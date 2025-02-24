58 Times People ‘Ate The Onion’ And Fell For Satirical News Headlines (New Pics)
Despite the fact that “you can’t believe everything you read online” being common knowledge (and sense) basically since the inception of the internet, millions of people still find ways to fail the very simple test of not publicly reacting to obviously not-real stories.
We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of people taking a satirical “news story” at face value and writing exasperated comments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, remember to always double check information, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Hannes Can't Trust Media Anymore Because Of The Onion
Maga Moron Nonsense
Farty
A Refreshingly Harmless Chomp
Fake
Many Onions Being Eaten Here
Phone = Bad
Finally
Google AI Eat The Whole Websites
The Gay Ant That Makes You Gay
At Least It's Half Taken Seriously
On The Literal Onion Sub No Less!
AI Does Not Get The Concept Of Satire At All
A Little Deranged
"Investigative Journalism" It Its Finest, Ladies And Gentlemen
IDF sharp shooter actually targeting palestinian children. They kill anyone and see civilian as easy prey. Their most goal is to eradicate gaza population quickly, so they could use the land for themself.. No muslim be allowed there
Out Of His Everything Mind?
to be honest this is actually believable with the way the country is going right now. with all the possible bills that are being introduced, this is not the craziest one
Checkmate, Atheists
Meta AI Ate The Onion
Because R/Fingeredtheclickhole Isn’t A Thing
They Ate The Onion
Onion Recycled It But Never Short Of Onion Eaters
What A Sick Man
Dogg And Cat
This Is Just Sad
I like the idea of a weed smoking patio though. As for sex before marriage lounge, we had sex in every room before we were married!
Got A Live One - Seen This In Several Subs Now
Concerning
Extra Burnt
Reddit Bites Deep When It Comes To Confirming Their Own Biases
He Was So Close To Getting It
The Daily Mail Took Natalie Portman's Snl Rap Lyrics As A Truthful Account Of Her Time At College
Wtffhfhdhdj! I Don’t Understand Why Disney Would Do This 😢. Disney In 2024 Needs To Be Stopped!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Getting Stunged By The Babylonbee To Dunk On The Doomers
Who Needs Brakes Anyway
Whoosh
Some People Just Don’t Get The Appeal
I'm Sure We Have, But Come On
S. H. I. T
God Would Never Curse🤮🤮🤮
The Account That Commented This Is Ran By AI. Even AI Ate The Onion
Why Though
If The Shoe Fits…
Onions Are Delicious
The Halfway Post Is Satire
This Post Surprisingly Isn't Satire
That's A Big Bite
Irish Onions Are The Best Kind Of Onions
Reposted To A Sub That Makes Fun Of The Downfall Of Society… I Guess They Are Part Of The Problem
Toby Turner Apparently Eats The Onion
Upset Voter Genuinely Thinks 75,000 People Voted For "Hawk Tuah"
Twitter's AI Ate The Onion
The First Time I've Ever Seen Someone Throw Up The Onion Rather Than Eat It
I Can't Believe Biben Would Do This
Ate The Obvious Plant
Apparently Trump Is Gonna Kill Tom Hanks If He Wins
Ate The Coal And The Onion
Gop Is Still Weird But They Fell For The Halfway Post
How Strange
Clayton Calls Bullshit On Tragedy Of 42 Million Victims
And people really believed these? I fear for the future. No, wait, I fear for the present.
Well, the way things are f**ked up now, it's becoming harder and harder to tell what is a joke and what is real e.g. "Trump Wants Canada to be the 51st State", "Musk Gives All Federal Employees 48 Hours To Send Him a List of Everything They Did Last Week, Or Be Sacked"
And people really believed these? I fear for the future. No, wait, I fear for the present.
Well, the way things are f**ked up now, it's becoming harder and harder to tell what is a joke and what is real e.g. "Trump Wants Canada to be the 51st State", "Musk Gives All Federal Employees 48 Hours To Send Him a List of Everything They Did Last Week, Or Be Sacked"