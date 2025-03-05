Teen Freed By Lenient Prosecutor Commits Another Horrific Crime Days After Causing Fatal Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

An 18-year-old teenager, who was accused of a high-speed chase and a fatal crash, committed a heinous crime just days after a prosecutor reportedly allowed him to walk free.

Conner Michael Iversen was slapped with charges in connection with stabbing a victim in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

His violent assault of the victim took place after he got away scot-free from a crash that tragically took the life of an 11-year-old child.

Conner Michael Iversen is facing charges over an alleged stabbing just days after his involvement in a deadly crash

Image credits: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

Last week, on February 26, the Minnesota teenager allegedly ran a stop sign at a four-way stop. His GMC Sierra rammed into an SUV carrying a family of six.

The “horrible” crash was “a preventable deal,” said Sgt. Jon Howes with West Hennepin Public Safety.

“It was like a bomb went off — car parts everywhere,” he said.

Lilyana Loycano, 11, who was on her way to school, was one of the occupants inside the SUV.

The teenage driver ran a stop sign and rammed into an SUV, leading to the death of 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano

Image credits: GoFundMe

Described as a “beacon of sunshine” with an “infectious” smile, Lilyana was placed on life support for a couple of days, according to a GoFundMe page.

Her “devastated” family later announced on February 28 that the child passed away.

“We find comfort in Lilyana’s legacy soon living on through organ donation,” the family said.

Conner was reportedly allowed to walk free after the crash due to the leniency of District Attorney Mary Moriarty

Image credits: Wikimedia

There was no indication of Conner being under the influence during the crash, and he was neither taken into custody nor charged for the deadly collision.

The teenage driver, who has been repeatedly in trouble with the law since last fall, was reportedly not charged for the crash due to leniency shown by Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty.

A couple of days after the crash, the 18-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a man in his 50s around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Image credits: Emmy Loycano

Investigators believe the victim picked Conner up at a gas station with the intention of helping him. However, an argument broke out between them before the stabbing, as per the criminal complaint.

The victim claimed the teenager used a stick to assault him.

Following the stabbing, Conner fled and broke into several homes, stealing an e-bike from one residence in Golden Valley.

“This was surprising because Golden Valley is a real quiet community,” said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. “You don’t see these things happen often, and when they do, it kind of alarms people.”

“The current criminal legal system doesn’t keep us safe,” Moriarty said in a Facebook post on Monday

I’m excited to share my new podcast, “We Don’t Have to Choose.” The first episode features legal scholar Rachel Barkow… Posted by Mary Moriarty on Monday, March 3, 2025

Police officers eventually found him in a maintenance building, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, and placed him under arrest.

He is currently facing felony assault charges for the alleged stabbing.

“Here you have an 18-year-old who just ruined his life and also another family’s life,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said following the incident.

Among Conner’s other run-ins with the law, he led police officers on a high-speed chase in December 2023 and recklessly drove through traffic at the time.

Back then, too, he was allowed to walk free after his arrest.

Moriarty faced immense criticism after the 18-year-old suspect violently assaulted someone on the same day Lilyana’s death was announced

Image credits: KARE 11

Moriarty has faced criticism after her soft approach has reportedly been getting in the way of public safety, according to the Daily Mail.

“You suck at your job. You should resign,” one commenter said on Facebook.

“Just two days later, he was charged for a violent stabbing, marking his third alleged offense in under three months,” wrote another.

“Mary is disgusting,” said another. “She allowed this second crime.”

“His victims’ blood is on her hands as well,” a social media user said

Image credits: object_reality

Image credits: KenSmit59

Image credits: voiisato

Image credits: cwo620

Image credits: EdgeE50124

Image credits: superninerfan74

Image credits: AnshithaPrincey

Image credits: Roby73705910

Image credits: gurumotorhub

Image credits: YeetM51329

Image credits: Q5iet

Image credits: ReginaldPo39475

Image credits: gpnicklay

Image credits: MisterSinistral

Image credits: AnthonyLyn41256