That crunch when backing up a car, or the crash of a bowl slipping off the table, there are certain sounds that just make us inwardly groan. From cleanup to embarrassment or material cost, disasters and accidents are never fun. But once it’s our wallet removed from the equation, we do have an interesting fascination with seeing things break.

The “That Looked Expensive” internet group is dedicated to documenting accidents, fails, and disasters that might make you shudder a little bit. So get comfortable, bless your lucky stars that your stuff isn’t on this list, and upvote your favorite examples. 

#1

Baseball-Sized Hail Smashing Into Panels At 150 Mph Destroys Solar Farm

Baseball-Sized Hail Smashing Into Panels At 150 Mph Destroys Solar Farm

thatgerhard Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
38 minutes ago

And the panels can't be recycled. They're going into a landfill. https://www.westernjournal.com/damaged-solar-panels-hail-storm-will-likely-end-landfill-recycling-isnt-possible/

#2

275 Gallons Of Road Marking Paint

275 Gallons Of Road Marking Paint

SkoolieCats Report

#3

$28 Million Sikorsky MH-60S

$28 Million Sikorsky MH-60S

Andi_CA Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 minute ago

First time I've seen a helicopter upside down! But…was it transporting Springfield Power Plant? What is that?

Just to get the big picture stuff out of the way, the biggest “that looked expansive” man-made disaster in human history was the Chornobyl disaster in 1986. While it can be hard to work out exact figures, as there are a number of disagreements on how to measure externalities and Soviet bookkeeping was often fanciful, some estimates suggest damages around $700 billion

It’s also a disaster of such magnitude that there are consistent, ongoing costs to keeping the damage in check, from maintaining the exclusion zone to maintenance on the protective constructions near the reactor itself. Fortunately, this sort of disaster is unlikely to repeat itself in this day and age. 
#4

Sir...you Cannot Park Here!!

Sir...you Cannot Park Here!!

Dr_haribaskar Report

#5

Oops

Oops

RetiredAerospaceVP Report

#6

The Driver Of This Aston Martin Db5 Was Shaken But Not Stirred

The Driver Of This Aston Martin Db5 Was Shaken But Not Stirred

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

The next on the list, dwarfed by a number of earthquakes and hurricanes, is the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. It is still considered to be the largest marine oil spill in the history of the industry, dumping 780,000 cubic meters of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Like most ecological disasters, it can be hard to measure the damage in the short term, but some estimates put it at $60 to $100 billion dollars. 
#7

My Cat Chewed The Corner Of My Mbp Screen

My Cat Chewed The Corner Of My Mbp Screen

aijel Report

#8

I Hope He Wasn't Driving Barefoot Because That's A Lot Of Legos To Step On

I Hope He Wasn't Driving Barefoot Because That's A Lot Of Legos To Step On

TheDroningReverend Report

#9

Road Workers In Łódź Decided To Teach Someone A Lesson

Road Workers In Łódź Decided To Teach Someone A Lesson

slim_shdy Report

#10

Hope A Lesson Was Learned Here

Hope A Lesson Was Learned Here

Tullubenta Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Not the point, but can that thing even go over a speed bump? I always wonder this when I see super expensive cars that are this low down

#11

I'm Phoning About Those Kitchen Shelves You Installed

I'm Phoning About Those Kitchen Shelves You Installed

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Doesn't appear anyone was working in there thank goodness.

#12

Jerks Ruined The Water Supply For Their Town

Jerks Ruined The Water Supply For Their Town

MonoMoniker Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This 'revealed' more about the parents than the baby (they are jerks and idiots)

#13

1m $ Frangivento Asfané Hypercar Completely Destroyed (No Injuries)

1m $ Frangivento Asfané Hypercar Completely Destroyed (No Injuries)

_cora23_ Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Crashed while speeding would be my guess.

#14

Your House Has Fallen Over

Your House Has Fallen Over

CntrllrDscnnctd Report

#15

The Owner Of This Porsche Has A Dog That Is Anxious Or That Doesn't Approve Of His Color Choice

The Owner Of This Porsche Has A Dog That Is Anxious Or That Doesn't Approve Of His Color Choice

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I've heard of dogs eating homework but this is a new level.

#16

Corvette On Fire. Plano Texas 5/24/2023

Corvette On Fire. Plano Texas 5/24/2023

tomertz Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Oh man, that's a classic one too. What a shame.

#17

Driver Crashes Mercedes Just Six Seconds Into Test Drive

Driver Crashes Mercedes Just Six Seconds Into Test Drive

blkaino Report

#18

This Definitely Won't Buff Out

This Definitely Won't Buff Out

wrapped-in-reverse Report

#19

A Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 After Flying Through A Hailstorm Over Milan, Italy

A Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 After Flying Through A Hailstorm Over Milan, Italy

Bystander5432 Report

#20

The Damage Done To The Launch Pad After The Spacex Starship Launch

The Damage Done To The Launch Pad After The Spacex Starship Launch

15_Redstones Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Eloon didn't want a flame trench for the launchpad. ""Aspiring to have no flame diverter in Boca, but this could turn out to be a mistake," company founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter back in October 2020." - https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-damage-starbase-launch-pad"

#21

Train Carrying New Cars And Vans And Trucks Derails In Arizona

Train Carrying New Cars And Vans And Trucks Derails In Arizona

AdLogical2086 Report

#22

Thieves Took All 4 Tires From This Vehicle At The Hotel My Wife Works At

Thieves Took All 4 Tires From This Vehicle At The Hotel My Wife Works At

eXtremeAzure Report

#23

Professional Dropsies

Professional Dropsies

4reddityo Report

#24

Someone Used This At Our Cafe And We Didn’t Notice Until The ATM Rejected It

Someone Used This At Our Cafe And We Didn't Notice Until The ATM Rejected It

4reddityo Report

#25

Iconic Zonda Previously Owned By Lewis Hamilton Costing $11.3 Mil Crashed

Iconic Zonda Previously Owned By Lewis Hamilton Costing $11.3 Mil Crashed

Dr_haribaskar Report

#26

Car Wash Forgot To Open Exit Garage Door

Car Wash Forgot To Open Exit Garage Door

danieljharris42 Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Doesn't look like it caused too much damage.

#27

But It’s All Wheel Drive?!

But It's All Wheel Drive?!

dcalladonato Report

#28

So High Up Everything Is A Blind Spot

So High Up Everything Is A Blind Spot

iaafunicorn Report

#29

Kaiser Hospital Mri Accident

Kaiser Hospital Mri Accident

usaroamer Report

#30

Car Crashes Into Fire Truck Responding To Another Crash

Car Crashes Into Fire Truck Responding To Another Crash

AdLogical2086 Report

#31

To Carry 1 Metric Ton Of Water In A Pickup

To Carry 1 Metric Ton Of Water In A Pickup

spamblows Report

#32

Lamborghini Burned Down In The Center Of Moscow

Lamborghini Burned Down In The Center Of Moscow

pvypvMoonFlyer Report

#33

The Lahaina Fire Destroyed 3 Of My Family’s Homes And 3 Vehicles

The Lahaina Fire Destroyed 3 Of My Family's Homes And 3 Vehicles

I’m born and raised in Lahaina. My dad was at work with his vehicle. My stepmom flew out that morning leaving hers. I was out on a hike and rode with friends. In 2 hours my hometown was reduced to ashes. These photos were taken the morning after the fire, hiking 3 miles into town.

Over-Analyzed Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That's in Hawaii, if anyone is wondering. This one is probably one of the saddest on the list. Wildfires are so devastating and terrifying. Had one very close to my home (in Canada) this past summer and, while our home was fortunately unaffected, it was still terrifying not knowing if we would have a home to come back to

#34

Ferrari 250gto Engine Detonates During Race At Goodwood Revival

Ferrari 250gto Engine Detonates During Race At Goodwood Revival

transientsun Report

#35

Billionaire Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton's Yacht

Billionaire Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton's Yacht

Neon-Predator Report

#36

Gt3 Gets A Sideswipe

Gt3 Gets A Sideswipe

StanCranston Report

#37

Bear Attack In Nc State Park

Bear Attack In Nc State Park

WillTryToBehave Report

#38

Almost Made It

Almost Made It

StevieTank Report

#39

Leopard 2 Turret Accidentally Ripped Off During Training (1920x860)

Leopard 2 Turret Accidentally Ripped Off During Training (1920x860)

Peacer13 Report

#40

Trailer Full Of Old Porsches Got Stuck On A Crossing

Trailer Full Of Old Porsches Got Stuck On A Crossing

mrsumoskar Report

#41

Ruined My $650 Moptherboard While Installing It In My PC

Ruined My $650 Moptherboard While Installing It In My PC

Ebomb3210 Report

#42

Someone Ran A Red Light And T-Boned My Father’s Investment

Someone Ran A Red Light And T-Boned My Father's Investment

Repulsive-Day-6912 Report

#43

A Minute Mishap…

A Minute Mishap…

that_ollieo Report

#44

How Much That Car Is Worth?

How Much That Car Is Worth?

TBC3366 Report

#45

Just Drove Passed This In The Swiss Alps

Just Drove Passed This In The Swiss Alps

Spread_Critical Report

philhatton avatar
Phil Hatton
Phil Hatton
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a beautiful winding road through the moors back home. Hairpin turns and long sweeping bends. Great driving on summer days at reasonable speeds. Not so good in the damp at the same speed. It got so bad the police used a helicopter to tag speeders and they turned the bikes and cars into little cubes as a deterrence. Stopped the endless deaths and serious injuries.

#46

Truck Knocks House Off Foundation

Truck Knocks House Off Foundation

187penguin Report

#47

When Your Test-Drive Of A Half-A-Million-Dollar Porsche 911 Gt2 Rs Doesn't Quite Work Out

When Your Test-Drive Of A Half-A-Million-Dollar Porsche 911 Gt2 Rs Doesn't Quite Work Out

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#48

"Pothole" On A State Highway Ramp In Seattle

"Pothole" On A State Highway Ramp In Seattle

mossystreet Report

#49

They Fired Some Guy At Our Warehouse. This Is How He Chose To Express His Displeasure

They Fired Some Guy At Our Warehouse. This Is How He Chose To Express His Displeasure

doitaljosh Report

#50

Homeowner Took It Upon Himself To Fire Up The Well On A New Build And Fill The House Lines Full Of Sediment And Mud

Homeowner Took It Upon Himself To Fire Up The Well On A New Build And Fill The House Lines Full Of Sediment And Mud

RetiredAerospaceVP Report

#51

On The Way To Run Errands This Morning And The Entire Hwy Is Shut Down. Austin Tx

On The Way To Run Errands This Morning And The Entire Hwy Is Shut Down. Austin Tx

Heather_Bea Report

#52

The Pentagon Says It Has Overestimated The Value Of The Weapons It Has Sent To Ukraine By $6.2bn

The Pentagon Says It Has Overestimated The Value Of The Weapons It Has Sent To Ukraine By $6.2bn

blkaino Report

#53

Damn

Damn

EgomanicAficionado Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about taking the eggwash quantity for the recipe too far... Yikes!!!

#54

Curbed

Curbed

4reddityo Report

#55

United Airlines B767 (Ua702) Sustained Substantial Damage Upon Hard Landing

United Airlines B767 (Ua702) Sustained Substantial Damage Upon Hard Landing

anamazingredditor Report

#56

You Know Someone Is Having A Bad Day When…

You Know Someone Is Having A Bad Day When…

woodbarber Report

#57

Porsche Driver Attempted To Pass Tram, Gets Stuck Between Two Trains

Porsche Driver Attempted To Pass Tram, Gets Stuck Between Two Trains

PapaAlpaka Report

#58

1-Of-1, $14m Ferrari Breadvan Stuffed Into Wall During Race

1-Of-1, $14m Ferrari Breadvan Stuffed Into Wall During Race

i-own-a-Jeep Report

#59

F1 Driver Lance Stroll Son Of A Billionaire Crashes His Car In Singapore Qualifying

F1 Driver Lance Stroll Son Of A Billionaire Crashes His Car In Singapore Qualifying

Illuminhead420 Report

#60

Ouch

Ouch

Tullubenta Report

#61

Bugatti Veryon Crashed In NYC

Bugatti Veryon Crashed In NYC

i-own-a-Jeep Report

#62

Jetblue A321 Tips On Its Tail

Jetblue A321 Tips On Its Tail

ThreeFactorAuth Report

#63

Heard That The Driver Tried Shifting The Loader But Ran Up The Nose Of The Trailer And Tipped

Heard That The Driver Tried Shifting The Loader But Ran Up The Nose Of The Trailer And Tipped

AudioTech25 Report

#64

Our Parking Lot Was Resurfaced Only Five Days Ago

Our Parking Lot Was Resurfaced Only Five Days Ago

esjay86 Report

#65

Ran Into My Girl's $2000 Forester

Ran Into My Girl's $2000 Forester

PhillC30 Report

