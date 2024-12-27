Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
HR Gets Involved After Secret Santa Gift Swap With Boss Leaves Worker The Butt Of A Bad Joke
HR Gets Involved After Secret Santa Gift Swap With Boss Leaves Worker The Butt Of A Bad Joke

Tight deadlines for year-end tasks and preparing for the next can make the holiday season a stressful time at work. So, companies add a little celebration to lighten the mood. But one employee shared a story of how a Secret Santa exchange only made things worse. They carefully chose a thoughtful gift for their boss, wrapping it in a cute box. However, in return, the boss gave a mockery of a present, which ultimately added to the employee’s decision to leave the job altogether.

    The holiday season can get hectic at the office

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And for this worker, the gift exchange with the boss only added to the stress

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: RadioSupply

    As people commented on the story, its author joined the discussion in the comments

    The reactions just kept pouring in

    What do you think ?
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to the "Secret" part of this? I thought the whole point was that you got a surprise gift without knowing who it was from. Having it public, and in this case apparently assigning partners to exchange gifts, makes a mockery of an already awkward concept.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Secret Sanra needs to die, horribly, in a puddle of tears. It's truly sh1t. I refuse to participate any more. Wasted too much time and effort for a net loss.

