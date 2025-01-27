85 Unfortunate Incidents That Looked Expensive And Probably Cost Folks A Fortune (New Pics)
Most of us have heard the phrase: "Accidents happen." It's usually to comfort us after a mistake we've made or an incident that had unintended consequences. It's true, accidents really do happen; some of them minor, like spilling tea over a coffee table at a friend's house, and others more significant, like a spacecraft crash.
Today, we're presenting you with a list of the latter. Bored Panda has collected the most noteworthy accidents and situations from the That Looked Expensive subreddit. While we hope that there were as few casualties as possible, we still can't help thinking: "Heck, that must've cost a pretty penny."
Air France A350 Had An Oopsie
Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday
F150 In The Lake
When they hear the word "accident," many people think of car crashes. Many of the entries on this list are indeed car accidents, yet they're about the cost of property and damage to material things. The 1.1 million users of the That Looked Expensive subreddit certainly enjoy a car pileup or two.
According to the WHO, traffic accidents are the most common reason young people (5-29) pass away. Every year, 1.9 million people are victims of road traffic injuries. Interestingly, more than half are what WHO calls "vulnerable road users," which includes motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
Spacex Falcon 9 Booster Tipped Over In Rough Seas While Being Transported Back To Shore
Hmmm... I Wonder What Happened Here
When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket
Aviation accidents are another genre of catastrophe that the members of the subreddit are fans of. The most expensive aviation crash in history is the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft crash. It was America's most stealthy bomber, so, how did it end up in flames just moments after takeoff?
Thankfully, there were no casualties; the two pilots ejected themselves in time and only one of them had a spinal injury, eventually making a full recovery. The crash did, however, cost $2B. The cause wasn't any mechanical fault; it was just Mother Nature. Due to humidity, the plane's sensors misreported the aircraft's speed, and the Flight Control System (FCS) initiated a 30-degree climb upwards, guaranteeing a crash.
30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work
No Passenger Was Harmed In The Making Of This Error
The M Stands For Magnetic
Someone watched 'Terminator Genesis' one too many times.
If we're talking about commercial flights, the title for the most expensive disaster would probably go to the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The search efforts alone have cost around $150 million to date.
To this day, the Flight MH370 disappearance is one of the biggest aviation mysteries in history. While there are many theories out there (some more wild than others), officials think that the most credible ones are that either the plane ran out of fuel, that the pilots lost control of the aircraft, or that one of them was a rogue pilot.
You Crash His Ferrari, What Do You Tell To Your Dad ?
Literal Fire Truck
Garbage Truck Crashed Into Bridge
In December of 2024, the efforts to find out what happened to the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 once again became the topic of public discourse. The US-based ocean exploration firm Ocean Infinity made a deal with Malaysia's Transport Ministry to renew the search. It's a "no find, no fee" arrangement, so, the company will only be paid if they find the wreckage.
The Remains Of The Superheavy Booster Flown During Starship Flight 4
They are salvaging it, see the ropes at the top.
A Rough Day On The Waves
If you think only modern disasters can be this expensive, you'd be wrong. The shipwreck that's deemed the most costly in all of history happened in 1708. The San José, a ship of the Spanish treasure fleet, sank after a battle with the British and took with it a hold of gold, silver, jewelry, and emeralds. According to the newest estimates, the treasures inside the ship are worth $7-18 billion.
Just Bought This Two Months Ago For ~100 Million Smh
The Francis Scot Key Bridge This Morning
That was a spectacular thing to see. It's not good, but seeing that bridge fall, section after section was something else.
Lift Has Had Better Days
The San José galleon sank near the shores of Colombia, and the shipwreck was recovered on its coast in 1981. Since then, there has been a fierce battle over who has the right to its treasures: Colombia, the Spanish, South American Indigenous groups, and even an American salvage company tried to claim it.
Ground Vehicle Drives Into The Enormous, Bright Red Port Nacelle Of Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 G-Vdot At Jfk
How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased
Airplane Eepy
The Colombian government wants to retrieve the wreckage and put it in a museum, an effort that would cost them a little over a million dollars. But archaeologists say that they find the fight over the treasure laughable.
"The treasure of the San José should remain at the bottom of the sea, along with the human remains of the 600 crew members who died there,” Juan Guillermo Martín, Colombian maritime archaeologist says. "The treasure is part of the archaeological context, and as such has no commercial value. Its value is strictly scientific."
$4m Koenigsegg Jesko "Nur" Attack Burns Down In Athens, Greece
Big Oof
If You Can Walk Away From A Landing, It's A Good Landing
Oil spills can cost a pretty penny for oil giants. The 2010 BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig is the most expensive to date. Experts estimate that around four million barrels of oil flowed into the ocean over 87 days. BP will continue to pay for the marine restoration projects up until 2031. In the decade following the spill, BP has paid well over $71 billion.
Absolutely Shattered
Shield Lost During Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station
Miint
Probably nothing can top space disasters on their scale of wreckage. Space exploration is, however, one of the most expensive human endeavors. Perhaps the most expensive failed space mission was when the space shuttle Colombia broke down while re-entering Earth in 2003. Adjusted to today's inflation, the value of the disaster would be $16.2 billion.
Rare Case
Meh $1300
Amg Gtr Goes Snorkeling In A River
Has this talk about expensive accidents and disasters got you in the mood for wanting to see more, dear Pandas? Don't fret, we've got you!