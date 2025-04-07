If You Think You’re Having A Horrible Day, These People Beg To Differ (New Pics)
Life isn’t always breezy. It can sneak up on us and take us by surprise as it knocks us to the ground. Sometimes, we have great days. Other times, not so much. Whether it’s an issue of your laptop crashing right before deadline, dropping a tray of eggs after you’ve just mopped the floor, mistakenly putting a red sock in the laundry with your beautiful white linen, missing the flight to your long-awaited island holiday, or something much worse, we’ve all had days where we wish we’d stayed in bed.
There’s something oddly gratifying about knowing someone had a worse time than us. And that’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of totally unfortunate posts from people who could win gold in the Terrible Day Olympics, if there ever were such a thing. Keep scrolling, and don’t forget to thank your lucky stars that you’ve never made this list.
This post may include affiliate links.
About An Hour And A Half In To A Fourteen Hour Flight To Tokyo, My Screen Froze And Never Unfroze From This Scene
There was also a medical emergency happening during the plane ride so this felt too insignificant to ask for assistance with.
Wanted A Blank Cover For This Diary
I'm sorry... I have trouble believing any of these type of personalization mistakes...
I'm Allergic To My New Face Cleanser... On Photo Day
Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This
I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While In Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?
You have to be special to get three tomato butts on one burger.
My Monitors Fell Over While I Was Asleep. The Right One Hit My Mouse Wich Is Why Its Completly Broken, The Other Just Has Minor Scratches
Ps5 Exhaust Melted The Wall Paint. Kept Behind TV
I'm Going On An International Flight In 2 Days
My Freshly Drawn Hotel Bath After A Long Day Of Work
Yeah, You Could Say I Was Pretty Miserable, Hate Mosquitos
I Fell Down A Mountain
I Was Really Looking Forward To The Meal I Ordered
My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality
Girlfriend Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose
I've had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn't occur to me until too late...
We have a trip to Chicago coming up within a week. So much for surprises.
I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator
This Is What I Came Home To After 1 Week Of Moving Into My New Apartment
Started the machine before i went to work and got home to this. I was washing my bed sheets and some other stuff and i forgot to close the buttons on the bedding and it all kind of formed a big ball of wet and heavy clothes in there.
I Walked Through A Tick Nest
My 12 Year Old, Allergic To Nearly Everything
Dropped My Toothbrush Into My Toilet Bowl Brush This Morning
Cat Licked All The Icing Off My Carrot Cake
One Of The Screws Holding My Spine In Place Snapped
I had a L4-L5 / L5-S1 spinal fusion. I was sitting at my desk when I felt (and heard) a huge snap in my back. Almost immediately I couldn’t feel or move my left leg.
Turns out that one of the screws snapped. My surgeon was able to add another screw but had to leave the broken piece in there. 0 out 10 stars - would not recommend.
I Had To Break Through My Bathroom Door. The Lock Failed And Wouldn’t Open And I Was Home Alone For At Least Two Days And Didn’t Have The Phone With Me So I Had To Break Through
My Sink Exploded
What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning
"Stares In Tired"
Packed In A Hurry. These Are The Sandals I Brought For A Week At The Beach
An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day
My 50th Birthday Party Invited All Of My Friends
Figured it be nice to throw myself My 50th birthday party, invited all of my friends some would need to drive an hour to visit. It started an hour and half ago. Purchased hamburgers, hot dogs for a BBQ, No one has shown up yet.
I Walked Through A Cornfield. We’re Pretty Sure The Landowner Had Just Sprayed Fertilizer/Pesticides
Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup. Glass Bowl Broke In The Soup As We Were Filling It To Eat From
Crown Fell Off On The First Day Of Vacation
Had that happen to me. I cleaned the tooth as well as I could and goobered the crown up with super glue gel. Stuck it back in and it held for about 6 months.
They Sold My Boyfriend An Uncooked Pumpkin Pie At The Grocery Store
It was sitting out at room temp in the bakery section with a bunch of others…There was no instructions on the top So it wasn’t a take and bake.
Went To Weigh Myself, Think I Know The Answer
How Many Times Can You Was A Washable Pillow? A One.... A Two...... A Three! Three
I Ordered 4 Missing Screws From IKEA. I Got 3. There Is A Hole In The Package
Boyfriend Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages
Friends Dog That Knew Me Tried A New Medication And Bit My Face Out Of Nowhere. Now He Growls Whenever He Sees Me
Balcony Door Stuck Shut Because Washer Door Is Open
Re-Heated Pasta Bolognese In The Microwave. Forgot About It And Remembered Four Days Later
How My $150 Hot Sauce Arrived A Few Months Ago
I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand
This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered
I Put Water In, The Pod In, Selected Temperature, Pressed Start, Went To The Bathroom
Left My Helmet In The Garage. Something Decided To Build A Nest Inside It
Got Scammed With A Potato. Well This Is A First, Ordered A Dremel On Amazon And Received The Biggest Potato I’ve Ever Seen
Took Off My Headphones Tonight And Noticed I Have A Balled Spot
I just turned 26 despite having a bunch of gray hairs. I was playing games tonight and decided to call it early and whenever I took off my headset my fingers brushed across something smooth. There’s not normally anything smooth there so I audibly said “that’s not good” to myself.
My family doesn’t have history with balding on either side, we just start graying early. We also have pretty thick heads of hair and the rest of my hair seems to totally fine. I was going to go to bed but now I’m going to spend my night researching whether I’ve got ringworm or alopecia.
I hope you’re having a better night.
Was Moving Stuff In The Workshop, And Smashed My Fingers. Well, Thankfully It Saved My Finger… Now I Have To Get A New Wedding Ring
Could you melt in down & remake, that keeps it the same ring ?
Thought I’d Take Advantage Of The Nice Weather And Do A Little Painting
Went To Go Make Biscuits For Dinner Tonight
Just Got My Car Washed And Waxed Literally 30 Minutes Ago
The rims tell me they didn’t just wash their car or didn’t do a very good job…
Come Out Of Work After A Busy Day With No Break, To A Lovely Scrape Along The Side Of My New Car
Realized I Forgot My Laptop Immediately After Getting Off The Plane. Gate Agent Does A Quick Check, Says She's "100% Sure" It's Not There, And Won't Look At My Phone
My PC Turned Off With No Warning And No Error In The Middle Of A Tournament Match. When I Turned It Back On It Does This
I Was About To Go To Bed
I Was Accepted To A Phd Program 4 Years Ago And I Just Found The Email
Hope they enjoyed the Paul Wall summer fest!
My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face
If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph
Drove 2 Hours To Meet Up With An Old Fling. He Canceled When I Got There. On My Way Home, While Crying, I Blew A Tire
We Didn’t Realize This Was What Was Meant By High Tide
Sold An iPad On Facebook, The Kid Took Off As Soon As I Noticed He Gave Me Fake Bills
Usually I'm super cautious selling stuff online, I always take precautions but I didn't listen to my gut this time. Lost my iPad + accessories and $825 in cash.
I Have A New Level Of Stink Bug Hate. Yes, It’s In-Between The Two Panes Of Glass On My Microwave
Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What The Hell I Find
This is absolutely disgusting and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling and now I can’t help but to think someone was murdered on this bed me and my fiancé are sleeping on.
I Rented An Airbnb To Have A Relaxing Weekend. I'm Now Flooded-In And A Prisoner Here. (That Used To Be The Street)
The Letter "" N My Keybard Decided Nt T Wrk Tday
This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today. I Was Afraid To Even Drive It To The Nearby Gas Station
Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heat Wave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock
Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.
Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On. Never Seen Anything Like This
Sucks For Whoever Was Dumb Enough To Park In Front Of A Hydrant
This Monkey Snatched My Juice
A Bird Crapped In The Open Mouth Piece Of My Coffee
Forbidden Cotton Candy
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful
My Car That I Bought Because My Previous Car Was Totaled In A Rear Ending Just Got Rear Ended
My Car Caught On Fire 2 Days Before My Birthday
This Is What Was Brought To Me At A Restaurant For My Birthday
Went out to dinner with family tonight for my birthday out of nowhere the restaurant speakers starts absolutely blasting with ye olde happy birthday someone appears behind me with a plate with a candle, already mortified cause they're playing the song so absurdly loud they place the plate in front of me, and it's got literally nothing on it, just a candle, then the song ends and they piss off back to the kitchen or whatever, then 5 minutes later someone comes out and takes the plate and candle away and that was it.
I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse
Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. That's life.
I Sneezed Too Hard And Messed Up My Back, I'm 28
What's worse is that a month ago I had a heart attack too, I really do feel like I'm cursed, had zero health issues my whole life.
I Paid Extra For Ultra “Thin” Lenses And This Is What I Got. This Thing Looks Like They’re Bulletproof
I Bent Down To Pick Up My Keys And I Hit My Head On The Trunk Of My Car, Knocking Myself Unconscious. My Neighbor Called An Ambulance Before I Could Say No
I'm Blocked Inside The Park, Good Night Everyone
70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Despite Not Using Any AI. This Is Due Very Soon, And I Have No Idea How I'm Going To Make My Own Writing Look Less AI Written
I Thought I Grabbed Silver Wrapping Paper… It’s Clear
I Went To The Beach, Wore Sunscreen, Sat In The Shade 98% Of The Time And Followed The Sun's Movements To Keep It That Way, And Didn't Go Into The Water
Was Craving An Ice Cream Cone So I Picked This Up At The Gas Station.. Just For It To Have No Cone
Also yes I know technically it’s not real ice cream. I’m pregnant and my standards are low. Bought it specifically because I was craving that gooey chocolatey last bite of the cone.
Well This Sucks. Cool Looking But Damn It. That Black Thing Next To The Broken Window Is What We Use To Hang The Hose On
Right When My Morning Was Starting To Get Better
Wha-what even-??! Is it cereal?? This is why I NEVER bring food near my electronics; and mine are A LOT less fancy than this! Really helps to have designated *eating* ,*no-eating* areas. My desk and bed and crafting table are no-eating areas, for example... x___X
Somebody Locked My Scooter With Their Bike Lock
Wore These “Waterproof” Hiking Boots For 30 Min In The Rain. I Have To Walk Home Now
I Set My Drone To Home Mode And It Decided To Touch A Power Line And Exploded Into A Bunch Of Pieces When It Hit The Road
I Jumped Up And Hit My Ceiling Fan Being Tall Sucks
I Guess I Don't Want To Exercise And Get Out Of The House More This Summer After All
Drove 1800 Miles So My Child Could See Her Dad For A Couple Of Weeks. Parked In His Gated Lot. Thieves Got In Anyway
Got A Call From Apartment Office Saying My Neighbor Flooded The Apartment And My Roof Came In. "Pretty Bad" Was A Fair Statement
I Go Hike Up A Mountain In This Is The View I Get Thanks A Lot Nature
Was About To Go Out On My Bike
Oh You Think You Are Having A Bad Day?
Somehow Some Chewed Gum Ended Up On The Back Of My Pants Leg. Its Smells Heavily Of Mint
Just Wanted Some Tacos
Locked Myself Out Of My Hotel Room (On The Balcony Of The 2nd Floor)
Stepped out onto the balcony of my hotel room and shut the door behind me (it’s cold outside). The safety bar fell down and now the door is barred shut. I’m on the 2nd floor.
To make matters worse, the security latches on the door from the hall are set. The maintenance guy can’t get into my room to let me back in.