It still gives me the heebie-jeebies when I think about how she said it. Everyone has had such teachers once, so folks gushed about their "insane teacher memories" that they still remember. Some are funny , while some are simply creepy. Just scroll down and see for yourself!

I clearly remember the most insane thing I saw a teacher do during my school days. Well, it was more of what she said when we were disrupting her lecture: instead of punishing us, she suddenly got up and threatened to "curse" us! Her exact words were, "I am stronger than the sun, I can even cure cancer, don't make me curse you!"

#1 English teacher slept with the principal and was assistant principal the next year. they were both married and got caught. both lost their jobs and marriages.

#2 Held student upside down by the ankles from a 2nd floor window. He was told not to do it again.



Christian Brothers school in Ireland, 1980's.

#3 Teacher was drunk and got in to a fight with the principal, his wife cheated with him. He kicked in the office door and attacked the principal. Then got in to a sloppy drunk fight with cops. The whole school was yelling “f**k the police” when they dragged his drunk as out.



Coolest s**t that ever happened at school.

I honestly think that being a teacher is probably one of the most powerful professions ever because of how they can influence young minds. During their developing age, students are quick to pick up on things that their teachers tell them or what they see the teachers do. ADVERTISEMENT To understand the teacher-student relationship better, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 21 years. Looking at the list, she mentioned how alarming some of the things were, and the adverse impact such things might have on students. "When faced with a bad teacher, students might develop a negative attitude towards education, potentially hindering their future academic and personal development. Students may choose to "check out" mentally or physically from the class if they feel the teacher is not providing valuable learning experience," she added.

#4 Showed us she could fit her fist in her mouth. Rather mundane compared to some of the others here, but impressive to a budding 7th grader.

#5 RE teacher saw a student reading, asked him what he was reading, received a rude reply and attacked him. They were fighting on the library floor when the headmaster walked in. Awkward.

Maths teacher, built like a bear, got a wrong answer from a friend of mine, called him to the front of the class, stood on his foot and crushed it. No obvious action was taken.

#6 Cut his thumb off on table saw during a wood working lesson.

During our conversation, Jyoti stressed how sacred a school is because it's the very place that trains and hones the future of our world. She believes that it's important to have teachers that make it a place that students look forward to coming and not one that they dread. Speaking about some of the instances that Redditors have shared, our expert mentioned how they also include instances of violence from the teachers. She mentioned that it's probably one of the worst things that a teacher can do to a student. ADVERTISEMENT "The presence of a violent teacher creates a toxic environment, undermining the core purpose of education: to foster growth, curiosity, and confidence. The impact of a violent teacher on students can be profound and far-reaching, affecting their emotional, psychological, and academic well-being," Jyoti explained.

#7 Got a student pregnant “allegedly” but everyone knew because not too long after his wife divorced him etc.

#8 Our history teacher, who always reeked of booze, used to smoke out of the window in class when he gave tasks to do.

#9 When instagram was fairly new 2014, teachers didn't realise they had to put their insta on private, naturally all us students at the time, would try find their instagram accounts. we stumbled across a drama teachers account, he was openly gay and made that very clear by his insta when he had posted a picture of him and 5 other men naked in bed. this circulated around the whole school over night. as you can expect, he was never seen at our school again.

Jyoti further elaborated that teachers are figures of authority and it's only natural that students look up to them. However, she stressed that when a teacher behaves poorly, students may lose trust not only in that teacher but in authority figures in general, including other educators and even parents. She narrated that students may question the fairness or purpose of rules if they see authority figures violating them without consequences. In fact, Jyoti noted that they may grow up with a cynical view of institutions and authority, believing that people in power are inherently flawed or untrustworthy. "Ultimately, the actions of a teacher, good or bad, can have a long-term ripple effect on their students. Addressing and preventing harmful behavior is critical to maintaining trust and encouraging a positive learning environment," she added.

#10 I watched a teacher throw a whole a*s chair at a student.

#11 We’d raise ducks as a class and one year we did peacocks. Only one egg hatched that year. Petey the peacock.

My teacher, who was a HUGE man, stepped on Petey. :(.

#12 Had an argument with his wife (also teacher)



Tied her to a tree



Splashed her with garden hose



Left her there.

We asked Jyoti to narrate any such insane actions by teachers that she has witnessed during all her experiences. She said that most of the teachers she has worked with are quite brilliant at their job as they know its importance, but of course, she has encountered a bad apple once in a while. Jyoti narrated, "About 5 to 6 years back, we had this teacher who had migrated from her hometown and her job with us was just her second one before a 2-year-experience in a school. Looking at her qualifications, however, we never would have guessed what she would do." "On her third day, she was teaching maths to grade 6 students but wasn't able to hold the class's attention. Well, the students started complaining and asking doubts, and maybe, it was too much for her. She suddenly ran out of the class and locked the kids in! We found out about this when the students started yelling loudly from inside and the whole school was shocked." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My family owns horses. We had a one give birth when I was in high school, and not long after the baby horse got gelded [neutered, male]. Instead of just tossing the discarded [organs] in the trash, we filled an empty pasta jar with alcohol and the vet stuck them in. The intention was to give them to our science teacher for his collection, along with the placenta for his late-grade students to dissect.



The latter part went as planned, but we didn't count on him taking the balls out of the jar, putting them into individual containers with preservative fluids, labelling them 'his' and 'hers', and using said containers as hall passes.

#14 Married a cheerleader 2 weeks after the contract ended. My government teacher obviously had a thing for the lead cheerleader. He was the girls basketball coach too.

#15 My history teacher was a Viet Nam vet. One day a student threw a firecracker into the room from the hallway.

You can guess the teacher's reaction.

Once he got up off the floor and realized what had happened, he chased the dude (a varsity lineman around 17-18), tackled him in the hallway, and stuffed his entire body into a locker.

He was an epic teacher. One of my favorites.

Jyoti claimed that along with ruining things for students, these bad teachers also give a bad name to the institution as well, so it's absolutely crucial to recruit the right kind of people. When we asked our expert for advice on how to mitigate the impact of a teacher's negative actions, she stressed these: Open communication: Schools should encourage students to voice concerns without fear of retaliation. Support systems: Counseling and peer support groups can help students process negative experiences. Accountability: Holding teachers accountable and ensuring consequences for inappropriate actions reinforces the importance of ethics and fairness. Positive role models: Highlighting other teachers or staff who embody integrity can help counteract the negative influence. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Once had a science teacher demonstrate electricity on his students using an old hand crank telephone magneto. The student would hold a carbon rod in each hand that was wired to the magneto. He would start cranking on the device giving the kid an increasingly intense electric current shock. Kinda freaked out the class.

#17 Kissed a freshly graduated senior at their graduation party. Got divorced, wasn‘t allowed to teach for a couple years but instead managed the school library, then married a young new teacher that had just gotten out of their teaching residency at that school. He should be in his 50‘s now, she‘s 30 at most.

#18 Obligatory, not my story but…



My dad was taking a first year physics class for his engineering degree. Apparently he has this stuffy old Englishman for a prof. Tweed suit, bow tie etc. He was explaining how to calculate the amount of force imparted from object X into object Y by measuring how Y reacted to being struck by object X.



The prof demonstrated this concept pulling out a f*****g rifle and using it to shoot a block of wood. In the lecture hall.

Lastly, Jyoti emphasized that it's important to always hear what the students have to say as educational institutions are nothing without them. She concluded that while teachers are adults, students are not and it's the responsibility of educators to ensure that they don't cause any harm to these budding minds. ADVERTISEMENT That definitely sounds insightful, as we saw from the list how students can remember the actions of their teachers for ages. What about you? Have you come across such insane antics from your teachers? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to share your stories with us!

#19 My art teacher paid me cash, in class, for pirating him the latest "uncopyable" 8 bit video games..

#20 We had a teacher who had an affair with the principals son. Never found out what was more disturbing for him. His son having an affair with a teacher or his son being gay.

#21 Had a teacher that wired a magneto to his desk when you got in trouble he would call you up to the front of the class put your hands on the desk and spin the magneto fun times.