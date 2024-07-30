ADVERTISEMENT

When it rains, it pours. If I oversleep one day, it will definitely be when I have something extremely important that morning. I’ll also hop in the shower to find that there’s no hot water. Then, while I’m running through a storm to catch a bus, I’ll most certainly get splashed by a car driving through a huge, muddy puddle. That’s just how life works sometimes!

But I’ve learned that even when I’m having a terrible day, it can always get worse. To prove this point, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos from people who are probably having a much worse day than you. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that are so unfortunate you can’t help but laugh, and be sure to upvote the situations that make you thankful for your own luck today!

#1

I Guess I'll Move Out And Just Let Him Live Here

I Guess I'll Move Out And Just Let Him Live Here

#2

Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire

Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire

#3

Ripped My Shorts Out Walking And Of Course It Had To Be On A Day I Wore Cartoonish Underwear

Ripped My Shorts Out Walking And Of Course It Had To Be On A Day I Wore Cartoonish Underwear

Sue Denham
1 hour ago

Just be grateful it wasn't on the day you wore no underwear.

We all know how it feels to have a bad day. In fact, one survey found that most Americans would consider about 60 days out of the year to be “bad ones,” CBS News reports. It’s pretty unfortunate to hear that one sixth of the year is made up of terrible days, but one of the easiest ways to fix this would be to find a job that you love.

Apparently, about fourth fifths of those polled admitted that work-related stress was a significant factor in many of their bad days. But two thirds also noted that not getting enough sleep always sets them up for a bad day. Other factors that might turn a good day upside down are feeling sick, worrying about money, having plans cancelled or watching your favorite sports team lose.
#4

Husband Went Into The Attic To Fix A Leak. Lost His Footing And Fell Through. He’s Ok. The Whole Floor Level Of Our Home Is Not

Husband Went Into The Attic To Fix A Leak. Lost His Footing And Fell Through. He's Ok. The Whole Floor Level Of Our Home Is Not

#5

This Guy Stole My Bread. While I Was Going To The Bathroom He Comes In And Shows Me His Prize

This Guy Stole My Bread. While I Was Going To The Bathroom He Comes In And Shows Me His Prize

Annabet
1 hour ago

My dog did this with a freshly baked loaf of bread! Same thing, I was in the bathroom, I heard his toenails click on the counter, figured he's too short to reach, and next thing I know, I'm pulling up my pants and chasing him around the back yard. He stole the bread and my dignity that day.

#6

Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already-Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872

Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already-Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872

Liv ੈ‧₊˚
1 hour ago

Probably shouldn’t had been left out if it was already pretty damaged anyways…

If you realize things just aren’t going your way one day, it can be tempting to throw the whole day away and start fresh tomorrow. Some days are past the point of redemption! But if you haven’t completely given up yet, it might still be possible to turn the day, or at the very least the evening, around. 

If you want to stop the entire day from being cursed, HuffPost recommends first just taking a breath and calming down for a moment. It’s easy to become stressed or overwhelmed when things aren’t going according to plan. But if you take a moment to relax and think about your situation, you might be able to approach the rest of the day with a more level head.
#7

Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry. My Sister-In-Law Was Like, "We Have One Of Those, It's The Time-Out Tent"

Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry. My Sister-In-Law Was Like, "We Have One Of Those, It's The Time-Out Tent"

#8

RIP Washing Machine

RIP Washing Machine

Mia Black
1 hour ago

Since the dowels just came out of the wall, I strongly suspect that they were the wrong dowels for this type of wall. They must be special heavy-duty dowels for dry walls (they open at the back like an anchor) as far as I know...

#9

Someone Got Their Croc Stuck In The Escalator

Someone Got Their Croc Stuck In The Escalator

Grudge-holding Treefrog
1 hour ago

My kindergarten teacher’s daughter had something similar happen. She fell and ended up needing stitches. I’ve hated escalators ever since

Next, HuffPost suggests taking stock of your situation. Sure, some things might not have worked out today. But could it have been worse? If you still have your health, your loved ones around and/or something to look forward to later on in the week, all hope is not lost! 

It also helps to be realistic. If you’re not actually experiencing the worst case scenario, you still have something to be thankful for. Some of the best advice I ever read when I was in a “Why me?” mood while mourning a tragedy was: Why not you? Bad things happen every single day, and unfortunately, none of us are immune to them. No, they aren’t fun to experience, but they are inevitable. 
#10

I Stayed At A BnB With Bed Bugs And Had A Huge Allergic Reaction

I Stayed At A BnB With Bed Bugs And Had A Huge Allergic Reaction

Kaspar Kristiansen
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not an allergic reaction, that's sadly just how you look after a bed bug encounter....

#11

Well This Is Sad. Mom Dropped Her Phone On The Train Tracks Obliterating The Thing And Damaged Her Only Photos Of Her Deceased Grandparents

Well This Is Sad. Mom Dropped Her Phone On The Train Tracks Obliterating The Thing And Damaged Her Only Photos Of Her Deceased Grandparents

#12

Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip

Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip

When you’re having a terrible day, your first impulse might be to find someone or something to blame. But sometimes, it’s best not to point the finger. Many things in life are completely out of our control, and we have no way of knowing what would have happened if things had just gone our way. Something else could have gone wrong, perhaps something worse! Try not to be angry or bitter, and accept that the day was simply out of your control. 
#13

I Just Wanted A Beer After A Long Day Of Work. First, Tab Broke Off. I Used A Spoon To Open It Only To Find Another Tab. Opening It Shotgun Style, I Guess

I Just Wanted A Beer After A Long Day Of Work. First, Tab Broke Off. I Used A Spoon To Open It Only To Find Another Tab. Opening It Shotgun Style, I Guess

Owen
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've used a can opener before. It works suprisingly well.

#14

Even Worse Than 52 Card Pickup

Even Worse Than 52 Card Pickup

#15

Goats... Really?

Goats... Really?

When it comes to not blaming anyone for your bad luck, that includes letting yourself off the hook. Even if you made a mistake that got you here, you’re human. We’re all fallible! Be kind to yourself and have compassion. Perhaps you weren’t feeling well, which caused you to be off your game. Or maybe your mind was elsewhere when working because of issues going on in your personal life. We’re all complex creatures who can’t be expected to be 100% our best all the time. 
#16

My Neighbor Is Going To Have A Harsh Morning Getting To Work

My Neighbor Is Going To Have A Harsh Morning Getting To Work

#17

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

#18

Thought It Would Be Fun To Invite My Friends Over For Lunch On My Dog’s Birthday Just For Fun. Everyone Canceled After I Put The Delivery Order In

Thought It Would Be Fun To Invite My Friends Over For Lunch On My Dog’s Birthday Just For Fun. Everyone Canceled After I Put The Delivery Order In

Sue Denham
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope your dog had a great time with his favourite person (you) anyway.

Now, once you’ve accepted that a day simply wasn’t for you, it’s time to do something that will turn your frown upside down. Go for a walk and get some fresh air to clear your head, call up a family member to chat with to take your mind off of things, stop by your favorite bakery and grab a pastry, or spend the evening watching a feel-good film. Anything that will get you smiling or feeling grateful again is a great move!

#19

I Booked My Flight Online And Chose The "Vegetarian Oriental" Meal. This Is What I Got

I Booked My Flight Online And Chose The "Vegetarian Oriental" Meal. This Is What I Got

#20

Neighbor's Kid Decided To Decorate My Car With A Rock To Make It Look "Cute"

Neighbor's Kid Decided To Decorate My Car With A Rock To Make It Look "Cute"

#21

Washed My Lenses

Washed My Lenses

You might also want to try something completely new with your bad day. Have you ever meditated? Have you ever baked bread from scratch? Even if things flop, you’ve got nothing to lose today! It might be the perfect time to branch out and try something you’ve never done before. You might even surprise yourself and really enjoy it!
#22

Someone’s Lost Bag At The Toronto Airport. I Lost Count Of How Many Vehicles Have Driven Around It Since I Sat Down For Lunch

Someone’s Lost Bag At The Toronto Airport. I Lost Count Of How Many Vehicles Have Driven Around It Since I Sat Down For Lunch

#23

Opened The Cupboard Door And A 1k Candle Fell Out

Opened The Cupboard Door And A 1k Candle Fell Out

#24

Pipe Burst In The Attic And The Ceiling Caved In

Pipe Burst In The Attic And The Ceiling Caved In

Finally, HuffPost recommends looking forward when you’re experiencing terrible luck one day. Usually, it’s important to try to be present, but if the only thing that can get you through a bad day is the fact that you’re looking forward to tomorrow, or even next weekend, it’s worth it. Think about how great it will be to celebrate your upcoming birthday or to see your parents when they come to visit. If this day is a lost cause, don’t worry. The next one won’t be!

#25

Only Had A Few More Passes To Go

Only Had A Few More Passes To Go

Nosirrow
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do that at all? This grass is perfectly fine. I hate the idea of ugly lawns. Taller grass keeps more moisture.

#26

Gloves Broke At The Seam On Both Hands For Both Colors. My Hands Didn’t Even Completely Fill Up The Glove So I Don’t Know What Happened. My Work Buddies Are Gonna Find This Hilarious

Gloves Broke At The Seam On Both Hands For Both Colors. My Hands Didn’t Even Completely Fill Up The Glove So I Don’t Know What Happened. My Work Buddies Are Gonna Find This Hilarious

#27

Guess The Chicken Had Paprika On It

Guess The Chicken Had Paprika On It

We hope you’re enjoying these photos of comically bad luck that people have experienced, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly sad, and let us know in the comments below how you like to turn a bad day around. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece featuring similar pics, you can find even more right here
#28

Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can?

Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can?

#29

Someone Tried And Failed To Break Into My Car Last Night

Someone Tried And Failed To Break Into My Car Last Night

#30

Was Just About To Leave For Work. Ceiling Fell Right On The Gaming Setup

Was Just About To Leave For Work. Ceiling Fell Right On The Gaming Setup

Sparky4
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had that happen. Fortunately, nothing expensive got damaged

#31

Great Way To Start A Friday

Great Way To Start A Friday

#32

Bought 2 Days Ago, Receipt Is Gone Of Course

Bought 2 Days Ago, Receipt Is Gone Of Course

#33

Accidentally Stepped On My Glasses And They Broke In Half. I Don't Have Money For New Ones

Accidentally Stepped On My Glasses And They Broke In Half. I Don't Have Money For New Ones

Undercover
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always keep my old prescription glasses as backup in case I break or lose the new ones. Better wearing outdated glasses then being blind (I'm really shortsighted)

#34

Paying $1288 For One Ticket Just To See Fan’s Sign For One Entire Song

Paying $1288 For One Ticket Just To See Fan’s Sign For One Entire Song

#35

Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker

Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker

#36

My Bathroom Scale Randomly Shattered. No Sound, Nothing Around It That Could've Hit It

My Bathroom Scale Randomly Shattered. No Sound, Nothing Around It That Could've Hit It

#37

Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

Bonus points for the poop litter that spilled and the 4 hours of tinkering with my sump pump to pull this all out.

#38

ATM Chomped Up My Christmas Shopping Budget As A Treat

ATM Chomped Up My Christmas Shopping Budget As A Treat

#39

Bought These Ice Breakers At The Airport For $6

Bought These Ice Breakers At The Airport For $6

#40

Weekly Plasma Donation And I Got This Lovely Complimentary Bruise

Weekly Plasma Donation And I Got This Lovely Complimentary Bruise

#41

My Car And House Keys Fell Out Of My Pocket While Playing With My Dogs And Now They’re Buried In Snow

My Car And House Keys Fell Out Of My Pocket While Playing With My Dogs And Now They’re Buried In Snow

#42

Tar Splattered On The Back Of My Car. We Are Figuring Out The Mystery, But It May Be That The Transformer On The Pole I Park My Car Next To At My House Might Be Overheating And Leaking

Tar Splattered On The Back Of My Car. We Are Figuring Out The Mystery, But It May Be That The Transformer On The Pole I Park My Car Next To At My House Might Be Overheating And Leaking

I didn't even know they could do that, unbelievable. I just went to the car wash recently, too. 

#43

Grandparents' House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving

Grandparents' House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving

#44

My Mom Thought My Controller Would Be A Good Birthday Cake Decoration. Icing Is Not Coming Off

My Mom Thought My Controller Would Be A Good Birthday Cake Decoration. Icing Is Not Coming Off

#45

3 Minutes From Home

3 Minutes From Home

#46

This Is My 2nd Set Of AirPods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me

This Is My 2nd Set Of AirPods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me

WindySwede
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was wishing go get a pari, but now I've seen the future! So probably not.. 🤔

#47

Just Hours After Getting My Check This Happens

Just Hours After Getting My Check This Happens

#48

Fiancée Forgot She Was Wearing Slippers To The Airport Before A Week-Long Vacation

Fiancée Forgot She Was Wearing Slippers To The Airport Before A Week-Long Vacation

Owen
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok... but... how do you forget you're wearing slippers?

#49

My Defrost Doesn't Work

My Defrost Doesn't Work

#50

Some Women Don't Take Rejection Very Well Apparently

Some Women Don't Take Rejection Very Well Apparently

#51

Just Because It "Fits" Doesn't Mean You Put It In The Locker

Just Because It "Fits" Doesn't Mean You Put It In The Locker

#52

Amazon Said This Photo Is Proof That A $1093, 150-Pound Generator Was Delivered To My House

Amazon Said This Photo Is Proof That A $1093, 150-Pound Generator Was Delivered To My House

#53

I Got Food Poisoning After Ordering Cheap Tilapia Online. I Should've Known That 45 Cents Per Filet Was Going To Cause Me Trouble, But No, I Just Had To

I Got Food Poisoning After Ordering Cheap Tilapia Online. I Should've Known That 45 Cents Per Filet Was Going To Cause Me Trouble, But No, I Just Had To

Liv ੈ‧₊˚
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ordering fresh food that doesn’t come from a grocery store is always a bad idea😅

#54

Opened Up My Fireproof Safe To Find My Passport Growing Mold On Top Of All Of My Important Documents

Opened Up My Fireproof Safe To Find My Passport Growing Mold On Top Of All Of My Important Documents

#55

Trying To Move My CD Collection, I Should Just Give Up At This Point

Trying To Move My CD Collection, I Should Just Give Up At This Point

#56

My Entire Trash Can Melted

My Entire Trash Can Melted

MellonCollie
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Melted? It burned down, and in doing do nearly set your house on fire too!

#57

Why Does This Only Happen On Saturdays When I Have Plans

Why Does This Only Happen On Saturdays When I Have Plans

#58

Dad Went On A Rage In The Middle Of A Saturday Night

Dad Went On A Rage In The Middle Of A Saturday Night

#59

American Airlines Flight From Portugal To Pennsylvania. I Was Supposed To Be On That Flight

American Airlines Flight From Portugal To Pennsylvania. I Was Supposed To Be On That Flight

#60

This Was A Tesla

This Was A Tesla

