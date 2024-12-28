When someone asked online, “What’s the most frugal thing you do?”, the responses were both creative and eye-opening. These hacks aren’t just practical—they’re inspiring and might just change the way you look at your own spending. Keep reading to uncover some of the best frugal tips and tricks that could revolutionize your approach to saving money!

Saving money doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, the simplest habits can make the biggest difference. Whether it’s clipping a coupon, snagging a great deal, or finding clever ways to stretch your budget, small steps can add up over time. And if you’re looking for inspiration, the internet is full of frugal living enthusiasts eager to share their best tips.

#1 I wouldn’t say this is frugal but it helps to not spend as much - I guess it’s a form of electronic window shopping - I put stuff in my cart and go back to it days later, 9 times out of 10, I don’t buy whatever it is I was looking at. Helps to not impulse buy.

#2 I buy just about everything used.

#3 I work at Starbucks, we get unlimited free drinks on the clock and 7 free food markouts a week. I usually work 6 days a week - so 6 days a week, I eat breakfast at work... and oops, someone made an extra sandwich, we don't want to waste it, I guess I'll eat it...





2 free meals a day almost every day is pretty nice.

Many of us might think frugal living is all about grabbing the cheapest products off the shelf, but that’s not quite the case. Being frugal isn’t about depriving yourself or cutting corners at every turn—it’s about making smart, thoughtful choices that save money without compromising on quality. A blog post by Synchrony sheds light on this common misconception. “One of the misconceptions of frugal living is that you should always buy the cheapest item, no matter what,” they mention. Instead, frugality is about prioritizing value over price. Whether it’s a product or service, focus on what you’re actually getting for your money. Spending wisely sometimes means investing a little more upfront for something that lasts longer or delivers better results.

#4 When I was a single mom and broke I used to walk to and from work even when I finished at midnight and it was 25C below. Not only did it save me the $3 each ride, but I was fit, I was healthy, and it helped pull me out of depression. Exercise for the win.

#5 I cut my sponges in half.

#6 I buy my produce from a nonprofit rescues food before it heads to a landfill.



It's $2 for about 15 lbs of food, and I live in a VHCOL city. My food budget is maybe $100 / month, when I'd previously not bat an eye spending that on a single dinner.

One of the most important aspects of frugal living is learning to live below your means. This doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life or treat yourself now and then—it’s about being mindful of your spending and making choices that align with what you can genuinely afford. Credit can be a useful tool, but it should be used for convenience, not as a way to buy things that are beyond your budget. It’s a small adjustment that can have a big impact on your financial peace of mind. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I take my lunch to work every day and I haven’t bought coffee at Starbucks in years. I make coffee at home every day. It doesn’t even feel like frugality because I prefer it this way.

#8 There are a lot of frugal things I do, but the ones that have the biggest impact are tracking every penny I spend and sticking to a budget. It surprises me how many people DON'T do these. I know people who have never reconciled their accounts (checking, credit card, etc)! I use a free program called GnuCash to do these (and more... keep track of investments, net worth, etc).

#9 I used to be trigger happy with my debit card, but now I take out money for expenses for the week.

The first month was the hardest because you're breaking old habits. That and I had to get ahead of the curve with the bills.

One of the golden rules of frugal living is knowing the difference between wants and needs. It’s easier said than done, especially when everything seems tempting, but learning to prioritize what you truly need can save you a ton of money in the long run.

#10 No cable, but I think that’s typical right now. We also go a long time between haircuts and occasionally do our own. Zero salon trips - strictly Great Clips with a coupon!

#11 The most frugal thing that I’ve been the most successful with and consistent with is doing my own car repairs/maintenance. Ironically my whole family and myself drive Honda/Toyota so they barely have issues but I’ve saved myself thousands over the years by now doing it myself and I transferred those skills to help my friends and family which makes me feel better knowing I can help them out financially by doing expensive work for a lot cheaper for them.

#12 We run a dehumidifier in the basement. All of the water it generates is used on plants.

When it comes to big purchases like houses or cars, smaller is often better. A smaller home means lower utility bills and less maintenance, and a compact car is usually more fuel-efficient. Downsizing where it makes sense can free up funds for other priorities.

#13 I never ever get food delivered.

#14 Pay as you go/prepaid phone plan $30 a month no complaints I'm not missing out on anything.

#15 I buy small cucumbers and put them in my pickle jar when I run out of pickles.

Food is another area where frugal living can make a big impact. Planning your meals in advance not only helps you avoid last-minute "I'm starving, let’s order takeout" moments, but it also reduces food waste. A little prep work can lead to big savings over time.

#16 Save my bread bags for dog poop. They are actually really good bags for picking up dog poop though. .

#17 Use solar panels, power stations and camping lanterns/rechargeable flashlights/etc for almost all electric in my house. It's greatly saved on my power bill, and i had all this stuff just sitting around anyway for camping, now im just making use of it around the house. I basically havent touched an actual lightswitch in over a year!!

#18 I know it’s pretty common now but I am driving the same car I had when I was 22 as a mom now with 2 kids. There’s nothing like a paid off car.

Don’t shy away from secondhand products. Whether it’s furniture, clothes, or gadgets, buying pre-loved items can save you a fortune. Plus, it’s eco-friendly and gives perfectly good items a second life.

#19 Tear up old, worn linens into rags to use for cleaning, and other things.

#20 The most extreme thing I do is camp in my car two days a week. I work out of town three days a week and so rather than drive home or rent a room I go to a campground and sleep in the hatch of my car. I save a ton of money but I also just plainly enjoy it at this point. It’s so serene out there that I get great sleep and I usually bring a portable dvd player for entertainment. Then I workout in the morning at the gym and shower. So it helps keep me consistent at the gym too.

#21 Reuse ziplock Sandwich bags and freezer bags.

DIY projects are a frugal person’s best friend. From home decor to fixing things around the house, doing it yourself can be surprisingly fun and satisfying—not to mention it saves you from shelling out cash for things you can easily handle on your own.

#22 I cut open all my product containers and use every last drop. It's more about not wasting stuff, but it's also frugal. You would be surprised how much product can be trapped in a moisturizer bottle or toothpaste tube. It takes a lot of resources to make our daily products, using them up is an easy way to reduce my waste footprint. I'm outsmarting corporations who want me to buy more of their products!

#23 Me and my wife have been splitting a soda when we eat out for over 30 years. Here recently we usually split a meal. They give you so much food we both end up full anyways.

#24 Pick up cans I find on the ground and recycle them for 10 cents.

And of course, let’s not forget about coupons! They’re an absolute lifesaver when it comes to cutting costs on groceries, services, and even big-ticket items. With a little effort, you can snag some incredible deals and stretch your budget even further.

#25 -keep my house at 50F degrees in winter and AC not kicking in until 80F degrees in summer

-use the library and free apps like Tubi and a cheap tv antenna for most of my entertainment (books, movies, TV, sports, audiobooks, podcasts, etc.)

-get most of my clothes at thrift shops or on clearance

-eat probably 90% of my meals at home

-whenever possible try to fix things myself (latest example was fixing my car AC fan myself - i am not very handy but turning a $1000 charge into the cost of half an hour and $40 for a part is worth it if there's not much chance your "repair" will just make things worse lol).

#26 I make tea and bring it to work in a big thermos. I eat leftovers from last night’s dinner for lunch.

#27 I shower at work for convenience and to save money. There’s a soap dispenser in the shower and fresh towels. I also take home things that are opened but not used and will be disposed of (we are allowed to). I wear clothes more than once if they aren’t dirty. I eat expired food as long as it smells and tastes ok. I pick and eat wild berries in late summer. I want to get into harvesting mushrooms too.

So, which of these tips do you think is the most practical—or maybe the most challenging? Do you have your own frugal living advice to share? Let us know—we’d love to hear your thoughts and learn from your experience!

#28 I keep a bucket in the shower that fills up with rinse water. When full, water is used to flush the toilet!

#29 Unplug my tv every night to save on electricity. I have a meter and realized it uses about 100watts/hr while not in use ....

#30 My clothes dryer broke 7 years ago. I've been using a rack or line to dry clothes since then. Saved $ not buying a dryer, saves $ on electricity, and saves $ because clothes actually last longer since dryers cause them to wear out faster.

#31 Getting into sport. All the activities I like doing are free. I usually go hiking, cycling (okay you need a bike) etc. Take a sandwich with me. I usually set off from my house, so no transport fees either. I invested in a tent, so now when I go on holiday, I hike and wild camp in the tent. Makes for a very cheap holiday.



The other thing is asking yourself ‘do I really need this’ before buying something. Usually it’s a no.

#32 I work at a school, and any leftover school lunches in our class never go to waste. I have like 15 pizza pockets in my freezer right now, all free! 😂.

#33 A habit I learned from my mom as I grew up that I still do today: we usually had protein, a carb and two side dish vegetables for dinner most nights, and she used to put the side vegetables leftover from dinner (canned/fresh/frozen peas, carrots, broccoli, sauteed cabbage, mushrooms and onions, greens, peppers, lima beans, green beans, okra [unbreaded], diced beets, potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, corn, etc.) into a tupperware container (like a large cool whip tub) and put it in the freezer. over a couple weeks she'd add all these smidges of vegetables on top of the previous vegetable dishes in the container and refreeze it until it was full, then she'd make the most amazing vegetable soup with a pound of ground beef sauteed with some chopped onion, a can of crushed tomatoes, a small can of tomato paste and some water, and the contents of the tupperware container. frugal, super nutrious and deeeelicious! she managed to feed a family of five with those pots of soup for dinner one night with cornbread, corn muffins or saltines, and usually lunch for all of us the next day too.

#34 Friday in the US next week everyone else storms the electronics at Walmart but I'm grabbing 1/2 priced Turkey's and other food. I spend half of what I would for two months of cooking at home. Then I go back in throughout the following weeks for more good deals. My deep freeze is 1/4 full today...next week it's full.

#35 I bought a few foaming hand soap dispensers a few years ago. I refill them with a quarter inch or less of Dawn dish soap in the bottom and fill the rest with hot water at a slow rate so it dosent foam, then I shake it a few times to mix it. It gives you a nice thick foam that lifts dirt and greasy goo easily. I think it is a waste of money buying the overpriced foaming hand soap every time you run out and the regular hand soap isn't as good.

#36 Today, I purchased a $130 air fryer for $8. I got a $50 coupon for applying for a target red circle credit card and waited until black friday, when the item was on sale for around $58. I used my $50 coupon s well as another $2 coupon to walk out with a practically free air fryer.

#37 I work construction. We often throw out a disgusting amount of cut offs and leftover lumber. Between that and landscaping cast-off that I stumble across, I have not had to buy firewood for many years (I also have a natural gas furnace but usage is reduced to less than 1/4).

#38 I bring home half used soap bars from hotels that I already opened. Mostly for the environment but most people won’t bother.

#39 Save all of your vegetable scraps, peelings, tops and bottoms of veggies etc and place them in a bag in the freezer. When the bag is full, place all these peelings in a pot, cover with water, add salt and pepper, a bay leaf etc and simmer for an hour or so. Let it cool completely then strain. Now you have homemade vegetable stock.

#40 I water down our Sunny Delight…can get about twice the volume. Kids have never noticed!

#41 Bidet and washable cotton mini towels to pad dry. I haven’t bought TP since the great shortage of 2020.

#42 I make my own pizza dough from scratch - flour, yeast, water etc. Buying pizza from a shop or having it delivered has gotten way too expensive.

#43 Fill empty/dead space of my fridge with water gallons or bottles.



Water holds as a thermal mass better than air. You don't want to overfill and make it hard for air to circulate, but filling voids with liquids is far more efficient for the fridge.

#44 1) I don't go to the gym. So no need for any subscriptions or accessories. I have a portable pull-up bar, 10 kg mugdal, 3 kettlebells, and gymnastics rings. This is all I bought over the period of 3 years. And to be honest, I have kept myself not insanely fit but pretty decent. This also aligns with the minimalist and stoic philosophy, which kind of calms me in difficult situations.



2) Making chocolate shakes at home rather than having it outside. Not only it's cheap but also yummy and healthy. I don't use sugar (use bananas instead), plus I mix protein powder and some healthy seeds too.



3) I avoid eating food outside and especially ordering food online. If I go outside, I make sure that I don't spend a significant amount, and even if I do, I make sure that it's not junk but relatively a high-protein healthy diet.



4) I don't drink, nor do I smoke. I hate going to crowded places, so that eliminates bars and pubs too. So instead, what I do is go on treks, hikes, or cycling. Not only is this healthy for me, but it also keeps me connected to nature, and I have met some really good people that way.



5) I split the bill. But if I really like someone and sense that we're gonna meet again, I don't mind paying it



6) I use a kind of bike, which gives me a good average. I have seen my friends crying over how their vehicles average is so low and fuel is getting so costly, etc. .

#45 I reuse tea bags multiple times throughout the day.

#46 Taking the extra roll of toilet paper when leaving a hotel. (Along with the facial tissue).

#47 You'd be surprised what food scraps can hide in either smoothies or desserts. Most of the time, I don't tell.



Also we are replanting pineaapple tops in a sunny section of our large yard that yield the most delicious, albeit slow growing, fruit. We have quite a few banana plants too that are prolific with both flavorful fruit and new plants.



Also, I've lost weight and a girlfriend gained so we swapped wardrobes.

#48 I buy bread and baked goods at 50% off only.

#49 I carry a flask of coffee around but I know someone that carries tea bags around and asks for hot water.

#50 I’m an avid reader, I use the public library not only for books, but online classes, learn a new language, Libby, check out tools, & fun activities for the grandkids.

#51 Wow, a lot of you guys are very frugal! I’m jealous! lol! For me, there’s things I don’t do… I don’t dye my hair or do fake lashes. If I buy make up, it’s from Walmart and it’s literally concealer and eyeliner. I feel like I’m saving that way lol..

#52 Probably track the deli and meats area for clearance. 3 weeks after super bowl you get awesome charcuterie boards you can freeze and enjoy a long while.



But really, tracking prices and working to not pay fees or subscriptions and double points consistently.

#53 Try to use up any item until it’s empty, broken or has no use anymore, then I can buy a replacement.

#54 Fun thing to do is to get a small compost bin. Turn your coffee grounds,eggshells, and other organic stuff into excellent soil for plants. If you aren't into plants, there are people who would like what you have done.

#55 I wash my cars using rain water to save on water bill. I soaped up my cars when I see dark clouds, and let the rain wash away the suds.

#56 I don’t drink anything that isn’t water, no one in my household does. We’ve kept it this way for years now.

#57 I don't pay for media (movies, tv, books)! discovering how to do it has saved so much money. is it illegal? eh probably but finders keepers.

#58 Sorry I don't have crazy answers, but I appreciate the question.



I started saving my recycling this year, and will cash in soon to see if it's worth the haul



I have 0.5-cup containers to freeze small amounts of food to save money and reduce food waste.



I am trying to learn how to sew.



I propagate the houseplants I have already instead of buying more.



I work hard to have a deep pantry and am getting better at prepping veggies to a usable form quicker after getting them. The goal being that my fridge doesn't have food at risk of going bad very frequently. I spend a lot of time on this, but it's so satisfying to be improving the inventory system, that might just be a spicy brain thing lol.

#59 I dumpster dive to supplement my grocery budget.



Rules of thumb: I don’t do meat unless it’s refrigerator temperature outside (so, rarely, as it’s still annoyingly warm in the Boston area)



Never take anything with a compromised packaging/seal



Only take produce you will eat within 2-3 days, and wash thoroughly before eating.



Have found loads of shelf-stable almond milk, cereal, cheese, yogurt, pre-made meals, snacks, chips, etc.



Just use common sense. If it looks, smells, or tastes off don’t risk it. Been doing it for years now and not once did I get sick.

#60 When a bank has a cash reward for opening a new account with ACH, I transfer the minimum from savings to the account and set up a small deposit from my paycheck until the requirements are met.



Its been a few hundred bucks each time.

#61 I use baking soda as deodorant. .

#62 Buy lightly used shoes on ebay for 1/4 of the new price......literally 'dead mans shoes' sometimes.

#63 I take my clothes to the tailor to have repaired if they rip or get a hole.



I’ve had the tailor chuckle at me for bringing her 20 dollar old navy flannels to repair but she’s happily patched the holes and I still have the shirts. Almost all my jeans have the crotches patched in them but some of those jeans I ripped the crotches on 5 + years ago and I’m still wearing them.



The repairs are always far less than a new item would cost and I’m not creating more waste and buying more junk it’s an all around win in my book.

#64 I shop at a very popular deep-discount salvage grocer.

#65 Every year in winter time I give myself a budget of around €40,- and spend it on vegetable seeds. This usually gives me a season worth of produce and more. The excess is shared between our neighbors, one neighbor had terrific strawberry plants, another great brambles, and so the exchange begun. I’d give them tomato seedlings and they would give me theirs. Now I can safely say my frugal treat is not spending any money on fruit and veg from may up to oct/nov. 😁



(I currently buy produce again, which adds up to about 25-30 euros a week… so I guess the €40,- worth of seeds for a season is a pretty good investment.).

#66 I use fallen tree limbs as garden bed borders. They bank water and when they decay they make new soil.