You may have (or may have not) noticed that nowadays, almost everything we use has its own subscription or membership form. Especially apps or programs. Some have dubbed this situation the "subscription economy” and we can’t say we disagree with such a name.

In the last couple of years or so, many things that we used to buy with one-time purchases have now become subscription-based. That means that now, instead of buying a product to own, you have to constantly pay in order to have access to it and when you stop paying, you no longer have it.

As an example, let’s take music CDs. Back in the day, you used to buy and have it for all time (or at least until you decided to give/throw it away). So, one sale and that’s it, the companies had no way of knowing how much you listen to that CD or make money from those listens.