From a crunching sound when we drop our phones on accident, to the screeching of tires and a crash, there are sounds that induce a physiological feeling of dread. But when it dissipates, and if it's not our items that are damaged, our curiosity often gets the better of us and we want to see just what sort of destruction happened. 

The “That Looked Expensive” online group gathers examples from all over the world where failures, misfortune, and accidents befell costly-looking items. So regardless of whether you are cringing or experiencing a deep degree of schadenfreude, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories below. 

#1

Neighbor Having Dead Tree Cut Down... Contractor Made A Little Mistake

Luftibald Report

SoozeeQ
Well, that really is ridiculous having a car parked anywhere near the tree.

#2

The Poor Little Thing Just Wanted A Belly Rub

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Pedantic Panda
Right lads, remember to lift with your legs, not your backs.

#3

Oven Fell On A Red Hot Ferrari

Barf-fly Report

Seeing someone else's misfortune can be a mixed bag. Yes, we are sympathetic creatures as humans, blessed (or cursed) with the ability to empathize with others. But deep down, sometimes another struggle is just funny. After all, America's Funniest Home Videos wouldn’t be running since 1989 if we didn’t enjoy seeing another’s accidents. The Germans, as always, have a word for this, schadenfreude, or the feeling of joy (freude) at seeing someone fail/be harmed (schaden).

Unfortunately, scientists are here to ruin the fun. People with low self-esteem are more likely to experience schadenfreude, as they feel it brings others down to their level. Similarly, people with high degrees of narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy are more likely to feel it as well, as they tend to “struggle” with feeling empathy towards others. This is not to say that looking at these fails makes you a bad person, rather, that the impulse might just not be that benign at heart.
#4

I Humbly Request This Picture To Be Used As The Subreddit Image. The Montparnasse Derailment - 1895

Gonemad79 Report

#5

A London Pub That Was Demolished And Recreated

4reddityo Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love it. what a heartwarming story. anyway f&%$ developers. XD

#6

73-Year Old Woman Confuses Accelerator With The Brakes In Australia

griftertm Report

KJ
That is impressive, must have been going quite fast to bounce that high.

One doesn’t have to look far to find other, ample examples of content based on “fails.” As far back as 2008, internet pages were building and finding content revolving around misfortune, accidents, slips of the tongue, and other mistakes. While sometimes the content does seem cruel, examples like “That Looked Expensive” have mass appeal because the victims tend to be wealthy. A crashed sports car sucks, but if one can afford it, it might not feel as bad. 
#7

Vet On Fire. Seen In Dallas Today 8/17/2022

tomertz Report

#8

Just Got A Brand New Grove At Work! Annnnnnndd It’s Gone. Can’t Believe This Guy Has A License!

RetiredAerospaceVP Report

Onion Patch Petunia
License? I don't need no stinkin license

#9

Yes Sir, I Can Confirm That Your Package Is Currently En-Route On A Container Ship

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

SkekVi
these ships are just too big, i'm sorry.

There is also a degree of curiosity in seeing expensive things break. Most of us are not around supercars, yachts, and construction equipment, so seeing what it looks like broken down or on fire has a sort of novel appeal. This is an impulse older than internet memes. For example, US soldiers in World War Two sometimes expressed a fascination with destruction. They would enjoy exploring the burnt-our wrecks of vehicles and bombed cities.
#10

How Fast Do You Have To Go For That To Happen

Motor-Ad9914 Report

Debbie
Or the drink was mostly ice/frozen.

#11

I'm On The Roof!

RPA031 Report

Sue Denham
Sorry . . . how . . .? He drove up the ladders or what???

#12

Here We See A Wild Transport Vessel Showing Off His Tail To Attract A Female Vessel

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

SkekVi
for the caption ALONE i love this

In the modern day and age, this manifests as our curiosity whenever there is a traffic accident. It’s almost cliche to say things like “I couldn’t look away,” when we recall driving or walking past a car crash, but it does reflect a deep-seated inquisitiveness we have toward destruction. Many people will slow down, partially due to safety concerns, as one crash might be an indicator of risk factors in the area. 
#13

The Gas Leaks On The Nord Stream 1 And 2 Gas Pipelines In The Baltic Sea

HejdaaNils Report

Onion Patch Petunia
If that's gas, I'd hate to know what he ate

#14

The Gaziantep Castle In Turkey Collapsed After The Recent Earthquake

spammyeren Report

#15

Well, Not One But Two

pvypvMoonFlyer Report

Our brains are somewhat helpful in this regard. Relationally, a car crash, for example, or any other less common disaster is a bad thing. But our minds are clever enough to know that there might be important data, so they will want us to look. Our brains are more engaged when there is a negative emotion present, allowing us to quickly analyze the situation and learn whatever lessons there are to be learned. It seems that “smart people learn from others' mistakes,” is a core feature of our psyche. 
#16

Paint Spill In A Maserati

reddit.com Report

sbj
If you can afford a Maserati, surely you can afford to have paint delivered

#17

Driving Into A Multistory? No Problemo

mitchanium Report

#18

April 28, 1988: The Roof Of An Aloha Airlines Jet Ripped Off In Mid-Air At 24,000 Feet, But The Plane Still Managed To Land Safely. One Stewardess Was Sucked Out Of The Plane. Her Body Was Never Found

DestyNovalys Report

Amy
Poor stewardess and her family

Our consciousness is also somewhat assisted by the knowledge that there are solutions. We live in a materially rich world, cars can be fixed or replaced, and buildings repaired. Many people have insurance. This knowledge helps us rationalize these disasters and turn them into a bit of entertainment. Yes, it probably wouldn’t feel great to walk outside after a storm, see your own ruined property and think “That looks expensive,” but even bad luck has its own sort of charm.
#19

Someone Left A Grill On In The Parking Lot At The Dolphins-Patriots Game

sweettouch007 Report

#20

In 2005, A U.S. Navy Submarine Ran Into A Mountain And Made It Back On Its Own

RetiredAerospaceVP Report

SoozeeQ
I wanna know the story behind this one.

#21

3/14/23 Miller Hill Mall (Duluth, Mn) Roof Collapse Due To Snow

Firesquid Report

In fact, if a person can laugh at themselves, and by extension, their own misfortune, that is a sign of better emotional well-being. Plus, if you can afford something that is expensive to fix, you might already be in a better position than most. So finding humor in downright bad luck is a good way for the brain to rationalize what is happening and release a little joy in an otherwise unfortunate situation. So, if you want to explore others’ misfortune a bit more, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our pieces here, here, and here.
#22

Someone Forgot To Drip The Faucet

Whoop_Rhettly Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Okay Joe we've got nearly 2 hours before the game. If we just work together . . .

#23

NYC Parking Garage Collapses. Drivers Trapped

RetiredAerospaceVP Report

Amy
Hope everyone was ok

#24

Aftermath Of A Trash Truck Falling Onto Train Tracks And Getting Sideswiped By An Ice High Speed Train At Lambrecht, Germany (17th Of August 2010)

Random_Introvert_42 Report

#25

Low On Magenta. Again

Nelik1 Report

badger
looks like a Red Bull logo has melted.

#26

Roro Ferry Plows Into Anchored Cargo Vessel. Officer On Duty "Swears" He Wasn't Asleep At The Wheel

CamKen Report

SkekVi
i wouldn't be surprised if we find out working conditions are similarly terrible on these ships and this man was forced to work while sleep deprived. :\

#27

Instant Infinity Pool

IN2NFT Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Think how much easier it will be to drain the pool now

This Is What's Left Of The Building I Used To Live In Until Last Friday. Lille, France

Benlop Report

Pedantic Panda
Took a supporting wall with you?

#29

A Multi-Million Dollar Bubble Bath

duncan_D_sorderly Report

WindySwede
"Wanna have some PFAS in your grund water??"

#30

Crashed F-35c That Fell Off Uss Carl Vinson Flight Deck Into South China Sea

Vivid-Tank8774 Report

Onion Patch Petunia
We were just playing shark attack and things got confused

#31

Singapore Airlines Sq368 On Fire After Emergency Landing

duncan_D_sorderly Report

Pigeon
Terrifying. A nightmare to behold

#32

Just A Little Kiss

duncan_D_sorderly Report

Steal
I love the title, lol. I hope everyone got out safely.

#33

A Second Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Ohio, Just A Month After The East Palestine Derailment

Vergo27 Report

SkekVi
please let the train workers sleep, you corporate monsters. 😭

#34

Sorry I Won't Make It In To Work Today Boss, My Train Missed My Station

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Hope this pic will do instead of a doctor's note

#35

That's A Big Explosion

DinVilah Report

Louie
Ok, I’ll admit it. I really shouldn’t have had that second bowl of chili. My bad

#36

2 Million Dollar Rimac Nevera Rear Ended By Motorcycle On The Pch About A Week Ago

Hobocharlie67 Report

#37

A Car Belonging To A Chinese Diplomat Rammed The Berlin Fire Department's New Electric Fire Truck

Random_Introvert_42 Report

Joanna
That doesn't help the 'Asian driver' stereotype, does it?

#38

Audis Can't Pole Vault

duncan_D_sorderly Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Honestly boss, I was just sitting there and the tree kept coming and coming and wouldn't stop

#39

I'm Sorry Sir, But That Spot Is Normally Reserved For The Boss's Corvette Stingray

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Well I got here first. He'll just have to wait

#40

Massive Auqadome In Berlin Cotaining Over 1500 Fish Exploded

LordScamander Report

sbj
Poor little fishIes!

#41

A Tram And Its Heavy-Duty Transporter Fell Into A Ditch In Germany. Estimated Loss Is Around 2.5 Million

Tyral- Report

Onion Patch Petunia
No problem we'll just tell the insurance company

#42

Parking Near An Intersection + Huge Truck + Small Streets

zerobol Report

SoozeeQ
I couldn't make sense of the photos, so checked out the original. Oh my goodness! https://www.reddit.com/r/ThatLookedExpensive/comments/zcrcya/parking_near_an_intersection_huge_truck_small/

#43

Tank Barrel Miss Fire

shaojiaxing Report

Mario Strada
I was like "why would they have the rifling outside the barrel?". Then it was clear.

#44

UPS Plane Cuts Corner And Gets Stuck In The Mud At The Birmingham Airport... They Are Still Trying To Get It Out! 😂

stevebusby98 Report

SkekVi
UPS cuts a lot of corners. XD

#45

Don't Taxi Your F-16 Behind A B-1 Doing A Full Power Engine Test

duncan_D_sorderly Report

#46

Honey, I'm Home!

RPA031 Report

#47

Great-Grandfather Was An Airmail Pilot, Found These Photos With His Stuff

Tillybug_Pug Report

WindySwede
"It had it's ups and downs"

#48

The M Stands For Magnetic

drmrrdmr Report

#49

Protesters Mess With Ferraris In Paris

RPA031 Report

Weasel Wise
Hmmm...I wanna know what they stand for. If they're even half the ignorant, hypocrites that PETA is, they should stop lying to people and get real jobs...or become a politician.

#50

Wind Last Night Blew Over The Wood Framing Just Enough For The Bricks To Collapse!

boinzy Report

Onion Patch Petunia
What's the big deal it was the middle of the night nobody hurt

#51

Executive 747 Scrapped With 29 Flight Hours On It

Xander395 Report

#52

Someone Hit My Pump Today At Work. No Injuries

IshMorningstar Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Guess she was upset over the price increase

#53

That Will Buff Out

-HypocrisyFighter- Report

Onion Patch Petunia
So if everyone will just move into the bedroom . . .

#54

The City Started Work On Our Neighborhood Pond…

MeetBlase Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Really Junior I told you you couldn't play in there

#55

Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase

Iam_Unknown17 Report

SkekVi
rich people be like. 🙄

#56

Borderline Abusive

VAE-ron Report

sbj
Your Mum needs to replace her smartphone for a smart boyfriend

#57

Ferrari Enzo ($2.5 Million) Crashed By Delivery Driver Enroute To New Owner!

