Most of us have heard the phrase: "Accidents happen." It's usually to comfort us after a mistake we've made or an incident that had unintended consequences. It's true, accidents really do happen; some of them minor, like spilling tea over a coffee table at a friend's house, and others more significant, like a spacecraft crash.

Today, we're presenting you with a list of the latter. Bored Panda has collected the most noteworthy accidents and situations from the That Looked Expensive subreddit. While we hope that there were as few casualties as possible, we still can't help thinking: "Heck, that must've cost a pretty penny."

#1

Air France A350 Had An Oopsie

Jetliner tail scraping runway, sparks flying; an unfortunate incident likely to be costly.

invertedspheres Report

    #2

    Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday

    Excavator sunk in road, surrounded by onlookers, illustrating an expensive unfortunate incident.

    DeepSeaDarkness Report

    #3

    F150 In The Lake

    Truck submerged in water with ducks swimming in the back, illustrating unfortunate incidents that look expensive.

    mimixsweetiex Report

    When they hear the word "accident," many people think of car crashes. Many of the entries on this list are indeed car accidents, yet they're about the cost of property and damage to material things. The 1.1 million users of the That Looked Expensive subreddit certainly enjoy a car pileup or two.

    According to the WHO, traffic accidents are the most common reason young people (5-29) pass away. Every year, 1.9 million people are victims of road traffic injuries. Interestingly, more than half are what WHO calls "vulnerable road users," which includes motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians. 
    #4

    Spacex Falcon 9 Booster Tipped Over In Rough Seas While Being Transported Back To Shore

    A damaged spacecraft on a landing pad by the ocean, illustrating an expensive unfortunate incident.

    Pcat0 Report

    #5

    Hmmm... I Wonder What Happened Here

    Green sports car flipped onto its side next to a red SUV, likely an expensive incident.

    i-own-a-Jeep Report

    #6

    When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket

    Dog lying in a large hole in a mattress, resembling an unfortunate incident likely costing a fortune.

    xZoeyMancini Report

    Aviation accidents are another genre of catastrophe that the members of the subreddit are fans of. The most expensive aviation crash in history is the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft crash. It was America's most stealthy bomber, so, how did it end up in flames just moments after takeoff?

    Thankfully, there were no casualties; the two pilots ejected themselves in time and only one of them had a spinal injury, eventually making a full recovery. The crash did, however, cost $2B. The cause wasn't any mechanical fault; it was just Mother Nature. Due to humidity, the plane's sensors misreported the aircraft's speed, and the Flight Control System (FCS) initiated a 30-degree climb upwards, guaranteeing a crash.
    #7

    30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work

    Burst water main causing street flooding near houses, illustrating an expensive incident.

    IronHe Report

    #8

    No Passenger Was Harmed In The Making Of This Error

    SUV crashed into road sign, likely expensive damage.

    urTeenGf Report

    #9

    The M Stands For Magnetic

    An MRI machine with an attached hospital bed, indicating an unfortunate and costly incident.

    yasminsilvaax Report

    If we're talking about commercial flights, the title for the most expensive disaster would probably go to the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The search efforts alone have cost around $150 million to date. 

    To this day, the Flight MH370 disappearance is one of the biggest aviation mysteries in history. While there are many theories out there (some more wild than others), officials think that the most credible ones are that either the plane ran out of fuel, that the pilots lost control of the aircraft, or that one of them was a rogue pilot.
    #10

    You Crash His Ferrari, What Do You Tell To Your Dad ?

    Red sports car crashes into storefront, causing significant damage and looking expensive to repair.

    Lingenfelter Report

    #11

    Literal Fire Truck

    Overturned fire truck on fire at roadside, with smoke billowing, possibly an unfortunate incident indicating high costs.

    RPA031 Report

    #12

    Garbage Truck Crashed Into Bridge

    Garbage truck stuck under an 11-foot bridge, showing unfortunate incident likely costing a fortune in damages.

    Warcraft_Fan Report

    In December of 2024, the efforts to find out what happened to the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 once again became the topic of public discourse. The US-based ocean exploration firm Ocean Infinity made a deal with Malaysia's Transport Ministry to renew the search. It's a "no find, no fee" arrangement, so, the company will only be paid if they find the wreckage.

    #13

    Expensive Tip

    Server tipped over, hard drives scattered across the floor. Unfortunate incident likely costly to fix.

    NoLifeguard2924 Report

    #14

    The Remains Of The Superheavy Booster Flown During Starship Flight 4

    Rusty rocket debris being retrieved from the ocean, illustrating an unfortunate incident that likely cost a fortune.

    ah_its_that_guy Report

    #15

    A Rough Day On The Waves

    Luxury yacht stranded on rocky coastline, highlighting an unfortunate and costly incident.

    Useful_Shopping_5433 Report

    If you think only modern disasters can be this expensive, you'd be wrong. The shipwreck that's deemed the most costly in all of history happened in 1708. The San José, a ship of the Spanish treasure fleet, sank after a battle with the British and took with it a hold of gold, silver, jewelry, and emeralds. According to the newest estimates, the treasures inside the ship are worth $7-18 billion.
    #16

    Just Bought This Two Months Ago For ~100 Million Smh

    Airplane cabin with damaged section exposing another aircraft, highlighting an unfortunate incident that looks expensive.

    summersundays Report

    #17

    The Francis Scot Key Bridge This Morning

    Collapsed bridge over water at night, a likely expensive incident with significant repair costs.

    Visual-Educator8354 Report

    #18

    Lift Has Had Better Days

    Luxury car accident in garage, with parts scattered, likely a costly repair.

    bbbbbbb162 Report

    The San José galleon sank near the shores of Colombia, and the shipwreck was recovered on its coast in 1981. Since then, there has been a fierce battle over who has the right to its treasures: Colombia, the Spanish, South American Indigenous groups, and even an American salvage company tried to claim it. 
    #19

    Ground Vehicle Drives Into The Enormous, Bright Red Port Nacelle Of Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 G-Vdot At Jfk

    Car wedged under airplane engine, costly incident at airport with staff assessing the situation, highlighting expensive mishap.

    Phagemakerpro Report

    #20

    How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased

    Incident scene with a rescue worker photographing a submerged vehicle in a river, suggesting a costly mishap.

    rjroa21 Report

    #21

    Airplane Eepy

    Small aircraft tipped over on wet tarmac at an airport, reflecting an unfortunate incident likely costing a fortune.

    jacob0594 Report

    The Colombian government wants to retrieve the wreckage and put it in a museum, an effort that would cost them a little over a million dollars. But archaeologists say that they find the fight over the treasure laughable.

    "The treasure of the San José should remain at the bottom of the sea, along with the human remains of the 600 crew members who died there,” Juan Guillermo Martín, Colombian maritime archaeologist says. "The treasure is part of the archaeological context, and as such has no commercial value. Its value is strictly scientific."
    #22

    $4m Koenigsegg Jesko "Nur" Attack Burns Down In Athens, Greece

    Firefighter observing expensive car wreckage on highway; likely costly incident.

    chronos_7734 Report

    #23

    Big Oof

    Damaged F-16 jet on runway after unfortunate incident involving Vulcan cannon fire.

    sammich_gianna04 Report

    #24

    If You Can Walk Away From A Landing, It's A Good Landing

    Aircraft incident in a yellow field, suggesting an unfortunate and expensive accident.

    flyhighsometimes Report

    Oil spills can cost a pretty penny for oil giants. The 2010 BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig is the most expensive to date. Experts estimate that around four million barrels of oil flowed into the ocean over 87 days. BP will continue to pay for the marine restoration projects up until 2031. In the decade following the spill, BP has paid well over $71 billion.

    #25

    Absolutely Shattered

    Truck accident with shattered glass spill, highlighting unfortunate incident and expensive damage on wet road.

    yassminsilvaxx Report

    #26

    Shield Lost During Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station

    Astronaut outside spacecraft in space, with Earth in the background, highlighting an expensive incident.

    expatronis Report

    #27

    Miint

    Crane truck toppled onto a house, causing a severe accident and potentially expensive damage.

    melinacelinegefickt Report

    Probably nothing can top space disasters on their scale of wreckage. Space exploration is, however, one of the most expensive human endeavors. Perhaps the most expensive failed space mission was when the space shuttle Colombia broke down while re-entering Earth in 2003. Adjusted to today's inflation, the value of the disaster would be $16.2 billion.
    #28

    Rare Case

    Broken vintage Ford vehicle after a costly-looking accident with a white car, being inspected by police officers.

    swan001 Report

    #29

    Meh $1300

    Broken expensive tool on a workbench with gloves and other instruments nearby.

    Humble_Spare_3045 Report

    #30

    Amg Gtr Goes Snorkeling In A River

    Luxury car submerged in water, representing an unfortunate and expensive incident.

    PuddingLess7996 Report

    Has this talk about expensive accidents and disasters got you in the mood for wanting to see more, dear Pandas? Don't fret, we've got you! Check out our previous articles about the That Looked Expensive subreddit herehere, and here. And don't forget to share the expensive disasters that live in your head rent-free in the comments!
    #31

    Ferrari 488 Pista In The River

    Man standing on a wrecked car in a river, depicting an unfortunate incident that looks expensive.

    chri99_ Report

    #32

    One Of The Largest Power Shovels Ever Built Fell Into A Swamp

    A large industrial machine overturned in muddy waters, surrounded by debris, indicating a costly mishap.

    Anisiax Report

    #33

    The City Started Work On Our Neighbourhood Pond

    Yellow excavator stuck in muddy ground, likely an expensive incident in a park setting with trees.

    emillyfllowers Report

    #34

    Oof Size : Venti

    A red sports car is hit by a large boat motor, showcasing an unfortunate and expensive incident.

    ElizabetSpurlock Report

    #35

    A Ferrari, Worth $300k, Crashed In France

    Yellow sports car accident in a grassy field, looking expensive with probable high repair costs.

    Tararlz Report

    #36

    When You Thought You Got The Keys To The Boat

    Jet partially submerged in the ocean, symbolizing an unfortunate incident with potential costly consequences.

    OkinawaNah Report

    #37

    Speedy Delivery

    A silver car hangs off a truck, appearing to be an expensive unfortunate incident on a residential street.

    clancya Report

    #38

    Alleged Arson Attack Destroys Multi-Million Dollar 80 Car Collection

    Damaged vintage cars in a burnt garage, showcasing expensive unfortunate incidents.

    H982FKL928 Report

    #39

    Wood Ain’t Cheap!

    Partially collapsed barn structure, suggesting an expensive incident with significant damage.

    Money_Jackal Report

    #40

    Crashed Stealth Bomber

    Aerial view of an airfield incident, possibly costly, with emergency vehicles around a large aircraft.

    Blue_Cheez Report

    #41

    New Photos Of The $80 Million Mars Ingenuity Helicopter, Showing A Blade Completely Broken Off And Lodged Into A Martian Sand Dune

    A small drone submerged in beige liquid, implying an expensive mishap.

    Booty_Bumping Report

    #42

    Another Day In Chicago

    Damaged car with smashed rear window, illustrating an expensive incident.

    theholybookofenoch Report

    #43

    Can Anyone Explain Me This New Trend In Car Tuning?

    Luxury car missing wheels on a sidewalk, likely an unfortunate incident costing a fortune.

    Sh_t-is-b4n4n4s Report

    #44

    Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros

    Expensive car accident at intersection, vintage white sports car rear-ended by black sedan.

    Random_Introvert_42 Report

    #45

    Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System

    Industrial kitchen with overflowing oil from fryers, suggesting a costly cleanup.

    thizzner Report

    #46

    Tornado Went Through My Workplace And 30,000 Are Without Electricity

    Damaged warehouse with collapsed roof, debris scattered; an unfortunate incident likely costing a fortune.

    Zealousideal-Pay3937 Report

    #47

    That’s The Taxpayers Money

    Truck overturned in a ditch with a tank on a trailer, highlighting an unfortunate incident likely costly.

    PrA2107 Report

    #48

    Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy

    Damaged futuristic car on a tow truck, highlighting unfortunate incidents that looked expensive.

    PlebBot69 Report

    #49

    Olympic Motorsports In Boca Raton Totaled My Bmw M4

    Overturned blue car on the side of the road with emergency responders nearby; an unfortunate incident.

    Savings-Worker6796 Report

    #50

    A Three Million Dollar Caterpillar 793 Haul Truck

    A large dump truck appears damaged, with melted tires, possibly indicating an expensive unfortunate incident.

    Apocalypse-081 Report

    #51

    $2.3 Million One Of One Lotus Evija X Crashes At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

    Luxury car crash amidst smoke, likely a costly incident.

    Im_still_a_student Report

    #52

    Another One, I Think They Should Use Loctite On Wheels In South Africa

    Truck incident on a dirt road without wheels, likely an expensive mistake.

    Wide_Town6108 Report

    #53

    Truck Hit An Overpass On The Way To Delivering This Cnc Machine

    Damaged industrial machine in a factory, showing exposed wires and panels after an unfortunate incident.

    the123king-reddit Report

    #54

    Plane Lands So Heavily The Landing Gear Comes Through The Floor

    Damaged airplane interior floor exposing components, indicating an unfortunate and expensive incident.

    melanieblessed21 Report

    #55

    [oc] Someone Without Insurance Hit My Neighbors Ferrari

    Damaged luxury car in driveway, showcasing an unfortunate incident that likely cost a fortune.

    Royp212 Report

    #56

    Souvenir Photo Before We Get Fired

    Workers standing next to an overturned mining truck, illustrating an unfortunate incident that looks expensive.

    cicklyslyming Report

    #57

    Happened In My City Earlier This Week. Guy Barely Had The Car A Full Week Yet

    A blue luxury car badly damaged in a crash, parts scattered, likely a costly incident.

    photoman901 Report

    #58

    Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase

    Luxury car in a costly accident with police presence on a highway.

    catyteenx Report

    #59

    Not An Expert In The Field But

    Damaged submarine covered with tarp, indicating an unfortunate incident likely leading to costly repairs.

    catyteenx Report

    #60

    Some One Forgot To Lower The Dump On The Truck

    Truck crashes into building, causing expensive damage and a costly mess.

    yasminsilvaaxi Report

    #61

    Heard That The Driver Tried Shifting The Loader But Ran Up The Nose Of The Trailer And Tipped

    Trucks in a parking lot with a fallen digger between them, suggesting an unfortunate expensive incident.

    liaxbby Report

    #62

    Should I Change This ?

    Airplane wing struck by a light pole, illustrating an unfortunate incident that looks expensive.

    Mega3000aka Report

    #63

    ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ Nft Went On Sale For $48m. It Ended With A Top Bid Of Just $280

    A person with a beard holding a microphone, sitting on a white chair, with a curtain backdrop at a conference.

    kelihillx Report

    #64

    Big Oof

    $194,000 grand piano damaged by movers; incident seemed expensive and unfortunate.

    Kathaml-Vasquez Report

    #65

    That Looks Extremely Expensive

    Damaged aircraft on carrier deck with crew member nearby; incident looks expensive due to visible destruction.

    ComprehensiveHold942 Report

    #66

    Lamborghini Burned Up Last Night In Connecticut

    Firefighters assess a burned luxury car after an expensive incident at night.

    wesman212 Report

    #67

    Yacht Washes Ashore During Hurricane Milton

    Two large boats tilted and partially submerged at a dock, illustrating unfortunate incidents that looked expensive.

    Buckys_Butt_Buddy Report

    #68

    "What Kind Of Genius Created This?"

    Doomsday plane grounded after bird strike, highlighting an unfortunate expensive incident.

    Dolores_working_girl Report

    #69

    The 86 Meter Long Saudi Prince's Kingdom 5kr, Once Owned By Trump And Used In The Bond Movie “Never Say Never Again”, Crashed Into A Quay In Bizerte, Tunisia

    Yacht crashed into dock with onlookers, illustrating an expensive incident likely costing a fortune.

    dannybluey Report

    #70

    Imagine Dropping A Weather Satellite On The Shop Floor

    A damaged satellite lies on the floor in a lab, surrounded by yellow barriers, possibly an expensive incident.

    Redbiertje Report

    #71

    Lamborghini Revuelto Goes Up In Flames

    A car engulfed in flames on a road at night, near a McDonald's sign, illustrating an expensive unfortunate incident.

    chri99_ Report

    #72

    $15,000 Coated Hvac Condenser Tipped Off The Delivery Truck

    Workers inspecting a large damaged unit outdoors under trees; likely an expensive incident.

    krossome Report

    #73

    One Of 36 In The World Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gt's Was Crashed Into By A Guy In A Toyota Aqua In Mongolia

    Two cars in a rear-end collision on a city street, possibly an expensive accident.

    Darkwingedcreature Report

    #74

    You Can’t Park There, Sir!

    Expensive-looking incident with a fallen gas station sign damaging a car against a graffitied wall.

    modern__witch Report

    #75

    Ferrari Blew Through A Roundabout In Houston

    Silver sports car with severe side damage after an expensive incident, attended by emergency vehicles on a residential street.

    curvyxmimix Report

    #76

    It’s Likely Not Affordable

    Overloaded dump truck with a collapsed axle, illustrating an unfortunate and costly incident.

    taqiuhy Report

    #77

    The License Plate Wins The Foreshadowing Prize Of The Week

    Damaged Peugeot car involved in an unfortunate incident, with a broken front bumper on a street.

    Infamous-Seesaw5300 Report

    #78

    18-Wheeler Swimming In Alaska

    Truck submerged in water near a road, with two people in high-visibility jackets observing the incident.

    Free-Reindeer-5135 Report

    #79

    Thousands Of New Cars Underwater In The Port Of Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico

    Flooded parking lot with submerged cars, highlighting an expensive incident likely costing a fortune.

    Spascucci Report

    #80

    This Doesn't Look Like A Fun Repair

    Car roof with a large, circular crack in the glass parked under a streetlight at night.

    MindracingMillennial Report

    #81

    Nz Navy Ship Hits A Reef And Catches Fire Off The Coast Of Samoa

    Ship tilting and emitting smoke in the ocean, portraying an unfortunate incident and likely expensive damage.

    nzbuttmunch Report

    #82

    Yamaha Fell Down On A Firebird

    Motorcycle accident in a garage with a vintage car and numerous trophies, suggesting an unfortunate and costly incident.

    OkinawaNah Report

    #83

    Dumpster On Roof

    Damaged house with dumpster on roof and a dented car, illustrating unfortunate expensive incidents.

    BullfrogEast2806 Report

    #84

    Buddy Took A Loss In Naples, Fl Following The Hurricane

    Damaged sports car in a garage, indicating an unfortunate incident likely costing a fortune.

    RecognitionFar6465 Report

    #85

    Instant Infinity Pool

    Landslide under a patio and pool, showing expensive damage to property.

    UrLovelyEGirl Report

