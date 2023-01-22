Usually, when we’re dropping a lot of money on something, it’s an exciting purchase. A brand new iPhone, a new car, a PlayStation5, or that top-of-the-line washing machine you’ve been dreaming about for months. You can’t wait to unbox it and christen it, but along with the excitement comes a tinge of anxiety. “What if I crack the screen?” “What if I spill water on it?” “What if someone scratches my door when parking next to me?” Unfortunately, nothing can stay new forever, and once something is out in the world, there are infinite ways to ruin it.

Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most tragic ways expensive items have been destroyed, and I’ll warn you right now, they might be painful to look at. But alas, all good things must come to an end, and for some reason, it seems like the purchases we cherish the most are the things that get demolished the fastest… 

Be sure to upvote the pics that have convinced you to always purchase the optional insurance, and then if you’re interested in causing yourself even more pain, you can find a couple more Bored Panda articles featuring valuable items that have taken irreparable damage here and here!

#1

So Much For That Expensive Cat Furniture

GeneReddit123 Report

#2

Lost The Toes On My Prosthetic Leg After My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot Was A Chew Toy

stalnoypirat Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
57 minutes ago

Eek, those are expensive

#3

Baby Ducks In The Lake

x2o6 Report

I’m not proud to admit it, but I can relate all too well to these photos, pandas. The one time I bought jeans that weren’t from a thrift store and actually cost a decent amount of money, I managed to get 3 stains on them the first time I wore them. I’ve shattered 2 iPhones, one by dropping it onto a tiled bathroom floor and the other by dropping it down an entire flight of tiled stairs. When I was 16, after having my driver’s license for one month, I got into a fender bender with my very first car. I’ve shattered glasses and plates, left my car windows down during a thunderstorm and destroyed the screen of a laptop only one month after a new one was put on (because the old one also stopped working).

Call it bad luck, clumsiness or karma for something I did in a past life, but I could see some of my possessions ending up on a list like this in the future one day. Many of these photos are even more tragic than anything I’ve experienced, though. I feel for these people, but I also can’t help but laugh. We’re all capable of doing stupid things or making mistakes that we immediately wish we could take back. Whether it’s melting your kid’s PlayStation controllers or driving your truck into a lake, everybody has those days. The important thing is that we learn from our lessons, and perhaps ensure those valuables next time around. 
#4

Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night

D0nk3yPunch912 Report

#5

When You Want The Luxury But Can't Afford The Extra 100 Dollar For The Safety Feature

BA3K3N Report

Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

If that was a Jeep I'd call it a trash compactor.

#6

This Happened In Blackhawk, South Dakota. 12 Neighbors Had To Evacuate Due To The Discovery Of A Cave That Is 40x40 And 40x60 Deep

Caveners went down to the "Sink" to see what was underground.

Andy1611 Report

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That is terrifying for the people concerned....

If you’ve got some photos in your camera roll that would be right at home on this list, don’t feel bad. Many of us do. For example, did you know that every hour, 5,761 phone screens are cracked? That’s over 50 million phone screens a year. These are primarily caused by drops, according to CNBC, and apparently, companies are working hard to solve the issue of creating a great smartphone that won’t shatter when it slips out of your hand.

“Proving that a device is durable is essential to convince people to pay more for a phone,” Francisco Jeronimo, senior research director for European mobile devices at IDC, told CNBC. “Consumers are a lot more concerned about what happens to their phone and it being able to handle certain accidents. When people spend $1,000 on a cellphone, they don’t expect it to crack the first time they drop it on the floor.” But everyone wants a thin, sleek design for their device too, which makes creating a durable phone quite the challenging task. 

#7

Tech Repair Client Did This To 'Combat Overheating'

BrysonicLightning Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

what went through this man’s thought process as he mercilessly stabbed the computer to death

#8

Friend Of Mine Posted This Photo Of The Job Site Today

rabaful Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I’m just imagining it going “ GLOOP GLOOP GLOOP” down those stairs

#9

Cable Guy Drills A Hole In The Side Of House, Into A Closet, Through A Guitar Case, And Right Through A Martin HD-28V

kol_kay Report

Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
11 minutes ago

How much for that cable? Uh, well $4,000 for the hole and ….

Even if phones become more durable than they have been in the past, we can’t stop humans from being clumsy. And apparently, Americans in particular seem to have butter fingers when it comes to holding onto their cell phones. Swns Digital reports that 52% of Americans are “always” worried about their phones. And for good reason, because the average American drops their phone at least four times every week, with most breaks happening within 10 weeks of purchasing the phone. 

“Gravity seems to be a constant challenge when it comes to our smartphones,” JP Brousseau, CEO of PhoneLoops.com, told Swns Digital. “Getting a protective phone case is the first step, but even that can’t always prevent damage to your phone if you drop it. A strap offers the simplest way to keep your grip, even one-handed – and that’s what Phone Loops provide.”    
#10

Oh No

booat Report

#11

My Dad Says “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually.” He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen

unidentifies Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
51 minutes ago

So I decided to take a picture instead of moving the candle...

#12

On The First Night Of Vacation And We Go To Pull Out The Sofa Bed For The Kids And Hear A Loud Crunching Sound

Son’s iPhone fell between the cushions and got caught in the hinges of the bed frame.

flippity_dippity_doo Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
39 minutes ago

That happened to my hand once, all my fingers snapped

When it comes to some of the most common places where phones meet their untimely deaths, Swns Digital notes that they’ve been dropped in sewers, on the bathroom floors in bars, in hospital bathrooms, in port-o-potties, in pots of rice, in bowls of soup, in dog’s water bowls, in dumpsters, in beer cups and in trash cans. Personally, my biggest fear is my phone slipping out of my hand and sliding down a drain or through the cracks over a drain, never to be seen again. One in three Americans admitted to even dropping their phone right into the toilet. Beware of that dangerous back pocket! But apparently, nothing can convince us to be more cautious with our phones, because 76% of Americans say they would be completely lost if they were suddenly without a phone. Yet we continue to drop, shatter and destroy them all the time…
#13

What Happens When You Drive Into A House

Tickle86 Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
55 minutes ago

You'd have thought a semi truck ran into this. Not a toyota ( or at least i think thats a toyota by the looks of the logo)

#14

So The Car I Was Test-Driving And Really Liked Went Up In Flames

I was test-driving a 2020 Ford Escape and really liked it. When I put it in reverse we heard a clunk noise and smoke started billowing from the hood. 2 minutes later it was engulfed in flames. 

mightymattii Report

Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
21 minutes ago

The Ford Hope You Can Escape.

2
#15

Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies

Mckinzel Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
37 minutes ago

What kind of idiot rents clothes?

Phones aren’t the only electronic devices that are prone to having their life spans cut short, though. According to Secure Data Recovery, 38% of Americans have had to replace a laptop at some point in their lifetime due to one breaking. The most common laptop mishaps include dropping them, spilling a drink on them, cracking the screen, and needing to replace the battery. And these repairs aren’t cheap. On average, Americans spend about $534 on laptop repairs during their lifetimes. Certain states are also more reckless than others when it comes to their laptops, thought. In Nevada, New Hampshire, Maryland, Alabama and Mississippi, over 50% of laptop users admit to having broken one.    
#16

My Laptop Was Murdered By A Single Grain Of Chipotle Brown Rice That Got Closed In The Screen

kaxamdays Report

#17

Put Son's PS4 Controllers In The Oven Last Night To Hide Them So He'd Go To Bed. Didn't Tell The Wife, Who Then Put Oven On This Morning

hi_robb Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
57 minutes ago

A little overdone for my taste

#18

New Guy At Work Made An Oopsie

LowNslow09 Report

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Did he get canned for that?

If you’re now scared of your laptop meeting an untimely death, it might be useful to be aware of some of the most common mistakes that lead to a broken laptop. According to Make Use Of, laptop users need to be mindful of keeping their devices cool and avoiding situations where they’re exposed to excess heat. Laptops have fans to expel internal heat, but if the fan gets blocked, it can be extremely dangerous. “Some react to this and will shut down automatically. But others will suffer through the heat as they slowly bake to death,” Make Use Of explains. “Furniture, carpets, and blankets are all surfaces that can wreak havoc on a laptop. Wherever you place your laptop, make sure the vent has a clear path to do its job. Even a pile of books that's too close to your laptop can cause problems if the air exhaust is blocked.” 
#19

Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

reddit.com Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
47 minutes ago

A delicious main course of toddler shoe with a side of melted Xbox controller lightly seasoned with batteries

#20

At Least He's Not Texting

Lank_Thompson Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
54 minutes ago

How has it not fallen off

#21

My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch

bigandy1105 Report

Another potential threat to your laptop is ruining its disk drive. Be careful not to rattle your device too much, or it might take damage and cost you your data. “You can reduce the risk of HDD failure by only adjusting your laptop gently and not moving it when running a program that frequently accesses the hard drive,” Make Use Of writes. “Treat your laptop gently, with no quick movements. Even if your computer has an SSD, you should know the signs of SSD failure to detect problems early.”
#22

Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived

tommygun1234567890 Report

#23

Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At ORD Last Night

rulingthewake243 Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
35 minutes ago

just a little expensive, nothing too bad

#24

My Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed

deus_voltaire Report

Aside from the actual laptop itself, it’s also important to take care of its cords and charger if you want to avoid purchasing any replacements. The cords are typically thin and easy to move, but they can only withstand so much stretching and contorting. “A common form of this issue occurs when someone wraps the cord over some other object to keep it bundled. Sometimes that object has sharp edges, which cut into the cord,” Make Use Of explains. “And this isn't just for obvious blunders like knives; a hard plastic edge is all it takes. In some cases, power adapters will even damage the cable if you wrap the cord around the brick.”

“Avoid this problem by bundling a cord over itself. Most cords come packaged this way when you receive them, and some include a little piece of Velcro you can use to keep the cord together. If your cable doesn't have Velcro, you can buy some yourself for cheap or use an adjustable zip tie. As a fallback, know how to roll a cable in a way that won't damage it.”
#25

If You Are Ever Tempted To Throw Your Styrofoam Cup Of Soda Out The Window On The Highway, Don't

autotech1011 Report

Marilyn Russell
Marilyn Russell
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Yes, don’t throw anything out your car window. Just don’t litter full stop.

#26

Yesterday, Sinkhole Opened Under Private Pool In Israel, And 1 Person Missing

MaliTheMinecraftCat Report

#27

Ice Makers Failed To Store Ice (Picture After 2 Days Of Melting)

dhudd32 Report

Are you feeling like you need to bubble wrap everything you own right about now? Life is unpredictable, and we can never be sure when tragedies such as these will strike, but we can do our best to avoid them. Buy those protective phone cases, get great insurance and don’t be reckless with your valuables. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly painful, and then let us know in the comments if you’ve ever accidentally destroyed something valuable that would warrant a spot on this list. Then, if you’d like to see even more of these tragic photos, you can find a couple more Bored Panda lists on this topic here and here!
#28

Using Water Instead Of Oil In Your Engine

Micheiba Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Or someone just took a really watery s**t in there.

#29

What Could Go Wrong With Putting Solar Panels Near A Golf Course?

NeedleworkerBulky456 Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
40 minutes ago

On the side facing the golf course for that matter

#30

Forgetting About Your $5,000 Bike On Your Roof Rack As You Pull Into The Garage

richard_67 Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Seems like a mistake you only make once

#31

My Wife’s Wedding Ring Went Missing

coffeeandcelluloid Report

#32

Found My Phone With The Snowblower. How Much Rice Do I Need To Fix This?

mungwhisperer Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Maybe just a bag of that chipotle rice? or two

#33

My Friend’s 2 Labradors Spent His Stimulus Money While He Was At Work

caffeinatedelirium Report

#34

Finally, After A Year I Was Able To Buy A Retail PS5. My Dog Was Super Excited Too

waybackwhen15 Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Ok, so a lot of these dogs posts...it is the lack of training from the owner, not the dog. My dog has free reign of the house all day and has never done this

#35

Someone Crashed A GT2 RS While On A Test Drive In LA

ihasRyzen Report

Marilyn Russell
Marilyn Russell
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Guess they should stick to a bicycle.

#36

Just Bought My First House. Was Told There Was Hardwood Under All The Carpet. Looks Like I’ll Be Spending Too Much Money On New Flooring Now

I tested a discreet corner in the closet before, which did in fact have hardwood beneath. But not the living room. 

Ezack Report

Marilyn Russell
Marilyn Russell
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Well, on the brighter side, I have faith in your ability to make it will look great.

#37

Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

Bonsonoptic Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Wow, that’s some really s****y luck. I’ll see myself out thanks :)

#38

Paid $31 In Shipping Costs To Ship A Discontinued Crystal Picture Frame

affable_discourse Report

Marilyn Russell
Marilyn Russell
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I can see where you went wrong there. I would have packaged the box within another box with plenty of padding.

#39

Good Morning To Everyone Except My Dog Who Doesn’t Understand “Expensive Taste” Is Just A Figure Of Speech

GunMTL_Grace Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
25 minutes ago

There are no bad dogs. They just need to be trained and have that constant reinforcement

#40

Saved Up Enough Money To Order A Nintendo Switch From Walmart+ And The Box Arrived Empty

YouDontTellMe Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
38 minutes ago

You should be able to file a claim

#41

An Alaska Airlines 737 Recently Hit A Bear In Yakutat Alaska

AlaskanGamerChild Report

#42

Apparently The Kids Were Too Distracted To Shut The Door

sn00perz Report

#43

Someone Left A Grill On In The Parking Lot At The Dolphins-Patriots Game

sweettouch007 Report

#44

Ferrari Enzo ($2.5 Million) Crashed By Delivery Driver Enroute To New Owner

World-Good Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
32 minutes ago

It's going to the shop. Better get used to it having a sports car

#45

When You Own An Expensive Car And A Naughty Dog

Aquagenie Report

#46

My 600-Dollar Fish Tank Fell Over And Smashed

BluzdyTech Report

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
34 minutes ago

ARE THE FISH OKAY???? As a fish owner I feel the fear 😨

#47

Driving Into A Multistory? No Problemo

mitchanium Report

#48

Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired

Taclysis Report

#49

Customer With Her Child Spilled Goo On This 60-Dollar Children's Recliner. She Didn't Even Apologize

Gigadodosaurus Report

#50

My Tenancy Ends Tomorrow After 2 Years In This Flat. Today, While Cleaning And Getting Everything Ready To Move Out, I Hit The Oven's Door And Broke The Glass

Bye bye sweet deposit money.

cheekibreekio Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
6 minutes ago

How fragile is the glass? Or how hard did you hit it? So many questions

#51

I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Of Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning

yhandi Report

Marilyn Russell
Marilyn Russell
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Maybe play with your dog more so he isn’t so bored.

#52

Bought A Case For The Switch Lite I Got For My Son's Birthday Later This Week. Had No Idea The Amazon Driver Yeeted It Over The Back Fence, The Dog Opened It Up And Destroyed It

Then I slipped and got my clothes caked in mud whilst retrieving it from the garden.

9DAN2 Report

Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Mama said there'd be days like this.

#53

My Dog Found My Rainy-Day Stash And Ate It



#54

Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And MD-80's Butt Fell Off

kraven420 Report

#55

Delivery Robot Tries To Walk Across Undried Cement

42how_ Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017