HR Gets Involved After Secret Santa Gift Swap With Boss Leaves Worker The Butt Of A Bad Joke

Ilona Baliūnaitė Author, BoredPanda staff View profile

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place