ADVERTISEMENT

Going through airport security is one of those strange, shared experiences that most people go through, regardless of status. Add in the many, somewhat bizarre safety rules and it’s no wonder people start to get a little bit crazy right before traveling by air.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most relatable, and downright amusing posts people have made about their experiences at the airport. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if you yourself are just hanging out at the airport, be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.