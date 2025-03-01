ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a prime example of the saying, ‘Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet, folks!’

A strange trend has been populating the likes of TikTok, where content creators are sharing tips on when to arrive at the airport, with just enough time to make it before your plane departs. 

Although, ‘tips’ is a bit of a strong word, considering it’s caused many people to miss their flight.

Dubbed as the ‘airport theory,’ people on the social media platform have suggested passengers arrive at the airport only 15 minutes in advance. 

By their logic, it’s just enough time to clear through check-in and security without wasting time lounging around, and it goes against the rule many of us tend to follow: arrive at the airport hours before, in case there are delays.

    An ‘airport theory’ trend on TikTok has been responsible for the cause of many passengers’ missed flights

    Passenger in puffer vest checking airport departure board; possibly impacted by viral airport trend.

    Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash

    While it seems like common sense that everyone would see this theory as nothing to truly take note of, a few users on TikTok have actually tried it out, with this ‘tip’ garnering a shocking 400 million views.

    One person named Lexi Smith documented her experience giving the hack a go.

    Person in a blue hoodie at a busy airport, testing viral Airport Theory trend.

    Image credits: michael.dicostanzo

    “It is currently 9:24, and my flight started boarding four minutes ago,” she said. “We’re in security right now; let’s see how fast we can get through this.”

    In the video, she claimed she managed to get through screening at 9:29 — even though she was randomly selected for an additional check-up — and proceeded to transfer to her gate via bus.

    Man in an airport discussing the viral "Airport Theory" trend, wearing glasses and a blue hoodie.

    Image credits: michael.dicostanzo

    She then informed viewers that she made it to her gate at 9:44, just 15 minutes later as the flight was “just now boarding.” 

    “So. We made it; the airport theory is true,” Smith concluded, adding, “Yes, I was the first one to walk on the plane. Make that make sense.”

    TikTokers have vlogged their experience trying out the recent trend

    @michael.dicostanzo Can Airport Theory survive the world’s BUSIEST airport?? 👀✈️🤔 #airportheory#atlantaairport#challenge♬ original sound – Michael DiCostanzo

    But for those who believe Smith’s video has any merit, the comments made sure to shove reality in their faces. 

    “Airport theory is essentially a gamble,” one person wrote. “Yes, you will save time not having to get there early. But weigh that against the cost of missing your flight, because the unexpected happens. It’s your choice.”

    Person sipping iced coffee with text overlay about airport theory in a busy terminal.

    Image credits: jenny_kurtzz

    “My anxiety would never let me test that,” another noted. “I’m 3 hours early even with tsa precheck.”

    A third called out, “it’s all fun and games until you miss your flight and your [sic] stuck there for an extra 2 days.”

    Flight gate with "Flight closed" sign, illustrating viral airport theory trend causing passengers to miss flights.

    Image credits: jenny_kurtzz

    “This is literally a gamble,” someone echoed. “It definitely won’t always work as there’s too many factors involved. Show up to a long TSA line, a flight rushing to board, a slow shuttle, etc., you’re cooked.”

    But as netizens say, this ‘hack’ only works if luck is on your side

    @jenny_kurtzz i would not recommend 😩😭✈️ #airporttheory#airport#flying#fyp#lifehack#tipsandtricks♬ son original – tswiftmusic

    And, as gambles go, sometimes travelers will end up with the short end of the stick.

    In a clip that has nearly 16 million views, TikTokker Jenny Kurtz showed herself walking peacefully with an iced coffee to her gate, only to find out she had missed her American Airlines flight

    “For those of you thinking about testing out the airport theory, don’t do it,” she wrote in her text overlay.

    Two people at an airport discussing the viral "Airport Theory" trend displayed in text on-screen.

    Image credits: asa.labelle

    This trend has gotten so much attention that experts at travel website Netflights have reported that Google searches for ‘I missed my flight’ have skyrocketed by 645% this past month. 

    Yes, there have been some successful stories. But these are all based on luck, they say.

    Watch showing 5:25 with an unseen hand wearing a purple sleeve, related to the viral "Airport Theory" trend.

    Image credits: asa.labelle

    “The trend largely depends on variable factors like queue times and the distance to your gate, which can differ depending on the airport and time of your flight,” stated Netflights expert Amanda Parker in a statement.

    “Additionally, boarding typically begins 45 minutes before departure, which is half an hour earlier than the 15 minutes suggested in ‘airport theory,’ further emphasizing the risks of following this trend.” 

    Experts take into account that sometimes, the unexpected can happen

    @asa.labelle Airport theory strikes again 👀 #college#entrepreneur#apparelbrand#smallbusiness#collegetraditions♬ original sound – Asa LaBelle

    It is typically recommended that travelers arrive at an airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one. Generally, check-in and security, as well as any additional screening, shouldn’t take this long, but unforeseen circumstances may prolong the wait time.

    Checking luggage, riding a shuttle instead of a ride-share service, gate changes, long lines at security/check-in, and more, are a few of the reasons why it would be unwise to arrive at the airport at the very last minute.

    “Insane.” Netizens were skeptical about the real-life practicality of the “airport hack”

    Comment about the viral airport theory trend, discussing check-in timing, with 2615 likes.

    Comment on "airport theory" trend humorously discussing airport location effectiveness.

    Comment by user "abby" saying, "this is insane to me," related to viral airport theory trend.

    Comment on viral airport theory trend about O'Hare or Midway, with 739 likes.

    Comment from TwoPairDad on airport theory, saying "Really depend on the airport," with 102 likes.

    Comment on the viral airport trend saying to arrive 4 hours early at ATL.

    Comment discussing airport theory trend causing missed flights, with 53 likes displayed.

    Comment discussing airport theory trend's impact on timely flight arrival.

    A comment asking, "What in the heck is airport theory?" with a profile picture of a car icon.

    Comment questioning the viral airport theory trend with 64.3K likes.

    Comment on viral airport theory trend and Orlando airport experience.

    Text reaction to viral Airport Theory trend, stating it's too expensive to test.

    Comment about airport theory trend, emphasizing early arrival at the gate.

    Comment questioning the viral airport theory trend with confusion about procrastination and punctuality.

    Comment on viral Airport Theory trend about time management, liked by 1549 people.

