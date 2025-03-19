ADVERTISEMENT

Mistakes are inevitable. No matter how prepared you (think you) are, no matter how lucky you were born, at some point in time, you’re going to get into an accident that might set you back a lot financially. It hurts. It’s embarrassing. It’s devastating. But the silver lining is that you’re far from the only person to be in this predicament—lots of people can empathize with you.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most expensive fails to ever be shared on the internet, from smashed phones and broken home appliances to damaged cars and wrecked homes. Scroll down to check out the pics below. Remember, no matter how bad you think things can get, they can get a lot worse—and that, ironically, makes you more grateful for what you already have.

#1

My Mom Accidentally Left Her Mirror In Front Of The Window Over The Day. After Coming Back She Found This

Burnt window sill caused by a magnifying mirror accident, illustrating a costly mishap.

    #2

    Phone Slipped Out Of My Pocket While Go Karting And Became Wedged Under The Kart. This Is What I Found At The End Of The Lap

    Damaged smartphone corner after an expensive accident, showing visible cracks and dents.

    #3

    Looks Like I Won't Be Listening To My New Vinyl Record. Thanks, USPS

    Mailbox with bent package inside, symbolizing costly accidents and sharing in others' misfortunes online.

    You cannot allow yourself to live in constant fear and paranoia that something bad will happen, because all that chronic worry will destroy your health. Naturally, many things will inevitably go wrong in your life. Over and over again. Mistakes, accidents, and rejection are a part of life. How you react to situations that you can’t control, despite your best preparation, is what matters.

    On the one hand, you can blame yourself and/or the world for your bad luck, and stew in your misery. On the other hand, you can see failure as an opportunity for growth, flexibility, and improvement. (You get bonus points if you can laugh and stay optimistic in the face of adversity.)
    #4

    Long Story Short, I Saw A Cockroach

    Oven door shattered, glass scattered on the kitchen floor, showing a super expensive accident aftermath.

    #5

    Driving My Wife's New Car (Still On The First Tank Of Gas) When This Happened

    Car tire punctured by a metal hook on road, showing an expensive accident.

    #6

    Played At Topgolf For The First Time Yesterday. This Is What I Found When I Got To My Car

    Car mirror damaged by a golf ball, illustrating an expensive accident.

    Some mistakes are going to cost you more money, time, and energy than others. Spilling your morning coffee on your shirt during rush hour can be embarrassing and yucky, but it’s likely not going to break the bank. Having your car, home, or expensive new gadget wrecked due to a run of bad luck, meanwhile, is going to set you back immensely.

    Your ability to weather the storm is going to depend on your character (i.e., how you respond to immense stress) and your finances (whether or not you have enough resources to replace the loss).

    Broadly speaking, the better off you are financially, the more of a safety net you have when it comes to unforeseen events. If your income is bigger than your expenses, if you’ve got enough savings and investments, then you can quite easily pay to repair the damage done without compromising your lifestyle. Not everyone is as lucky, though.

    #7

    Friend Of Mine Posted This Photo Of The Job Site Today

    Concrete accident covering stairs with text overlay, illustrating expensive mishap.

    #8

    My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch

    Washer with shattered door, highlighting expensive accident aftermath.

    #9

    Gonna Be A Long Day

    Workers stand by spilled paint cans on the road, illustrating a costly accident.

    On the other hand, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, every additional expense can be a major headache that forces you to sacrifice important aspects of your life, whether that’s paying for food, fuel, bills, clothes education, etc.

    Repairing a damaged phone, appliance, or car isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s now a question of survival. That’s why it’s so important to have some sort of emergency budget that you can fall back on when times get tough.
    #10

    Put Them In Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them

    Melted game controllers on a baking tray, illustrating an expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to worry about hiding the controllers from the kids now. NOW, you have to worry about hiding *yourself* from the kids!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

    Room with damaged walls and scattered debris, showcasing an expensive accident aftermath.

    Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state...

    #12

    30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work

    Water geyser from a street accident flooding a suburban neighborhood road under a clear sky.

    Any emergency fund is better than having nothing, but obviously, the bigger it is, the more flexibility you have when you have to replace an expensive item, transition between jobs, deal with sudden illnesses, etc.

    That being said, you also want to enjoy yourself, eat well, invest in your health and fitness, take care of your family, travel, and spend time on your hobbies.

    So you have to find a balance between saving enough money each month to forge a sizeable emergency fund (and, ideally, also setting aside another part of your savings for investing) and actually spending your money to make the most of life.
    #13

    Flooding Inside Duke Hospital In Durham, North Carolina Due To A Burst Pipe

    Flooded hallway due to expensive accident with water pouring from the ceiling, causing damage.

    #14

    How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased

    Firefighter photographing submerged vehicle in a lake after an expensive accident.

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most exciting thing I would do with a 1/2 million dollar car is drive up and down the driveway and polish the rims for about a month before I dared drive more than a block at Min speed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day

    Shattered glass in a warehouse after an expensive accident, wooden frame still standing.

    HSBC notes that your emergency fund is the money you save and put aside to cover a financial shock without going into debt. This fund, hopefully, gives you some peace of mind that you can weather the storm.

    According to the bank, you should aim to have between 3 and 6 months’ essential expenses covered. The fund should be enough for you to pay your rent or mortgage, groceries, and utilities.
    #16

    Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries

    Kitchen fire aftermath with damaged cabinets and soot, illustrating expensive accidents.

    #17

    Before You Ask, It's A Jackfruit

    Car windshield shattered by falling jackfruit, showing an expensive accident aftermath.

    #18

    Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It

    Expensive accident as a phone inside a wet pouch by the beach.

    A large part of figuring out how big your emergency fund should be comes down to being honest with yourself while you look through all of your expenses. It can be uncomfortable, but you have to figure out what you can back on in case of a financial shock.

    For instance, getting a cup of coffee in town and going for dinner at a nice restaurant are, obviously, things many people enjoy, but they aren’t essential.

    #19

    This Is A Prime Example Of Why You Don't Park In Front Of A Hydrant

    Car surrounded by fire hoses after an expensive accident near a hydrant.

    #20

    When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

    Office covered in snow due to an expensive accident, showing a snowy couch, chair, desk, and computer equipment.

    #21

    Tech Repair Client Did This To ‘Combat Overheating’

    Laptop bottom with numerous drilled holes, showcasing an expensive repair accident.

    Other areas where you can cut back when things get tough include paying for streaming and other services, expensive food deliveries, vacations, shopping for random things online, etc.

    Furthermore, you can always consider replacing your damaged gadgets and appliances with (hopefully) more physically resilient and budget-friendly variants. The freshest upgrade might not always make the most sense economically.
    #22

    Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

    "Basement filled with water after super expensive accident causes flooding and damage."

    #23

    I Was Tightening The Last Bolt At The Roof Edge Of The Construction When The Spanner Slipped From My Hand And Fell On The Solar Panel On The Adjacent Building

    Cracked solar panel with a wrench left on the surface, illustrating a costly accident.

    #24

    My Mom Left Her Car For 2 Months, Came Back To It Covered In Mold

    Mold-covered car interior and steering wheel, showcasing the aftermath of an expensive accident.

    However, not everyone agrees with the idea behind the fund worth 3 to 6 months of expenses. For many families, this is a lofty goal that is very difficult to reach.

    Economist Emily Gallagher from the University of Colorado Boulder told CNBC Select that low-income American households should aim to save $2,467. This amounts to roughly a month’s worth of income if you’re earning around $30,000 per year in a family of four. This is a more realistic target, according to Gallagher.
    #25

    I Accidentally Dropped My Perfume Bottle

    Cracked bathroom sink with brass faucet, highlighting expensive accidents.

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom did that except it was in the BRAND NEW toilet. I had just installed it and she dropped a bottle trying to put it in a bathroom cabinet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    A Truck Carrying A Tank Of White Paint Dropped It On The Road

    Jeep covered in white paint after an accident on a road, highlighting an expensive mishap.

    #27

    Someone Broke My Friends Bass In Half

    Broken double bass leaning against its case, representing a super expensive accident.

    CNN reports that American shoppers may be “starting to tap out” as their spending slows. Retail sales rose just 0.2% in February compared to January 2025, as per the Commerce Department. This was lower than the 0.7% increase that was projected and expected. In other words, Americans are becoming more cautious of their spending as they’re becoming more stretched.

    Spending in February declined the most at department stores, restaurants, bars, and gasoline stations. On the flip side, spending rose online and at health stores.
    #28

    Plane Crashed Into Newly Built House

    Plane crash into the roof of a house showing damage, illustrating a super expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if you build it, they will come. Never said anything about them coming by air, though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    WCGW By Grilling Next To Your Siding?

    Melted siding and damaged wall from a grill accident, illustrating a super expensive incident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is MUCH worse than when it happened to me. In my case, it was just a bit of minor warping on the vinyl siding.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Cable Guy Drills A Hole In The Side Of House, Into A Closet, Through A Guitar Case, And Right Through A Martin Hd-28v

    Damaged guitar with a visible hole above its protective case, highlighting an expensive accident.

    What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever had to repair or replace in your entire life, dear Pandas? What exactly happened? Did you have an emergency budget to help you back then or did you have to scrimp and save for months to afford the replacement?

    How do you typically react when things go very, very wrong? Do you tend to panic or are you always as cool as a cucumber? We’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments below.
    #31

    Driving Into Your Garage With Your Bike Still Attached To You Cars Roof

    Car with a smashed windshield and a bicycle stuck in a garage accident, illustrating an expensive mishap.

    #32

    A $5,000,000 Oops

    Expensive accident with large medical equipment fallen on its side in a hospital room, causing noticeable disruption.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LMAO I love this one. The M in MRI is for MAGNETIC. You don't want to have so much as a steel nail in the same room with one of those when they're on.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Ever Make A $100,000 Mistake?

    "Spilled purple substance in truck unloading area highlights costly accident aftermath."

    Recently moved to shipping for a ink making company. While unloading a dark trailer, I punctured a 2000# tote of water based ink. The entire thing emptied in a matter of seconds. The entire trailer, dock door, and outside was turned blue. Even thou its water based it still had water pollutants in it so EPA had to be called in due to it getting into the sewer. The specialty company that was called in to clean up has spent the last 3 weeks digging up the sewer and surrounding ground that had been contaminated. A few days of heavy rain hasnt helped the clean up at all. Needless to say I had a nervous break down and missed 2 days of work. Got a call asking if I quiting, which would possibly lead to criminal charges. Being close to 3 weeks out I can finally think back and sorta laugh at this situation.

    #34

    Taking A Shower For The First Time In The House I Just Bought 🤡

    Broken tiles scattered in a shower, revealing damage and an expensive accident.

    My first ever house! The tiles hit me on their way down. I got out of the shower and simply walked away to make/have a coffee because I can not mentally handle this yet.

    #35

    Someone Reversed Their Boat Trailer Into My Rental

    Damaged car from expensive accident involving a boat motor at a carwash.

    #36

    My Kid Poured Candle Wax Down The Drain

    Close-up of clogged pipe showing expensive accident aftermath with white blockage inside a black fitting.

    #37

    GF Accidentally Spilled Hot Wax On Ps5

    Damaged gaming console with melted casing, indicating a costly accident.

    #38

    Couple Accidentally Roll Into River While “Getting Busy” Inside Their Car

    Car being retrieved from water after an expensive accident, highlighting the impact of costly mishaps on the internet.

    #39

    This Is At Least $700k Worth Of LED Video Wall, According To People In The Know

    $300K LED video wall collapsed at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

    #40

    New Airpod Fell Into Paint

    Hand covered in white paint, illustrating an expensive accident.

    #41

    Yesterday I Forgot To Bring My Arm Down While Driving A Crane Inside

    Damaged warehouse entrance after expensive accident, with dented metal siding and caution tape.

    #42

    It's My First Summer In Arizona. Left My Laptop In My Car. Lesson Learned

    Broken Lenovo laptop keyboard with missing keys showing signs of an expensive accident.

    #43

    Paint Lid Wasn't Closed Properly By The Store

    Spilled paint in the car trunk from an expensive accident, with a paint bucket on the side.

    #44

    Candle Was Super Fragrant Last Night... Now I Know Why!

    Melting TV screen dripping into a candle holder, representing an expensive accident.

    #45

    I Think I’m Going To Need A Bigger Bucket

    Ceiling leak in a bedroom creates an expensive accident, with water pouring into a bucket on the floor.

    #46

    Had A Leak Develop In Our Laboratory This Morning. Nobody Was On Campus To Catch It So There Was 4 Inches Of Standing Water And Countless Ruined Pieces Of Equipment

    Water leak in a lab causing potential damage to equipment, illustrating an expensive accident scenario.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once ran a data center located in our building's basement, about 110 or so servers. Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend a user needed a new monitor. There was a spare in the server room. I went to get it; when I bent down to pick it up from the floor, I glanced through a cutout in a raised-floor tile and saw a movie - 'A River Runs Through It'. First call was to the building facilities people, second was to the boss to contact the clients and tell them we were going down NOW! Then I started powering down servers as fast as I could before the water got to the electrical junction boxes under that floor. A line carrying chiller water to an air handler was rubbing on a motor housing & wore through. We didn't lose a thing, and were back up in a few hours. Since we were in the basement, the water alarms were up at the ceiling, "since water could only leak in from heavy rain". I told the guy I thought that water runs downhill. His grin said someone else was due for a bad day.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This

    Broken watch on wrist after an expensive accident, wearing red and neon green gloves, on a bike.

    #48

    Crashed Stealth Bomber

    Aerial view of a runway with vehicles and personnel around a damaged aircraft, depicting an expensive accident.

    #49

    Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System

    Commercial kitchen with deep fryers messy after an expensive accident.

    #50

    New Photos Of The $80 Million Mars Ingenuity Helicopter, Showing A Blade Completely Broken Off And Lodged Into A Martian Sand Dune

    Small helicopter on desert terrain, highlighting its super expensive technology in harsh conditions.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sad occurrence, true, but it truly served above and beyond its design specs.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Lawn Service Used The Wrong Herbicide On My Neighbor’s 1 Acre Yard

    View of a mixed grass lawn beside a lake, sloping down to the water, showcasing an expensive renovation accident.

    #52

    Accidentally Stepped On My Glasses And They Went Half. Don't Have Money For New Ones

    Broken glasses held in hand, highlighting an expensive accident aftermath.

    #53

    Just Set Up New Monitor, Chair Slipped Under Me And I Hit The Desk, And Monitor Fell And Broke

    Broken computer monitor displaying colorful lines, showcasing an expensive accident.

    #54

    It Was A Sad Morning…

    Broken glass bottle in sink, expensive accident with skincare product scattered around the drain.

    Ever accidentally dropped $200 down the sink? This bottle was new. If anyone has recommendations for other serums that aren’t as expensive I will gladly accept them!

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't feel bad about this one. I looked up the company on the label and it's not medicine, it's very expensive snakeoil. They do average $200 per bottle though so that's accurate but the company website for this product reads like a late night informercial from the '90s.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Phone Slipped Out Of My Pocket At About 9 Thousand Feet While Skydiving. Found It Shattered On The Runway, But Somehow It Is Still Semi-Functional

    Skydiver drops phone mid-air, resulting in shattered screens after an expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contact the manufacturer, and ask for a new phone in exchange for a testimonial, a la the old "Timex - Takes a licking and keeps on ticking" wristwatch commercials.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip

    Frozen water damage outside a building, illustrating expensive accidents with ice.

    #57

    In Ten Seconds I'm Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter's Insurance

    Flooded basement window showing potential expensive accident damage.

    #58

    Pricey Chew Toy

    Damaged gaming console with broken controllers after an expensive accident.

    #59

    I Was Mowing The Lawn And Found Some Money :(

    Shredded euro banknotes scattered on grass, symbolizing a super expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unlike many of the incidents shown here, this is potentially recoverable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    My Dad Said He Would Make Dinner Today And Grilled The Expensive Bullet Steak I Bought. This Is The Result

    Close-up of an overcooked steak, illustrating an expensive accident in cooking.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just learned about Bullet Steak recently. It's supposed to be very good and not cooked to hell and back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies

    Messy backyard after expensive accident with scattered trash and a tree in the corner.

    #62

    My Cat Decided To Share Her Lunch With Me Via My Headphones

    Headphones damaged with spilled liquid on cluttered surface, highlighting expensive accidents.

    #63

    Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

    Broken toilet lying on tiled bathroom floor after a costly accident.

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One should never laugh at accidents like this that could have turned out very badly, yet . . .

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Ever Left Your Fuel Door Open And Gas Cap Off, Then Driven Home? Well Then, This Should Make You Feel Better

    Car with broken side mirror in a car wash, highlighting an expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be OK, after all, they put 'detergent' in gasoline...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night

    Paint cans spilled in a store aisle after an expensive accident, creating a messy and costly cleanup scene.

    #66

    My Wife’s iPhone Was Dangling From Her Pocket While Karting

    Damaged smartphone with cracked camera, illustrating an expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That'll buff out. (At least it's not down to the circuitry / battery like the other poor phone.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    My 5-Year-Old Son Got Upset That It Was His Bedtime And Threw A 50-Cent Yo-Yo At My 77" Sony Oled. The Yo-Yo Won, And The TV's Done

    Cracked TV screen and visible damage on wall reflecting an expensive accident.

    Blue
    Blue
    Blue
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And did the child got grounded for a year? would definitely not deserve anything during that point after this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Don’t Buy The Cheapest Carport On Amazon

    Car accident under a collapsed metal frame in a snowy landscape, highlighting expensive mishap aftermath.

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't buy the cheap carport with soft top and 1" aluminum tubes where you get snow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    Someone Without Insurance Hit My Neighbors Ferrari

    Damaged luxury white car in a driveway after an accident, showcasing expensive mishaps.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I assume the Ferrari had full coverage. That's kind of what it's for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy

    Damaged futuristic car on a towing trailer, highlighting an expensive accident amid a green landscape.

    #71

    Witnessed This Crash! Db12

    Tram collides with luxury car on tracks during sunset; costly accident scene.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like someone wasn't were they were supposed to be and it's not the tram because they can only follow the tracks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    My Friend Arrived At His House And Left His School Backpack In His Car, Moments Later Heard A Breaking Sound And Returns To This With All His School Notes And Books Gone

    Car window shattered, showing evidence of an expensive accident.

    That is why you never leave something important in your car but the city where we are (Quebec City) this is super rare.

    #73

    Knocked A Candle Onto My Brand New Boots

    Worn boots with melted tops on carpet, showcasing signs of an expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, people used to wear waxed cloaks as protection against rain...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

    Spilled paint near a front door, a bucket placed on wooden floor, representing expensive accident cleanup efforts.

    #75

    Family Member Gave Us A Cubby House For Free. This Is How They Dropped It Off

    Broken wooden structure in backyard after an expensive accident, with scattered blue and natural planks.

    #76

    Left The Stove On Accidentally For 5 Hours, Noticed When I Came Back Home. There Goes My Gas Bill… At Least I Didn’t Burn My Place Down

    Gas stove left on with no pan, potential for expensive accident in kitchen.

    #77

    My Wedding Ring Slipped Off And Fell Down The Gap Between The Sink And The Wall. The Gap's Very Deep. This Is In A Bnb And Checkout Is In 11 Hours

    Soap bottle on sink near small cracks highlighted in yellow, illustrating potential expensive accidents.

    Only way to get a visual on the ring was to use the selfie camera, hence the second picture is so out of focus

    #78

    This Is My 2nd Set Of Ipods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me

    AirPods accidentally left inside a washing machine drum after an expensive mishap.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NGL, not an Apple fan, but accidents like this are always a shame. Better luck in future.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down

    Car accident requiring expensive recovery, vehicle flipped and stuck in a peculiar position while being lifted by workers.

    #80

    Apparently There's A Staple Sticking Upon This Bench

    Scratched laptop bottom showing damage, representing expensive accident.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rare case where there is at least a faint hope that it might buff out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #81

    Spent 10 Minutes Looking For The Drip Tray For The Forman Grill, After I Turned It On

    Grill with melted plastic on surface after an expensive accident.

    #82

    Aluminium Pots And Pans Can Melt On An Electric Stove If All The Water Is Gone And It's Left On For A Long Time

    Melted pot on stove after expensive accident with stove burner.

    #83

    I Lost My Phone On A Festival, A Few Hours Later I Found It Burning Next To The Campfire

    Burnt smartphone on a white plate, showcasing aftermath of an expensive accident.

    #84

    90° And Another 6 Hours Until High Tide

    Boat stranded on sandbank, highlighting expensive accident under clear blue sky.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Six HOURS? Couldn't that damage the hull / keel? (Great balance, BTW)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #85

    Plumbers Broke Through This Foundation To Add Pipes, Compromising The Structural Support Of The Home

    Damaged foundation with a broken pipe after an expensive accident.

    #86

    Next Time I Won't Park Next To A Softball Field

    Car roof with a large shattered glass hole under a streetlight, illustrating an expensive accident.

    #87

    Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros

    Vintage car accident in busy intersection, attracting attention after an expensive collision.

    #88

    Diaper Got Mixed With Laundry And Went Into Washing Machine. Everything Is Covered In Absorbent Hydro Gel

    Hand holding detergent pieces in washing machine, showcasing results of an expensive accident.

    Toddler loves hiding things. Put used diaper in laundry basket, we didn’t notice and put clothes in washer. Diaper expanded, exploded and covered everything with hydro gel.

    #89

    My GF's Mirror Melted My Monitor

    Damaged TV screen with a burn mark from a super expensive accident.

    #90

    My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink

    Damaged gaming console with melted screen, highlighting an expensive accident.

    I had a home tattoo kit in my closet on the shelf (about 7 feet of the ground) don't know how they got to it. They stole the ink and rubbed it all over the house while my spouse was cooking lunch. (I was at work) But I'm pretty sure my switch is toast.

    #91

    Tried To Dry My Running Shoes

    Damaged yellow sneakers with black scorch marks, illustrating expensive accidents.

    So, yesterday I ran in my new-ish running shoes (50 miles) in the pouring rain. Washed out all the mud and left to dry, but today they were still soaked so I put them near the fireplace. Apparently, TOO near.

    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hack if you will; If you want to dry sneakers, put them in your car that is parked outside. Unless it's snowing or raining, the shoes will dry within 3 hours.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
