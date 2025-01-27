Today, we're presenting you with a list of the latter. Bored Panda has collected the most noteworthy accidents and situations from the That Looked Expensive subreddit . While we hope that there were as few casualties as possible, we still can't help thinking: "Heck, that must've cost a pretty penny."

Most of us have heard the phrase: "Accidents happen." It's usually to comfort us after a mistake we've made or an incident that had unintended consequences. It's true, accidents really do happen; some of them minor, like spilling tea over a coffee table at a friend's house, and others more significant, like a spacecraft crash.

#1 Air France A350 Had An Oopsie Share icon

#2 Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday Share icon

#3 F150 In The Lake Share icon

When they hear the word "accident," many people think of car crashes. Many of the entries on this list are indeed car accidents, yet they're about the cost of property and damage to material things. The 1.1 million users of the That Looked Expensive subreddit certainly enjoy a car pileup or two. According to the WHO, traffic accidents are the most common reason young people (5-29) pass away. Every year, 1.9 million people are victims of road traffic injuries. Interestingly, more than half are what WHO calls "vulnerable road users," which includes motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

#4 Spacex Falcon 9 Booster Tipped Over In Rough Seas While Being Transported Back To Shore Share icon

#5 Hmmm... I Wonder What Happened Here Share icon

#6 When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket Share icon

Aviation accidents are another genre of catastrophe that the members of the subreddit are fans of. The most expensive aviation crash in history is the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft crash. It was America's most stealthy bomber, so, how did it end up in flames just moments after takeoff? Thankfully, there were no casualties; the two pilots ejected themselves in time and only one of them had a spinal injury, eventually making a full recovery. The crash did, however, cost $2B. The cause wasn't any mechanical fault; it was just Mother Nature. Due to humidity, the plane's sensors misreported the aircraft's speed, and the Flight Control System (FCS) initiated a 30-degree climb upwards, guaranteeing a crash.

#7 30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work Share icon

#8 No Passenger Was Harmed In The Making Of This Error Share icon

#9 The M Stands For Magnetic Share icon

If we're talking about commercial flights, the title for the most expensive disaster would probably go to the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The search efforts alone have cost around $150 million to date. To this day, the Flight MH370 disappearance is one of the biggest aviation mysteries in history. While there are many theories out there (some more wild than others), officials think that the most credible ones are that either the plane ran out of fuel, that the pilots lost control of the aircraft, or that one of them was a rogue pilot.

#10 You Crash His Ferrari, What Do You Tell To Your Dad ? Share icon

#11 Literal Fire Truck Share icon

#12 Garbage Truck Crashed Into Bridge Share icon

In December of 2024, the efforts to find out what happened to the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 once again became the topic of public discourse. The US-based ocean exploration firm Ocean Infinity made a deal with Malaysia's Transport Ministry to renew the search. It's a "no find, no fee" arrangement, so, the company will only be paid if they find the wreckage. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Expensive Tip Share icon

#14 The Remains Of The Superheavy Booster Flown During Starship Flight 4 Share icon

#15 A Rough Day On The Waves Share icon

If you think only modern disasters can be this expensive, you'd be wrong. The shipwreck that's deemed the most costly in all of history happened in 1708. The San José, a ship of the Spanish treasure fleet, sank after a battle with the British and took with it a hold of gold, silver, jewelry, and emeralds. According to the newest estimates, the treasures inside the ship are worth $7-18 billion.

#16 Just Bought This Two Months Ago For ~100 Million Smh Share icon

#17 The Francis Scot Key Bridge This Morning Share icon

#18 Lift Has Had Better Days Share icon

The San José galleon sank near the shores of Colombia, and the shipwreck was recovered on its coast in 1981. Since then, there has been a fierce battle over who has the right to its treasures: Colombia, the Spanish, South American Indigenous groups, and even an American salvage company tried to claim it.

#19 Ground Vehicle Drives Into The Enormous, Bright Red Port Nacelle Of Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 G-Vdot At Jfk Share icon

#20 How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased Share icon

#21 Airplane Eepy Share icon

The Colombian government wants to retrieve the wreckage and put it in a museum, an effort that would cost them a little over a million dollars. But archaeologists say that they find the fight over the treasure laughable. ADVERTISEMENT "The treasure of the San José should remain at the bottom of the sea, along with the human remains of the 600 crew members who died there,” Juan Guillermo Martín, Colombian maritime archaeologist says. "The treasure is part of the archaeological context, and as such has no commercial value. Its value is strictly scientific."

#22 $4m Koenigsegg Jesko "Nur" Attack Burns Down In Athens, Greece Share icon

#23 Big Oof Share icon

#24 If You Can Walk Away From A Landing, It's A Good Landing Share icon

Oil spills can cost a pretty penny for oil giants. The 2010 BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig is the most expensive to date. Experts estimate that around four million barrels of oil flowed into the ocean over 87 days. BP will continue to pay for the marine restoration projects up until 2031. In the decade following the spill, BP has paid well over $71 billion. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Absolutely Shattered Share icon

#26 Shield Lost During Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station Share icon

#27 Miint Share icon

Probably nothing can top space disasters on their scale of wreckage. Space exploration is, however, one of the most expensive human endeavors. Perhaps the most expensive failed space mission was when the space shuttle Colombia broke down while re-entering Earth in 2003. Adjusted to today's inflation, the value of the disaster would be $16.2 billion.

#28 Rare Case Share icon

#29 Meh $1300 Share icon

#30 Amg Gtr Goes Snorkeling In A River Share icon

Has this talk about expensive accidents and disasters got you in the mood for wanting to see more, dear Pandas? Don't fret, we've got you! Check out our previous articles about the That Looked Expensive subreddit here, here, and here. And don't forget to share the expensive disasters that live in your head rent-free in the comments!

#31 Ferrari 488 Pista In The River Share icon

#32 One Of The Largest Power Shovels Ever Built Fell Into A Swamp Share icon

#33 The City Started Work On Our Neighbourhood Pond Share icon

#34 Oof Size : Venti Share icon

#35 A Ferrari, Worth $300k, Crashed In France Share icon

#36 When You Thought You Got The Keys To The Boat Share icon

#37 Speedy Delivery Share icon

#38 Alleged Arson Attack Destroys Multi-Million Dollar 80 Car Collection Share icon

#39 Wood Ain’t Cheap! Share icon

#40 Crashed Stealth Bomber Share icon

#41 New Photos Of The $80 Million Mars Ingenuity Helicopter, Showing A Blade Completely Broken Off And Lodged Into A Martian Sand Dune Share icon

#42 Another Day In Chicago Share icon

#43 Can Anyone Explain Me This New Trend In Car Tuning? Share icon

#44 Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros Share icon

#45 Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System Share icon

#46 Tornado Went Through My Workplace And 30,000 Are Without Electricity Share icon

#47 That’s The Taxpayers Money Share icon

#48 Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy Share icon

#49 Olympic Motorsports In Boca Raton Totaled My Bmw M4 Share icon

#50 A Three Million Dollar Caterpillar 793 Haul Truck Share icon

#51 $2.3 Million One Of One Lotus Evija X Crashes At Goodwood Festival Of Speed Share icon

#52 Another One, I Think They Should Use Loctite On Wheels In South Africa Share icon

#53 Truck Hit An Overpass On The Way To Delivering This Cnc Machine Share icon

#54 Plane Lands So Heavily The Landing Gear Comes Through The Floor Share icon

#55 [oc] Someone Without Insurance Hit My Neighbors Ferrari Share icon

#56 Souvenir Photo Before We Get Fired Share icon

#57 Happened In My City Earlier This Week. Guy Barely Had The Car A Full Week Yet Share icon

#58 Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase Share icon

#59 Not An Expert In The Field But Share icon

#60 Some One Forgot To Lower The Dump On The Truck Share icon

#61 Heard That The Driver Tried Shifting The Loader But Ran Up The Nose Of The Trailer And Tipped Share icon

#62 Should I Change This ? Share icon

#63 ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ Nft Went On Sale For $48m. It Ended With A Top Bid Of Just $280 Share icon

#64 Big Oof Share icon

#65 That Looks Extremely Expensive Share icon

#66 Lamborghini Burned Up Last Night In Connecticut Share icon

#67 Yacht Washes Ashore During Hurricane Milton Share icon

#68 "What Kind Of Genius Created This?" Share icon

#69 The 86 Meter Long Saudi Prince's Kingdom 5kr, Once Owned By Trump And Used In The Bond Movie “Never Say Never Again”, Crashed Into A Quay In Bizerte, Tunisia Share icon

#70 Imagine Dropping A Weather Satellite On The Shop Floor Share icon

#71 Lamborghini Revuelto Goes Up In Flames Share icon

#72 $15,000 Coated Hvac Condenser Tipped Off The Delivery Truck Share icon

#73 One Of 36 In The World Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gt's Was Crashed Into By A Guy In A Toyota Aqua In Mongolia Share icon

#74 You Can’t Park There, Sir! Share icon

#75 Ferrari Blew Through A Roundabout In Houston Share icon

#76 It’s Likely Not Affordable Share icon

#77 The License Plate Wins The Foreshadowing Prize Of The Week Share icon

#78 18-Wheeler Swimming In Alaska Share icon

#79 Thousands Of New Cars Underwater In The Port Of Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico Share icon

#80 This Doesn't Look Like A Fun Repair Share icon

#81 Nz Navy Ship Hits A Reef And Catches Fire Off The Coast Of Samoa Share icon

#82 Yamaha Fell Down On A Firebird Share icon

#83 Dumpster On Roof Share icon

#84 Buddy Took A Loss In Naples, Fl Following The Hurricane Share icon

#85 Instant Infinity Pool Share icon