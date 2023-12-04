ADVERTISEMENT

That crunch when backing up a car, or the crash of a bowl slipping off the table, there are certain sounds that just make us inwardly groan. From cleanup to embarrassment or material cost, disasters and accidents are never fun. But once it’s our wallet removed from the equation, we do have an interesting fascination with seeing things break.

The “That Looked Expensive” internet group is dedicated to documenting accidents, fails, and disasters that might make you shudder a little bit. So get comfortable, bless your lucky stars that your stuff isn’t on this list, and upvote your favorite examples.