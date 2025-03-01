ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a prime example of the saying, ‘Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet, folks!’

A strange trend has been populating the likes of TikTok, where content creators are sharing tips on when to arrive at the airport, with just enough time to make it before your plane departs.

Although, ‘tips’ is a bit of a strong word, considering it’s caused many people to miss their flight.

Dubbed as the ‘airport theory,’ people on the social media platform have suggested passengers arrive at the airport only 15 minutes in advance.

By their logic, it’s just enough time to clear through check-in and security without wasting time lounging around, and it goes against the rule many of us tend to follow: arrive at the airport hours before, in case there are delays.

Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash

While it seems like common sense that everyone would see this theory as nothing to truly take note of, a few users on TikTok have actually tried it out, with this ‘tip’ garnering a shocking 400 million views.

One person named Lexi Smith documented her experience giving the hack a go.

Image credits: michael.dicostanzo

“It is currently 9:24, and my flight started boarding four minutes ago,” she said. “We’re in security right now; let’s see how fast we can get through this.”

In the video, she claimed she managed to get through screening at 9:29 — even though she was randomly selected for an additional check-up — and proceeded to transfer to her gate via bus.

Image credits: michael.dicostanzo

She then informed viewers that she made it to her gate at 9:44, just 15 minutes later as the flight was “just now boarding.”

“So. We made it; the airport theory is true,” Smith concluded, adding, “Yes, I was the first one to walk on the plane. Make that make sense.”

TikTokers have vlogged their experience trying out the recent trend

But for those who believe Smith’s video has any merit, the comments made sure to shove reality in their faces.

“Airport theory is essentially a gamble,” one person wrote. “Yes, you will save time not having to get there early. But weigh that against the cost of missing your flight, because the unexpected happens. It’s your choice.”

Image credits: jenny_kurtzz

“My anxiety would never let me test that,” another noted. “I’m 3 hours early even with tsa precheck.”

A third called out, “it’s all fun and games until you miss your flight and your [sic] stuck there for an extra 2 days.”

Image credits: jenny_kurtzz

“This is literally a gamble,” someone echoed. “It definitely won’t always work as there’s too many factors involved. Show up to a long TSA line, a flight rushing to board, a slow shuttle, etc., you’re cooked.”

But as netizens say, this ‘hack’ only works if luck is on your side

And, as gambles go, sometimes travelers will end up with the short end of the stick.

In a clip that has nearly 16 million views, TikTokker Jenny Kurtz showed herself walking peacefully with an iced coffee to her gate, only to find out she had missed her American Airlines flight.

“For those of you thinking about testing out the airport theory, don’t do it,” she wrote in her text overlay.

Image credits: asa.labelle

This trend has gotten so much attention that experts at travel website Netflights have reported that Google searches for ‘I missed my flight’ have skyrocketed by 645% this past month.

Yes, there have been some successful stories. But these are all based on luck, they say.

Image credits: asa.labelle

“The trend largely depends on variable factors like queue times and the distance to your gate, which can differ depending on the airport and time of your flight,” stated Netflights expert Amanda Parker in a statement.

“Additionally, boarding typically begins 45 minutes before departure, which is half an hour earlier than the 15 minutes suggested in ‘airport theory,’ further emphasizing the risks of following this trend.”

Experts take into account that sometimes, the unexpected can happen

It is typically recommended that travelers arrive at an airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one. Generally, check-in and security, as well as any additional screening, shouldn’t take this long, but unforeseen circumstances may prolong the wait time.

Checking luggage, riding a shuttle instead of a ride-share service, gate changes, long lines at security/check-in, and more, are a few of the reasons why it would be unwise to arrive at the airport at the very last minute.

“Insane.” Netizens were skeptical about the real-life practicality of the “airport hack”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

