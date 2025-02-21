16YO Continues Bio Mom’s Family Legacy Of Being A Teen Mom, Loses Out On College Fund From Stepmom

ADVERTISEMENT

We might have heard many stories about teen parents, but the fact still remains that it’s a tough job at that age, especially considering the finances. Even working adults find it difficult to raise kids in this economy, so I can’t even imagine what the teens might go through.

This 16YO got pregnant and is planning to keep her baby, which really thrilled her biological mom, who was also a teen mom. However, after these events unfolded, her stepmom is very upset and is even reconsidering paying for the teen’s fancy higher education.

More info: Reddit

Being a teen parent is no joke, especially in this economy where we can see financial struggles everywhere

The poster pays 75% of her stepdaughter’s—dubbed An—private high school tuition and has also saved up to pay for her dream college

The poster’s only condition was that An not get pregnant, but she did just that, so her stepmom recommended termination, but her biological mom was thrilled

The poster made it clear that she would no longer pay for her private education fees, but help her with the finances for the baby

Her husband finds it unfair and tried to convince her to change her mind but she refuses to budge and expects the biological mom to take some responsibility

In today’s story, Reddit user thrwayAmIReally, tells us that she planned to financially support her stepdaughter (dubbed An) but a sudden turn of events made her reconsider her decision. An stays with the couple as it has always been OP’s husband who pays for her expenses, while the poster pays 75% of her private high school tuition.

The poster is aware that 16-year-old An always wanted to be an economist, so she told her husband that she would save and offer to pay for An’s college tuition, on the condition she doesn’t get pregnant. The reason behind this strange condition is that An comes from a “dynasty” of teen moms as her mom, grandmom, great-grandmom, and even OP’s husband were all teen parents.

However, An got pregnant and OP was left baffled as it was her one condition that was defied. She tried to convince An that being a teen mom might not be the best decision as it would mean that she could no longer pursue her dream, and suggested she terminate the pregnancy. On the other hand, An’s biological mom is thrilled by the news and the poster couldn’t believe this.

She is well aware that the woman expects OP and her husband to take care of all the expenses of the delivery and child care, which irked the poster as she wanted the biological mom to step up for once. The poster made it very clear to her husband that she would no longer be paying for her fancy high school or college education.

Well, he didn’t take this well and he’s trying to convince the poster to reconsider her decision, but the poster is firm and said that now An will have to go to a normal school instead of a private one. She also mentioned that she will also give her some money to care for the kid, but she will no longer pay for her college.

Research states that the birth rate among 15- to 19-year-olds in 2022 was 13.5 per 1,000 females and although it has dropped by 3% since 2021, it’s still prevalent. Financially speaking, it can be difficult for teen parents because raising a child from birth to age 18 now costs an average of $237,482.

Now think about this staggering amount burdened on the shoulders of teen parents who have not even completed their education yet. Sounds kinda rough, doesn’t it? Well, we can understand the concerns that the poster has regarding her stepdaughter, and many folks could relate to it.

They also pointed out that they couldn’t blame it all on An because OP informed us that she was on the pill but her biological mom “educated” her about the “natural way” of avoiding getting pregnant. They found this woman’s behavior quite questionable considering that she is not even helping with her daughter’s finances, yet causing trouble.

However, they felt that the poster’s husband was the biggest [jerk] in the story as he was trying to make the poster pay for his daughter. They felt that he should be grateful that she was already investing so much on An, yet he kept demanding more and guilt-tripping her into it, which they found quite problematic.

Many claimed that he should take over the financial burden instead of putting the poster in such a difficult position. Others also questioned where the baby’s father would stand in all this, and OP explained that he would barely be able to provide $300 per month which would only cover the cost of daycare for 5 hours a day.

It does sound like quite a tricky situation, but even we agree with Redditors that in the end, it’s the poster’s money and only she decides what to do with it. If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

Many folks sided with the poster and they didn’t blame the teen either, but they found the husband to be in the wrong for trying to guilt her into submission

