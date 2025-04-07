There’s something oddly gratifying about knowing someone had a worse time than us. And that’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of totally unfortunate posts from people who could win gold in the Terrible Day Olympics, if there ever were such a thing. Keep scrolling, and don’t forget to thank your lucky stars that you’ve never made this list.

Life isn’t always breezy. It can sneak up on us and take us by surprise as it knocks us to the ground. Sometimes, we have great days. Other times, not so much. Whether it’s an issue of your laptop crashing right before deadline, dropping a tray of eggs after you’ve just mopped the floor, mistakenly putting a red sock in the laundry with your beautiful white linen, missing the flight to your long-awaited island holiday , or something much worse, we’ve all had days where we wish we’d stayed in bed.

#1 About An Hour And A Half In To A Fourteen Hour Flight To Tokyo, My Screen Froze And Never Unfroze From This Scene Share icon There was also a medical emergency happening during the plane ride so this felt too insignificant to ask for assistance with.



RELATED:

#2 Wanted A Blank Cover For This Diary Share icon

#3 I'm Allergic To My New Face Cleanser... On Photo Day Share icon

#4 Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While In Vacation. Are They Punishing Me? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Monitors Fell Over While I Was Asleep. The Right One Hit My Mouse Wich Is Why Its Completly Broken, The Other Just Has Minor Scratches Share icon

#7 Ps5 Exhaust Melted The Wall Paint. Kept Behind TV Share icon

#8 I'm Going On An International Flight In 2 Days Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Freshly Drawn Hotel Bath After A Long Day Of Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Yeah, You Could Say I Was Pretty Miserable, Hate Mosquitos Share icon

#11 I Fell Down A Mountain Share icon

#12 I Was Really Looking Forward To The Meal I Ordered Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Girlfriend Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose Share icon I've had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn't occur to me until too late...

We have a trip to Chicago coming up within a week. So much for surprises.



#15 I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Is What I Came Home To After 1 Week Of Moving Into My New Apartment Share icon Started the machine before i went to work and got home to this. I was washing my bed sheets and some other stuff and i forgot to close the buttons on the bedding and it all kind of formed a big ball of wet and heavy clothes in there.



#17 I Walked Through A Tick Nest Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My 12 Year Old, Allergic To Nearly Everything Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Dropped My Toothbrush Into My Toilet Bowl Brush This Morning Share icon

#20 Cat Licked All The Icing Off My Carrot Cake Share icon

#21 One Of The Screws Holding My Spine In Place Snapped Share icon I had a L4-L5 / L5-S1 spinal fusion. I was sitting at my desk when I felt (and heard) a huge snap in my back. Almost immediately I couldn’t feel or move my left leg.

Turns out that one of the screws snapped. My surgeon was able to add another screw but had to leave the broken piece in there. 0 out 10 stars - would not recommend.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Had To Break Through My Bathroom Door. The Lock Failed And Wouldn’t Open And I Was Home Alone For At Least Two Days And Didn’t Have The Phone With Me So I Had To Break Through Share icon

#23 My Sink Exploded Share icon

#24 What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning Share icon

#25 "Stares In Tired" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Packed In A Hurry. These Are The Sandals I Brought For A Week At The Beach Share icon

#27 An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day Share icon

#28 My 50th Birthday Party Invited All Of My Friends Share icon Figured it be nice to throw myself My 50th birthday party, invited all of my friends some would need to drive an hour to visit. It started an hour and half ago. Purchased hamburgers, hot dogs for a BBQ, No one has shown up yet.



#29 I Walked Through A Cornfield. We’re Pretty Sure The Landowner Had Just Sprayed Fertilizer/Pesticides Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup. Glass Bowl Broke In The Soup As We Were Filling It To Eat From Share icon

#31 Crown Fell Off On The First Day Of Vacation Share icon

#32 They Sold My Boyfriend An Uncooked Pumpkin Pie At The Grocery Store Share icon It was sitting out at room temp in the bakery section with a bunch of others…There was no instructions on the top So it wasn’t a take and bake.



#33 Went To Weigh Myself, Think I Know The Answer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 How Many Times Can You Was A Washable Pillow? A One.... A Two...... A Three! Three Share icon

#35 I Ordered 4 Missing Screws From IKEA. I Got 3. There Is A Hole In The Package Share icon

#36 Boyfriend Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages Share icon

#37 Friends Dog That Knew Me Tried A New Medication And Bit My Face Out Of Nowhere. Now He Growls Whenever He Sees Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Balcony Door Stuck Shut Because Washer Door Is Open Share icon

#39 Re-Heated Pasta Bolognese In The Microwave. Forgot About It And Remembered Four Days Later Share icon

#40 How My $150 Hot Sauce Arrived A Few Months Ago Share icon

#41 I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered Share icon

#43 I Put Water In, The Pod In, Selected Temperature, Pressed Start, Went To The Bathroom Share icon

#44 Left My Helmet In The Garage. Something Decided To Build A Nest Inside It Share icon

#45 Got Scammed With A Potato. Well This Is A First, Ordered A Dremel On Amazon And Received The Biggest Potato I’ve Ever Seen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Took Off My Headphones Tonight And Noticed I Have A Balled Spot Share icon I just turned 26 despite having a bunch of gray hairs. I was playing games tonight and decided to call it early and whenever I took off my headset my fingers brushed across something smooth. There’s not normally anything smooth there so I audibly said “that’s not good” to myself.

My family doesn’t have history with balding on either side, we just start graying early. We also have pretty thick heads of hair and the rest of my hair seems to totally fine. I was going to go to bed but now I’m going to spend my night researching whether I’ve got ringworm or alopecia.

I hope you’re having a better night.



#47 Was Moving Stuff In The Workshop, And Smashed My Fingers. Well, Thankfully It Saved My Finger… Now I Have To Get A New Wedding Ring Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Thought I’d Take Advantage Of The Nice Weather And Do A Little Painting Share icon

#49 Went To Go Make Biscuits For Dinner Tonight Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Just Got My Car Washed And Waxed Literally 30 Minutes Ago Share icon

#51 Come Out Of Work After A Busy Day With No Break, To A Lovely Scrape Along The Side Of My New Car Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Realized I Forgot My Laptop Immediately After Getting Off The Plane. Gate Agent Does A Quick Check, Says She's "100% Sure" It's Not There, And Won't Look At My Phone Share icon

#53 My PC Turned Off With No Warning And No Error In The Middle Of A Tournament Match. When I Turned It Back On It Does This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I Was About To Go To Bed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I Was Accepted To A Phd Program 4 Years Ago And I Just Found The Email Share icon

#56 My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face Share icon

#57 If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Drove 2 Hours To Meet Up With An Old Fling. He Canceled When I Got There. On My Way Home, While Crying, I Blew A Tire Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 We Didn’t Realize This Was What Was Meant By High Tide Share icon

#60 Sold An iPad On Facebook, The Kid Took Off As Soon As I Noticed He Gave Me Fake Bills Share icon Usually I'm super cautious selling stuff online, I always take precautions but I didn't listen to my gut this time. Lost my iPad + accessories and $825 in cash.



#61 I Have A New Level Of Stink Bug Hate. Yes, It’s In-Between The Two Panes Of Glass On My Microwave Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What The Hell I Find Share icon This is absolutely disgusting and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling and now I can’t help but to think someone was murdered on this bed me and my fiancé are sleeping on.



#63 I Rented An Airbnb To Have A Relaxing Weekend. I'm Now Flooded-In And A Prisoner Here. (That Used To Be The Street) Share icon

#64 The Letter "" N My Keybard Decided Nt T Wrk Tday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today. I Was Afraid To Even Drive It To The Nearby Gas Station Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heat Wave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock Share icon Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.



#67 Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On. Never Seen Anything Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Sucks For Whoever Was Dumb Enough To Park In Front Of A Hydrant Share icon

#69 This Monkey Snatched My Juice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 A Bird Crapped In The Open Mouth Piece Of My Coffee Share icon

#71 Forbidden Cotton Candy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Share icon

#73 My Car That I Bought Because My Previous Car Was Totaled In A Rear Ending Just Got Rear Ended Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 My Car Caught On Fire 2 Days Before My Birthday Share icon

#75 This Is What Was Brought To Me At A Restaurant For My Birthday Share icon Went out to dinner with family tonight for my birthday out of nowhere the restaurant speakers starts absolutely blasting with ye olde happy birthday someone appears behind me with a plate with a candle, already mortified cause they're playing the song so absurdly loud they place the plate in front of me, and it's got literally nothing on it, just a candle, then the song ends and they piss off back to the kitchen or whatever, then 5 minutes later someone comes out and takes the plate and candle away and that was it.



ADVERTISEMENT

#76 I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse Share icon Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. That's life.

#77 I Sneezed Too Hard And Messed Up My Back, I'm 28 Share icon What's worse is that a month ago I had a heart attack too, I really do feel like I'm cursed, had zero health issues my whole life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 I Paid Extra For Ultra “Thin” Lenses And This Is What I Got. This Thing Looks Like They’re Bulletproof Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 I Bent Down To Pick Up My Keys And I Hit My Head On The Trunk Of My Car, Knocking Myself Unconscious. My Neighbor Called An Ambulance Before I Could Say No Share icon

#80 I'm Blocked Inside The Park, Good Night Everyone Share icon

#81 70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Despite Not Using Any AI. This Is Due Very Soon, And I Have No Idea How I'm Going To Make My Own Writing Look Less AI Written Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 I Thought I Grabbed Silver Wrapping Paper… It’s Clear Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 I Went To The Beach, Wore Sunscreen, Sat In The Shade 98% Of The Time And Followed The Sun's Movements To Keep It That Way, And Didn't Go Into The Water Share icon

#84 Was Craving An Ice Cream Cone So I Picked This Up At The Gas Station.. Just For It To Have No Cone Share icon Also yes I know technically it’s not real ice cream. I’m pregnant and my standards are low. Bought it specifically because I was craving that gooey chocolatey last bite of the cone.



#85 Well This Sucks. Cool Looking But Damn It. That Black Thing Next To The Broken Window Is What We Use To Hang The Hose On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Right When My Morning Was Starting To Get Better Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Somebody Locked My Scooter With Their Bike Lock Share icon

#88 Wore These “Waterproof” Hiking Boots For 30 Min In The Rain. I Have To Walk Home Now Share icon

#89 I Set My Drone To Home Mode And It Decided To Touch A Power Line And Exploded Into A Bunch Of Pieces When It Hit The Road Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 I Jumped Up And Hit My Ceiling Fan Being Tall Sucks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 I Guess I Don't Want To Exercise And Get Out Of The House More This Summer After All Share icon

#92 Drove 1800 Miles So My Child Could See Her Dad For A Couple Of Weeks. Parked In His Gated Lot. Thieves Got In Anyway Share icon

#93 Got A Call From Apartment Office Saying My Neighbor Flooded The Apartment And My Roof Came In. "Pretty Bad" Was A Fair Statement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 I Go Hike Up A Mountain In This Is The View I Get Thanks A Lot Nature Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 Was About To Go Out On My Bike Share icon

#96 Oh You Think You Are Having A Bad Day? Share icon

#97 Somehow Some Chewed Gum Ended Up On The Back Of My Pants Leg. Its Smells Heavily Of Mint Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Just Wanted Some Tacos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Locked Myself Out Of My Hotel Room (On The Balcony Of The 2nd Floor) Share icon Stepped out onto the balcony of my hotel room and shut the door behind me (it’s cold outside). The safety bar fell down and now the door is barred shut. I’m on the 2nd floor.

To make matters worse, the security latches on the door from the hall are set. The maintenance guy can’t get into my room to let me back in.

