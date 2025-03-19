Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most expensive fails to ever be shared on the internet, from smashed phones and broken home appliances to damaged cars and wrecked homes. Scroll down to check out the pics below. Remember, no matter how bad you think things can get, they can get a lot worse—and that, ironically, makes you more grateful for what you already have.

Mistakes are inevitable. No matter how prepared you (think you) are, no matter how lucky you were born, at some point in time, you’re going to get into an accident that might set you back a lot financially. It hurts. It’s embarrassing. It’s devastating. But the silver lining is that you’re far from the only person to be in this predicament—lots of people can empathize with you.

#1 My Mom Accidentally Left Her Mirror In Front Of The Window Over The Day. After Coming Back She Found This Share icon

#2 Phone Slipped Out Of My Pocket While Go Karting And Became Wedged Under The Kart. This Is What I Found At The End Of The Lap Share icon

#3 Looks Like I Won't Be Listening To My New Vinyl Record. Thanks, USPS Share icon

You cannot allow yourself to live in constant fear and paranoia that something bad will happen, because all that chronic worry will destroy your health. Naturally, many things will inevitably go wrong in your life. Over and over again. Mistakes, accidents, and rejection are a part of life. How you react to situations that you can’t control, despite your best preparation, is what matters. On the one hand, you can blame yourself and/or the world for your bad luck, and stew in your misery. On the other hand, you can see failure as an opportunity for growth, flexibility, and improvement. (You get bonus points if you can laugh and stay optimistic in the face of adversity.)

#4 Long Story Short, I Saw A Cockroach Share icon

#5 Driving My Wife's New Car (Still On The First Tank Of Gas) When This Happened Share icon

#6 Played At Topgolf For The First Time Yesterday. This Is What I Found When I Got To My Car Share icon

Some mistakes are going to cost you more money, time, and energy than others. Spilling your morning coffee on your shirt during rush hour can be embarrassing and yucky, but it’s likely not going to break the bank. Having your car, home, or expensive new gadget wrecked due to a run of bad luck, meanwhile, is going to set you back immensely. Your ability to weather the storm is going to depend on your character (i.e., how you respond to immense stress) and your finances (whether or not you have enough resources to replace the loss). Broadly speaking, the better off you are financially, the more of a safety net you have when it comes to unforeseen events. If your income is bigger than your expenses, if you’ve got enough savings and investments, then you can quite easily pay to repair the damage done without compromising your lifestyle. Not everyone is as lucky, though. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Friend Of Mine Posted This Photo Of The Job Site Today Share icon

#8 My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch Share icon

#9 Gonna Be A Long Day Share icon

On the other hand, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, every additional expense can be a major headache that forces you to sacrifice important aspects of your life, whether that’s paying for food, fuel, bills, clothes education, etc. Repairing a damaged phone, appliance, or car isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s now a question of survival. That’s why it’s so important to have some sort of emergency budget that you can fall back on when times get tough.

#10 Put Them In Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them Share icon

#11 Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job Share icon Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state...

#12 30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work Share icon

Any emergency fund is better than having nothing, but obviously, the bigger it is, the more flexibility you have when you have to replace an expensive item, transition between jobs, deal with sudden illnesses, etc. That being said, you also want to enjoy yourself, eat well, invest in your health and fitness, take care of your family, travel, and spend time on your hobbies. So you have to find a balance between saving enough money each month to forge a sizeable emergency fund (and, ideally, also setting aside another part of your savings for investing) and actually spending your money to make the most of life.

#13 Flooding Inside Duke Hospital In Durham, North Carolina Due To A Burst Pipe Share icon

#14 How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased Share icon

#15 Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day Share icon

HSBC notes that your emergency fund is the money you save and put aside to cover a financial shock without going into debt. This fund, hopefully, gives you some peace of mind that you can weather the storm. According to the bank, you should aim to have between 3 and 6 months’ essential expenses covered. The fund should be enough for you to pay your rent or mortgage, groceries, and utilities.

#16 Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries Share icon

#17 Before You Ask, It's A Jackfruit Share icon

#18 Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It Share icon

A large part of figuring out how big your emergency fund should be comes down to being honest with yourself while you look through all of your expenses. It can be uncomfortable, but you have to figure out what you can back on in case of a financial shock. For instance, getting a cup of coffee in town and going for dinner at a nice restaurant are, obviously, things many people enjoy, but they aren’t essential. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Is A Prime Example Of Why You Don't Park In Front Of A Hydrant Share icon

#20 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office Share icon

#21 Tech Repair Client Did This To ‘Combat Overheating’ Share icon

Other areas where you can cut back when things get tough include paying for streaming and other services, expensive food deliveries, vacations, shopping for random things online, etc. Furthermore, you can always consider replacing your damaged gadgets and appliances with (hopefully) more physically resilient and budget-friendly variants. The freshest upgrade might not always make the most sense economically.

#22 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement Share icon

#23 I Was Tightening The Last Bolt At The Roof Edge Of The Construction When The Spanner Slipped From My Hand And Fell On The Solar Panel On The Adjacent Building Share icon

#24 My Mom Left Her Car For 2 Months, Came Back To It Covered In Mold Share icon

However, not everyone agrees with the idea behind the fund worth 3 to 6 months of expenses. For many families, this is a lofty goal that is very difficult to reach. Economist Emily Gallagher from the University of Colorado Boulder told CNBC Select that low-income American households should aim to save $2,467. This amounts to roughly a month’s worth of income if you’re earning around $30,000 per year in a family of four. This is a more realistic target, according to Gallagher.

#25 I Accidentally Dropped My Perfume Bottle Share icon

#26 A Truck Carrying A Tank Of White Paint Dropped It On The Road Share icon

#27 Someone Broke My Friends Bass In Half Share icon

CNN reports that American shoppers may be “starting to tap out” as their spending slows. Retail sales rose just 0.2% in February compared to January 2025, as per the Commerce Department. This was lower than the 0.7% increase that was projected and expected. In other words, Americans are becoming more cautious of their spending as they’re becoming more stretched. Spending in February declined the most at department stores, restaurants, bars, and gasoline stations. On the flip side, spending rose online and at health stores.

#28 Plane Crashed Into Newly Built House Share icon

#29 WCGW By Grilling Next To Your Siding? Share icon

#30 Cable Guy Drills A Hole In The Side Of House, Into A Closet, Through A Guitar Case, And Right Through A Martin Hd-28v Share icon

What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever had to repair or replace in your entire life, dear Pandas? What exactly happened? Did you have an emergency budget to help you back then or did you have to scrimp and save for months to afford the replacement? How do you typically react when things go very, very wrong? Do you tend to panic or are you always as cool as a cucumber? We’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

#31 Driving Into Your Garage With Your Bike Still Attached To You Cars Roof Share icon

#32 A $5,000,000 Oops Share icon

#33 Ever Make A $100,000 Mistake? Share icon Recently moved to shipping for a ink making company. While unloading a dark trailer, I punctured a 2000# tote of water based ink. The entire thing emptied in a matter of seconds. The entire trailer, dock door, and outside was turned blue. Even thou its water based it still had water pollutants in it so EPA had to be called in due to it getting into the sewer. The specialty company that was called in to clean up has spent the last 3 weeks digging up the sewer and surrounding ground that had been contaminated. A few days of heavy rain hasnt helped the clean up at all. Needless to say I had a nervous break down and missed 2 days of work. Got a call asking if I quiting, which would possibly lead to criminal charges. Being close to 3 weeks out I can finally think back and sorta laugh at this situation.



#34 Taking A Shower For The First Time In The House I Just Bought 🤡 Share icon My first ever house! The tiles hit me on their way down. I got out of the shower and simply walked away to make/have a coffee because I can not mentally handle this yet.

#35 Someone Reversed Their Boat Trailer Into My Rental Share icon

#36 My Kid Poured Candle Wax Down The Drain Share icon

#37 GF Accidentally Spilled Hot Wax On Ps5 Share icon

#38 Couple Accidentally Roll Into River While “Getting Busy” Inside Their Car Share icon

#39 This Is At Least $700k Worth Of LED Video Wall, According To People In The Know Share icon

#40 New Airpod Fell Into Paint Share icon

#41 Yesterday I Forgot To Bring My Arm Down While Driving A Crane Inside Share icon

#42 It's My First Summer In Arizona. Left My Laptop In My Car. Lesson Learned Share icon

#43 Paint Lid Wasn't Closed Properly By The Store Share icon

#44 Candle Was Super Fragrant Last Night... Now I Know Why! Share icon

#45 I Think I’m Going To Need A Bigger Bucket Share icon

#46 Had A Leak Develop In Our Laboratory This Morning. Nobody Was On Campus To Catch It So There Was 4 Inches Of Standing Water And Countless Ruined Pieces Of Equipment Share icon

#47 Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This Share icon

#48 Crashed Stealth Bomber Share icon

#49 Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System Share icon

#50 New Photos Of The $80 Million Mars Ingenuity Helicopter, Showing A Blade Completely Broken Off And Lodged Into A Martian Sand Dune Share icon

#51 Lawn Service Used The Wrong Herbicide On My Neighbor’s 1 Acre Yard Share icon

#52 Accidentally Stepped On My Glasses And They Went Half. Don't Have Money For New Ones Share icon

#53 Just Set Up New Monitor, Chair Slipped Under Me And I Hit The Desk, And Monitor Fell And Broke Share icon

#54 It Was A Sad Morning… Share icon Ever accidentally dropped $200 down the sink? This bottle was new. If anyone has recommendations for other serums that aren’t as expensive I will gladly accept them!



#55 Phone Slipped Out Of My Pocket At About 9 Thousand Feet While Skydiving. Found It Shattered On The Runway, But Somehow It Is Still Semi-Functional Share icon

#56 Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip Share icon

#57 In Ten Seconds I'm Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter's Insurance Share icon

#58 Pricey Chew Toy Share icon

#59 I Was Mowing The Lawn And Found Some Money :( Share icon

#60 My Dad Said He Would Make Dinner Today And Grilled The Expensive Bullet Steak I Bought. This Is The Result Share icon

#61 Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies Share icon

#62 My Cat Decided To Share Her Lunch With Me Via My Headphones Share icon

#63 Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet Share icon

#64 Ever Left Your Fuel Door Open And Gas Cap Off, Then Driven Home? Well Then, This Should Make You Feel Better Share icon

#65 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night Share icon

#66 My Wife’s iPhone Was Dangling From Her Pocket While Karting Share icon

#67 My 5-Year-Old Son Got Upset That It Was His Bedtime And Threw A 50-Cent Yo-Yo At My 77" Sony Oled. The Yo-Yo Won, And The TV's Done Share icon

#68 Don’t Buy The Cheapest Carport On Amazon Share icon

#69 Someone Without Insurance Hit My Neighbors Ferrari Share icon

#70 Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy Share icon

#71 Witnessed This Crash! Db12 Share icon

#72 My Friend Arrived At His House And Left His School Backpack In His Car, Moments Later Heard A Breaking Sound And Returns To This With All His School Notes And Books Gone Share icon That is why you never leave something important in your car but the city where we are (Quebec City) this is super rare.

#73 Knocked A Candle Onto My Brand New Boots Share icon

#74 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment Share icon

#75 Family Member Gave Us A Cubby House For Free. This Is How They Dropped It Off Share icon

#76 Left The Stove On Accidentally For 5 Hours, Noticed When I Came Back Home. There Goes My Gas Bill… At Least I Didn’t Burn My Place Down Share icon

#77 My Wedding Ring Slipped Off And Fell Down The Gap Between The Sink And The Wall. The Gap's Very Deep. This Is In A Bnb And Checkout Is In 11 Hours Share icon Only way to get a visual on the ring was to use the selfie camera, hence the second picture is so out of focus



#78 This Is My 2nd Set Of Ipods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me Share icon

#79 Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down Share icon

#80 Apparently There's A Staple Sticking Upon This Bench Share icon

#81 Spent 10 Minutes Looking For The Drip Tray For The Forman Grill, After I Turned It On Share icon

#82 Aluminium Pots And Pans Can Melt On An Electric Stove If All The Water Is Gone And It's Left On For A Long Time Share icon

#83 I Lost My Phone On A Festival, A Few Hours Later I Found It Burning Next To The Campfire Share icon

#84 90° And Another 6 Hours Until High Tide Share icon

#85 Plumbers Broke Through This Foundation To Add Pipes, Compromising The Structural Support Of The Home Share icon

#86 Next Time I Won't Park Next To A Softball Field Share icon

#87 Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros Share icon

#88 Diaper Got Mixed With Laundry And Went Into Washing Machine. Everything Is Covered In Absorbent Hydro Gel Share icon Toddler loves hiding things. Put used diaper in laundry basket, we didn’t notice and put clothes in washer. Diaper expanded, exploded and covered everything with hydro gel.

#89 My GF's Mirror Melted My Monitor Share icon

#90 My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink Share icon I had a home tattoo kit in my closet on the shelf (about 7 feet of the ground) don't know how they got to it. They stole the ink and rubbed it all over the house while my spouse was cooking lunch. (I was at work) But I'm pretty sure my switch is toast.



#91 Tried To Dry My Running Shoes Share icon So, yesterday I ran in my new-ish running shoes (50 miles) in the pouring rain. Washed out all the mud and left to dry, but today they were still soaked so I put them near the fireplace. Apparently, TOO near.

