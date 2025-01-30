ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours before the crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, one of the passengers, a teenage figure skater, uploaded a photo that sank the hearts of his fans.

The post was an image taken from the view of his seat on the plane, allowing his followers to connect the dots of what had happened to him.

The Skating Club of Boston later confirmed their suspicions, informing of the passing of 16-year-old Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, two promising skaters who documented their trip to Kansas on their social media profiles.

“I am so happy to have qualified for the national development camp earlier in November,” Spencer wrote in a heartbreaking photo accompanied by at least 15 other teenage athletes.

“It has been my goal almost ever since I became aware that it was a thing. I learned so much and met so many amazing people!” he said.

    Authorities have confirmed that at least 14 members of US Figure Skating lost their lives as a result of the accident.

    The teenagers were accompanied by their respective mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane, as well as their two coaches, Russian champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

    “Thank you so much @team.genia.vadim, and @skatingclubbos for supporting me in achieving my goal,” Spencer wrote, tagging his coaches and the club.

    While the identities of the other athletes who participated in the camp alongside Spencer and Jinna have not been confirmed, netizens took to the post—which includes photos of the group smiling and having fun—to express their condolences.

    Teen skaters smiling at a restaurant, wearing red jackets, around a table with food and drinks.

    Image credits: spencerskates26

    “The last picture moments before takeoff… it’s all so eerie and heartbreaking. Makes you remember that life is short and fragile, and none of us knows when our time will be,” one fan wrote.

    “My love goes out to everyone that lost a loved one in this senseless tragedy.”

    “All these babies… It’s wild to think that 6-8 hours before they boarded that plane they were as happy as they could be,” another stated.

    “Spencer, I miss you. Fly as high as you want, thank you for everything,” a fellow ice skater wrote.

    Spencer and Jinna were part of a select group of talented teenagers who were being trained to become “the future of the sport”

    Teen skaters smiling together indoors, capturing a heartfelt moment before tragedy.

    Image credits: spencerskates26

    The Skating Club of Boston’s CEO, Doug Zeghibe, confirmed their passing in a press conference, explaining how the teenagers were carefully selected to participate in the development camp due to their talent.

    “They were in the camp for younger skaters that have been identified with promise by the US Figure Skating’s high development committee,” he revealed. “US Figure Skating was looking to everyone in that camp as the future of the sport.”

    Wing view from an airplane window with text "ICT→DCA," linked to teen skaters’ heartbreaking photos.

    Image credits: spencerskates26

    Zeghibe also confirmed that the fathers of both skaters were not on board the plane and reminisced fondly about Spencer.

    “[He was] highly talented, incredibly talented. Has not been skating very long and rocketed to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral, a good thinker,” the CEO said.

    Nighttime cityscape with lights and a distant plane in the sky; bonechilling scene captured before the DC plane crash.

    Image credits: Ahmedot2Osman

    Zeghibe then remembered Jinna, stating that she was “loved by all” and that she inspired everyone around her with her talent and kindness.

    Jonah Sobieraj, Jinna’s friend of seven years and a fellow figure skater, remembered her as “always wearing a smile,” and lamented her untimely passing. 

    “She had huge dreams and amazing talents. She was enthusiastic, caring, and an amazing friend to all.”

    Russian champions and two-time Olympians Evgenia Shishkova and Vladimir Naumov also lost their lives in the crash

    Boat crews inspect wreckage in water at night after plane crash near DC, highlighting a bonechilling scene.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Evgenia Shishkova and Vladimir Naumov won three World medals and five European medals, after competing as a pair in figure skating. They dazzled and inspired Russian audiences from their debut in 1987 until their retirement in 1998.

    Their love for the sport soon blossomed into a love for each other, and they married in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in August 1995, moving to Simsbury, Connecticut, a few years later in 1998.

    Teen skaters in colorful outfits pose on ice rink, some seated and others standing, before solemn event.

    Image credits: skatingclubbos

    They were survived by their 23-year-old son, Maxim Naumov, who was born in August 2001 and competes in the men’s singles category of the sport.

    Maxim could’ve been in the accident that took his parents’ lives—he was in Wichita, Kansas, to participate in the championships but returned home earlier due to not being part of the development camp.

    Teen skaters posing with medals, smiling with supportive family, sharing proud moments before plane tragedy.

    Image credits: spencerskates26

    “What a wonderful conclusion of the Eastern Sectionals with Spencer winning a Gold Medal in Intermediate Men!” the Russian champions wrote in 2024, proudly posing alongside their pupil.

    “Six is a horrific number for us,” the CEO said. “But we’re fortunate and grateful it wasn’t more than six. This will have long, reaching impacts for our skating community.”

    “Heartbroken.” Netizens took to the team members’ social media to express their pain and offer their condolences

    Bonechilling comment reading, 'Oh sweetheart I'm praying you're okay,' with 347 likes on social media.

    Comment expressing grief over shared photos by teen skaters before DC plane crash.

    Comment on Instagram expressing grief and condolences with a peace emoji.

    Emotional tribute comment sharing thoughts on life and loss, reflecting grief over teen skaters' tragic plane crash.

    Comment expressing grief with crying and heart emojis; 'Bonechilling' tragedy impacts teen skaters community.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing grief over a teen skater's influence.

    Heartfelt message grieving Spencer, with emojis of a broken heart, praying hands, and dove.

    Heartfelt message mourning teen skater before tragic plane crash.

    Heartfelt message mourning teen skaters' loss before tragic plane crash.

    Condolence message from a user expressing grief over teen skaters and tragic DC plane crash.

    Instagram comment mentioning "bonechilling" and expressing heartbreak for victims and families with a broken heart emoji.

    Comment expressing how "bonechilling" the situation is, with a sense of disturbance and eeriness.

    Comment expressing sadness and describing a song as bonechilling, hoping for peace for those affected.

