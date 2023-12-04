“That Looked Expensive”: People Share 64 Fails And Accidents That Cost A Small Fortune (New Pics)
That crunch when backing up a car, or the crash of a bowl slipping off the table, there are certain sounds that just make us inwardly groan. From cleanup to embarrassment or material cost, disasters and accidents are never fun. But once it’s our wallet removed from the equation, we do have an interesting fascination with seeing things break.
The “That Looked Expensive” internet group is dedicated to documenting accidents, fails, and disasters that might make you shudder a little bit. So get comfortable, bless your lucky stars that your stuff isn’t on this list, and upvote your favorite examples.
Baseball-Sized Hail Smashing Into Panels At 150 Mph Destroys Solar Farm
275 Gallons Of Road Marking Paint
$28 Million Sikorsky MH-60S
First time I’ve seen a helicopter upside down! But…was it transporting Springfield Power Plant? What is that?
Just to get the big picture stuff out of the way, the biggest “that looked expansive” man-made disaster in human history was the Chornobyl disaster in 1986. While it can be hard to work out exact figures, as there are a number of disagreements on how to measure externalities and Soviet bookkeeping was often fanciful, some estimates suggest damages around $700 billion.
It’s also a disaster of such magnitude that there are consistent, ongoing costs to keeping the damage in check, from maintaining the exclusion zone to maintenance on the protective constructions near the reactor itself. Fortunately, this sort of disaster is unlikely to repeat itself in this day and age.
Sir...you Cannot Park Here!!
The Driver Of This Aston Martin Db5 Was Shaken But Not Stirred
The next on the list, dwarfed by a number of earthquakes and hurricanes, is the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. It is still considered to be the largest marine oil spill in the history of the industry, dumping 780,000 cubic meters of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Like most ecological disasters, it can be hard to measure the damage in the short term, but some estimates put it at $60 to $100 billion dollars.
My Cat Chewed The Corner Of My Mbp Screen
I Hope He Wasn't Driving Barefoot Because That's A Lot Of Legos To Step On
Road Workers In Łódź Decided To Teach Someone A Lesson
Hope A Lesson Was Learned Here
Not the point, but can that thing even go over a speed bump? I always wonder this when I see super expensive cars that are this low down
I'm Phoning About Those Kitchen Shelves You Installed
Jerks Ruined The Water Supply For Their Town
This 'revealed' more about the parents than the baby (they are jerks and idiots)
1m $ Frangivento Asfané Hypercar Completely Destroyed (No Injuries)
Your House Has Fallen Over
The Owner Of This Porsche Has A Dog That Is Anxious Or That Doesn't Approve Of His Color Choice
Corvette On Fire. Plano Texas 5/24/2023
Driver Crashes Mercedes Just Six Seconds Into Test Drive
This Definitely Won't Buff Out
A Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 After Flying Through A Hailstorm Over Milan, Italy
The Damage Done To The Launch Pad After The Spacex Starship Launch
Eloon didn't want a flame trench for the launchpad. ""Aspiring to have no flame diverter in Boca, but this could turn out to be a mistake," company founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter back in October 2020." - https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-damage-starbase-launch-pad"
Train Carrying New Cars And Vans And Trucks Derails In Arizona
Thieves Took All 4 Tires From This Vehicle At The Hotel My Wife Works At
Professional Dropsies
Looks like when you crack an egg and drop in onto the pan
Someone Used This At Our Cafe And We Didn’t Notice Until The ATM Rejected It
Iconic Zonda Previously Owned By Lewis Hamilton Costing $11.3 Mil Crashed
Car Wash Forgot To Open Exit Garage Door
So High Up Everything Is A Blind Spot
Kaiser Hospital Mri Accident
Car Crashes Into Fire Truck Responding To Another Crash
To Carry 1 Metric Ton Of Water In A Pickup
Lamborghini Burned Down In The Center Of Moscow
The Lahaina Fire Destroyed 3 Of My Family’s Homes And 3 Vehicles
I’m born and raised in Lahaina. My dad was at work with his vehicle. My stepmom flew out that morning leaving hers. I was out on a hike and rode with friends. In 2 hours my hometown was reduced to ashes. These photos were taken the morning after the fire, hiking 3 miles into town.
That's in Hawaii, if anyone is wondering. This one is probably one of the saddest on the list. Wildfires are so devastating and terrifying. Had one very close to my home (in Canada) this past summer and, while our home was fortunately unaffected, it was still terrifying not knowing if we would have a home to come back to
Ferrari 250gto Engine Detonates During Race At Goodwood Revival
Billionaire Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton's Yacht
Gt3 Gets A Sideswipe
Bear Attack In Nc State Park
Almost Made It
Leopard 2 Turret Accidentally Ripped Off During Training (1920x860)
Trailer Full Of Old Porsches Got Stuck On A Crossing
Ruined My $650 Moptherboard While Installing It In My PC
Someone Ran A Red Light And T-Boned My Father’s Investment
A Minute Mishap…
How Much That Car Is Worth?
Just Drove Passed This In The Swiss Alps
We had a beautiful winding road through the moors back home. Hairpin turns and long sweeping bends. Great driving on summer days at reasonable speeds. Not so good in the damp at the same speed. It got so bad the police used a helicopter to tag speeders and they turned the bikes and cars into little cubes as a deterrence. Stopped the endless deaths and serious injuries.
Truck Knocks House Off Foundation
When Your Test-Drive Of A Half-A-Million-Dollar Porsche 911 Gt2 Rs Doesn't Quite Work Out
"Pothole" On A State Highway Ramp In Seattle
They Fired Some Guy At Our Warehouse. This Is How He Chose To Express His Displeasure
Homeowner Took It Upon Himself To Fire Up The Well On A New Build And Fill The House Lines Full Of Sediment And Mud
On The Way To Run Errands This Morning And The Entire Hwy Is Shut Down. Austin Tx
The Pentagon Says It Has Overestimated The Value Of The Weapons It Has Sent To Ukraine By $6.2bn
Talk about taking the eggwash quantity for the recipe too far... Yikes!!!
Curbed
United Airlines B767 (Ua702) Sustained Substantial Damage Upon Hard Landing
You Know Someone Is Having A Bad Day When…
Porsche Driver Attempted To Pass Tram, Gets Stuck Between Two Trains
1-Of-1, $14m Ferrari Breadvan Stuffed Into Wall During Race
F1 Driver Lance Stroll Son Of A Billionaire Crashes His Car In Singapore Qualifying
BTW car is like 15 million and tires are 3 grand