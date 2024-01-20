80 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You
Today, on January 20th, 5.46% of 2024 will have passed. However, some people have already run out of luck this year.
So in order to remind you that we always have to expect the unexpected, we put together a collection of unfortunate pictures, depicting folks' struggles with the weather, technology, cars, and pretty much every other facet of the modern world.
I guess it's true what they say: life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.
This post may include affiliate links.
So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf
Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign
Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces
My Week In 3 Pictures
Happy New Year Indeed
Fired through a text. I didn’t know they did that.
Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days
My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve
Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed
Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay
Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots
Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕
I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car
That’s your fault, though. You have to seal it with a bungee cord or saran wrap or something. 🤦🏼♀️
$1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It
I feel like a signature should be required for a phone
Brand New iPad Already Logged In
New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side
Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts
My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One
My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car
Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This
It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick
Five Days Into The Year And I'm Already Done
Got Off Work To No Road Home
There’s a hit country song in this. No road home. This is worse than a lot of the ones that came before.
Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke
While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can
Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲
Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year
Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day
*takes a deeeeeeep breath and tries to hold in the never ending question of why humans are like this*
See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House
Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame
The Weather Where I Live
Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year
Phone vs. Car Door
Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House
Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help
My Eye After A Chemical Accident. It Won't Open All The Way. Due To The Holiday I Couldn't Get Treatment For 3 Days
Came Back From Vacation To Wine Cooler Glass Being Shattered
Goes on vacations, has a wine cooler. Doesn't sound like a difficult life.
Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship
What an a*s. They are better off without them.
Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year
I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲
Me And My Family Witnessing A Flood
I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up
Dominos Not At It’s Finest
As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It
Owch
Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm
This What's Left Of A Freezer Shelf I Was Washing In The Tub
This Is How My New Motherboard Arrived Today
My House 😭
Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House
We Don't Consider You Luggage 'Lost', We Like To Think It's Off On An Adventure
Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House
Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here
Way To Start My Morning…
Not The Greatest Start To 2024 For Me
A Ex Of Mine Emptied My Fridge And Left Me With Expired School Milk
Purchased A Sword... With A Broken Handle
E6000 craft glue. You can find it at pretty much every craft store, Lowe’s, Walmart, and the like
The Cookie Has No Fortune, I Hope It's Not A Warning
My Coworker Asked Me To Watch Her Dog, I Said Yes Assuming She’s House Trained
Just Moved In To A New House And My Dog Seemed To Be Bored
You should get some of that sour spray that deters dogs from chewing
Missed It By That Much
How My Morning Started - Should Be Working For An Hour
Sigh
Wife's New Car Well Was New
New Year Hello
The Lid Fell Through Both Dishwasher Racks And Onto The Element
Been there. Had a wooden spoon burn on our heating element. Who knew that could happen even while wet?!
Got In An Accident. I’m At Fault. My Insurance Will Sky Rocket. Hate Black Ice!
Almost Made It All The Way Home Safely
Dr Pepper Exploded In Our Mini Fridge And Obliterated The Shelf
Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work
I Left A Near Full Pack Of Gum In My Pocket When Washing My Clothes
Was So Excited For The First King Cake Of The Year…
Plate Exploded!!!
Got Into An Accident Earlier This Week
Wow. It's tough to mess up an old Volvo like that. Hope everyone was ok.