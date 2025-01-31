Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Captain Sully Shares Theory On Why DC Plane Crash Happened: “Fewer Ground Lights Visible”
News, US

Captain Sully Shares Theory On Why DC Plane Crash Happened: “Fewer Ground Lights Visible”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a passenger plane in the Hudson River in 2009, said a combination of two factors might have contributed to the American Airlines flight colliding with a helicopter.

The crash occurred late Wednesday (January 29), and according to President Trump, none of the 67 passengers survived.

Highlights
  • Captain Sully identified nighttime conditions and the presence of water as contributing factors to the D.C. crash.
  • He also described the technology at Reagan National Airport as "old."
  • Captain Sullenberger famously landed a plane in the Hudson River in 2009, an event later depicted on the big screen in 'Sully.'

In an interview with The New York Times, Captain Sullenberger explained what factors could have made avoiding the chopper harder.

RELATED:

    Captain Sully suggested that at least two factors may have made it more difficult for the American Airlines flight to see the helicopter before the D.C. crash

    Rescue boats at night responding to DC plane crash, water illuminated by emergency lights.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Specifically, he pointed to nighttime and the presence of water.

    “Nighttime always makes things different about seeing other aircraft — basically all you can do is see the lights on them,” Captain Sullenberger said on Thursday (January 30). 

    “You have to try to figure out: Are they above you or below you? Or how far away? Or which direction are they headed?”

    “Everything is harder at night,” he summarized.

    Man in a suit with a pink tie, discussing a theory on a DC plane crash.

    Image credits: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

    The pilot remains cautious about drawing conclusions and assigning blame, as the cause of the crash—the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since 2001—is still under investigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There would have been fewer ground lights visible over the water than over land at night,” he continued.” It might have made it a little bit harder to see. But that’s a supposition. We don’t know.”

    Captain Sullenberger also mentioned the “old” technology in the Reagan National Airport, which is 5 miles (8 km) from Washington D.C. and is considered one of the country’s most challenging airports to navigate.

    The airport, which opened in 1941, requires additional training for pilots who operate from it, fields heavy traffic, and has short runways, he said.

    The commercial plane collided with the chopper on descent into Reagan National Airport, submerging both aircraft into the Potomac River

    Plane crash site in DC with visible debris in water near the Capitol, highlighting theory of fewer ground lights visible.

    Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

    “It hasn’t changed much since then. Of course, we’ve added technology to it. But a lot of the technology is old.”

    The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Thursday that it was at the scene of the crash and was investigating.

    Captain Sullenberger said he hoped that the cockpit voice recorder, the in-flight data recorder and air-traffic control radar data would shed light on what went wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a blue shirt and dark sweater discusses a plane crash theory involving fewer visible ground lights.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Speaking on Good Morning America, the famous pilot discussed the air traffic control communications, in which the helicopter crew seemingly confirmed they were able to see the plane before the crash.

    “The air traffic controller was able to relieve himself of the requirement to have him separate the airplanes, and the pilots would have to separate from each other visually by identifying the other aircraft and staying a safe distance away. Obviously, at some point, separation was tragically lost.”

    “There would have been fewer ground lights visible over the water than over land at night,” explained Captain Sullenberger, who famously landed a plane in the Hudson River in 2009

    Man speaking about a DC plane crash theory, with text overlay discussing airplane visibility and air traffic control communications.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Captain Sullenberger stressed that the accident on Wednesday night came at an “exceptionally safe” moment in aviation history, but noted that more safeguards exist than people realize to maintain that safety, and a single mistake can trigger a domino effect, leading to a catastrophe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We’ve had to learn important lessons literally with blood too often, and we had finally gotten beyond that to where we could learn from incidents and not accidents.

    “It’s hard to have the diligence and the dedication to adhere to best practices every minute of every hour of every day, every week, every month, and every year for a decades-long aviation career. Any lapse could potentially be fatal, even though we have a lot of safety.

    “If all the dominoes line up in the wrong way, we could have on rare occasions a catastrophic event.

    All 67 passengers are dead, confirmed President Donald Trump

    Pilot in a cockpit, discussing fewer ground lights' impact on plane crash theory.

    Image credits: Andrew Theodorakis/NY Daily News Archive

    “Given enough time, given enough flights, given enough flight hours, eventually whatever can happen will happen unless we work very hard to prevent every incident from turning into an accident.

    He added: “I’m just devastated by this. We have the obligation to learn from every failure and improve.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: WUSA9

    The commercial plane collided with the chopper on descent into Reagan National Airport, submerging both aircraft into the icy waters of the Potomac River. All 67 passengers (64 on the plane, 3 on the helicopter) are dead, President Donald Trump said in the White House press briefing room.

    The American Airlines Flight 5342 had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and the helicopter was on a training flight with a crew based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

    Sully said that the technology at the Reagan National Airport, which opened in 1941, is “old”

    Plane in water with people standing on wings; related to Captain Sully's theory on DC crash visibility issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TIME

    Image credits: TIME

    In January 2009, Captain Sullenberger landed an Airbus A320 in the Hudson River. That plane had encountered double engine failure after colliding with a flock of geese shortly after takeoff. All 155 people on board  survived the plane’s landing into the Hudson River. 

    The landing, known as the Miracle on the Hudson, was depicted in the 2016 film Sully, with Captain Sullenberger portrayed by Tom Hanks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The National Transportation Safety Board said it will issue a preliminary report into the recent crash within 30 days.

    Normally, two people manage air traffic control for helicopters and airplanes flying in the area, but only one person was doing so at the time of Wednesday’s crash. According to The New York Times, air traffic control staffing was noted as “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic” in an internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report.

    Watch his statements below:

    Image credits: ABC News

    The cause of the crash remains a topic of heated debate

    Comment discussing a plane and helicopters, suggesting it's rare for both to be in the same area; related to fewer ground lights.

    Facebook comment discussing Captain Sully's theory on the DC plane crash and ground lights visibility issue.

    Facebook comment about Captain Sully's theory on DC plane crash tragedy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment on Captain Sully's plane crash theory about ground lights visibility and blame.

    Social media comment discussing a helicopter accident and expressing criticism towards the military.

    Facebook comment questioning air traffic control after DC plane crash.

    Facebook comment thanking Captain Sully for being the voice of reason, related to theory on DC plane crash.

    Social media comment questioning military training near airport, related to Captain Sully's theory on DC plane crash.

    Comment on Sully's positivity and condolences for DC plane crash victims.

    Doug Dwyer's comment on fewer ground lights visible in DC plane crash theory discussion.

    Facebook comment discussing a theory on the DC plane crash by Captain Sully, mentioning ground lights visibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing potential human error and confusion with lights in a DC plane crash.

    Comment about DC plane crash criticizing airport safety and military airspace use in Washington, DC.

    Facebook comment discussing Captain Sully and a recent plane crash with a head-on collision comparison.

    Comment appreciating Captain Sully's aviation safety insight regarding the DC plane crash.

    Comment emphasizes skill and preparedness importance in aviation with fewer ground lights visible.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think too many people, including orangmantinyhands, are jumping to conclusions and placing blame on something which they know nothing about.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was wondering what you were referring to. Here’s an article from the Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/30/trump-washington-dc-plane-crash-dei So, apparently, with no facts at his disposal yet (I don’t think the ATC controller has been identified or their status as a DEI employee established) he’s blaming the Democrats for undoing policies he claims to have implemented and DEI initiatives for shoehorning less competant people into ATC. No specific information on what those policies were but, obviously, they were infinitely better than anything that existed before. I worked for a proprietary s/w company (many years ago) that specializes in ATC comms systems sold globally, including to the FAA. My info is seriously outdated but what I remember is that controllers went through rigorous training, testing/certification and NO MATTER their minority status they all had to pass the same tests. It’s outrageous to imply and wholly unbelievable that those standards have been deliberately lowered.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    notheranneother avatar
    Anne Other
    Anne Other
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped reading this article when I saw "according to President Trump, none of the 67 passengers survived." At that point, you lost all credibility for me. The National Transportation Safety Board and Washington D.C.’s Fire and EMS Department are sources for that sort of information, not the newly-installed president (who is known for spreading "alternative facts," i.e., lies). This is a good reminder to me NOT to read news stories at BP. Sheesh.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think too many people, including orangmantinyhands, are jumping to conclusions and placing blame on something which they know nothing about.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was wondering what you were referring to. Here’s an article from the Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/30/trump-washington-dc-plane-crash-dei So, apparently, with no facts at his disposal yet (I don’t think the ATC controller has been identified or their status as a DEI employee established) he’s blaming the Democrats for undoing policies he claims to have implemented and DEI initiatives for shoehorning less competant people into ATC. No specific information on what those policies were but, obviously, they were infinitely better than anything that existed before. I worked for a proprietary s/w company (many years ago) that specializes in ATC comms systems sold globally, including to the FAA. My info is seriously outdated but what I remember is that controllers went through rigorous training, testing/certification and NO MATTER their minority status they all had to pass the same tests. It’s outrageous to imply and wholly unbelievable that those standards have been deliberately lowered.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    notheranneother avatar
    Anne Other
    Anne Other
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped reading this article when I saw "according to President Trump, none of the 67 passengers survived." At that point, you lost all credibility for me. The National Transportation Safety Board and Washington D.C.’s Fire and EMS Department are sources for that sort of information, not the newly-installed president (who is known for spreading "alternative facts," i.e., lies). This is a good reminder to me NOT to read news stories at BP. Sheesh.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda