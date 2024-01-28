ADVERTISEMENT

Going through airport security is one of those strange, shared experiences that most people go through, regardless of status. Add in the many, somewhat bizarre safety rules and it’s no wonder people start to get a little bit crazy right before traveling by air.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most relatable, and downright amusing posts people have made about their experiences at the airport. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if you yourself are just hanging out at the airport, be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1

MoonGoddess_86 Report

#2

FishySnowborder Report

#3

aparnapkin Report

#4

NewDadNotes Report

#5

jbfan911 Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this and also worry whether the stuff I have is allowed. Like "what if they consider floss picks a weapon?!"

#6

Kristen_Arnett Report

#7

ShelbyWolstein Report

#8

molly7anne Report

#9

aparnapkin Report

#10

larimah Report

#11

brokeymcpoverty Report

#12

aparnapkin Report

#13

AkilahObviously Report

tolliverchloe avatar
Just-A-Black-Cat
Just-A-Black-Cat
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BRO I AIN'T MOVIN' MY PICKLES MAN LEAVE EM ALONE IT'S JUST A SANDWICH

#14

allidois_flynn Report

#15

Book_Krazy Report

#16

aparnapkin Report

#17

annetdonahue Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless they've never traveled to the US or other country that makes you take off your shoes. I've only had to take my shoes off to go to the US

#18

christapeterso Report

#19

EwdatsGROSS Report

#20

cottoncandaddy Report

#21

LindaInDisguise Report

#22

AtsukoComedy Report

#23

1followernodad Report

#24

aparnapkin Report

#25

ChaseMit Report

underachvrnproud avatar
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In no universe would I ever call that place, “zen.” LAX is my airport.

#26

whatsJo Report

#27

Jetskigrizzly Report

#28

aparnapkin Report

#29

rainnwilson Report

#30

brokeymcpoverty Report

shannonferguson avatar
Shannimal
Shannimal
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guilty... it beats having to stop at the get your s**t together benches.

#31

1followernodad Report

#32

MoMohler Report

#33

PearlsFromMyrna Report

#34

DrPhiltill Report

#35

jestom Report

#36

fkatyler Report

#37

PorterIllust Report

#38

lilydsmith Report

#39

kvmakisu Report

#40

ElspethEastman Report

