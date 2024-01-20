I guess it's true what they say: life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.

So in order to remind you that we always have to expect the unexpected, we put together a collection of unfortunate pictures, depicting folks' struggles with the weather, technology, cars, and pretty much every other facet of the modern world.

Today, on January 20th, 5.46% of 2024 will have passed. However, some people have already run out of luck this year.

#1 So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf Share icon

#2 Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign Share icon

#3 Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces Share icon

#4 My Week In 3 Pictures Share icon

#5 Happy New Year Indeed Share icon

#6 Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days Share icon

#7 My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve Share icon

#8 Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay Share icon

#10 Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕 Share icon

#12 I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car Share icon

#13 $1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It Share icon

#14 Brand New iPad Already Logged In Share icon

#15 New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side Share icon

#16 Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts Share icon

#17 My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One Share icon

#18 My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car Share icon

#19 Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This Share icon

#20 It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Five Days Into The Year And I'm Already Done Share icon

#22 Got Off Work To No Road Home Share icon

#23 Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke Share icon

#24 While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can Share icon

#25 Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲 Share icon

#26 Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year Share icon

#27 Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day Share icon

#28 See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House Share icon

#29 Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame Share icon

#30 The Weather Where I Live Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year Share icon

#32 Phone vs. Car Door Share icon

#33 Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House Share icon

#34 Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help Share icon

#35 My Eye After A Chemical Accident. It Won't Open All The Way. Due To The Holiday I Couldn't Get Treatment For 3 Days Share icon

#36 Came Back From Vacation To Wine Cooler Glass Being Shattered Share icon

#37 Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship Share icon

#38 Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year Share icon

#39 I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲 Share icon

#40 Me And My Family Witnessing A Flood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up Share icon

#42 Dominos Not At It’s Finest Share icon

#43 As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It Share icon

#44 Owch Share icon

#45 Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm Share icon

#46 This What's Left Of A Freezer Shelf I Was Washing In The Tub Share icon

#47 This Is How My New Motherboard Arrived Today Share icon

#48 My House 😭 Share icon

#49 Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House Share icon

#50 We Don't Consider You Luggage 'Lost', We Like To Think It's Off On An Adventure Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House Share icon

#52 Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here Share icon

#53 Way To Start My Morning… Share icon

#54 Not The Greatest Start To 2024 For Me Share icon

#55 A Ex Of Mine Emptied My Fridge And Left Me With Expired School Milk Share icon

#56 Purchased A Sword... With A Broken Handle Share icon

#57 The Cookie Has No Fortune, I Hope It's Not A Warning Share icon

#58 My Coworker Asked Me To Watch Her Dog, I Said Yes Assuming She’s House Trained Share icon

#59 Just Moved In To A New House And My Dog Seemed To Be Bored Share icon

#60 Missed It By That Much Share icon

#61 How My Morning Started - Should Be Working For An Hour Share icon

#62 Sigh Share icon

#63 Wife's New Car Well Was New Share icon

#64 New Year Hello Share icon

#65 The Lid Fell Through Both Dishwasher Racks And Onto The Element Share icon

#66 Got In An Accident. I’m At Fault. My Insurance Will Sky Rocket. Hate Black Ice! Share icon

#67 Almost Made It All The Way Home Safely Share icon

#68 Dr Pepper Exploded In Our Mini Fridge And Obliterated The Shelf Share icon

#69 Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work Share icon

#70 I Left A Near Full Pack Of Gum In My Pocket When Washing My Clothes Share icon

#71 Was So Excited For The First King Cake Of The Year… Share icon

#72 Plate Exploded!!! Share icon

#73 Got Into An Accident Earlier This Week Share icon

#74 I Am Not God’s Strongest Soldier Share icon

#75 Moved In With Partner, And His Cat Chomped My Monitor Share icon

#76 Feeling Good For 2024 Share icon

#77 My First Time Wearing These Brand New Socks Share icon

#78 Not Gonna Wear Beat Cut Jeans In The Snow Again Share icon

#79 We Were Supposed To Get Our First Major Snowfall Of 2024 Today… It Rained… Share icon