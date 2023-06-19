Well, well, well. Look who's contemplating venturing into that one-of-a-kind experience that is solo travel. Bravo! I still fondly remember my first backpacking solo trip — after months of planning a three-week tour in Bulgaria, I booked the flight with trembling hands and anxious parents telling me not to do it. Ever regretted it? Not for a second. I admit the first few days were hard; everything startled me for no reason. But it will pass as soon as you get used to this totally new place you're visiting — that's my promise to you.

Traveling alone is something everyone should experience to truly discover the meaning of "freedom" or perhaps, more accurately, "controlled chaos." You get to be your own boss, the captain of your ship, the one who decides whether to hit the snooze button or leap out of bed. Oh, the places you can go when you don't have to negotiate, compromise, or wait for others! Imagine being able to impulsively cancel a museum trip in favor of a spontaneous donut-tasting experience. No judgments, no meeting each other halfway, just pure, unadulterated, glazed goodness.

So, where do we start? Which are the best countries for solo travelers? Here's a spoiler: There's a lot of solo traveling potential out there. Debating about the best places to travel solo is like asking what the best flavor of ice cream is. Obviously, lots make up the list! Except maybe licorice. Sorry, licorice fans.

Still, we decided to reminisce about our past routes and handpicked all our favorite places to travel on our own, including underrated solo travel destinations you may have overlooked while looking for your next adventure. Did you find a gem in our list of the best solo travel destinations that stole your heart? Maybe a place so good you'd sell your grandmother to go back there right now? (Please don't sell your grandmother.) If so, hit that upvote button to make it rank higher, and feel free to share your personal stories and tips if you have any!