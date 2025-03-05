Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Freed By Lenient Prosecutor Commits Another Horrific Crime Days After Causing Fatal Crash
Crime, News

Teen Freed By Lenient Prosecutor Commits Another Horrific Crime Days After Causing Fatal Crash

An 18-year-old teenager, who was accused of a high-speed chase and a fatal crash, committed a heinous crime just days after a prosecutor reportedly allowed him to walk free.

Conner Michael Iversen was slapped with charges in connection with stabbing a victim in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

His violent assault of the victim took place after he got away scot-free from a crash that tragically took the life of an 11-year-old child.

Highlights
  • Conner Michael Iversen committed a horrific crime just days after causing a fatal crash.
  • The teenage driver ran a stop sign and rammed into an SUV, leading to the death of 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano last week.
  • Conner was reportedly allowed to walk free after the crash due to the leniency of District Attorney Mary Moriarty.
  • He is currently facing charges in an unrelated stabbing incident.
    Conner Michael Iversen is facing charges over an alleged stabbing just days after his involvement in a deadly crash

    Young man in orange outfit, associated with lenient prosecutor case, neutral expression, gray background.

    Image credits: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

    Last week, on February 26, the Minnesota teenager allegedly ran a stop sign at a four-way stop. His GMC Sierra rammed into an SUV carrying a family of six.

    The “horrible” crash was “a preventable deal,” said Sgt. Jon Howes with West Hennepin Public Safety.

    “It was like a bomb went off — car parts everywhere,” he said.

    Lilyana Loycano, 11, who was on her way to school, was one of the occupants inside the SUV.

    The teenage driver ran a stop sign and rammed into an SUV, leading to the death of 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano

    Young girl in purple outfit posing with arms outstretched at a park, near plants and a tree pillar.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Described as a “beacon of sunshine” with an “infectious” smile, Lilyana was placed on life support for a couple of days, according to a GoFundMe page.

    Her “devastated” family later announced on February 28 that the child passed away.

    “We find comfort in Lilyana’s legacy soon living on through organ donation,” the family said.

    Conner was reportedly allowed to walk free after the crash due to the leniency of District Attorney Mary Moriarty

    Smiling person in a suit, standing outdoors.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    There was no indication of Conner being under the influence during the crash, and he was neither taken into custody nor charged for the deadly collision.

    The teenage driver, who has been repeatedly in trouble with the law since last fall, was reportedly not charged for the crash due to leniency shown by Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty.

    A couple of days after the crash, the 18-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a man in his 50s around 6 a.m. on Friday.

    Young girl standing on grass wearing a Stitch shirt, related to lenient prosecutor case.

    Image credits: Emmy Loycano

    Investigators believe the victim picked Conner up at a gas station with the intention of helping him. However, an argument broke out between them before the stabbing, as per the criminal complaint.

    The victim claimed the teenager used a stick to assault him.

    Following the stabbing, Conner fled and broke into several homes, stealing an e-bike from one residence in Golden Valley.

    “This was surprising because Golden Valley is a real quiet community,” said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. “You don’t see these things happen often, and when they do, it kind of alarms people.”

    “The current criminal legal system doesn’t keep us safe,” Moriarty said in a Facebook post on Monday

    I’m excited to share my new podcast, “We Don’t Have to Choose.” The first episode features legal scholar Rachel Barkow…

    Posted by Mary Moriarty on Monday, March 3, 2025

     

    Police officers eventually found him in a maintenance building, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, and placed him under arrest.

    He is currently facing felony assault charges for the alleged stabbing.

    “Here you have an 18-year-old who just ruined his life and also another family’s life,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said following the incident.

    Among Conner’s other run-ins with the law, he led police officers on a high-speed chase in December 2023 and recklessly drove through traffic at the time.

    Back then, too, he was allowed to walk free after his arrest.

    Moriarty faced immense criticism after the 18-year-old suspect violently assaulted someone on the same day Lilyana’s death was announced

    Woman in a plaid jacket speaking into a microphone, discussing a teen offender case.

    Image credits: KARE 11

    Moriarty has faced criticism after her soft approach has reportedly been getting in the way of public safety, according to the Daily Mail.

    “You suck at your job. You should resign,” one commenter said on Facebook.

    “Just two days later, he was charged for a violent stabbing, marking his third alleged offense in under three months,” wrote another.

    “Mary is disgusting,” said another. “She allowed this second crime.”

    “His victims’ blood is on her hands as well,” a social media user said

    Tweet criticizing lenient prosecutor after teen commits crime, suggesting accountability for the DA and judge.

    Image credits: object_reality

    Tweet discussing lenient prosecutor and violent crime after fatal crash.

    Image credits: KenSmit59

    Tweet about accountability, mentioning politics, by user voi.

    Image credits: voiisato

    Tweet discussing a lenient prosecutor's involvement in a teen's crime, highlighting legal accountability.

    Image credits: cwo620

    Tweet criticizing lenient prosecutor for freeing repeat offender, highlighting deadly consequences.

    Image credits: EdgeE50124

    Tweet discussing lack of repercussions for crimes, linked to lenient prosecutor's decision.

    Image credits: superninerfan74

    Tweet criticizing lenient prosecutor's decision in a legal case.

    Image credits: AnshithaPrincey

    A tweet criticizing lenient prosecutor's actions leading to a second horrific crime.

    Image credits: Roby73705910

    Tweet response on lenient prosecutor's decision following fatal crash incident.

    Image credits: gurumotorhub

    Tweet criticizing lenient prosecutors and calling for judicial reform, highlighting public frustration with the justice system.

    Image credits: YeetM51329

    Tweet questioning accountability after teen's crime following fatal crash.

    Image credits: Q5iet

    Tweet criticizing judicial system's accountability after teen's release leads to another crime.

    Image credits: ReginaldPo39475

    Gene Nicklay tweet referencing lenient prosecutor after fatal crash.

    Image credits: gpnicklay

    Social media post reacting to lenient prosecutor's decision after teen commits another crime.

    Image credits: MisterSinistral

    Tweet discussing lenient prosecutor's role in a horrific crime after a fatal crash.

    Image credits: AnthonyLyn41256

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Teri c
    Teri c
    Teri c
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Why is bored panda sharing stories like this? BP is a place for HAPPY, FUNNY, INTERESTING stories! If I want to read about murd*r, I'll read the daily news. Stop posting this stuff

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jmdirks
    jmdirks
    jmdirks
    40 minutes ago
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why President Trump got elected. Because the deranged liberals are playing politics with the lives of the American people. The absolute disgusting display of the democraps to the address from the President last night, refusing to acknowledge the survival of a child with brain cancer fully displays what total pieces of dog feces the l*****c liberal party is.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
