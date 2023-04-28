Seeing someone else's misfortune can be a mixed bag. Yes, we are sympathetic creatures as humans, blessed (or cursed) with the ability to empathize with others. But deep down, sometimes another struggle is just funny. After all, America's Funniest Home Videos wouldn’t be running since 1989 if we didn’t enjoy seeing another’s accidents. The Germans, as always, have a word for this, schadenfreude, or the feeling of joy (freude) at seeing someone fail/be harmed (schaden).

Unfortunately, scientists are here to ruin the fun. People with low self-esteem are more likely to experience schadenfreude, as they feel it brings others down to their level. Similarly, people with high degrees of narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy are more likely to feel it as well, as they tend to “struggle” with feeling empathy towards others. This is not to say that looking at these fails makes you a bad person, rather, that the impulse might just not be that benign at heart.