Some of the members of the sprawling AskReddit community took to an online thread to share the wildest, weirdest, and most wacky interactions they’ve ever had with celebrities . We’ve collected some of their most bizarre and interesting stories to share with you, Pandas. Scroll down for a good laugh!

It’s a dream come true for many fans if they end up meeting their favorite actors , musicians, public figures, and stars. However, unless you move in similar social circles or literally live in the same neighborhood, your paths crossing comes down to pure luck. Naturally, not everyone’s prepared for this!

#1 This will get buried, but it's a good story. When I was a wee lad, my father kind of sucked. Well, really sucked. So at one point in my childhood, I decided to recruit a new father: Jack Tripper, from Three's Company. (To my child brain, he'd be the coolest dad in the world!) So I wrote to John Ritter, asking him to be my new dad.



And he wrote back. About a thousand times. See, over the next several years, I wrote to him several times a week. And he answered each and every letter, not with a form letter and a picture, but an actual letter asking about how i was doing in school, giving me advice, etc.



In short, I sort of hijacked John Ritter as a father. We kept in touch until I went off to college. I didn't cry when my real dad died, but John Ritter's death tore me up.



That man is God.

#2 In California many years ago, I saw Arnold Schwarzenegger walking near the beach. He was headed to his car and I wanted to say something before he got in and left, and felt silly running towards him so I just blurted out..



"You Rock Arnold!'



With a stern look he replied simply, "I am not in a band.." but it sounded more like 'um nod unna bond'.

#3 Paris Hilton gave me a ride home. Well, her driver, not her. But she was in the car. We all left a club in LA and were all drunk, she said she thought my friends and I were cool and didn't want us to pay for a cab home so she dropped us all off. Needless to say, it was a funny night.

Meeting a celebrity or an important public figure can be extremely stressful. Especially if you’re their fan, you haven’t had (m)any similar interactions, and you’re super self-conscious. This sort of reaction is natural. Nobody wants to make a fool of themselves or say the wrong thing in front of someone important and influential. And while it’s tough to prepare yourself for meeting your fave actors and singers, you can practice dealing with stressful situations in general. It’s natural for your body’s fight-or-flight (or freeze or fawn) response to kick in during stressful situations, like in an emergency, when you’re meeting someone for the first time, or when you have to speak in front of a crowd. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My friend and I always "call out" everyday people that we think look like famous people. Example: see a red head "Hey look! It's Ron Howard!". We were in a bar in Boston and I saw a guy at the bar and I go "Hey look! It's Sean Penn". She goes "Bad call. Looks nothing like him". I look closer and go "Holy s**t! It IS Sean Penn!". So I go up and thinking I am all cool I start talking to the guy who was with him. Sean eventually just turns to me, puts out his hand and says "Hi. I'm Sean". I am dying inside but trying to play it cool. We start talking and I tell him how I am a big fan of his but also his brother Michael Penn (musician). He proceeds to pull out his cell phone, call his brother and he hands me the phone!!! So I am talking to Michael Penn on Sean Penns cell phone. Michael tells me to call Sean "Sean-ie" cause he hates that. I do it and Sean cracks up laughing. Seriously one of the best nights of my life and why Sean Penn will always be ok in my book.

#5 My brother was at comic con and went to the bathroom and was taking a leak at the urinal..he looks and see's its pretty much empty so he lets out a huge fart..then he hears, "RIGHT BACK ATCHA BRO" and a HUGEEEE fart come from the stalls. Washes his hands and Jason Mewes walks out of the stall..

#6 My family and I bumped into Richard Simmons in Italy while waiting to see Michelangelo's "David". After getting a picture with him, he looked my dad in the eye's and said "you are just a lovely man" and kissed him on the lips.

Rapid response nurse Sarah Lorenzini, the founder of the Rapid Response Academy, told CNN that you should practice what you’re scared of so that you’re prepared for high-stress situations ahead of time. Meanwhile, you can build up your nervous system resilience ahead of stressful situations. Dr. Inna Khazan, from the Harvard Medical School, explained to CNN that people could exercise their heart rate variability (HRV). The higher your HRV, the more healthy your nervous system and its ability to adapt to challenges and stressors. ADVERTISEMENT For example, you could practice resonance frequency breathing: slow diaphragmatic breathing, usually 3 to 7 breaths per minute, to synchronize with your heart rate. This should raise your HRV. According to Khazan, people with higher HRV find it easier to focus, respond to challenging situations, and make decisions.

#7 I don't remember it, but my dad insists this is true: When I was 4 years old I saw Whoopi Goldberg at the grocery store (mind you this was in the early 90s so it was arguably the peak of her career) so approached her and said "Wow, you're ALMOST as famous as the Ninja Turtles!!".

#8 At Bonnaroo I met Zach Braff.



He had just gotten done doing a Q&A for Garden State, and I was waiting in line to go to Aziz Ansari's Q&A for 30 Minutes or Less which was right after Braff's thing.



Well, Braff leaves his Q&A and sees people waiting outside for Aziz. He is on the opposite side of the fence, so none of us can reach him. He hops on top of a garbage can, that was against the fence, so that you could see only the top half of his body. I was the first one to spot him, so I run over to him as fast as I possibly can. I climb a different trash can against the fence, and me and Zach Braff are literally inches away from each other, a fence the only thing in between us.



We look at each other, he laughs. He grabs both my hands and whispers into my ear, "I'll never let you go Jack, I'll never let you go."



He then hugs me, waves at everyone rushing towards him, and hops down from the garbage can, and vanishes.



What an awesome guy. He seemed so excited to see his fans, he had the biggest smile on his face.

#9 Not me, but my dad was at a conference once and was representing IBM in a booth by himself one weekend years ago in Vancouver. Anyway, just minding his own business, who comes to ask him questions but the one and only Robin Williams. He was just looking around like any other ordinary guy at the time (as Robin is a total nerd, apparently), and the conversation went something like this:



Robin: "So tell me about your products!"

Dad: *explains and somehow mentions Windows 98 coming out*

Robin: "You don't speak Japanese do you?"

Dad: "Oh hell no."

Robin: "The only reason I ask is that I went to Japan and ordered all of this blackmarket software, Windows and stuff, but it all came back in Japanese! Can't use the f*****g thing!"

Dad laughing: "You could always just phone me and I'll get you a free copy?"

Robin: "Is it because I'm famous?"

Dad: "You're... famous?"

*Robin Williams does that I-see-what-you-did-there stare and then laughs*

Dad: "Here's my number. Call me this week. English only."



And that's how my dad gave Robin Williams pirated 90's software. Believe it or not, dad does love Robin Williams a whole bunch and was freaking out on the inside, but kept it cool and just joked with him and ended up grabbing coffee the following week and giving him a free copy of Windows 98 he snagged from the office. It's the only claim to fame that my family has, and it's refreshing to know that even celebrities can be down-to-earth with normal, working class guys. I could get him to relay the conversation they had over coffee (as he said he hasn't laughed harder in his life), but that's another story!

Meanwhile, we can all handle stress better when we’ve taken care of the basics: getting plenty of sleep, eating a nutritious and balanced diet, getting plenty of exercise, staying hydrated, and staying away from unhealthy habits. Have you ever met any celebrities in person, dear Pandas? What were your interactions with them like? What’s the wildest interaction you’ve had with a star? If you’re up for sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments!

#10 I was staying at a hotel in Salt Lake City when I was 17 with family. We were preparing to go to dinner, and I was eager to leave, so I decided to go down the hotel lobby and wait for my parents there. I went to the elevator, got in, and the doors began to close.



Right as the doors were about to close, BAM, an arm comes shooting in-between the doors. The doors retract back to reveal Adam West. He gets in the elevator with me, looks to make sure I'm going to the lobby, smiles, looks and me and says, "...Good."



After about 4 flights, he looks at me and says, "Man, I'm starving!"

I reply, "HEH. YEAH, ME TOO."



The doors open, he turns directly to me, and says, "have a good dinner, son", and exits the elevator.



No one believed me.

#11 Nobody's met a rapper?



My best mate managed a bar in London (this was just after the smoking ban had come into play). It was a nice gig with plenty of richer people and the occasional B lister making an appearance.



One night however, Snoop Dogg books the entire VIP area out for him and his entourage! They buy out all the champers so my mate has to go get some more, party like mad men, the usual. When my mate comes back in, he sees the barman looking a bit uncomfortable and he asks whats up. "Snoop Dogg is smoking". Huh, fancy that, the Dogg has a f*****g gigantic cuban in his mouth and he's puffing away. Well, the law being the law and my mate not wanting to lose his license, he goes over to Snoop.



"Hi Mr, er, Dogg... I hate to inform you that smoking is illegal in clubs and bars now, so you'll have to extinguish your cigar or you'll be fined"



Snoop looks at him like he's taking the p**s, sighs and says



"Mother f****r! How much is the fine?"



"£2000"



He just hands my mate £2000 and keeps smoking....

#12 I saw **Tracy Morgan** walking down the street in New York City. I shouted to my friend, "HEY! Its Tracy Morgan!"



Tracy hears me turns around and says, "oh s**t! Where?" and looks around, then continues walking...

#13 I posted this once before but it bears repeating. One night I was downtown playing music on the square. I looked up as a couple walked past and realized it was Paul McCartney and his ladyfriend. I remember saying something like 'How's it going paul, want a cigarette?' He replied 'No thanks, I don't smoke but how a bout a song as we're walking past' so I played 'Don't think twice' by Bob Dylan and he sat next to me and sang the whole thing. Then he got up, gave my shoulder a squeeze and said 'thanks, see ya' -or something to that effect. As he walked away I played the opening notes to 'Day Tripper' and he shook his finger at me and made a noise like 'hey now, that's one of mine'. It wasn't 'till a few minutes later that the gravity of what had just happened really sank in. Probably the coolest jam session I'll ever have.

#14 Sting came into the strip club where I worked. I didn't speak to him, though I did see him and he wasn't up to dress code (shorts, flip-flops [who the f**k wears flip-flops in a strip club?]), but he's Sting, and celebrities can be good for business.



He went into a private room with some of the dancers. Some of the waitresses were complaining about him; asking for comps, not tipping, being grabby, etc. Then a few of the dancers complained. The GM had heard enough. He confronted him and Sting threw a hissy fit. GM told him he had to leave.



Sting starts leaving but is throwing out standard celebrity threats, "I'll ruin this f*****g club", "I'm going to tell everyone how I was treated here", etc.



As Sting neared the exit, the GM waited for just the right second to have the last word and yelled, "Stay the f**k out of my club, I don't care if you are Rod Stewart!". I like to think, of all the things you could say to a egotistical celebrity, misidentifying him has to hurt the worst. I loved that GM.

#15 My Brother was an aspiring actor, and he got a few gigs working as an extra on a couple Disney shows. He worked as an extra on Suite Life, Hannah Montana, etc. Well, when he was working as an extra on Wizards of Waverly Place, he became close with Selena Gomez. This was back when the show was out for a couple months, and society didn't obsess over Selena. But people would still know who she was. Anyways, I walk home and what do I see? My little brother making out with Selena Gomez. I start laughing like the douche older bro I am, and s**t got awkward. Selena just left the house in embarrassment.

#16 Was watching a US World Cup match in a hotel bar in Frankfurt when a familiar looking redhead walks in and stands at the bar next to my friend and I. He had a wheelie suitcase with him and a fully stuffed backpack on, so I figured he was on his way to the airport and stopping in to catch the game before hopping on the S-Bahn. I made some flippant comment about the match to him (I think it was US v BRA?) and he returned the sarcasm, so I offered to buy him a drink.



He grins and says, "Yeah sure, why not." So I order the beers, we chat and as he finishes up he says, "I have to catch a train, it was nice talking with you."

And I say, "It was great chatting with you too, Alan."



Then he kinda stares at me and asks how long I'd known who he was. I grin and say the entire time and he gives me a big ol' hug and says, "Thanks for being quiet about it." And was on his way.



**TL;DR- Bought Alan Tudyk a beer while he was promoting Serenity in Germany and he's a seriously awesome dude.**.

#17 Got high with Kelly Osborne and listened to her talk speakerphone with her father. They may be the one case of reality television portraying people accurately.

#18 Bill Murray said "hey" to my dog once...

#19 Flew without my parents when I was 9-10. They put me in first class because I was so young. My dad is a huge manchester united fan and I happened to be wearing their home kit on the flight. Foreign guy asks me if I'd like him to sign it. I thought it was weird and creepy and said no. Later found out/realised it was Eric Cantona. My dad was genuinely pissed when I told him.

#20 **TL;DR - main chick from movie "soul surfer" is a b***h and tried to close the elevator on us; Helen Hunt came to the rescue and put the b***h in her place.**



The movie "Soul Surfer" was being filmed at the Turtle Bay Resort (Hawaii, north shore) while I was there for my wedding.



Soon-to-be wife and I had gotten a room by ourselves for a day, before we moved over to a house we were renting. In the morning, we notice them filming out on the beach and see the (admittedly extremely hot) main character chick and Helen Hunt filming some stupid scene; so we knew they were there.



Fast forward about 7 hours - late that afternoon, we are heading up to our room from the bar. We are walking to the elevators, and low-and-behold blonde star chick was in the elevator; she proceeds to lean over and hammer the close door button after glancing and giving us a dirty look. The door starts to close as we are walking/fast-walking up to it. We are f****d - this b***h just purposely did the "close door maneuver" on us.





Nope! Helen Hunt to the rescue - she surprisingly was also in the elevator (didn't see her), jumps forward and sneaks her arm into the door - holding it open for us. Awkwardly silent elevator ride ensues.

#21 I was flying to japan when I was very young. Being in an airport and having to wait made me very agitated. I began throwing a tantrum and the man beside me asked if he could play with me and my toys. Little did I know that man was Jackie Chan.

#22 This is a bit of a long story, but bear with me, it's worth it. I posted it once a year ago, but it got buried pretty badly.



When I was doing merchandise for a Cirque du Soleil show in Los Angeles, I was asked to work in the VIP tent one night to cover for someone absent (I usually worked the main area). I fully expected to start taking mental notes of all the celebrities I was sure to see; we regularly turned paparazzi away from our tents because it was the "in" thing to go do for hollywood types during its run.



Anyway, as the night goes on, the tent seems pretty empty, especially considering that we'd been selling out both of them every night in a row for two weeks straight. Then it all makes sense - A 5'4 blonde bimbo who looked like she dipped her entire face into a vat of foundation comes in wearing the skimpiest dress i've ever seen and 4" heels, clearly intoxicated, accompanied by the two hugest men I have ever seen in my life (dressed in italian suits, those wiggly one-ear headphones, and black sunglasses) and a middle-aged vaguely ethnic woman dressed in a similar suit/earpiece.



The bimbo proceeds to walk over to the table where they had complimentary glasses of wine and plates of fine desserts, and downs eight glasses of champagne like shots in the span of forty seconds. EVERYONE in the tent is whispering and gossiping trying to figure out who the hell she is; I ask my manager if we should evict her, and she just says "no; they bought out half of the tent. Let them do whatever."



To put that in perspective, half a night's VIP tickets would cost them Seven-thousand and five-hundred dollars.



While everyone is glancing over at the bimbo's antics, the middle-aged woman walks over to my register. As she gets closer, I can sense something odd about her - the way she carried herself suggested extreme confidence and class. She asks me in the most perfect queen's english i've ever heard in my entire life, "Do these DVDs contain the entire performance of each show?", to which I reply something like "yes ma'a'm, special features too." "hmm. I'll have one of each... The soundtracks too", said with the most subtle smile i've ever witnessed. I rang it up and I just remember it was in the hundreds.



At intermission, there's a big commotion in the patio area between the VIP tent and the big top; the two gigantic private security guys are carrying the bimbo out of the tent completely passed out and apparently reeking of vomit. The rest of the night goes on quietly, with no sight or mention of that odd group of four until everyone's sitting around waiting to be clocked out and chatting about the nights events.



The manager, with a smile on her face, says something like "Thanks for putting up with that. The blonde girl was just a diversion; that woman she was with was Haya Hussein."



"Who?"



"Oh, she's the queen of Dubai.".

#23 Harrison Ford asked me and my dad for directions. We were filling up the car at a local gas station, and a big, white SUV pulls up close to us. A tall man gets out, and dad realizes he's walking up to us... so he stops, turns around, and has the "HOLY S**T, IT'S HARRISON FORD" moment. Ford was really nice, and asked us for directions to the airport. My dad, being a jokester, told him that he never expected Indiana Jones to be lost in a little town like Morristown, to which Harrison replied, "Ah, Indiana Jones has been lost *several* times, sir. Thanks for the directions."



Great day.

#24 I went to Flavor Flav's son's birthday party at Chuck E Cheese.



EDIT: For context, he's my grandparent's neighbor. He loves my grandparents and always invites them to shows he's going to be at or events and so we were visiting them and he came over to see if we wanted to go to Chuck E Cheese for his son's birthday. Nobody wanted to go but me and my grandma, so we went and he wore his big clock and his neon green shirt that he always wears, but he's actually fairly normal when the cameras aren't around. I have a picture of him and I that day. I'll try to find it and get it up here.

#25 On a family vacation to Europe years ago, I was maybe 16 and saw Michael Stipe (lead singer of REM) on the Chunnel. He was seated in the coach section, between a large man who was reading the newspaper and a woman who was desperately trying to keep her small child calm in her lap. He was basically curled up into a small ball. I guess he didn't really have any options because he would have certainly lost the battle for the arm rests. I guess the weird/funny part of this story is that I would have assumed he would have been in the first-class section or had at least booked himself two seats. Nope, he sardined himself. Anyways, he did not seem bothered by the situation whatsoever. He signed an autograph for me and addressed ir specifically to me while also including his thoughts on left-handed people (he had noticed I was left-handed). He was really nice and friendly. We talked about what kind of music he listened to. We talked about Bjork. I liked REM before that day. I loved REM after that day.

#26 I've told this story before but i stole Justin Timberlakes watch when i was about ten years old.

#27 This will probably get buried, but my friend had Bill Murray parallel park her car for her.



Seriously. She was near Abbott Kinney and trying desperately to parallel park her car on the street (anyone from LA who's been there will get what a clusterfuck this can be). Anyway, who comes walking by but Bill Murray and his dog. Being the awesome person he is (and also probably because my friend is really pretty), he stops, knocks on her car window, and when she rolls it down, asks if he can help her out. She takes his offer, he parks her car beautifully while she hangs out with his dog. After he was done, he walked off into the sunset.

#28 I interned at a movie studio that was ran by Morgan Freeman. As I was sitting at the front desk, reading scripts and manning the phone Morgan entered the bathroom.



After about 10 minutes, he comes out, starts wafting his arms around, looks me dead in the eye and says,



"I'd give it about a year."



I pretty much lost it and couldn't remain professional after such a great comment came out of God's mouth.

#29 I was in Wells, Somerset around 2004 and bumped into Simon Pegg who, I later discovered, was location scouting for Hot Fuzz. The current Mrs Mitts and myself were rather hungry and were looking at going to the pub for a meal...except Simon Pegg was in the way of the menu before the doorway.



"Peggy, shift it!" says I.



"Sorry," he mumbles and moves out of the way, talking away to someone on the phone.



The pub, by the way, is featured in Hot Fuzz. Their food was meh.



**TL;DR told Simon Pegg to shift out of the way and he obeyed**.

#30 My family is friends with Bruce Springsteen and his family because my mom grew up with him and his siblings, and apparently when i was a baby the first time he held me I peed on him...

#31 Not a direct interaction, but this still amuses me.



I was interning at CNN Washington during what I like to call Monica and the Summer of the Blue Dress.



Wolf Blitzer was reporting on the infamous stained dress for the first time and I was in the production booth - the room with all the TVs - watching. When he went off air (but was still on screen in the production room), he sort of hung his head and said, "I hate this story a little more each day.".

#32 I've only ever met one famous person, and funnily enough no-one ever believes me. I got on a really busy subway train (in Glasgow) a few years back and quickly grabbed the only seat left. I sat for a good five minutes minding my own business, before asking the guy next to me if I could have his newspaper when he was finished with it. Turns out that guy was Michael Keaton. "Hey uh, yeah sure" and handed me the paper right away. I couldn't even read, I pretended to, but all I could think was "Holy f**k!"



TL;DR **BATMAN.**.

#33 A couple of years ago my mom was Jennifer Love Hewitt's personal makeup artist for the show Ghost Whisperer. I was sitting in the makeup trailer and Jamie Kennedy walks in, comes up to me, and asks "Hey dude, boxers of briefs?" Confused, I say "uhhh... boxers?" He then laughs and says, ""NOPE, COMMANDO!" and proceeds to pull down his pants and completely moons me.



I completely lost my s**t when he did that.



EDIT: He didn't know that I was the makeup artist's son, so he got really embarrassed when he found out haha.

#34 Not mine but...



A friend was on a layover in Charlotte, NC on his way home for Christmas when he noticed Samuel L. Jackson standing by himself.



Chuck* approached the actor and, not wanting to be a squealing fan, says, "Mr. Jackson, I don't mean to bother you, but I just wanted to say I really appreciate your movies. You've done great wonders teaching me how to swear more."



Sammy J. chuckles and proceeds to have a nice conversation for a few minutes. My friend turns to leave to catch his flight. As he starts to walk away, Samuel L. Jackson yells across the terminal: **"Hey Chuck! MERRY F*****G CHRISTMAS!"**.

#35 Hung out in a hotel room with Snoop Dogg while he watched a tennis match.



Funny guy.

#36 I used to work in SoHo, NYC. I've met a ton of celebrities, most of which are extremely pleasant to chat with if you don't get in their faces. Here are two stories:



Elijah Wood (after about a year of chit chat and serving him coffee in 2007): So what are you doing later tonight?

Me: Folding laundry. How about you?



His response was an "are you f*****g kidding me?" face. Later my friend/co-worker pointed out the mistake I had made. I think I may have turned down a date with the most sweet, knee-weakeningly adorable man on the planet. I never saw him again.



Cut to 2008, me smoking a cigarette on the curb of the sidewalk, on break from a 14 hour shift at a frame shop.



Mischa Barton ties her little dog up to a street sign post. Points at the dog, then points at me (obviously exhausted) and mouths "I'll be just a minute." Then she walks off into a store on Spring Street. I stand up, look at the dog for about 5 seconds, flick my cigarette into the street and go back to work.



B***h, I am not your dog sitter.



Edit: Spelling



Edit: Oh oh, one more! Whoopi Goldberg was coming out of a newsstand, and I, very sheepishly, tapped her on the shoulder and apologized for interrupting her day or drawing attention. I quietly told her how great of a person I think she is. She told me how sweet she thought it was, and gave me a hug. Every time I've seen her after that, we've waved and smiled.

#37 A big, gay friend of my parents ran up to Gok Wan and yelled "**ARE YOU WOK???** He took it as a racist comment and stormed off.



The poor guy just forgot his name in his excitement, he left having made an enemy of his hero...

#38 Met Bruce Campbell and we pretended to arm wrestle for a picture together.

#39 I was with a friend who had a film at the Toronto Film Festival many years ago and we were at the roof restaurant of a private club having a few drinks.



Conan O'Brien stumbles over and trips and sort of lands across our table. His buddy pulls him up to maneuver him toward the door but Conan sweeps his arm over toward us and slurs (loudly) "THEEESSE ARE MY FANZZZZZZZZZZZ".

#40 Will make this brief as I'm stepping into a meeting. But when I was 14 I went to a Shakespeare play with my parents. I noticed a short man's bald head surrounded by people, on further inspection it was Patrick Stewart. I went up, introduced myself and said how much I loved his acting. His response was that he was having a party at his hotel room later and that I should join him. The look on my mother's face was priceless, she pulled me away so quickly that I swear my feet didn't touch the ground for 50 meters. To be fair though, I did look a lot older when I was a kid.



TLDR - Captain Picard tried to bang me.

#41 I've tried telling this story on a different thread but it got buried. So I'm just gonna copy it here because it needs to be seen!



I went to go see The Artist on my own. It's up for all these awards, I thought I should see it while it's still in theaters (It's been out where I live for so long). So I go this theater close to where I live in Hollywood. It's really nice and has assigned seating so I can just show up right as the movie starts, no awkwardly sitting alone.



And it's like the middle of the week. Tuesday or Wednesday and it's around 10:30am. I tried to pick the most likely time to be the only one there. So I get there just a few minutes before the movie and no one is there and I'm so excited. The the one employee comes in and does his little "welcome to arclight, let me advertise s**t you don't care about" speech and then the previews start and I'm in the clear.



But halfway through the second trailer a guy came in and I kind of annoyed but he was by himself too so I didn't feel as judged. But then he sat right behind me and it was intentional, because when you buy your ticket you can see where other people are sitting.



So I'm trying to ignore the fact some douche would do this. I'm thinking I should turn around and shoot him a quick "haha, well f**k you" look. So I do, and I just freeze kind of shocked. It was George Clooney and he seemed to think this whole thing was entirely hilarious (and now it was).



He said sorry and that he couldn't resist and said he'd move seats if I didn't want him behind me. But I told him I didn't care. And then the rest of the movie was fairly awkward but in an okay way.



After the movie we walked out together and that was probably the weirdest thing of my life but f**k yeah. I see celebrities there all the time but this was just nuts.

#42 I'm sure this will never be seen by anyone since I'm so late to the game, but here goes: I went to a Tenacious D in-store performance/signing in a Virgin Megastore in NYC back when those existed. I brought along a copy a NEVERENDING STORY III on VHS for Jack Black to sign. When I handed it to him, he looked at it, and immediately said, "aww man, f**k you."



Happy ending: he then started laughing and showed it to Kyle with a huge grin on his face. And he signed it.

#43 I met Barack Obama when I was in 8th grade. He was my Senator at the time.



Anyways, we are talking with him and his staff just chillin and whatnot. I walk up to him, shake his hand, he says "Hi hows your trip?"

I tell him about how all the monuments in Washington DC kinda all look the same after 4 days of site seeing.

He laughs. I say, "Hey can we get a picture together"

He says no, then walks away... i already had my camera ready too.



I played it off like he was just a d**k, but now with him as president, I think of how cool it would be to show that picture to my children. But I did't get my picture with him...



Also, i bought Rob Scheider a drink once at a comedy club. I got a shout-out when he took the stage... Thats all i got as far as celebs go.

#44 Once, when people still thought Soulja Boy was cool, I found his AIM Screenname on a random forum. He called me a "d******d cracker" and signed off.



I also, found one A7X's phone numbers and called them. They were pretty nice. So yep.

#45 I played the tuba in front of Bill Nye when he was at Cornell for homecoming. Hasn't aged a day.

#46 I like meeting people. I find it interesting and I enjoy as a fan but I'm not a screamer, crier, or sign waver. Generally, I'm happy to shake their hand and, if appropriate, I'll take a picture when the mob takes over.



* **Best moment (photo):** We found the set of "Earth" from the final season of BSG. Watched the filming. My son was young. Everyone was very nice and the crew was fantastic. I got to go right up to the raptor and take photos with. At that age, rocks are exciting and it was a beach. My son kept running into the ruins to gather or bring piles of rocks [my photo](http://www.flickr.com/photos/69296148@N05/6911242919/in/photostream). The crew gave him the title of Official Rock Handler. Met a handful of people took photos. Fun was had :)



* **Most embarrassing:** I yelled "WOO MACGYVER" at Richard Dean Anderson in a drive by woo when I saw him on the street.



* **Weirdest spotting:** the two Twilight guys in Ikea, likely on an off set outing between takes. Wow, Cedric Diggory is tall! (and in pale makeup) They were hanging out just beyond the check out near that market place where you buy cinnamon buns and meatballs. I like to think that they were actually there eating meatballs like that was the purpose to go. "Dude, don't they have Ikea meatballs in the UK? You've got to have some!". "urm, okay". The person who checked through and met them had items that could go in a girl's bedroom and livingroom.







[edit typical stuff].

#47 I met Felicia Day at NYCC, and I was dressed as Sailor Neptune. She was freaking adorable and super nice/humble, but she got really, REALLY excited about my costume and said, "Omg, your eyes are the same color as your wig! ARE YOUR EYES REAL?!"



tl;dr Felicia Day asked if I was wearing my 'real eyes' at NYCC XD.

#48 Bruce Campbell gave me and my friends the finger at ComicCon Chicago last year.





We were just standing with the crowd checking out the Walking Dead table when my buddy taps my arm. I look up and see Bruce in one of the big windows (green room area) above the arena looking right down at us. I quickly do the shoulder nudge to my other buddy and point him out. No one else around noticed him up there yet. After all three of us are looking up at him, he held up his hand in a half-a*s wave, and then did the whole pretending-to-rub-your-eye-with-your-middle-finger thing and walked away smiling. We laughed our asses off.

#49 This is going to get buried, but its still fantastic. When I was 14 (21 now) I was by the street holding a sign for a carwash for my Church and a creeper in a white Escalade rolls up and says "Damn I wish my car was dirty." He then proceeds to tell me that I am "hot" and rolls in to the car wash in order to turn around. While he is turning around, he tells my friends doing the actual car washing that "That girl is so hot." He then comes up to me, hands me around 30 dollars and tells me that "baby, you earned it" and winks. It was then I realized that the creeper was OJ Simpson.

#50 Oh god this was awkward.



So a few years ago, my then-girlfriend and I went to see Russell Howard do a warmup show at a small pub in Islington. We were stood near the bar having a drink and - as you do when drinking - I started to feel the need to p**s. Fine, no biggie, I can hold it for a bit because (I can't remember exactly why) we were waiting for Russell to come down the stairs. After a few minutes, he comes down the stairs, looks in a bit of a hurry, we make eye contact, acknowledge each other with a nod and say "hi" to each other. Lovely, now I can go for a p**s so I walk off to the toilet with a purpose - I've been holding it in for a while now and I broke the seal earlier. A few seconds into my power-walk, I realise that Russell Howard has come downstairs to use the toilet and has noticed me walking behind him, seconds after giving him a friendly nod...he went into the cubicle, I had a p**s and left as quickly as I could. Got some weird looks from him during his set.



**tl;dr - waited for Russell Howard, saw him and pretty sure he thinks I followed him into the toilets**.

#51 Not my own interaction, but my friend's. I'll post it anyways.



So my friend and his dad were at a restaurant when the singer Björk walks past them. The dad says loudly and awkwardly "Hey, look son! It's f*****g Björk!"



Björk looked at them with killer eyes and said "I am NOT a caged animal".

#52 My friend and I won tickets to the premiere of 'The Town' in Dublin last year. Ben Affleck was to attend. We figured that we might get a chance to meet him, so we decided to bring two copies of the book 'Wuthering Heights', so that if we did get a chance to talk to him, we could confuse the f**k out of him. It totally worked. He approached us in the crowd, and we both got him to sign 'Wuthering Heights'. He actually said 'okay, but I didn't write it.' Incidentally, that picture appeared in almost every major national newspaper in the country the next day. It is now also appearing in an exhibition for the Jameson Film Festival. Apparently, lots of people have been approaching the people running the exhibition volunteers to ask what Ben Affleck had to do with Wuthering Heights.



TL;DR: Confused the s**t out of Ben Affleck by getting him to sign copies of Wuthering Heights. Picture got into national newspapers and an exhibition. Many Irish people became confused.

#53 My brother and his class chased Daniel Radcliffe down the halls of our school screaming "Burn the witch" in the early days of the harry potter films.

#54 I was crossing the street by myself in NYC, completely oblivious to my surrounding when I slam headfirst into a man which caused him to drop his briefcase full of papers. Embarrassed and worried about a changing traffic light, I quickly pick up as many papers as I can to hand to the man who was probably quite angry. I look up, apologize, and recognize that it's John Lithgow and he's LAUGHING. He told me not to worry about it and to have a great day, turning around to wave at me as I cross the other side of the street. Another story, I had an in-depth conversation with Neil Young about his chicken farm in the green room at the Conan O'Brien show...

#55 When I decided to go take a p**s at an airport bathroom in Chicago, I had no idea it would be the craziest experience of my life. So I go into the bathroom none other than Bruce f*****g Willis walks in. Bruce Willis! I was f*****g pumped. I grew up watching Die Hard and The Fifth Element so he was my favorite actor. Even when the new Die Hard movie came out, I was the first in line to see it. I was on a date with a girl and she thought she was going to see that stupid Nancy Drew movie, but when we got there I said "I'm seeing Die Hard with or without you. Your call." She was really pissed at me but I didn't give a f**k. She wouldn't talk to me the whole way home either so I just dropped her off at her house instead of taking her back to my place. We wouldn't have f****d anyway, because she insisted on me wearing a condom and I knew I didn't have any left. I tried going to Acme to get more condoms before we went out but they f*****g lock them behind the counter at the pharmacy and I couldn't find anyone to open the cabinet door for me. F**k Acme. I think they have a hidden agenda to prevent people from getting contraceptives.

#56 I was working at a bar where David Carradine was to make an appearance. He comes in early in the day to do an interview with the media and pump his tires, but before this begins he asks me for a glass, and a bottle of grey goose. Pours himself an entire glass of vodka, no ice. Downs it in the span of the interview. As he's walking out, I'm running some cups through the washer and he looks at me, and says 'You must hate your job.' and walks out.



Later that evening, he misses his appearance by an hour, so my managers hurry to his hotel and find him passed right out. He eventually makes it, still wasted, and offers some non sensical musings about acting and how much of an icon he is.



A few weeks later he was found dead in Bangkok. What a guy.

#57 Bill Murray stole one of my fries and then looked me dead in the eye and said, "No one will believe you".

#58 Not my story, but hilarious nonetheless. My friend (who we'll call Connor for this story) went to Sundance last year because one of his friends had a supporting role in one of the movies that they were showing. They had VIP access to places, but he still had difficulty getting into clubs because he was a few months shy of 21. He waited in line with his friend for this one particularly hopping club for nearly an hour, got to the front, only to be turned away by the bouncer. Instead of leaving, he drunkenly argued with the bouncer for several minutes. After a while of this, the guy waiting in line behind Connor finally says something along the lines of "hurry the f**k up". At this, Connor turns to him and says, "Shut the f**k up Stephen Tyler!" The bouncer finally lets Connor and his friend in. Once inside his friend turns to Connor and says, "You know that guy you called Stephen Tyler? That was Tommy Lee!"



Connor didn't care, and that wasn't the last interaction he had with a celebrity that weekend.

#59 I was at the Book of Mormon last march and sat right next to John Stamos. Hearing him laugh was like seeing the musical and watching Full House at the same time. He signed my playbill, and then on my way out I met Trey Parker and he signed it too, but halfway over Johns signature. On purpose.

#60 I used to work at a movie theater outside LA. My two favorite celebrities I've met are Terence Stamp and Emilio Estevez. Terrence Stamp asked me, the working manager, if it was alright if he hung out while his friends watched their movie, since he 'had already seen George Clooney'. He the proceeded to calmly stroll around the lobby in his pink crocs in a very 'haters gonna hate' manner. He would make deep eye contact with my customers and spent a good amount of time standing next to a poster of himself, I think this was when Valkyrie came out. It was one of the most blatant fishing for fans move I'd ever seen, sadly I think I'm the only one who knew him.



Emilio Estevez is just a f*****g awesome dude. I was on my knees scrubbing a cabinet inside when I hear an 'excuse me', I lift my head and look in the eyes of emilio god damned estevez, and my face instantly adopts a look of complete confusion. He understood I guess, because he just smiled and said, "how you doing? Emilio!" and shook my hand, apparently the Terence Howard movie he was watching wasn't so good so he spent a good 20 minutes shooting the s**t with us proles behind snack bar. Not that exciting but I just wanted to share how much of a rad dude Emilio is.

#61 I was visiting my older sister in London with my other sister and whilst in Soho we suddenly saw Colin Firth walk by! We literally chased him down the street to ask for a picture, he was such a lovely guy - he put all his shopping down to take a photo and put his arm round each of us! Just as amazingly good looking in the flesh..

#62 I was browsing cd's in Zellers with two of my friends when some guy sticks his head between me and my friend and says, "only buy Micheal Buble cd's" and starts walking away. We turned around and noticed it was him shopping with his (i think) sister and her baby. My friend got his autograph because she was a big fan and then we just left him alone and kept shopping. A few minutes later as he's buying something at the counter the cashier asks,"are you Micheal Buble?" and he goes, "yeah," points at me, "and that's Britney Spears". Not sure if he was flirting or just being weird. Either way he's a funny guy.



**tldr; Micheal Buble shops in Zellers and has a sense of humor about it.**.

#63 My highschool history teacher was a really funny, dry humor kinda cat.



He told us the story of when he met Katie Holmes. (We're from Toledo, OH)



He was driving in a rather rich area of town called Ottawa Hills. He sees a woman jogging.



While stopped at a red light, as she passes, he says "Hey, you know you look a lot like Katie Holmes?"



She says "I am Katie Holmes."



He says "Oh. That's cool." The light turns green and he says "Bye!" as he's pulling off.

#64 I met Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band after a support the troops concert they gave at the Pentagon. I was a volunteer for one of those organizations. After the concert the band was giving autographs. When I reached the table and greeted them with the group name I was representing. I was fairly shocked to learn they had heard of our organization and thought highly of it. I'm trying to move down to the next band member, but each one fired multiple questions holding me up - which in turn held up the folks behind me trying to get autographs. I felt so bad for those behind me. The whole band's attention was on me and oblivious to those waiting. I pushed on and finally made it to the end of the table where Gary Sinise was standing. I told him my name, who I represent and his face lit up and gave me the biggest smile. I thanked him for all his, and the bands, efforts on supporting the troops. He said, "No. Thank you! It's organizations like yours that really make a difference." I told him, "How about we agree that we are in the mutual admiration club." He laughed, shook my hand after signing and began asking me a ton of questions about our group.

*tl;dr: met Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band - they appeared star struck over the group I was representing.

#65 I met Nathaniel Lees, he played the leader of the Uruk Hai Aragorn and co were chasing in LOTR the Two Towers. We got him to do the line:

"Looks like meats back on the menu boys!"

Not so much weird as it was awesome.

#66 Was eating breakfast with my Dad at a Frisch's in Washington Court House, Ohio.



As we're eating, this old guy walks in with two big dudes in suites next to him. We watch as he gets pissed they can't get him a table that would let him have his back to the wall.



My dad says to me "Hey, I think thats Mickey Rooney."



I have no f*****g idea who that is. But hey, whatever.



Later, as we're leaving, Rooney and company are leaving as well. For some reason the body guards leave him alone on the sidewalk in front of the Frisch's while they get the car and come pick him up.



My dad concocts this plan in which he's going to walk over, and act like he's r******d, and attempt to get Mickey to reveal that he is, in fact, Mickey Rooney. I have no idea why he didn't just walk over and say "Hey Mickey, huge fan man, Loved Breakfast at Tiffany's!" But he didn't.



So my dad puts on his best tard face, and I watch as he walks over and says "HIIII I'm RANDY!!! Whats yER NAME?!"



To which Mickey replies "Uh...go away please"



"IM RANDY!!! WHO ARE YOU?! I LOVE MEETING NEW PEOPLE!!!"



"Please leave me alone."



"WHATS YOUR NAME!! I LIKE PEOPLE!!"



And then the bodyguards roll up and Mr. Rooney hops in the Suburban and they haul a*s out of there.



After we got home, I looked it up online, and yeah, it was definitely him.



So long story short, my dad hassled a man with over 90 years of acting experience by doing his best r****d impression.

