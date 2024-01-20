ADVERTISEMENT

Today, on January 20th, 5.46% of 2024 will have passed. However, some people have already run out of luck this year.

So in order to remind you that we always have to expect the unexpected, we put together a collection of unfortunate pictures, depicting folks' struggles with the weather, technology, cars, and pretty much every other facet of the modern world.

I guess it's true what they say: life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.

#1

So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf

So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf

#2

Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign

Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign

#3

Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces

Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces

#4

My Week In 3 Pictures

My Week In 3 Pictures

#5

Happy New Year Indeed

Happy New Year Indeed

#6

Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days

Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days

#7

My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve

My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve

#8

Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed

Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed

#9

Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay

Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay

#10

Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots

Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots

#11

Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕

Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕

#12

I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car

I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car

saderman avatar
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s your fault, though. You have to seal it with a bungee cord or saran wrap or something. 🤦🏼‍♀️

#13

$1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It

$1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It

#14

Brand New iPad Already Logged In

Brand New iPad Already Logged In

#15

New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side

New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side

#16

Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts

Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts

#17

My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One

My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One

ps3 avatar
TrdFrgsn
TrdFrgsn
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘Hmmm, one bottle. Honey, what are you drinking?’

#18

My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car

My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car

#19

Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This

Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This

#20

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who puts icing on a hot cake? Let the layers cool first.

#21

Five Days Into The Year And I'm Already Done

Five Days Into The Year And I'm Already Done

#22

Got Off Work To No Road Home

Got Off Work To No Road Home

janetbest avatar
3 Otters 🦦
3 Otters 🦦
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a hit country song in this. No road home. This is worse than a lot of the ones that came before.

#23

Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke

Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke

#24

While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can

While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can

#25

Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲

Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲

#26

Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year

Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year

#27

Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day

Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*takes a deeeeeeep breath and tries to hold in the never ending question of why humans are like this*

#28

See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House

See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House

#29

Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame

Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame

#30

The Weather Where I Live

The Weather Where I Live

#31

Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year

Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year

#32

Phone vs. Car Door

Phone vs. Car Door

#33

Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House

Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House

#34

Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help

Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help

#35

My Eye After A Chemical Accident. It Won't Open All The Way. Due To The Holiday I Couldn't Get Treatment For 3 Days

My Eye After A Chemical Accident. It Won't Open All The Way. Due To The Holiday I Couldn't Get Treatment For 3 Days

ps3 avatar
TrdFrgsn
TrdFrgsn
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope they wore an eye patch. I have a legit eye patch for just this kind of thing. 🙏

#36

Came Back From Vacation To Wine Cooler Glass Being Shattered

Came Back From Vacation To Wine Cooler Glass Being Shattered

thequickening avatar
the quickening
the quickening
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goes on vacations, has a wine cooler. Doesn't sound like a difficult life.

#37

Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship

Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship

#38

Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year

Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year

#39

I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲

I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲

#40

Me And My Family Witnessing A Flood

Me And My Family Witnessing A Flood

#41

I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up

I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up

#42

Dominos Not At It’s Finest

Dominos Not At It’s Finest

#43

As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It

As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It

#44

Owch

Owch

#45

Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm

Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm

#46

This What's Left Of A Freezer Shelf I Was Washing In The Tub

This What's Left Of A Freezer Shelf I Was Washing In The Tub

#47

This Is How My New Motherboard Arrived Today

This Is How My New Motherboard Arrived Today

#48

My House 😭

My House 😭

#49

Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House

Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House

#50

We Don't Consider You Luggage 'Lost', We Like To Think It's Off On An Adventure

We Don't Consider You Luggage 'Lost', We Like To Think It's Off On An Adventure

#51

Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House

Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House

#52

Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here

Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here

#53

Way To Start My Morning…

Way To Start My Morning…

#54

Not The Greatest Start To 2024 For Me

Not The Greatest Start To 2024 For Me

#55

A Ex Of Mine Emptied My Fridge And Left Me With Expired School Milk

A Ex Of Mine Emptied My Fridge And Left Me With Expired School Milk

#56

Purchased A Sword... With A Broken Handle

Purchased A Sword... With A Broken Handle

eviefindsfossils avatar
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

E6000 craft glue. You can find it at pretty much every craft store, Lowe’s, Walmart, and the like

#57

The Cookie Has No Fortune, I Hope It's Not A Warning

The Cookie Has No Fortune, I Hope It's Not A Warning

#58

My Coworker Asked Me To Watch Her Dog, I Said Yes Assuming She’s House Trained

My Coworker Asked Me To Watch Her Dog, I Said Yes Assuming She’s House Trained

#59

Just Moved In To A New House And My Dog Seemed To Be Bored

Just Moved In To A New House And My Dog Seemed To Be Bored

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should get some of that sour spray that deters dogs from chewing

#60

Missed It By That Much

Missed It By That Much

#61

How My Morning Started - Should Be Working For An Hour

How My Morning Started - Should Be Working For An Hour

#62

Sigh

Sigh

#63

Wife's New Car Well Was New

Wife's New Car Well Was New

#64

New Year Hello

New Year Hello

#65

The Lid Fell Through Both Dishwasher Racks And Onto The Element

The Lid Fell Through Both Dishwasher Racks And Onto The Element

lilykramer avatar
Lily Kramer
Lily Kramer
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there. Had a wooden spoon burn on our heating element. Who knew that could happen even while wet?!

#66

Got In An Accident. I’m At Fault. My Insurance Will Sky Rocket. Hate Black Ice!

Got In An Accident. I’m At Fault. My Insurance Will Sky Rocket. Hate Black Ice!

#67

Almost Made It All The Way Home Safely

Almost Made It All The Way Home Safely

#68

Dr Pepper Exploded In Our Mini Fridge And Obliterated The Shelf

Dr Pepper Exploded In Our Mini Fridge And Obliterated The Shelf

#69

Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work

Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work

#70

I Left A Near Full Pack Of Gum In My Pocket When Washing My Clothes

I Left A Near Full Pack Of Gum In My Pocket When Washing My Clothes

#71

Was So Excited For The First King Cake Of The Year…

Was So Excited For The First King Cake Of The Year…

#72

Plate Exploded!!!

Plate Exploded!!!

#73

Got Into An Accident Earlier This Week

Got Into An Accident Earlier This Week

michaelfrench_1 avatar
Michelle my Belle.
Michelle my Belle.
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. It's tough to mess up an old Volvo like that. Hope everyone was ok.

#74

I Am Not God’s Strongest Soldier

I Am Not God’s Strongest Soldier

#75

Moved In With Partner, And His Cat Chomped My Monitor

Moved In With Partner, And His Cat Chomped My Monitor

#76

Feeling Good For 2024

Feeling Good For 2024

#77

My First Time Wearing These Brand New Socks

My First Time Wearing These Brand New Socks

#78

Not Gonna Wear Beat Cut Jeans In The Snow Again

Not Gonna Wear Beat Cut Jeans In The Snow Again

#79

We Were Supposed To Get Our First Major Snowfall Of 2024 Today… It Rained…

We Were Supposed To Get Our First Major Snowfall Of 2024 Today… It Rained…

#80

My Mom Drove Into My Birds Travel Cage ✌️😔 There Was No More Space Anywhere Else In The Garage, I Should've Thought Twice About My Placement So That's On Me

My Mom Drove Into My Birds Travel Cage ✌️😔 There Was No More Space Anywhere Else In The Garage, I Should've Thought Twice About My Placement So That's On Me

