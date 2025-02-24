ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that “you can’t believe everything you read online” being common knowledge (and sense) basically since the inception of the internet, millions of people still find ways to fail the very simple test of not publicly reacting to obviously not-real stories.

We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of people taking a satirical “news story” at face value and writing exasperated comments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, remember to always double check information, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Hannes Can't Trust Media Anymore Because Of The Onion

People fall for satirical news as tweet claims Olympic skater fell through ice indoors.

-NewYork- , x.com Report

    #2

    Maga Moron Nonsense

    Satirical news headline about Kim Jong Un showing bread, with a comment reacting to it.

    osama_bin_guapin Report

    #3

    Farty

    Woman smiling while eating yogurt, related to satirical headlines theme.

    God_Worst389 , x.com Report

    #4

    A Refreshingly Harmless Chomp

    Vintage 60s car with driver and passenger using a humorous seatbelt concept, reflecting satirical news headlines.

    Ginkgo41 Report

    #5

    Fake

    Masked man in front of a Boeing aircraft in a satirical post, labeled "Fake" by Jeremy Stamper, depicting satirical news headline.

    9fmaverick , x.com Report

    #6

    Many Onions Being Eaten Here

    Satirical news headline about Denmark jokingly wanting to purchase the U.S., excluding its government.

    trubol Report

    #7

    Phone = Bad

    The Onion satirical headline about a Thanksgiving Day balloon floating away causes laughter.

    A3-mATX Report

    #8

    Finally

    Image of a satirical post from The Onion about ICE agents at the border, commented on by a user questioning its authenticity.

    EmilyLeoo Report

    #9

    Google AI Eat The Whole Websites

    Satirical news headline from The Onion about geologists recommending eating rocks, styled as a Google search result.

    _Answer_42 Report

    #10

    The Gay Ant That Makes You Gay

    Pastor's tweet falling for satirical claim about bioengineered ants converting Christians.

    Micke_113 , x.com Report

    #11

    At Least It's Half Taken Seriously

    Satirical cartoon depicts "Bike to Work Day" with bicyclists and a "free coffee & donuts" stand, highlighting satirical news.

    Germanball_Stuttgart , www.reddit.com Report

    #12

    On The Literal Onion Sub No Less!

    Reddit post where a user falls for a satirical news headline by The Onion about self-surgery.

    osama_bin_guapin , x.com Report

    #13

    AI Does Not Get The Concept Of Satire At All

    "The Onion satirical post: kids smiling on an orange raft in a water park, blue slides in background, brand logo visible."

    laserviking42 Report

    #14

    A Little Deranged

    Satirical news headline shared on social media about Chicago River dyed red, showcasing people's reaction to satirical content.

    reallygoodinc , x.com Report

    #15

    "Investigative Journalism" It Its Finest, Ladies And Gentlemen

    Screenshot of someone reacting to a satirical Onion headline, misunderstanding it for real news.

    etaithespeedcuber Report

    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IDF sharp shooter actually targeting palestinian children. They kill anyone and see civilian as easy prey. Their most goal is to eradicate gaza population quickly, so they could use the land for themself.. No muslim be allowed there

    #16

    Out Of His Everything Mind?

    Satirical news headline about Texas banning luggage sales to pregnant women sparks reaction.

    9fmaverick , x.com Report

    sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    to be honest this is actually believable with the way the country is going right now. with all the possible bills that are being introduced, this is not the craziest one

    #17

    Checkmate, Atheists

    Satirical news headline about local religious leader with comments reacting to the story.

    osama_bin_guapin Report

    #18

    Meta AI Ate The Onion

    Pizza crusts in a pot on a stove, humorously suggesting making stock, illustrating people falling for satirical headlines.

    laserviking42 Report

    #19

    Because R/Fingeredtheclickhole Isn’t A Thing

    Man in glasses with a satirical quote about picking up dead squirrels for profit. Reddit debate on satirical news ensues.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    They Ate The Onion

    Satirical tweet about a bathroom altercation between feminists, referencing a misunderstanding on gender identity.

    IsabelLovesFoxes Report

    #21

    Onion Recycled It But Never Short Of Onion Eaters

    Judge depicted in satirical headline from The Onion about a court ruling, eliciting reaction on social media.

    9fmaverick Report

    #22

    What A Sick Man

    A satirical headline about eye enlargement surgery with humorous reactions in comments below.

    XboxVoidFitnessRobot Report

    #23

    Dogg And Cat

    Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat cancel shows in Ohio, satirical headline sparks confusion among readers.

    GriffinFTW Report

    #24

    This Is Just Sad

    Satirical fake floor plan humorously depicting a leftist home design with absurd room labels.

    JustAPotato38 Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the idea of a weed smoking patio though. As for sex before marriage lounge, we had sex in every room before we were married!

    #25

    Got A Live One - Seen This In Several Subs Now

    Couple smiling beside satirical news headline about maintaining abstinence in marriage, showcasing Onion-style satire.

    CestLaTimmy , sandystrachan.wordpress.com Report

    #26

    Concerning

    Chart illustrating a satirical news headline about standardized test quartiles, shared by a fictional representative.

    RepJackKimble , x.com Report

    #27

    Extra Burnt

    Satirical news headline from The Babylon Bee, featuring a humorous story about comforting fire victims.

    Suspicious-Jump-8029 Report

    #28

    Reddit Bites Deep When It Comes To Confirming Their Own Biases

    Satirical news headline about a televangelist from Idaho convincing followers to sell belongings for the Rapture.

    MoonCubed Report

    #29

    He Was So Close To Getting It

    Tweet mistakenly takes satirical news seriously, featuring a cartoon man with thumbs up and text about racial identity.

    aidemrekcin Report

    #30

    The Daily Mail Took Natalie Portman's Snl Rap Lyrics As A Truthful Account Of Her Time At College

    Satirical news headline about a celebrity’s alleged habits, showcasing the humor in parody journalism.

    VariousVarieties Report

    #31

    Wtffhfhdhdj! I Don’t Understand Why Disney Would Do This 😢. Disney In 2024 Needs To Be Stopped!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Frozen characters Anna and Elsa in satirical news headline about them marrying in Frozen 3.

    A_person_592 Report

    #32

    Getting Stunged By The Babylonbee To Dunk On The Doomers

    Couple with mugs dressed warmly on sofa, reacting to satirical news headline about a peak year in civilization.

    H-Barbara Report

    #33

    Who Needs Brakes Anyway

    A man speaks at an event; the headline reads, "Tesla Lays Off Entire Team Behind Brakes." A comment says, "This can't be real."

    9fmaverick Report

    #34

    Whoosh

    Text exchange where someone falls for satirical Onion headline about a brain-dead teen.

    panda5303 Report

    #35

    Some People Just Don’t Get The Appeal

    Satirical news headline about boyfriend building an underground love maze with humorous comments below.

    FishPerson1n Report

    #36

    I'm Sure We Have, But Come On

    Ancient cave painting humorously shared as satirical news from The Onion.

    welltechnically7 Report

    #37

    S. H. I. T

    S. H. I. T

    9fmaverick Report

    #38

    God Would Never Curse🤮🤮🤮

    Satirical post from The Onion about God and a couch at heaven's gates, showcasing satirical humor.

    y0ur-l0c4l-t0ast3r Report

    #39

    The Account That Commented This Is Ran By AI. Even AI Ate The Onion

    Satirical headline about JD Vance under fire with humorous news commentary, sparking comments online.

    Boeing_737-800 Report

    #40

    Why Though

    Satirical headline tweet from The Babylon Bee about flags draped over Biden as he naps, user response below.

    9fmaverick Report

    #41

    If The Shoe Fits…

    Satirical news from The Onion endorses Joe Biden, user falls for headline, reacts critically in comments.

    maximumfunpriv Report

    #42

    Onions Are Delicious

    Satirical news map of a fake high-speed rail in the U.S., with humor pointing out a misspelling of "Gainesville."

    WaynePrndl Report

    #43

    The Halfway Post Is Satire

    Satirical post about evangelical leaders feeling ignored by Trump, with social media engagement stats at the bottom.

    VeryPerry1120 Report

    #44

    This Post Surprisingly Isn't Satire

    This Post Surprisingly Isn't Satire

    WonderfulAirport4226 Report

    #45

    That's A Big Bite

    That's A Big Bite

    gamermitta Report

    #46

    Irish Onions Are The Best Kind Of Onions

    Child dressed as a leprechaun with parents, satirical news headline parodying vaccination effects.

    osama_bin_guapin Report

    #47

    Reposted To A Sub That Makes Fun Of The Downfall Of Society… I Guess They Are Part Of The Problem

    Satirical headline about a drunk teacher at a parent night, with blurred photo and police lights in the background.

    DoctorPony Report

    #48

    Toby Turner Apparently Eats The Onion

    Satirical tweet from Toby Turner featuring fake news about Bryce P. Tetraeder and InfoWars.

    Andrewo25 Report

    #49

    Upset Voter Genuinely Thinks 75,000 People Voted For "Hawk Tuah"

    Satirical news discussion about 20 million voters missing, with a comment saying "I voted. Where were you?"

    LJMLogan Report

    #50

    Twitter's AI Ate The Onion

    Satirical headline about a coffin dilemma, featuring an image of a smiling man in a humorous context.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    The First Time I've Ever Seen Someone Throw Up The Onion Rather Than Eat It

    Satirical news headline about buying 'InfoWars' from The Onion with a Facebook comment pointing out the satire.

    aCellForCitters Report

    #52

    I Can't Believe Biben Would Do This

    Satirical news headline: U.S. airdrops rubble into Gaza, sparking online reactions.

    bbbbbbbirdistheword Report

    #53

    Ate The Obvious Plant

    Catering sign with humorous events like "dog intervention" and "horse funeral," showcasing satirical news headlines.

    argonaut-for-truth Report

    #54

    Apparently Trump Is Gonna Kill Tom Hanks If He Wins

    Satirical news image with billboard displaying "Trump 2024: Say Goodbye to Tom Hanks" and CNN-style news headline.

    AngstyUchiha Report

    #55

    Ate The Coal And The Onion

    Satirical post about children finding coal in stockings after Trump's election, with user comments and promoted content below.

    Which_Celebration757 Report

    #56

    Gop Is Still Weird But They Fell For The Halfway Post

    Satirical tweet about J.D. Vance repeating "I'm a normal guy" 29 times across interviews, shared on Reddit.

    Toolfan83007 Report

    #57

    How Strange

    Soldiers standing in front of a military jet; example of people falling for satirical news headlines.

    9fmaverick Report

    #58

    Clayton Calls Bullshit On Tragedy Of 42 Million Victims

    Satirical news headline from The Onion about Black Friday, with an aerial view of a burning building and a comment reacting seriously.

    -NewYork- Report

