pair Of Hedge Clippers?

sunstarrz Report

#12

I Was Cast As Rudolph When I Was In Ninth Grade! (2008)

RemarkableVolume3606 Report

#13

16 Year Old Me Really Thought I Could Be The Next Numa Numa Guy/Star Wars Kid. This Was In My Myspace Bio [2005]

garfself Report

#14

Circa 2004

Blindmagg Report

#15

Sophomore Prom Sporting My Hot Topic Best Waiting For My Boyfriend's Mom's Minivan

MPunkins Report

#16

Thinking I Was The Coolest 12y/O Cuz I Could Play The Saxophone

tommyford27 Report

Ever notice how people just keep looking younger and younger as time goes on? 12-year-olds now versus 12-year-olds then is a huge difference!

#17

I Sure Was An Angsty Little Firestarter

Jacobinister Report

#18

I Posted This On Facebook When I Was 14 With The Caption “Don't Look Where You Fall, But Where You Slipped” 💀🤦🏻‍♀️

mynameisnotjuana Report

#19

In My Photoshop Era

Big_booty_boy99 Report

#20

1997-Ish

Cptnbumout Report

And then they went to Denny's to smoke cloves and drink coffee. Yeah I was one of those kids.

#21

Grades 3, 6, And 9. Style Has Never Been A Strength Of Mine

silvercandlelanterns Report

#22

My Valley Girl Mom Back In '80s

Bobus2 Report

#23

I Looked Like Tommy Boy As A Little Girl (1995)

rdo-t Report

#24

My Wife Gave Me Permission To Share This Picture Of Her From The Early 90s. She's The One On The Left

tito_lee_76 Report

#25

Are We Doing Goth Prom Photos? Here's Me In 2007. I Made The Dress Myself, As The Cheap Shiny Satin Does Suggest

lindanimated Report

#26

16, 25 And Now At 34. What A Evolution!

LToften Report

#27

An Edgy "Photoshoot" In My Grandpa's Flower Garden

haylakess Report

#28

Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This: “I Cried The Entire Way To The Picture Place Bc I Didn’t Want To Wear The Blazer . Mom Made Me Anyway”

Olivares_ Report

Looks like a little girl's head stuck on an adult woman's body.

#29

Me In The 80s. Sadly, The Coolest I Ever Looked

JohnnyPolite Report

I wish I still had my jean jacket with all of the patches I collected on it!!

#30

It Was The Bicentennial And A “Special” Picture Day. Mom Made My Hair Extra Special Too

Aware_Branch_2370 Report

#31

2004 In 6th Grade. My Best Friend Wanted A Pic Of Her Crush, So We Devised A Plan For Her To Pretend To Take One Of Me As He Walked Past. It Was A Success!

Viiibrations Report

#32

Circa 2014 - Watched Goodfellas Too Many Times, Dressed Like This Every Single Day

sasquatch727 Report

#33

Showed This Old Picture Of Myself To My Fiancé, & She Said, “Edward Stopping The Truck From Hitting Bella In Twilight”

boddah666 Report

#34

My First Day Of School, Circa 2009

reddit.com Report

#35

Myspace Profile Pic, 2008. Can You Tell My Favorite Movie Was Amelie?

pixieinspace Report

Ummm…. Was your favorite movie Matilda??? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

#36

2008 Senior Photo In The Cemetery With My 1976 Cadillac

Pukeonmycrotch Report

#37

My Mom In 2003 vs. 2023 🖤

crimthyst Report

#38

Back In 1983 When I Was Still A Stud Lady’s Man

BMWbill Report

#39

Me In 2012 Filming A Horror Movie That Was Filmed In A Backyard With A Camcorder And I Got Payed With Potato Salad

Infinitestripes95 Report

#40

When Someone Asks How Your Life Is Going…

laureli48 Report

#41

I Had To Wear This Bad Boi Throughout Grade Five. I Had To Develop A Personality Fast

Esjie_Dakota Report

#42

In Celebration Of Star Wars Day, A Picture Of Me Dressing Up As A Jedi For No Apparent Reason. 2002. Not Halloween. Not For A Showing Of Aotc, Just Wearing It To School Because I Thought It Was Cool

UnknownQTY Report

#43

Apparently My High School Blunder Photo I Posted A Year Ago Was Good Enough That A Bot Re-Posted It So Here's Another Photo From High School. Yes I Wore This Jacket To School, And I'm Pretty Sure I Was On A List With The School Administration For How I Dressed

bs1252 Report

#44

Freshly Home From My First Anime Convention, Where I Did Not Shower The Entire Weekend And Spent Every Dollar I Had On That Hat And The Dvds> I Wore That Cheap Hat Til It Basically Melted

SonicUndergroun Report

#45

It’s Been 14 Years Since I’ve Looked Like This, But It Feels Like Yesterday

girlglock Report

#46

I Thought I Was Hardcore. I Thought I Was A Member Of The Band. Couldn’t Even Play An Instrument

Wooden-Wolverine-818 Report

#47

13 Yr Old Edge-Lord Me Pretending To Be Dead In A Tub??? 🤦‍♀️why?!

funnygirlsaywhat Report

#48

I Am Still Upset About This Haircut

EarthRocker54 Report

#49

10 Year Old Me Was Way Too Excited To Get A Gophone As My First Phone

algbc Report

#50

My Mom Loved This Haircut

Zergilicious Report

#51

It's 1999, I'm 14 And Mom Let Me Decide My Own Haircut

jso85 Report

#52

You Will Never Be As Cool As I Thought I Was. (And The Name Of Our Band Was "Menstrual Cycle")

21614415 Report

#53

My Mom Never Displayed This School Photo

FrontButtPunt Report

#54

I Used To Be Convinced That Marilyn Manson Was My Soulmate. Anyone Else Remember Those Sticky Club Floors And Smoking Indoors?

baronessbathory Report

#55

2006 And I Was 17. The Cure Was My Life

Hollybums Report

#56

Me After Fight Club Came Out (2000)

jimmycthatsme Report

#57

11 Year Old Me In 2005

Maleficent_Special28 Report

#58

Facebook Reminded Me Of My Twilight Phase In 2009

FoSTdriver Report

#59

When I Thought It Would Be Classy To Wear A Victorian Suit To Prom ~2010

Cynical-avocado Report

#60

Scene Me In 2007 vs. Today

blueghost87 Report

#61

Me, Age 12, Drawing Supernatural Fanart For Tumblr In My Doctor Who T-Shirt Wearing 3D Glasses With The Lenses Popped Out. I Think I Was Going For A "Cute Nerd" Look...ended Up A Bit More "Austin Powers"

Single_Description34 Report

#62

My Last Post Here Was Well Recieved, So Here's Some Classics From My Middle School Instagram

SweatyGod69 Report

