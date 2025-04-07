ADVERTISEMENT

Life isn’t always breezy. It can sneak up on us and take us by surprise as it knocks us to the ground. Sometimes, we have great days. Other times, not so much. Whether it’s an issue of your laptop crashing right before deadline, dropping a tray of eggs after you’ve just mopped the floor, mistakenly putting a red sock in the laundry with your beautiful white linen, missing the flight to your long-awaited island holiday, or something much worse, we’ve all had days where we wish we’d stayed in bed.

There’s something oddly gratifying about knowing someone had a worse time than us. And that’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of totally unfortunate posts from people who could win gold in the Terrible Day Olympics, if there ever were such a thing. Keep scrolling, and don’t forget to thank your lucky stars that you’ve never made this list.

#1

About An Hour And A Half In To A Fourteen Hour Flight To Tokyo, My Screen Froze And Never Unfroze From This Scene

Airplane screen showing a scene with animated characters, adding humor to a potentially horrible day.

There was also a medical emergency happening during the plane ride so this felt too insignificant to ask for assistance with.

DinosaurSeaman Report

    #2

    Wanted A Blank Cover For This Diary

    Pink diary with heart lock and chain, packaged with humorous error, highlighting a truly horrible day scenario.

    madscholar Report

    #3

    I'm Allergic To My New Face Cleanser... On Photo Day

    Man with tousled hair, wearing pink glasses and earbuds, shows a neutral expression, embodying a horrible day mood.

    mute-poet Report

    #4

    Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This

    Motorcyclist with a broken watch strap on a ride, highlighting a horrible day moment.

    LukeTheProto Report

    #5

    I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While In Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?

    Disappointing burger with uneven toppings and sparse vegetables on yellow wrapper, showing a horrible day meal.

    Additional_Goose_763 Report

    #6

    My Monitors Fell Over While I Was Asleep. The Right One Hit My Mouse Wich Is Why Its Completly Broken, The Other Just Has Minor Scratches

    Toppled monitors on a desk; the lower image shows one monitor with a cracked screen, illustrating a challenging day.

    EvoPeer Report

    #7

    Ps5 Exhaust Melted The Wall Paint. Kept Behind TV

    Damaged wall behind a console, illustrating a bad day scenario.

    dingdong6699 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I'm Going On An International Flight In 2 Days

    Golden retriever looking guilty next to a chewed-up passport, illustrating a horrible day moment.

    LauraEatsFalafel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    My Freshly Drawn Hotel Bath After A Long Day Of Work

    Bathtub filled with murky, yellow water indicating a horrible day.

    FerociousBeard12345 Report

    #10

    Yeah, You Could Say I Was Pretty Miserable, Hate Mosquitos

    Person in a mirror reflecting their tattooed head and blue hoodie, showcasing a surprising moment on a challenging day.

    Anosmyk Report

    #11

    I Fell Down A Mountain

    Rescue team carrying an injured person on a stretcher down a grassy hillside.

    rhiphillips Report

    #12

    I Was Really Looking Forward To The Meal I Ordered

    Dasher message saying "The order is delayed; the police arrested me," highlighting a horrible day experience.

    Vinrockomega Report

    #13

    My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality

    Person in restroom stall with wheelchair outside door, realizing a mistake in a humorous yet awkward situation.

    Scaventa Report

    #14

    Girlfriend Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose

    A hand holding a blue velvet box with a diamond ring, hinting at a horrible day surprise.

    I've had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn't occur to me until too late...
    We have a trip to Chicago coming up within a week. So much for surprises.

    4N6and4D6 Report

    #15

    I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator

    Elevator access via stairs, person holding a navigation device, highlighting a challenging day scenario.

    venomsulker Report

    #16

    This Is What I Came Home To After 1 Week Of Moving Into My New Apartment

    Washing machine tipped over in a small bathroom, stuck between the sink and shower.

    Started the machine before i went to work and got home to this. I was washing my bed sheets and some other stuff and i forgot to close the buttons on the bedding and it all kind of formed a big ball of wet and heavy clothes in there.

    aysepivec Report

    #17

    I Walked Through A Tick Nest

    Close-up of muddy pants near hiking boot, capturing a bad day moment.

    a_face_of_dirt Report

    #18

    My 12 Year Old, Allergic To Nearly Everything

    Forearm with numbered allergy test marks, highlighting a day gone wrong.

    airlee77 Report

    #19

    Dropped My Toothbrush Into My Toilet Bowl Brush This Morning

    Toothbrush placed in toilet brush holder, symbolizing a horrible day experience.

    slo0t4cheezitz Report

    #20

    Cat Licked All The Icing Off My Carrot Cake

    Homemade cake with walnuts on a wooden cutting board, highlighting a potential baking mishap.

    Hot_Surround7459 Report

    #21

    One Of The Screws Holding My Spine In Place Snapped

    An X-ray showing multiple screws in the spine, highlighting a severe back injury.

    I had a L4-L5 / L5-S1 spinal fusion. I was sitting at my desk when I felt (and heard) a huge snap in my back. Almost immediately I couldn’t feel or move my left leg.
    Turns out that one of the screws snapped. My surgeon was able to add another screw but had to leave the broken piece in there. 0 out 10 stars - would not recommend.

    OffswitchToggle Report

    #22

    I Had To Break Through My Bathroom Door. The Lock Failed And Wouldn’t Open And I Was Home Alone For At Least Two Days And Didn’t Have The Phone With Me So I Had To Break Through

    Damaged bathroom door with large hole and scattered debris, illustrating a horrible day.

    Cardans1328 Report

    #23

    My Sink Exploded

    Messy bathroom with spilled black substance all over the counter and sink, highlighting a horrible day incident.

    Striking_Wrangler851 Report

    #24

    What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning

    A cockroach trapped inside a coffee cup seen against a keyboard, showing someone's horrible day mishap.

    nothanks_00 Report

    #25

    "Stares In Tired"

    Cooking mishap with spilled pepper covering broccoli in a pot on a stove.

    SmallTownPickle Report

    #26

    Packed In A Hurry. These Are The Sandals I Brought For A Week At The Beach

    Mismatched sandals on tiled floor next to bare feet, illustrating a humorous mishap.

    Dank_Edicts Report

    #27

    An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day

    Spilled black paint on stairway, showcasing someone's horrible day.

    kittypr0nz Report

    #28

    My 50th Birthday Party Invited All Of My Friends

    Outdoor patio setup with folding chairs, a sun umbrella, and a grill, suggesting someone's horrible day amidst a picnic setting.

    Figured it be nice to throw myself My 50th birthday party, invited all of my friends some would need to drive an hour to visit. It started an hour and half ago. Purchased hamburgers, hot dogs for a BBQ, No one has shown up yet.

    Gamerdave74 Report

    #29

    I Walked Through A Cornfield. We’re Pretty Sure The Landowner Had Just Sprayed Fertilizer/Pesticides

    Person with swollen eyes sitting in a car, embodying a really horrible day.

    SaintFrost Report

    #30

    Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup. Glass Bowl Broke In The Soup As We Were Filling It To Eat From

    A pot of soup ruined by a scouring pad falling in, highlighting a horrible day cooking mishap.

    mfloppy Report

    #31

    Crown Fell Off On The First Day Of Vacation

    Close-up of a hand holding a broken piece in the palm, illustrating a bad day moment.

    d00mZ31 Report

    #32

    They Sold My Boyfriend An Uncooked Pumpkin Pie At The Grocery Store

    Pumpkin pie disaster with filling spilled inside the box, highlighting a horrible day baking mishap.

    It was sitting out at room temp in the bakery section with a bunch of others…There was no instructions on the top So it wasn’t a take and bake.

    Suspicious_Past_13 Report

    #33

    Went To Weigh Myself, Think I Know The Answer

    Broken mirror on the floor next to a sink, showcasing a horrible day mishap.

    adam14brfc Report

    #34

    How Many Times Can You Was A Washable Pillow? A One.... A Two...... A Three! Three

    Laundry machine mishap: dryer spilling wet pulp, showing a household inconvenience.

    morganamp Report

    #35

    I Ordered 4 Missing Screws From IKEA. I Got 3. There Is A Hole In The Package

    IKEA package with missing screws, illustrating a frustrating day.

    hun_nemethpeter Report

    #36

    Boyfriend Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages

    Puzzle with 128,640 letters showing a challenge to find one word.

    behappyandfree Report

    #37

    Friends Dog That Knew Me Tried A New Medication And Bit My Face Out Of Nowhere. Now He Growls Whenever He Sees Me

    Woman with facial bruises and scratches, frizzy hair, and a nose piercing, experiencing a horrible day.

    hottopicmannequin Report

    #38

    Balcony Door Stuck Shut Because Washer Door Is Open

    A washing machine door hangs outside a balcony, illustrating a bad day scenario.

    DavidsGreat Report

    #39

    Re-Heated Pasta Bolognese In The Microwave. Forgot About It And Remembered Four Days Later

    Moldy food in a bowl on a kitchen counter, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    How My $150 Hot Sauce Arrived A Few Months Ago

    Damaged box with a leaking bottle of Olivefum oil, misfortune evident.

    bustedbowser Report

    #41

    I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand

    Trash bin with banana peels and empty containers, depicting a messy day experience.

    illigal Report

    #42

    This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered

    Baked dish with a glass lid accidentally cooked into the cheese, illustrating a horrible day mishap.

    Birchtri Report

    #43

    I Put Water In, The Pod In, Selected Temperature, Pressed Start, Went To The Bathroom

    Coffee machine mishap with overflowing cup, exemplifying someone's horrible day experience.

    AfterTheEarthquake2 Report

    #44

    Left My Helmet In The Garage. Something Decided To Build A Nest Inside It

    A helmet filled with leaves and dirt, showing someone's horrible day.

    Flo_Evans Report

    #45

    Got Scammed With A Potato. Well This Is A First, Ordered A Dremel On Amazon And Received The Biggest Potato I’ve Ever Seen

    Dremel 4250 box beside a stone wrapped in a bag, illustrating a mix-up that might make your bad day seem better.

    boxsterpeace417 Report

    #46

    Took Off My Headphones Tonight And Noticed I Have A Balled Spot

    Bald spot on top of a person's head, highlighting a bad hair day.

    I just turned 26 despite having a bunch of gray hairs. I was playing games tonight and decided to call it early and whenever I took off my headset my fingers brushed across something smooth. There’s not normally anything smooth there so I audibly said “that’s not good” to myself.
    My family doesn’t have history with balding on either side, we just start graying early. We also have pretty thick heads of hair and the rest of my hair seems to totally fine. I was going to go to bed but now I’m going to spend my night researching whether I’ve got ringworm or alopecia.
    I hope you’re having a better night.

    saltless-fries Report

    #47

    Was Moving Stuff In The Workshop, And Smashed My Fingers. Well, Thankfully It Saved My Finger… Now I Have To Get A New Wedding Ring

    Bent metal rod in hand showing a bad day mishap.

    ProfessorOfDumbFacts Report

    #48

    Thought I’d Take Advantage Of The Nice Weather And Do A Little Painting

    Pastel painting on an easel with scattered art supplies, illustrating a horrible day.

    Artimesia Report

    #49

    Went To Go Make Biscuits For Dinner Tonight

    Oven mishap with melted blue plastic; tray of unbaked biscuits on top. Horrible day kitchen fail.

    BlondBisxalMetalhead Report

    #50

    Just Got My Car Washed And Waxed Literally 30 Minutes Ago

    Black car covered in bird droppings, illustrating a horrible day moment on the road.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Come Out Of Work After A Busy Day With No Break, To A Lovely Scrape Along The Side Of My New Car

    Car door with noticeable scratches, possibly indicating a horrible day for its owner.

    amyyja Report

    #52

    Realized I Forgot My Laptop Immediately After Getting Off The Plane. Gate Agent Does A Quick Check, Says She's "100% Sure" It's Not There, And Won't Look At My Phone

    Aerial view of airport with three parked airplanes, highlighting flight delays.

    ManualWind Report

    #53

    My PC Turned Off With No Warning And No Error In The Middle Of A Tournament Match. When I Turned It Back On It Does This

    Computer screen showing an update at 30% completion, symbolizing a frustrating day.

    Inf3rnalis Report

    #54

    I Was About To Go To Bed

    Spilled detergent creates a mess on the laundry room floor, with blue liquid spreading widely.

    ohnoitsmypotato Report

    #55

    I Was Accepted To A Phd Program 4 Years Ago And I Just Found The Email

    Email notification on a computer screen displaying an admission offer to UIC Chemistry PhD program; a bright spot in a rough day.

    bootypastry Report

    #56

    My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face

    Person with sauce on face, wearing glasses, striped shirt, highlights a horrible day experience.

    AussieBee96 Report

    #57

    If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph

    Car with a traffic box stuck to its bumper on the roadside, highlighting a horrible day experience.

    Livinsfloridalife Report

    #58

    Drove 2 Hours To Meet Up With An Old Fling. He Canceled When I Got There. On My Way Home, While Crying, I Blew A Tire

    Car with a flat tire parked on a dirt road, showcasing a frustrating day scenario.

    harold_the_cat Report

    #59

    We Didn’t Realize This Was What Was Meant By High Tide

    Flooded street view from a window; person standing indoors on tiled floor, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    cyndasaurus_rex Report

    #60

    Sold An iPad On Facebook, The Kid Took Off As Soon As I Noticed He Gave Me Fake Bills

    Holding several $100 bills, illustrating a turnaround from a horrible day scenario.

    Usually I'm super cautious selling stuff online, I always take precautions but I didn't listen to my gut this time. Lost my iPad + accessories and $825 in cash.

    Ibael Report

    #61

    I Have A New Level Of Stink Bug Hate. Yes, It’s In-Between The Two Panes Of Glass On My Microwave

    Bug inside a microwave oven, highlighting a horrible day scenario.

    NotsoRainbowBright Report

    #62

    Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What The Hell I Find

    Stained mattress under bed cover, illustrating a horrible day.

    This is absolutely disgusting and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling and now I can’t help but to think someone was murdered on this bed me and my fiancé are sleeping on.

    Brayandhalo Report

    #63

    I Rented An Airbnb To Have A Relaxing Weekend. I'm Now Flooded-In And A Prisoner Here. (That Used To Be The Street)

    Flooded area with a truck partially submerged in water.

    AUGUST_BURNS_REDDIT Report

    #64

    The Letter "" N My Keybard Decided Nt T Wrk Tday

    Computer keyboard layout with various function keys highlighted.

    hauzan2112 Report

    #65

    This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today. I Was Afraid To Even Drive It To The Nearby Gas Station

    Car dashboard showing "Fuel Level Low, 1 Mile to Empty," highlighting a potentially horrible day experience.

    speedweaver Report

    #66

    Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heat Wave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock

    Groceries on countertop with broken egg carton; a humorous illustration of a horrible day mishap.

    Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.

    coma_toast88 Report

    #67

    Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On. Never Seen Anything Like This

    Fuzzy slippers and broken black shoes on carpet, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    tangerinewax Report

    #68

    Sucks For Whoever Was Dumb Enough To Park In Front Of A Hydrant

    Car door wedged by fire hose with nearby hydrant. Bad day scenario.

    Master_Jackfruit3591 Report

    #69

    This Monkey Snatched My Juice

    Monkey climbing on industrial beams holding a yellow packet, highlighting a humorous day mishap.

    kripaz_d Report

    #70

    A Bird Crapped In The Open Mouth Piece Of My Coffee

    Contigo mug with a damaged lid, possibly indicating a horrible day experience.

    JackedRussellTerror Report

    #71

    Forbidden Cotton Candy

    Damaged ceiling with debris and a blue bucket catching water, showing a horrible day experience.

    Noeldaloner Report

    #72

    Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

    A burning car in Pennsylvania, showing a man smiling for a selfie, illustrating a horrible day experience.

    Ennard-is-A-NERD Report

    #73

    My Car That I Bought Because My Previous Car Was Totaled In A Rear Ending Just Got Rear Ended

    Damaged Nissan Altima on roadside, illustrating a horrible day experience.

    minertyler100 Report

    #74

    My Car Caught On Fire 2 Days Before My Birthday

    Car on fire at intersection, emitting heavy smoke while a person in a reflective jacket stands nearby, representing a horrible day.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    This Is What Was Brought To Me At A Restaurant For My Birthday

    Empty plate with shrimp illustration and a single green candle.

    Went out to dinner with family tonight for my birthday out of nowhere the restaurant speakers starts absolutely blasting with ye olde happy birthday someone appears behind me with a plate with a candle, already mortified cause they're playing the song so absurdly loud they place the plate in front of me, and it's got literally nothing on it, just a candle, then the song ends and they piss off back to the kitchen or whatever, then 5 minutes later someone comes out and takes the plate and candle away and that was it.

    Lfren38 Report

    #76

    I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse

    Man wearing eclipse glasses under cloudy sky, pointing upwards, having a humorous day.

    Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. That's life.

    Gnarly_Sarley Report

    #77

    I Sneezed Too Hard And Messed Up My Back, I'm 28

    Patient lying in a hospital bed with an IV in hand, experiencing a difficult day.

    What's worse is that a month ago I had a heart attack too, I really do feel like I'm cursed, had zero health issues my whole life.

    TheRealCannaCowboy Report

    #78

    I Paid Extra For Ultra “Thin” Lenses And This Is What I Got. This Thing Looks Like They’re Bulletproof

    Bent glasses frame held in hand, background shows a TV on with a cozy room setting.

    SnooChipmunks2673 Report

    #79

    I Bent Down To Pick Up My Keys And I Hit My Head On The Trunk Of My Car, Knocking Myself Unconscious. My Neighbor Called An Ambulance Before I Could Say No

    Person with hospital wristband, wearing striped pants, highlighting a challenging day scenario.

    Mean_Job7802 Report

    #80

    I'm Blocked Inside The Park, Good Night Everyone

    A locked gate rendering access difficult, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    reddit.com Report

    #81

    70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Despite Not Using Any AI. This Is Due Very Soon, And I Have No Idea How I'm Going To Make My Own Writing Look Less AI Written

    AI detection tool indicating 70% of the text is AI-generated, highlighting people having a horrible day with unexpected results.

    Affectionate-Oil2612 Report

    #82

    I Thought I Grabbed Silver Wrapping Paper… It’s Clear

    A roll of torn wrapping paper on a carpet, illustrating a bad day moment.

    Justheretoseelol Report

    #83

    I Went To The Beach, Wore Sunscreen, Sat In The Shade 98% Of The Time And Followed The Sun's Movements To Keep It That Way, And Didn't Go Into The Water

    Sunburned feet contrasting with pale skin, sandals on the floor, showcasing a challenging day.

    tamar Report

    #84

    Was Craving An Ice Cream Cone So I Picked This Up At The Gas Station.. Just For It To Have No Cone

    Melted ice cream cone disappointment compared to package illustration; shows reality versus expectation.

    Also yes I know technically it’s not real ice cream. I’m pregnant and my standards are low. Bought it specifically because I was craving that gooey chocolatey last bite of the cone.

    yummyyummyvegetables Report

    #85

    Well This Sucks. Cool Looking But Damn It. That Black Thing Next To The Broken Window Is What We Use To Hang The Hose On

    Frozen garden hose covered in ice against a house, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    Chinnamasta_90 Report

    #86

    Right When My Morning Was Starting To Get Better

    Spilled drink and broken items on a messy desk, reflecting a horrible day scenario.

    BwamoZA Report

    #87

    Somebody Locked My Scooter With Their Bike Lock

    Bicycle locked improperly with two locks, labeled "their lock" and "my lock," capturing a humorous parking mistake.

    Kiito2000 Report

    #88

    Wore These “Waterproof” Hiking Boots For 30 Min In The Rain. I Have To Walk Home Now

    A damaged black boot with a detached sole, highlighting a horrible day moment.

    Duper18108 Report

    #89

    I Set My Drone To Home Mode And It Decided To Touch A Power Line And Exploded Into A Bunch Of Pieces When It Hit The Road

    Broken drone in a case, highlighting a day gone wrong.

    TheOfficialOverLord Report

    #90

    I Jumped Up And Hit My Ceiling Fan Being Tall Sucks

    Broken ceiling fan globe with world map design, humorous bad day mishap.

    reddit.com Report

    #91

    I Guess I Don't Want To Exercise And Get Out Of The House More This Summer After All

    Swollen, bruised ankle indicating a difficult day compared to others.

    _jamocha_shake_ Report

    #92

    Drove 1800 Miles So My Child Could See Her Dad For A Couple Of Weeks. Parked In His Gated Lot. Thieves Got In Anyway

    Car with shattered window, glass on seats, reflecting a horrible day scenario.

    MegaChilePluto25 Report

    #93

    Got A Call From Apartment Office Saying My Neighbor Flooded The Apartment And My Roof Came In. "Pretty Bad" Was A Fair Statement

    Damaged ceiling with exposed beams above a doorway, highlighting a horrible situation.

    Newjoysey Report

    #94

    I Go Hike Up A Mountain In This Is The View I Get Thanks A Lot Nature

    Foggy day on a misty bridge path, people walking, low visibility.

    Chemical_Gap5545 Report

    #95

    Was About To Go Out On My Bike

    Two bicycles in a rack; one missing the front wheel and chain, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    Flint_the_husky Report

    #96

    Oh You Think You Are Having A Bad Day?

    Person outside in socks, forgetting shoes, illustrating a horrible day moment.

    i_consume_kids Report

    #97

    Somehow Some Chewed Gum Ended Up On The Back Of My Pants Leg. Its Smells Heavily Of Mint

    Jeans with white stains, possibly ruined by paint, symbolizing a horrible day mishap.

    reddit.com Report

    #98

    Just Wanted Some Tacos

    Food order mistakenly delivered to a gas station counter, captured in a humorous text exchange.

    shayluxurii Report

    #99

    Locked Myself Out Of My Hotel Room (On The Balcony Of The 2nd Floor)

    Hotel room viewed through a window, with locked door and TV, illustrating a horrible day scenario.

    Stepped out onto the balcony of my hotel room and shut the door behind me (it’s cold outside). The safety bar fell down and now the door is barred shut. I’m on the 2nd floor.
    To make matters worse, the security latches on the door from the hall are set. The maintenance guy can’t get into my room to let me back in.

    jackdginger88 Report

    #100

    Got In Car, Started Engine, Looked Down. It’s A Nice Day, I Think I Will Walk

    Spider on car steering wheel in a Peugeot, highlighting a horrible day scenario.

    DualPeaks Report

