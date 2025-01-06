Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Works Ten Hour Shifts All Year, Gets A Store Discount As A Bonus, Manager Gets $11k
Work & Money

Man Works Ten Hour Shifts All Year, Gets A Store Discount As A Bonus, Manager Gets $11k

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you work, it’s often a common practice to get a little something at the end of the year, perhaps a “thirteenth salary” or a bonus based on the company’s performance throughout the year. However, this doesn’t mean that all organizations are fair at all, and sometimes the rewards will pool at the top while the workers end up getting scraps.

A netizen shared their surprise and shock when her husband got a 15% store discount at his company while his supervisors got $11k. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

    It’s often nice to get something at the end of the year

    Image credits: Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But one worker found out just how much his supervisors got for essentially doing nothing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The person who made the post shared some more details

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Impossible_Sugar_644

    Readers were shocked and wanted more info

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others gave some suggestions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda