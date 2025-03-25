Woman Refuses To Share Any Money With Late Hubs’ Affair Child After His Lover Comes Asking For It

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, cheating has become quite common these days, but imagine finding out about your partner’s affair years after they pass away. It might hurt like hell, but will you ever be able to forgive them for what they did to you?

The original poster (OP) found out that her husband had cheated almost 3 years after he passed away, and recently, his entitled mistress came asking for money for their affair baby. Of course, Reddit user One-Teaching3577 refused and many folks warned her that it could be a scam!

I wonder whether we can forgive our partner if we find out about their affair years after they pass away

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband passed away almost three years ago, but one day a woman showed up claiming to be his mistress

Image credits: One-Teaching3577

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She claimed that she needed his money for their affair baby, but there was almost nothing, so the poster refused

Image credits: One-Teaching3577

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

There was only a rental property in both their names, which she sold to save up for her own child’s future

Image credits: One-Teaching3577

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She updated that it indeed is her late husband’s affair baby, but fortunately, the child’s mother doesn’t have custody as she uses substances

Image credits: One-Teaching3577

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She doesn’t mind helping the affair child get social security benefits, and plans on telling her kid later that they have a sibling

Image credits: One-Teaching3577

She feels frustrated that even years after his passing, she is still cleaning her husband’s mess

Today, we dive into quite a tragic story about how a widow is still dealing with her husband’s mess, almost 3 years after he passed away. She found out a lot of nasty things about him after he was gone and she mentions that after these brutal revelations, they would not be together if he was still alive.

As per the NCDAS, 138.543 million (50%) people aged 12 and over have illicitly used substances in their lifetime, and OP’s husband was one of them when he was alive. Research about the relationship between dependency and infidelity reveals that in many cases, dependency can cause or worsen infidelity, so it might not surprise you when we tell you that the man’s mistress showed up at the poster’s door.

When the widow told her that the man was gone, she started demanding “her half” of his money for their affair baby! The poster clarified that the man had left nothing, so her half was half of nothing, but she feels guilty about one thing. While her late husband didn’t have anything, there were a few assets including a rental property that her parents-in-law had given to her and her husband, which was passed on to her.

She had already sold it so that she could save the money for her own child. Her husband had not really worked during their marriage (just when we thought he couldn’t be more toxic!), but enough for their kid to receive survivor’s benefits, and now she doesn’t mind the affair child receiving it as well. However, her lawyer has advised pressing pause on it for the moment and seeing how things unravel.

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Contrary to netizens believing it to be a scam, the poster updated that the child is indeed her husband’s, but the mother doesn’t have custody. Apparently, the woman is also dependent on the illicit substances that her husband was, and she presumes that’s how the two met in the first place. The mother’s dependency got CPS involved and now, the kid is in foster care as nobody else can have him.

Now here’s where we think that the poster is a gem of a person, for she has been trying to get social security benefits for the affair child as well! It would be more than the survivor benefits, plus it won’t affect the money her child receives, so she doesn’t mind helping out the other kid. In fact, the amazing woman has also set aside some money for the affair kid and doesn’t want their mother getting to it.

While she does plan to tell her own kid that they have a sibling out there, she’s just angry that it has been years since her husband passed away and yet, she’s cleaning up his mess. Frankly, anyone who learns these things about their late partner would be angry, but the fact that despite everything, she’s still looking out for the other kid shows what an amazing human she really is.

Even netizens couldn’t hold back the praise about how she’s kindly dealing with the whole situation despite suffering so much. After all, it’s not easy to suddenly turn into a solo parent and shoulder all the responsibilities when your spouse passes away, right? What are your thoughts about the whole situation? Would you be able to handle the situation just as kindly as the poster? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens advised her to lawyer up immediately and not share anything with the mistress, but also praised her kindness to the affair child

