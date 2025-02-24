ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that “you can’t believe everything you read online” being common knowledge (and sense) basically since the inception of the internet, millions of people still find ways to fail the very simple test of not publicly reacting to obviously not-real stories.

We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of people taking a satirical “news story” at face value and writing exasperated comments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, remember to always double check information, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.