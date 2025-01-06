Man Works Ten Hour Shifts All Year, Gets A Store Discount As A Bonus, Manager Gets $11k
Depending on where you work, it’s often a common practice to get a little something at the end of the year, perhaps a “thirteenth salary” or a bonus based on the company’s performance throughout the year. However, this doesn’t mean that all organizations are fair at all, and sometimes the rewards will pool at the top while the workers end up getting scraps.
A netizen shared their surprise and shock when her husband got a 15% store discount at his company while his supervisors got $11k. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.
