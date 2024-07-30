But I’ve learned that even when I’m having a terrible day , it can always get worse . To prove this point, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos from people who are probably having a much worse day than you. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that are so unfortunate you can’t help but laugh, and be sure to upvote the situations that make you thankful for your own luck today!

When it rains, it pours. If I oversleep one day, it will definitely be when I have something extremely important that morning. I’ll also hop in the shower to find that there’s no hot water. Then, while I’m running through a storm to catch a bus, I’ll most certainly get splashed by a car driving through a huge, muddy puddle. That’s just how life works sometimes!

#1 I Guess I'll Move Out And Just Let Him Live Here Share icon

#2 Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire Share icon

#3 Ripped My Shorts Out Walking And Of Course It Had To Be On A Day I Wore Cartoonish Underwear Share icon

We all know how it feels to have a bad day. In fact, one survey found that most Americans would consider about 60 days out of the year to be “bad ones,” CBS News reports. It’s pretty unfortunate to hear that one sixth of the year is made up of terrible days, but one of the easiest ways to fix this would be to find a job that you love. Apparently, about fourth fifths of those polled admitted that work-related stress was a significant factor in many of their bad days. But two thirds also noted that not getting enough sleep always sets them up for a bad day. Other factors that might turn a good day upside down are feeling sick, worrying about money, having plans cancelled or watching your favorite sports team lose.

#4 Husband Went Into The Attic To Fix A Leak. Lost His Footing And Fell Through. He’s Ok. The Whole Floor Level Of Our Home Is Not Share icon

#5 This Guy Stole My Bread. While I Was Going To The Bathroom He Comes In And Shows Me His Prize Share icon

#6 Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already-Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872 Share icon

If you realize things just aren’t going your way one day, it can be tempting to throw the whole day away and start fresh tomorrow. Some days are past the point of redemption! But if you haven’t completely given up yet, it might still be possible to turn the day, or at the very least the evening, around. If you want to stop the entire day from being cursed, HuffPost recommends first just taking a breath and calming down for a moment. It’s easy to become stressed or overwhelmed when things aren’t going according to plan. But if you take a moment to relax and think about your situation, you might be able to approach the rest of the day with a more level head.

#7 Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry. My Sister-In-Law Was Like, "We Have One Of Those, It's The Time-Out Tent" Share icon

#8 RIP Washing Machine Share icon

#9 Someone Got Their Croc Stuck In The Escalator Share icon

Next, HuffPost suggests taking stock of your situation. Sure, some things might not have worked out today. But could it have been worse? If you still have your health, your loved ones around and/or something to look forward to later on in the week, all hope is not lost! It also helps to be realistic. If you're not actually experiencing the worst case scenario, you still have something to be thankful for. Some of the best advice I ever read when I was in a "Why me?" mood while mourning a tragedy was: Why not you? Bad things happen every single day, and unfortunately, none of us are immune to them. No, they aren't fun to experience, but they are inevitable.

#10 I Stayed At A BnB With Bed Bugs And Had A Huge Allergic Reaction Share icon

#11 Well This Is Sad. Mom Dropped Her Phone On The Train Tracks Obliterating The Thing And Damaged Her Only Photos Of Her Deceased Grandparents Share icon

#12 Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip Share icon

When you’re having a terrible day, your first impulse might be to find someone or something to blame. But sometimes, it’s best not to point the finger. Many things in life are completely out of our control, and we have no way of knowing what would have happened if things had just gone our way. Something else could have gone wrong, perhaps something worse! Try not to be angry or bitter, and accept that the day was simply out of your control.

#13 I Just Wanted A Beer After A Long Day Of Work. First, Tab Broke Off. I Used A Spoon To Open It Only To Find Another Tab. Opening It Shotgun Style, I Guess Share icon

#14 Even Worse Than 52 Card Pickup Share icon

When it comes to not blaming anyone for your bad luck, that includes letting yourself off the hook. Even if you made a mistake that got you here, you’re human. We’re all fallible! Be kind to yourself and have compassion. Perhaps you weren’t feeling well, which caused you to be off your game. Or maybe your mind was elsewhere when working because of issues going on in your personal life. We’re all complex creatures who can’t be expected to be 100% our best all the time.

#16 My Neighbor Is Going To Have A Harsh Morning Getting To Work Share icon

#17 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment Share icon

#18 Thought It Would Be Fun To Invite My Friends Over For Lunch On My Dog’s Birthday Just For Fun. Everyone Canceled After I Put The Delivery Order In Share icon

Now, once you've accepted that a day simply wasn't for you, it's time to do something that will turn your frown upside down. Go for a walk and get some fresh air to clear your head, call up a family member to chat with to take your mind off of things, stop by your favorite bakery and grab a pastry, or spend the evening watching a feel-good film. Anything that will get you smiling or feeling grateful again is a great move!

#19 I Booked My Flight Online And Chose The "Vegetarian Oriental" Meal. This Is What I Got Share icon

#20 Neighbor's Kid Decided To Decorate My Car With A Rock To Make It Look "Cute" Share icon

#21 Washed My Lenses Share icon

You might also want to try something completely new with your bad day. Have you ever meditated? Have you ever baked bread from scratch? Even if things flop, you’ve got nothing to lose today! It might be the perfect time to branch out and try something you’ve never done before. You might even surprise yourself and really enjoy it!

#22 Someone’s Lost Bag At The Toronto Airport. I Lost Count Of How Many Vehicles Have Driven Around It Since I Sat Down For Lunch Share icon

#23 Opened The Cupboard Door And A 1k Candle Fell Out Share icon

#24 Pipe Burst In The Attic And The Ceiling Caved In Share icon

Finally, HuffPost recommends looking forward when you're experiencing terrible luck one day. Usually, it's important to try to be present, but if the only thing that can get you through a bad day is the fact that you're looking forward to tomorrow, or even next weekend, it's worth it. Think about how great it will be to celebrate your upcoming birthday or to see your parents when they come to visit. If this day is a lost cause, don't worry. The next one won't be!

#25 Only Had A Few More Passes To Go Share icon

#26 Gloves Broke At The Seam On Both Hands For Both Colors. My Hands Didn’t Even Completely Fill Up The Glove So I Don’t Know What Happened. My Work Buddies Are Gonna Find This Hilarious Share icon

#27 Guess The Chicken Had Paprika On It Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying these photos of comically bad luck that people have experienced, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly sad, and let us know in the comments below how you like to turn a bad day around. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece featuring similar pics, you can find even more right here!

#28 Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can? Share icon

#29 Someone Tried And Failed To Break Into My Car Last Night Share icon

#30 Was Just About To Leave For Work. Ceiling Fell Right On The Gaming Setup Share icon

#31 Great Way To Start A Friday Share icon

#32 Bought 2 Days Ago, Receipt Is Gone Of Course Share icon

#33 Accidentally Stepped On My Glasses And They Broke In Half. I Don't Have Money For New Ones Share icon

#34 Paying $1288 For One Ticket Just To See Fan’s Sign For One Entire Song Share icon

#35 Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker Share icon

#36 My Bathroom Scale Randomly Shattered. No Sound, Nothing Around It That Could've Hit It Share icon

#37 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement Share icon Bonus points for the poop litter that spilled and the 4 hours of tinkering with my sump pump to pull this all out.



#38 ATM Chomped Up My Christmas Shopping Budget As A Treat Share icon

#39 Bought These Ice Breakers At The Airport For $6 Share icon

#40 Weekly Plasma Donation And I Got This Lovely Complimentary Bruise Share icon

#41 My Car And House Keys Fell Out Of My Pocket While Playing With My Dogs And Now They’re Buried In Snow Share icon

#42 Tar Splattered On The Back Of My Car. We Are Figuring Out The Mystery, But It May Be That The Transformer On The Pole I Park My Car Next To At My House Might Be Overheating And Leaking Share icon I didn't even know they could do that, unbelievable. I just went to the car wash recently, too.



#43 Grandparents' House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving Share icon

#44 My Mom Thought My Controller Would Be A Good Birthday Cake Decoration. Icing Is Not Coming Off Share icon

#45 3 Minutes From Home Share icon

#46 This Is My 2nd Set Of AirPods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me Share icon

#47 Just Hours After Getting My Check This Happens Share icon

#48 Fiancée Forgot She Was Wearing Slippers To The Airport Before A Week-Long Vacation Share icon

#49 My Defrost Doesn't Work Share icon

#50 Some Women Don't Take Rejection Very Well Apparently Share icon

#51 Just Because It "Fits" Doesn't Mean You Put It In The Locker Share icon

#52 Amazon Said This Photo Is Proof That A $1093, 150-Pound Generator Was Delivered To My House Share icon

#53 I Got Food Poisoning After Ordering Cheap Tilapia Online. I Should've Known That 45 Cents Per Filet Was Going To Cause Me Trouble, But No, I Just Had To Share icon

#54 Opened Up My Fireproof Safe To Find My Passport Growing Mold On Top Of All Of My Important Documents Share icon

#55 Trying To Move My CD Collection, I Should Just Give Up At This Point Share icon

#56 My Entire Trash Can Melted Share icon

#57 Why Does This Only Happen On Saturdays When I Have Plans Share icon

#58 Dad Went On A Rage In The Middle Of A Saturday Night Share icon

#59 American Airlines Flight From Portugal To Pennsylvania. I Was Supposed To Be On That Flight Share icon