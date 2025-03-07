If You’re Looking For Valuable Memberships, These 22 Are Worth Considering
If you feel like these days, almost everything requires a membership or subscription, you aren't wrong. We live in times some call the "subscription economy", where even the most useless memberships are for up for grabs.
Yet, there are still some subscriptions that are worth paying money for. When someone online asked "What membership is worth every single penny?" plenty of netizens provided examples, so we decided to put them in one list, like a handbook of useful ways to spend money. Let's check it out, shall we?
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
AAA - they've towed my car for free within the hour twice when I've been in a bind, that's worth the $5/month for me.
Costco and National Park Annual Pass.
Library cards are the ultimate life hack; free books, movies, audiobooks, and even online courses. Feels like cheating the system in the best way.
You may have (or may have not) noticed that nowadays, almost everything we use has its own subscription or membership form. Especially apps or programs. Some have dubbed this situation the "subscription economy” and we can’t say we disagree with such a name.
In the last couple of years or so, many things that we used to buy with one-time purchases have now become subscription-based. That means that now, instead of buying a product to own, you have to constantly pay in order to have access to it and when you stop paying, you no longer have it.
As an example, let’s take music CDs. Back in the day, you used to buy and have it for all time (or at least until you decided to give/throw it away). So, one sale and that’s it, the companies had no way of knowing how much you listen to that CD or make money from those listens.
In Michigan when you get your plate sticker you can get the "Recreation Pass" for $14 that lets you park for free at all state parks. Most state parks are $8 for parking so you use it twice its already paid for itself.
This is a really good idea. But I hope our national parks survive the chainsaw of elon muck
Tsa Precheck. 100 bucks for 5 years is 100% worth it if you even fly once a year. Especially if that annual travel is over the holidays.
The membership that I use on the most consistent basis is Spotify.
Now, buying CDs isn't that common, as people usually stream music on various platforms. While some of these services are paid, others are free, but come with ads (that the app makes money from) and other inconveniences that make people consider a subscription. And, well, we don’t have to tell you that this option is profitable for the companies.
Besides, with streaming services, artists can see how much their music is listened to, what songs are the most popular, and things like that. Still, that doesn't mean that they no longer try to sell CDs or vinyl records – oh, they surely do. And they keep coming up with various ways to draw fans’ interest in buying.
For instance, selling different versions of vinyl. Some fans, driven by the desire to collect things from their favorite artists, buy at least one version, if not more, driving up the sales of the record. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others have done similar things in recent times.
My gym membership is great as long as I actually use it often enough .
Your UNION membership!
Unionize and fight back. They have Citizens United. Unions ARE citizens, united.
Source: This IBEW JIW.
I wish unions were more prevalent. But the powers that be fight against them with all they've got.
Vpn subscription. Then fly the black flag.
Different versions aren’t the only way to sway the fans to buy physical albums. In the South Korean entertainment industry, selling limited edition photocards of artists, a common collectible among the fans, isn’t uncommon.
For example, recently rapper, singer, and songwriter G-Dragon released his new album Übermensch. There were various versions of it for fans to buy, which included photocards, as well as the photocard book with an NFC chip. This made fans to want to purchase at least one (or often more than one) version of the album, so they could get their hands on limited edition photocards.
While current artists get slammed for finding ways to sell various versions of their records, it should be noted that this concept isn’t new. Back in 1979, Led Zeppelin released their album In Through the Out Door with different versions of the cover. Other artists like The Beatles and David Bowie have made different versions of their records too.
Columbia House Records. You gotta be old to get it.
I have a toddler, so right now, the zoo is the best membership. $90 for year covers two adults and a child. You can also bring a friend (child). If you go more than once it’s already paid for itself. It’s a fun thing to do after school or the weekends.
Dropout TV. It really has some incredibly funny content.
The only difference between artists back then and now is that the music fans buy with physical objects is reachable via streaming nowadays. Yet, as we already acknowledged, it’s dependent on programs which have the ability to limit, alter or remove the product.
That’s why physical media is important. Purchasing an album means you own it, you will always have access to it, and no service can delete it on a whim. Additionally, quite often, physical media has better quality than streaming, only adding worth to physical objects.
If you travel a lot, Global Entry is worth the $20/year. Comes with TSA Precheck. Some credit cards will reimburse you for the cost.
Honestly, YT red or whatever it's called now. music streaming and zero commercials on YT,and if you spend a lot of time there it's worth it.
AA. Alcoholics Anonymous saved my life and while it isnt a membership fee, the dollar i put in the basket is the best money I spend.
Even so, that doesn’t mean that all subscriptions are worthless - there are definitely some worth paying money for and we have collected a full list of them. All of these options were suggested by netizens in an online thread under the question “What membership is worth every single penny?”.
And let’s just say the list is diverse – some of them you might have heard about or even subscribe to, while others might surprise you and maybe make you consider becoming a member.
Do you have any other examples of memberships that are worth paying money for? Share with us in the comments!
Barkbox- my dog knows the box and the day it’s delivered is my favorite day of the month. He gets so excited!
Health insurance that covers all medical costs.
Edit: I'm European so it's just a small fee, or for free if your income is not high enough :).
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Book Club.
I like my humble bundle membership...I get games every month...usually 1 is worth the sub.
Kindle unlimited. I usually read 2 or 3 books a week and can always find something on unlimited. For things I want to read that are not part of unlimited, I use the library.
This is Reddit so I'm going to get my account sent into oblivion but... Amazon prime. Amazon music, prime TV, and free delivery, for one payment.
AMC A List/Regal Unlimited
I have the Regal one. I pay $22/month. A movie ticket here in Chicago is $15-$17. I love going to movies so it's insanely worth it if you use it twice a month or more in certain months.
Everybody jokes about MoviePass and how they completely imploded at the end. But they truly changed the industry. The subscriptions would not exist without them and for that, I'm grateful.